That Chinese Recovery Is Working - Maybe Here Too

The news from China seems to be that it's at least possible for there to be a quick climb up out of that lockdown.

Well, except China of course, which is a couple of months ahead of us in this whole cycle.

We really, really, don't know what the aftermath of lockdown is going to be like- no one has ever done this before.

We really don't have any experience of closing down an economy. Sure, various politicians - Maduro and Mugabe come to mind - have managed to ruin economies but even then it has taken a couple of decades. We've no experience of deliberately closing one down. Even the WWII mobilisation wasn't the same, for we switched, not stopped, production. Further, the economy was no where near as complex as it is now.

As I've been saying our only useful point of comparison is what has been happening in China for they are that couple of months further along than we are. Entirely true, we don't necessarily believe all economic statistics out of China but this is what we've got to work with at present.

As I've also been saying it looks like, using that China example, it is possible for the economy to bounce back pretty quickly. We now have the next set of information to add to the story.

China retail and industrial production

We've the industrial production numbers out of China:

China’s industrial production rallied by 3.9% y/y in April, up from the 1.1% y/y fall in March, indicating a partial recovery from the total shutdown of industrial activity from late-January to February.

This is important even if we're not sure how long it's going to last. It's also true that industry is only 40% or so of the economy even in China. But one of the great worries was, well, if we close down industry then how dang long is it going to take us to get it back up again? Weeks? Years?

(China industrial production from Moody's Analytics)

Note that that's year on year. We're back to industrial production being higher than it was before the closedown. Sure, we expect more growth than this in China, better than 4% usually, but still, that's a heck of a bounce back.

We've also the retail sales:

Retail sales in China in April improved moderately over the prior month, but remain below water at 7.5% lower than the same period in the previous year, though up from the 15.8% fall in March.

That's not so good but do understand that retail sales are much less of a driver of Chinese growth than they are in the US.

(China retail sales from Moody's Analytics)

We might say that people get paid a month after the work they do so perhaps this is just delayed a bit. Or we might think that China's savings rate has risen and therefore we're looking at a recessionary sign. Could be either, we don't know as yet.

US numbers

We've also the similar numbers for the US. Industrial production:

The U.S. economy contracted significantly in April, and almost no part of the economy was immune. Industrial production fell 11.2% in April, in line with our slightly below consensus forecast of -11.3%.

We're a lot earlier in the process here, we're not even entirely through the lockdown in these figures.

(US industrial production from Moody's Analytics)

We can't say, for we don't know, what industrial production is going to do after the lockdown. The only guide at all we've got is that Chinese number. Which looks hopeful.

We also have retail sales:

Retail sales continued to fall at unprecedented rates in April as the store closures and stay-at-home orders reduced sales dramatically. Retail sales fell 16.4% after falling an upwardly revised 8.3% in March (previously 8.7%).

With most of the discretionary retail economy closed this is hardly a surprise.

(US retail sales from Moody's Analytics)

Looking very gloomy, and that comparator from China doesn't tell us it will immediately bounce back to where it was.

My view

As I say, we just don't know. No one has tried to voluntarily turn off an economy before so we just don't know the most important thing, how quickly will it come back? The traditional thought is that if we know what caused a recession then we do bounce back quickly - because once we stop doing the thing we know about why wouldn't it? But it's possible that the process is damaged by being turned off. Or we lose productive capacity by resting it, these sorts of things.

I'd say that on the production side at least the Chinese experience tells us that we don't. A couple of months is going to be painful, sure, it's going to take some time to get everyone back to work and so on. But it is indeed possible that we get that V shape of a swift recovery.

The retail numbers, well, they're showing - as far as we know, it's still a little early there - that the bounce back might not be so fast. We do, for example, know that the US savings rate has risen a couple of percentage points to over 9% in the last couple of months. That would put a dampener on GDP growth all by itself.

However, there's also a bright side to that. If production comes back and demand doesn't then we know how to deal with that, that's relatively simple. Expand the budget deficit, print more money, that's exactly the stimulus needed. And what is happening? Well, the day I'm writing this the House just passed the $3 trillion Heroes Act. Sure, it might not - won't - get through the Senate but there's already been one stimulus bill and a lot more QE.

We know how to deal with a lack of demand that is.

The investor view

All along I've been relatively cheerful about how the economy is going to come back after the lockdown. I'm not seeing any new information to make me change my view. I also think that the markets are a little too gloomy about these prospects. That means that I remain with my view that the solid dividend paying stocks are at least a bit undervalued for that long term. I stick with my recommendation that now's the time to fill that long term portfolio with high yield stocks like BP (NYSE:BP) and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and the like. Not so much the specific companies but they are exemplars of the idea. Solid dividend streams at 7 and 9% yields are cheap assuming, as I am, that the recovery will be robust.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.