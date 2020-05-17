Leaving Portfolios On Auto-Pilot

Portfolios are set up to be conservative and low maintenance in this high risk environment.

Defensive funds have outperformed aggressive funds in general year to date and over the past two years.

Model Portfolios and funds are compared YTD and over the past two and half years for risk and risk-adjusted returns using Mutual Fund Observer.

Introduction

With the internet, computers, and index funds, some investors seem to take an approach similar to online gambling. Individual investors are advised by Vanguard founder John Bogle and author of The Little Book of Common Sense Investing and Charles Ellis who wrote Winning the Loser’s Game to buy low cost index funds and hold them. I prefer to invest according to the business cycle and am more a follower of Howard Marks, author of Mastering the Market Cycle, who believes that one of the most important things an investor must do is to decide whether to be aggressive or defensive. My reasoning for being defensive was outlined in Small Investors Should Be Conservative Going Into 2020 prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

I have taken on a role that requires considerable travel. There are times when there will be almost no time to research investments followed by lots of free time. I am taking an approach similar to Beating the Market, 3 Months at a Time by Gerald Appel and Marvin Appel which is to evaluate what you own quarterly and adjust if beneficial. As an individual investor nearing retirement, I want a portfolio that I can set up and not worry about for months at a time. This article describes a snapshot of fund performance on a risk-adjusted basis over several time periods.

Model Portfolios vs Baseline Funds - YTD Performance

Below are the three model portfolios that I follow in some of my own accounts compared to baseline funds sorted from best total return performance to worst. Year to date, the model portfolios are down slightly compared to traditional 60/40 stock to bond funds which are down 5 to 9%. I use the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWINX, VWIAX) as the target fund to beat during the late stage of a business cycle and during recessions. The model portfolios are tracked through Morningstar and include trades and dividends.

Table #1: Model Portfolios vs Baseline Funds

Name Ticker Fund Category YTD Yield TTM Vanguard Total Bond BND Interm Core Bond 5.0 2.6 Vanguard Prm Money Mkt VMMXX Prime Money Mkt 0.5 1.9 Fidelity Moderate -0.1 1.8 Vanguard LifeStrtgy Inc VASIX Alloc--15% to 30% EQ -0.2 2.7 Fidelity Conservative -1.3 1.9 Vanguard Trgt Retire Inc VTINX Target-Date Retire -2.5 2.5 Vanguard Conservative -2.6 3.0 iShares Core Cons Alloc AOK Alloc--30% to 50% EQ -3.0 2.7 Vanguard Wellesley Inc VWINX Alloc--30% to 50% EQ -3.8 3.0 iShares Core Mod Alloc AOM Alloc--30% to 50% EQ -5.0 2.7 Vanguard Balanced Indx VBIAX Alloc--50% to 70% EQ -5.2 2.2 Vanguard Trgt Retire 2020 VTWNX Target-Date 2020 -6.2 2.5 Vanguard Wellington VWENX Alloc--50% to 70% EQ -8.4 2.8 iShares Core Grwth Alloc AOR Alloc--50% to 70% EQ -8.9 2.8 SPDR® S&P 500 Trust SPY Large Blend -10.9 2.0

Source: Created by the Author using Morningstar

Risk vs Reward

I use Mutual Fund Observer to select funds based on risk and risk adjusted returns and compare the reward to risk performance of my portfolios. Below are my three model portfolios (red triangles) compared to the average of 421 funds in 18 different Lipper Categories over the past 18 months. With the recent bear market, the model portfolios have had a high return compared to more aggressive base line funds.

Chart #1: Reward vs Risk - 18 months

Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer

The following three tables show the model portfolios using the Mutual Fund Observer Portfolio Tool. APR is the average annualized return. Ulcer Index is a measure of risk based on the depth and duration of draw down. Martin Ratio is the risk adjusted performance. MFO Risk and MFO Rating are MFO’s classification of Risk (1 is lowest risk) and risk adjusted performance (5 is the highest). I use these metrics and others when selecting funds and assigning allocations (Weight). The portfolios are diversified with respect to international investments, stocks and bonds, and include a modest amount of gold. The funds are sorted from highest Martin Ratio (risk-adjusted return) to lowest.

Table #2: Vanguard Conservative Portfolio (18 months)

Symbol Name Weight APR Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio MFO Rating VFIJX Vanguard GNMA 7 8.2 - 1 633.0 - VFISX Vanguard Short-Term Treas 11 5.2 0.1 1 59.1 5 VBILX Vanguard Interm-Term Bond 12 12.2 0.4 2 23.2 4 IAU BlackRock Gold Trust 5 25.0 1.6 3 14.1 5 VFICX Vanguard Interm-Trm Invst-Grd 0 10.1 0.9 2 9.1 2 VTABX Vanguard Total Intern Bond 5 7.5 0.8 1 6.6 5 VWIAX Vanguard Wellesley Income 15 8.8 2.3 2 3.0 5 VGSTX Vanguard STAR Inv 3 7.6 3.8 3 1.5 5 VEMBX Vanguard Emer Mrkts Bond 4 6.5 3.5 3 1.3 5 VWELX Vanguard Wellington 10 7.0 4.2 3 1.2 4 PRSNX T Rowe Price Glbl Multi-Sctr Bond 5 4.4 2.7 2 0.9 2 VGWAX Vanguard Global Wellington 5 4.4 4.7 3 0.5 3 VEMAX Vanguard Emer Mrkts Stock 4 0.4 7.9 4 (0.2) 3 VMVFX Vanguard Global Min Vol 5 0.4 6.7 4 (0.2) 3 VPGDX Vanguard Managed Payout 9 0.2 4.9 3 (0.3) 2 Vanguard Cons Portfolio 100 7.2 2.1 2 2.6 -

Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer

Table #3: Fidelity Conservative Portfolio (18 months)

Symbol Name Weight APR Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio MFO Rating FUMBX Fidelity Short-Term Treas Bond 10 6.6 0.1 1 78.6 5 FXNAX Fidelity US Bond 5 11.1 0.2 1 39.9 5 FGOVX Fidelity Government Income 10 11.5 0.4 1 24.3 4 IAU BlackRock iShares Gold Trust 5 25.0 1.6 3 14.1 5 FIPDX Fidelity Inflation-Protected Bond 5 9.2 0.6 1 13.4 5 FTHRX Fidelity Interm Bond 5 7.6 0.6 1 9.5 4 FIKFX Fidelity Freedom Income Inv 15 7.8 0.7 1 8.1 5 FWRLX Fidelity Select Wireless Portfolio 5 15.0 4.4 4 3.0 5 FGBFX Fidelity Global Credit 5 8.7 2.5 2 2.8 3 FMSDX Fidelity Multi-Asset Income 10 9.4 3.2 3 2.4 5 FDEGX Fidelity Growth Strategies 5 13.2 5.4 4 2.1 3 FIGFX Fidelity Intern Growth 5 9.6 5.4 4 1.4 5 FIREX Fidelity Intern Real Estate 5 5.6 6.2 4 0.6 5 FEMSX Fidelity Series Emer Mrkts Oppor 5 5.2 7.7 4 0.4 4 FRIFX Fidelity Real Estate Income 5 (4.3) 7.9 4 (0.8) 3 Fidelity Conservative Portfolio 100 9.2 1.9 2 3.9 -

Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer

Table #4: Fidelity Moderate Portfolio (18 months)

Symbol Name Weight APR Ulcer Index MFO Risk Martin Ratio MFO Rating FUMBX Fidelity Short-Term Treas Bond 10 6.6 0.1 1 78.6 5 IAU BlackRock iShares Gold Trust 10 25.0 1.6 3 14.1 5 DODIX Dodge & Cox Income 20 8.7 0.7 1 9.4 2 FIKFX Fidelity Freedom Income Inv 10 7.8 0.7 1 8.1 5 BGAFX Baron Global Advantage Retail 5 28.7 3.9 4 6.9 5 FPHAX Fidelity Select Pharma Portfolio 6 17.7 4.1 4 3.9 5 ICLN BlackRock Glbl Clean Energy 5 22.8 6.4 5 3.3 5 FMSDX Fidelity Multi-Asset Income 5 9.4 3.2 3 2.4 5 FDEGX Fidelity Growth Strategies 5 13.2 5.4 4 2.1 3 FEMKX Fidelity Emer Mrkts 5 12.3 5.8 4 1.8 5 FIGFX Fidelity Intern Growth 5 9.6 5.4 4 1.4 5 FIREX Fidelity Intern Real Estate 4 5.6 6.2 4 0.6 5 FSDIX Fidelity Strategic Div & Income 5 3.7 5.2 4 0.4 3 FRIFX Fidelity Real Estate Income 5 (4.3) 7.9 4 (0.8) 3 Fidelity Moderate Portfolio 100 11.7 2.3 2 4.2 -

Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer

Trends

Each month, I rate and rank about a thousand mutual funds, exchange traded funds, and closed end funds based on risk, risk adjusted return, income, quality, and momentum. The Lipper Categories are divided into nine buckets and only the top rated categories are shown below.

Table #5: Top Ranked Lipper Categories

Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer

I include funds that are mostly available to small investors at Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard. The top funds for the top Lipper Categories are shown below.

Table #6: Top Ranked Funds in Top Lipper Categories

Bucket 1: Safety Vanguard Fidelity Schwab CEF ETF 1. U.S. Gov Intermediate CPTNX VGIT 2. U.S. Gov Short VSGBX EALDX VGSH 3. U.S. Gov Gen FGOVX AGZ 4. Core Bond VCOBX DODIX SWAGX SCHZ Bucket 2: 1 to 2 Years 1. Corp Debt A Rated VWESX QLTA 2. U.S. Treasury Gen VUSTX FTLTX SPTI 3. Mxd-Ast Trgt Today VTINX FIKFX 4. Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Consv VASIX MACFX AOK Bucket 3: 3 to 4 Years 1. Mxd-Ast Trgt 2020 VTWNX FPIFX SWYLX 2. Convertible Securities FCVSX NIE CWB 3. Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Growth VGSTX FBALX PRWCX AOR 4. Mxd-Ast Trgt 2025 VTTVX FQIFX SWYDX Bucket 4: 4 to 5 Years 1. Sector Equity BME 2. S&P 500 Index VFINX FXAIX SWPPX IVV 3. Health Biotech FSHCX SWHFX XLV 4. Diversified Equity ASG Inflation Resistant 1. Inflation Protected Bond VIPSX PRIPX SWRSX SPIP Yield 1. Muni High Yield Debt MHI 2. Multi-Sector Income BRAMX BYLD 3. U.S. Mortgage FMSFX BKT VMBS Global & International Bonds 1. Intrntnl Income VTABX FCDSX 2. Global Income FGBFX PRSNX Global & International Equity 1. Global Large-Cap Value IOO 2. Global Health Biotech VGHCX FPHAX IXJ 3. Global Science Technology IXN Defensive 1. Alt Equity Market Neutral BTAL 2. Commodities Precious Metals BAR

Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer

Top Rated Funds

The top funds for each of my bucket categories are shown below. I compare these to the funds in the Model Portfolio to see if I want to make a trade. When evaluating funds, I like to compare whether they are more or less risky than the S&P 500.

Table #7: S&P 500 Baseline

Symbol Name CAGR MFO Risk Ulcer Martin Yield SPY State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF 7.1 4 5.8 0.9 2.0

The bold funds are the ones that are of more interest to me for risk and risk adjusted performance.

Table #8: Top Vanguard Funds - 30 months

Vanguard Symbol Name APR MaxDD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Yield VTABX Vanguard Total Intern Bond 5.1 -2.5 0.7 5.0 3.3 VFIIX Vanguard GNMA Inv 4.1 -1.8 0.7 3.2 2.5 VIPSX Vanguard Inf-Prot Secur Inv 4.7 -2.4 0.9 3.1 2.1 VASIX Vanguard LifeStrtgy Inc Inv 4.8 -4.3 1.1 2.7 2.7 VGHCX Vanguard Health Care Inv 9.7 -11.4 5.4 1.5 1.2 VSCGX Vanguard LifeStrategy Cons Growth Inv 4.1 -8.7 2.3 1.0 2.7 VFORX Vanguard Trgt Retire 2040 Inv 2.3 -18.3 5.3 0.1 2.5 VWEHX Vanguard Hi-Yield Corp Inv 1.7 -10.7 2.6 0.0 5.6

Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer

Table #9: Top Fidelity Funds - 30 months

Fidelity Symbol Name APR MaxDD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Yield PRIPX T Rowe Price Inf Prot Bond 5 -2.4 0.9 3.7 0.7 DODIX Dodge & Cox Inc 4.7 -3.1 0.8 3.5 2.9 FMSFX Fidelity Mort Secur 4.2 -1.8 0.8 3.0 2.4 FIKFX Fidelity Freedom Inc Inv 4.6 -3.1 1 2.8 1.9 FGBFX Fidelity Global Credit 4.2 -9.6 2.4 1.0 2.4 FSAGX Fidelity Select Gold Port 13.5 -23.2 11.6 1.0 0.8 FXAIX Fidelity 500 7.1 -19.6 5.8 0.9 2.3 FPIFX Fidelity Freedom 2020 Inv 4.3 -10.3 3 0.8 2.0

Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer

Table #10: Top Charles Schwab Funds - 30 months

Charles Schwab Symbol Name APR MaxDD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Yield SWRSX Schwab Treas Inf Prot Secur 5 -2.4 0.9 3.4 2.1 SWAGX Schwab US Agg Bond 5.4 -2.5 1.1 3.3 2.7 SWLRX Schwab Monthly Inc -- Max Payout 3.8 -3.7 1.3 1.6 2.7 SWYLX Schwab Target 2020 4.6 -8.5 2.4 1.2 2.1 RPGEX T Rowe Price Global Growth Stock 7.5 -18.5 5.4 1.1 0.2 SWPPX Schwab S&P 500 7.1 -19.6 5.8 0.9 2.0

Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer

Premiums/discounts are included as part of the selection process for closed end funds.

Table #11: Top Closed End Funds - 30 months

Closed End Funds Symbol Name APR MaxDD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Yield MGF MFS Gov Markets Inc 5.3 -2.7 1.1 3.0 7.1 BKT BlackRock Inc 4.3 -2.1 1 2.5 6.5 BME BlackRock Health Sciences 11.5 -11.7 3.9 2.5 6.1 ETJ Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Equity Inc 7.4 -8.6 2.7 2.1 9.8 NXR Nuveen Select Tax-Free Inc Port 3 3.8 -6.9 1.7 1.2 3.3 NIE AllianzGI Equity & Conv Inc 7.6 -15.4 5 1.2 6.6 DUC Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond 3.6 -7.1 1.8 1.0 5.1 TSI TCW Strategic Inc 3.2 -7.8 1.6 0.9 6.4 MHI Pioneer Municipal Hi Inc 3.3 -7.7 1.9 0.8 4.6 NUV Nuveen Municipal Value 2.7 -7.7 1.9 0.5 3.7

Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer

Table #12: Top Exchange Traded Funds - 30 months

Exchange Traded Funds Symbol Name APR MaxDD Ulcer Index Martin Ratio Yield SCHZ Schwab US Agg Bond ETF 5.5 -2.4 1.1 3.5 2.7 VMBS Vanguard Mort-Backed Secur ETF 4.2 -1.7 0.7 3.3 2.6 SPIP State Street SPDR Port TIPS ETF 5.1 -2.7 1 3.2 2.7 BAR GraniteShares Gold 12.2 -11.8 4.9 2.1 - QLTA BlackRock Aaa - A Rated Corp Bond ETF 5.8 -3.9 2 2.0 2.8 PGF Invesco Financial Preferred ETF 3.7 -10 2.4 0.8 5.3 IOO BlackRock Global 100 ETF 5.9 -17.5 5.5 0.7 2.2 AOM BlackRock Core Mod Allocation ETF 3 -9 2.7 0.5 2.7 VWOB Vanguard Emer Markets Gov Bond ETF -0.3 -14.1 3.9 -0.5 5.3

Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer

Closing

Optimizing portfolios is a journey and not a destination. The model portfolios are targets and my own portfolios are close to the model portfolios. As markets recovered, I reviewed the performance of my funds and sold preferred stock funds and a global utility fund, and reduced holdings in real estate because they did not meet my risk performance expectations. The funds were placed in other funds in the model portfolios or left in cash.

In my opinion, the steps taken to contain COVID-19 are necessary and painful. I don't believe that there will be fast recovery in the economy and life will have to find a new normal. I expect to see more bankruptcies like JC Penney before this is over.

The funds in this article pass a thorough screening. Before purchasing, investors should investigate in more details. I made no changes as a result of writing this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGAFX, DODIX, FDEGX, FEMKX, FEMSX, FGBFX, FGOVX, FIGFX, FIKFX, FIPDX, FIREX, FMSDX, FPHAX, FRIFX, FSDIX, FTHRX, FUMBX, FWRLX, FXNAX, IAU, ICLN, PRSNX, VBILX, VEMAX, VEMBX, VFIJX, VFISX, VGSTX, VGWAX, VMVFX, VPGDX, VTABX, VWELX, VWIAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.