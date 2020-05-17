Leaving Portfolios On Auto-Pilot
Model Portfolios and funds are compared YTD and over the past two and half years for risk and risk-adjusted returns using Mutual Fund Observer.
Defensive funds have outperformed aggressive funds in general year to date and over the past two years.
Portfolios are set up to be conservative and low maintenance in this high risk environment.
Introduction
With the internet, computers, and index funds, some investors seem to take an approach similar to online gambling. Individual investors are advised by Vanguard founder John Bogle and author of The Little Book of Common Sense Investing and Charles Ellis who wrote Winning the Loser’s Game to buy low cost index funds and hold them. I prefer to invest according to the business cycle and am more a follower of Howard Marks, author of Mastering the Market Cycle, who believes that one of the most important things an investor must do is to decide whether to be aggressive or defensive. My reasoning for being defensive was outlined in Small Investors Should Be Conservative Going Into 2020 prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
I have taken on a role that requires considerable travel. There are times when there will be almost no time to research investments followed by lots of free time. I am taking an approach similar to Beating the Market, 3 Months at a Time by Gerald Appel and Marvin Appel which is to evaluate what you own quarterly and adjust if beneficial. As an individual investor nearing retirement, I want a portfolio that I can set up and not worry about for months at a time. This article describes a snapshot of fund performance on a risk-adjusted basis over several time periods.
Model Portfolios vs Baseline Funds - YTD Performance
Below are the three model portfolios that I follow in some of my own accounts compared to baseline funds sorted from best total return performance to worst. Year to date, the model portfolios are down slightly compared to traditional 60/40 stock to bond funds which are down 5 to 9%. I use the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund (VWINX, VWIAX) as the target fund to beat during the late stage of a business cycle and during recessions. The model portfolios are tracked through Morningstar and include trades and dividends.
Table #1: Model Portfolios vs Baseline Funds
|
Name
|
Ticker
|
Fund Category
|
YTD
|
Yield TTM
|
Vanguard Total Bond
|
Interm Core Bond
|
5.0
|
2.6
|
Vanguard Prm Money Mkt
|
Prime Money Mkt
|
0.5
|
1.9
|
Fidelity Moderate
|
-0.1
|
1.8
|
Vanguard LifeStrtgy Inc
|
Alloc--15% to 30% EQ
|
-0.2
|
2.7
|
Fidelity Conservative
|
-1.3
|
1.9
|
Vanguard Trgt Retire Inc
|
Target-Date Retire
|
-2.5
|
2.5
|
Vanguard Conservative
|
-2.6
|
3.0
|
iShares Core Cons Alloc
|
Alloc--30% to 50% EQ
|
-3.0
|
2.7
|
Vanguard Wellesley Inc
|
Alloc--30% to 50% EQ
|
-3.8
|
3.0
|
iShares Core Mod Alloc
|
Alloc--30% to 50% EQ
|
-5.0
|
2.7
|
Vanguard Balanced Indx
|
Alloc--50% to 70% EQ
|
-5.2
|
2.2
|
Vanguard Trgt Retire 2020
|
Target-Date 2020
|
-6.2
|
2.5
|
Vanguard Wellington
|
Alloc--50% to 70% EQ
|
-8.4
|
2.8
|
iShares Core Grwth Alloc
|
Alloc--50% to 70% EQ
|
-8.9
|
2.8
|
SPDR® S&P 500 Trust
|
Large Blend
|
-10.9
|
2.0
Source: Created by the Author using Morningstar
Risk vs Reward
I use Mutual Fund Observer to select funds based on risk and risk adjusted returns and compare the reward to risk performance of my portfolios. Below are my three model portfolios (red triangles) compared to the average of 421 funds in 18 different Lipper Categories over the past 18 months. With the recent bear market, the model portfolios have had a high return compared to more aggressive base line funds.
Chart #1: Reward vs Risk - 18 months
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
The following three tables show the model portfolios using the Mutual Fund Observer Portfolio Tool. APR is the average annualized return. Ulcer Index is a measure of risk based on the depth and duration of draw down. Martin Ratio is the risk adjusted performance. MFO Risk and MFO Rating are MFO’s classification of Risk (1 is lowest risk) and risk adjusted performance (5 is the highest). I use these metrics and others when selecting funds and assigning allocations (Weight). The portfolios are diversified with respect to international investments, stocks and bonds, and include a modest amount of gold. The funds are sorted from highest Martin Ratio (risk-adjusted return) to lowest.
Table #2: Vanguard Conservative Portfolio (18 months)
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
Weight
|
APR
|
Ulcer Index
|
MFO Risk
|
Martin Ratio
|
MFO Rating
|
Vanguard GNMA
|
7
|
8.2
|
-
|
1
|
633.0
|
-
|
Vanguard Short-Term Treas
|
11
|
5.2
|
0.1
|
1
|
59.1
|
5
|
Vanguard Interm-Term Bond
|
12
|
12.2
|
0.4
|
2
|
23.2
|
4
|
BlackRock Gold Trust
|
5
|
25.0
|
1.6
|
3
|
14.1
|
5
|
Vanguard Interm-Trm Invst-Grd
|
0
|
10.1
|
0.9
|
2
|
9.1
|
2
|
Vanguard Total Intern Bond
|
5
|
7.5
|
0.8
|
1
|
6.6
|
5
|
Vanguard Wellesley Income
|
15
|
8.8
|
2.3
|
2
|
3.0
|
5
|
Vanguard STAR Inv
|
3
|
7.6
|
3.8
|
3
|
1.5
|
5
|
Vanguard Emer Mrkts Bond
|
4
|
6.5
|
3.5
|
3
|
1.3
|
5
|
Vanguard Wellington
|
10
|
7.0
|
4.2
|
3
|
1.2
|
4
|
T Rowe Price Glbl Multi-Sctr Bond
|
5
|
4.4
|
2.7
|
2
|
0.9
|
2
|
Vanguard Global Wellington
|
5
|
4.4
|
4.7
|
3
|
0.5
|
3
|
Vanguard Emer Mrkts Stock
|
4
|
0.4
|
7.9
|
4
|
(0.2)
|
3
|
Vanguard Global Min Vol
|
5
|
0.4
|
6.7
|
4
|
(0.2)
|
3
|
Vanguard Managed Payout
|
9
|
0.2
|
4.9
|
3
|
(0.3)
|
2
|
Vanguard Cons Portfolio
|
100
|
7.2
|
2.1
|
2
|
2.6
|
-
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Table #3: Fidelity Conservative Portfolio (18 months)
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
Weight
|
APR
|
Ulcer Index
|
MFO Risk
|
Martin Ratio
|
MFO Rating
|
Fidelity Short-Term Treas Bond
|
10
|
6.6
|
0.1
|
1
|
78.6
|
5
|
Fidelity US Bond
|
5
|
11.1
|
0.2
|
1
|
39.9
|
5
|
Fidelity Government Income
|
10
|
11.5
|
0.4
|
1
|
24.3
|
4
|
BlackRock iShares Gold Trust
|
5
|
25.0
|
1.6
|
3
|
14.1
|
5
|
Fidelity Inflation-Protected Bond
|
5
|
9.2
|
0.6
|
1
|
13.4
|
5
|
Fidelity Interm Bond
|
5
|
7.6
|
0.6
|
1
|
9.5
|
4
|
Fidelity Freedom Income Inv
|
15
|
7.8
|
0.7
|
1
|
8.1
|
5
|
Fidelity Select Wireless Portfolio
|
5
|
15.0
|
4.4
|
4
|
3.0
|
5
|
Fidelity Global Credit
|
5
|
8.7
|
2.5
|
2
|
2.8
|
3
|
Fidelity Multi-Asset Income
|
10
|
9.4
|
3.2
|
3
|
2.4
|
5
|
Fidelity Growth Strategies
|
5
|
13.2
|
5.4
|
4
|
2.1
|
3
|
Fidelity Intern Growth
|
5
|
9.6
|
5.4
|
4
|
1.4
|
5
|
Fidelity Intern Real Estate
|
5
|
5.6
|
6.2
|
4
|
0.6
|
5
|
Fidelity Series Emer Mrkts Oppor
|
5
|
5.2
|
7.7
|
4
|
0.4
|
4
|
Fidelity Real Estate Income
|
5
|
(4.3)
|
7.9
|
4
|
(0.8)
|
3
|
Fidelity Conservative Portfolio
|
100
|
9.2
|
1.9
|
2
|
3.9
|
-
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Table #4: Fidelity Moderate Portfolio (18 months)
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
Weight
|
APR
|
Ulcer Index
|
MFO Risk
|
Martin Ratio
|
MFO Rating
|
Fidelity Short-Term Treas Bond
|
10
|
6.6
|
0.1
|
1
|
78.6
|
5
|
BlackRock iShares Gold Trust
|
10
|
25.0
|
1.6
|
3
|
14.1
|
5
|
Dodge & Cox Income
|
20
|
8.7
|
0.7
|
1
|
9.4
|
2
|
Fidelity Freedom Income Inv
|
10
|
7.8
|
0.7
|
1
|
8.1
|
5
|
Baron Global Advantage Retail
|
5
|
28.7
|
3.9
|
4
|
6.9
|
5
|
Fidelity Select Pharma Portfolio
|
6
|
17.7
|
4.1
|
4
|
3.9
|
5
|
BlackRock Glbl Clean Energy
|
5
|
22.8
|
6.4
|
5
|
3.3
|
5
|
Fidelity Multi-Asset Income
|
5
|
9.4
|
3.2
|
3
|
2.4
|
5
|
Fidelity Growth Strategies
|
5
|
13.2
|
5.4
|
4
|
2.1
|
3
|
Fidelity Emer Mrkts
|
5
|
12.3
|
5.8
|
4
|
1.8
|
5
|
Fidelity Intern Growth
|
5
|
9.6
|
5.4
|
4
|
1.4
|
5
|
Fidelity Intern Real Estate
|
4
|
5.6
|
6.2
|
4
|
0.6
|
5
|
Fidelity Strategic Div & Income
|
5
|
3.7
|
5.2
|
4
|
0.4
|
3
|
Fidelity Real Estate Income
|
5
|
(4.3)
|
7.9
|
4
|
(0.8)
|
3
|
Fidelity Moderate Portfolio
|
100
|
11.7
|
2.3
|
2
|
4.2
|
-
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Trends
Each month, I rate and rank about a thousand mutual funds, exchange traded funds, and closed end funds based on risk, risk adjusted return, income, quality, and momentum. The Lipper Categories are divided into nine buckets and only the top rated categories are shown below.
Table #5: Top Ranked Lipper Categories
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
I include funds that are mostly available to small investors at Charles Schwab, Fidelity and Vanguard. The top funds for the top Lipper Categories are shown below.
Table #6: Top Ranked Funds in Top Lipper Categories
|
Bucket 1: Safety
|
Vanguard
|
Fidelity
|
Schwab
|
CEF
|
ETF
|
1. U.S. Gov Intermediate
|
2. U.S. Gov Short
|
3. U.S. Gov Gen
|
4. Core Bond
Bucket 2: 1 to 2 Years
|
1. Corp Debt A Rated
|
2. U.S. Treasury Gen
|
3. Mxd-Ast Trgt Today
|
4. Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Consv
Bucket 3: 3 to 4 Years
|
1. Mxd-Ast Trgt 2020
|
2. Convertible Securities
|
3. Mxd-Ast Trgt Alloc Growth
|
4. Mxd-Ast Trgt 2025
Bucket 4: 4 to 5 Years
|
1. Sector Equity
|
2. S&P 500 Index
|
3. Health Biotech
|
4. Diversified Equity
Inflation Resistant
|
1. Inflation Protected Bond
Yield
|
1. Muni High Yield Debt
|
2. Multi-Sector Income
|
3. U.S. Mortgage
Global & International Bonds
|
1. Intrntnl Income
|
2. Global Income
Global & International Equity
|
1. Global Large-Cap Value
|
2. Global Health Biotech
|
3. Global Science Technology
Defensive
|
1. Alt Equity Market Neutral
|
2. Commodities Precious Metals
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Top Rated Funds
The top funds for each of my bucket categories are shown below. I compare these to the funds in the Model Portfolio to see if I want to make a trade. When evaluating funds, I like to compare whether they are more or less risky than the S&P 500.
Table #7: S&P 500 Baseline
|
Symbol
|
Name
|
CAGR
|
MFO Risk
|
Ulcer
|
Martin
|
Yield
|
State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF
|
7.1
|
4
|
5.8
|
0.9
|
2.0
The bold funds are the ones that are of more interest to me for risk and risk adjusted performance.
Table #8: Top Vanguard Funds - 30 months
|Vanguard
|Symbol
|Name
|APR
|MaxDD
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|Yield
|VTABX
|Vanguard Total Intern Bond
|5.1
|-2.5
|0.7
|5.0
|3.3
|VFIIX
|Vanguard GNMA Inv
|4.1
|-1.8
|0.7
|3.2
|2.5
|VIPSX
|Vanguard Inf-Prot Secur Inv
|4.7
|-2.4
|0.9
|3.1
|2.1
|VASIX
|Vanguard LifeStrtgy Inc Inv
|4.8
|-4.3
|1.1
|2.7
|2.7
|VGHCX
|Vanguard Health Care Inv
|9.7
|-11.4
|5.4
|1.5
|1.2
|VSCGX
|Vanguard LifeStrategy Cons Growth Inv
|4.1
|-8.7
|2.3
|1.0
|2.7
|VFORX
|Vanguard Trgt Retire 2040 Inv
|2.3
|-18.3
|5.3
|0.1
|2.5
|VWEHX
|Vanguard Hi-Yield Corp Inv
|1.7
|-10.7
|2.6
|0.0
|5.6
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Table #9: Top Fidelity Funds - 30 months
|Fidelity
|Symbol
|Name
|APR
|MaxDD
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|Yield
|PRIPX
|T Rowe Price Inf Prot Bond
|5
|-2.4
|0.9
|3.7
|0.7
|DODIX
|Dodge & Cox Inc
|4.7
|-3.1
|0.8
|3.5
|2.9
|FMSFX
|Fidelity Mort Secur
|4.2
|-1.8
|0.8
|3.0
|2.4
|FIKFX
|Fidelity Freedom Inc Inv
|4.6
|-3.1
|1
|2.8
|1.9
|FGBFX
|Fidelity Global Credit
|4.2
|-9.6
|2.4
|1.0
|2.4
|FSAGX
|Fidelity Select Gold Port
|13.5
|-23.2
|11.6
|1.0
|0.8
|FXAIX
|Fidelity 500
|7.1
|-19.6
|5.8
|0.9
|2.3
|FPIFX
|Fidelity Freedom 2020 Inv
|4.3
|-10.3
|3
|0.8
|2.0
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Table #10: Top Charles Schwab Funds - 30 months
|Charles Schwab
|Symbol
|Name
|APR
|MaxDD
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|Yield
|SWRSX
|Schwab Treas Inf Prot Secur
|5
|-2.4
|0.9
|3.4
|2.1
|SWAGX
|Schwab US Agg Bond
|5.4
|-2.5
|1.1
|3.3
|2.7
|SWLRX
|Schwab Monthly Inc -- Max Payout
|3.8
|-3.7
|1.3
|1.6
|2.7
|SWYLX
|Schwab Target 2020
|4.6
|-8.5
|2.4
|1.2
|2.1
|RPGEX
|T Rowe Price Global Growth Stock
|7.5
|-18.5
|5.4
|1.1
|0.2
|SWPPX
|Schwab S&P 500
|7.1
|-19.6
|5.8
|0.9
|2.0
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Premiums/discounts are included as part of the selection process for closed end funds.
Table #11: Top Closed End Funds - 30 months
|Closed End Funds
|Symbol
|Name
|APR
|MaxDD
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|Yield
|MGF
|MFS Gov Markets Inc
|5.3
|-2.7
|1.1
|3.0
|7.1
|BKT
|BlackRock Inc
|4.3
|-2.1
|1
|2.5
|6.5
|BME
|BlackRock Health Sciences
|11.5
|-11.7
|3.9
|2.5
|6.1
|ETJ
|Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Equity Inc
|7.4
|-8.6
|2.7
|2.1
|9.8
|NXR
|Nuveen Select Tax-Free Inc Port 3
|3.8
|-6.9
|1.7
|1.2
|3.3
|NIE
|AllianzGI Equity & Conv Inc
|7.6
|-15.4
|5
|1.2
|6.6
|DUC
|Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond
|3.6
|-7.1
|1.8
|1.0
|5.1
|TSI
|TCW Strategic Inc
|3.2
|-7.8
|1.6
|0.9
|6.4
|MHI
|Pioneer Municipal Hi Inc
|3.3
|-7.7
|1.9
|0.8
|4.6
|NUV
|Nuveen Municipal Value
|2.7
|-7.7
|1.9
|0.5
|3.7
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Table #12: Top Exchange Traded Funds - 30 months
|Exchange Traded Funds
|Symbol
|Name
|APR
|MaxDD
|Ulcer Index
|Martin Ratio
|Yield
|SCHZ
|Schwab US Agg Bond ETF
|5.5
|-2.4
|1.1
|3.5
|2.7
|VMBS
|Vanguard Mort-Backed Secur ETF
|4.2
|-1.7
|0.7
|3.3
|2.6
|SPIP
|State Street SPDR Port TIPS ETF
|5.1
|-2.7
|1
|3.2
|2.7
|BAR
|GraniteShares Gold
|12.2
|-11.8
|4.9
|2.1
|-
|QLTA
|BlackRock Aaa - A Rated Corp Bond ETF
|5.8
|-3.9
|2
|2.0
|2.8
|PGF
|Invesco Financial Preferred ETF
|3.7
|-10
|2.4
|0.8
|5.3
|IOO
|BlackRock Global 100 ETF
|5.9
|-17.5
|5.5
|0.7
|2.2
|AOM
|BlackRock Core Mod Allocation ETF
|3
|-9
|2.7
|0.5
|2.7
|VWOB
|Vanguard Emer Markets Gov Bond ETF
|-0.3
|-14.1
|3.9
|-0.5
|5.3
Source: Created by the Author using Mutual Fund Observer
Closing
Optimizing portfolios is a journey and not a destination. The model portfolios are targets and my own portfolios are close to the model portfolios. As markets recovered, I reviewed the performance of my funds and sold preferred stock funds and a global utility fund, and reduced holdings in real estate because they did not meet my risk performance expectations. The funds were placed in other funds in the model portfolios or left in cash.
In my opinion, the steps taken to contain COVID-19 are necessary and painful. I don't believe that there will be fast recovery in the economy and life will have to find a new normal. I expect to see more bankruptcies like JC Penney before this is over.
The funds in this article pass a thorough screening. Before purchasing, investors should investigate in more details. I made no changes as a result of writing this article.
Disclosure: I am/we are long BGAFX, DODIX, FDEGX, FEMKX, FEMSX, FGBFX, FGOVX, FIGFX, FIKFX, FIPDX, FIREX, FMSDX, FPHAX, FRIFX, FSDIX, FTHRX, FUMBX, FWRLX, FXNAX, IAU, ICLN, PRSNX, VBILX, VEMAX, VEMBX, VFIJX, VFISX, VGSTX, VGWAX, VMVFX, VPGDX, VTABX, VWELX, VWIAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional. In September 2019, I began contributing to the Mutual Fund Observer monthly newsletter.