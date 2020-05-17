2 Safe High-Yield Blue Chips Retirees Can Trust

CM is the highest yielding bank, offering a safe 7.8% yield, and has the best dividend track record of all the Canadian banks. It hasn't cut the dividend since 1868.

TD is the 13th safest bank on earth by credit rating, and my favorite Canadian bank due to its industry leading long-term consensus growth rate of 7.5% CAGR vs 7% to 10% CAGR management guidance.

TD and CM, two of Canada's legendary Super Banks, are the two newest additions to the Phoenix list.

The DK Phoenix watchlist consists of some of the highest quality companies on earth, with an average dividend cut risk in this recession of 3% vs 10% S&P 500 companies.

Dividend safety is on the minds of all income investors during the worst recession in 75 years. Goldman expects the S&P 500 to cut dividends about 25% this year.

Dividend blue chips are beloved by retirees and for good reason. US and large multi-nationals know that the stability of dividends is a major part of the value proposition of their share prices.

As a result in the typical recession, dividends are barely touched, even when earnings and stock prices take a tumble during recessions.

Of course, this is no ordinary recession.

During crises, companies face the prospect of going bankrupt, in which cases stock prices go to zero. So in times of extreme economic uncertainty, dividend cuts can ramp up to levels as high as 55% for the broader market.

Goldman expects about 25% dividend cuts from the S&P 500 this year, in a grisly repeat of the Financial Crisis.

But the good news is that the highest quality and financially strongest companies are likely to continue raising their dividends or at least maintain them.

Currently the estimates for how bad 2020 GDP growth will be range from 4% to 8%, about 4 to 6 times the average downturn, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Extrapolating the current economic forecasts that would mean that in the Great Lockdown Recession safety ratings would translate to

below-average dividend safety (2/5) = over 12% dividend cut risk

average dividend safety (3/5) = about 8% to 12% cut risk

above-average safety (4/5): about 4% to 6% dividend cut risk

very safe (5/5): about 2% to 3% dividend cut risk

The Dividend Kings Phoenix Watchlist is meant to highly about 60 of the highest quality companies off our 427 company Master List. These are the companies I and many of our members are trusting during this recession.

Not just to avoid dividend cuts, but, like the proverbial Phoenix, rises from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights.

Fundamental Stats On Phoenix Watchlist

average quality score: 10.1/11 SWAN quality vs 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

quality vs 9.6 average dividend aristocrat average dividend safety score: 4.7/5 vs 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 3% dividend cut risk in this recession)

vs 4.6 average dividend aristocrat (about 3% dividend cut risk in this recession) average payout ratio: 52% vs 61% industry safety guideline

average debt/capital: 41% vs 44% industry safety guideline

average yield: 3.4% vs 2.1% S&P 500 and 2.5% aristocrats

average discount to fair value: 13% vs 35% overvalued S&P 500

average dividend growth streak: 23.8 years vs 25+ aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

vs 25+ aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence average 5-year dividend growth rate: 11.7% CAGR vs 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 9.9% CAGR vs 7.1% CAGR average aristocrat, 6% to 7% CAGR S&P 500 historical norm

average forward PE: 16.2 vs 22.0 S&P 500

average earnings yield: 6.2% vs 4.5% S&P 500

average PEG ratio: 1.64 vs 2.59 S&P 500

average return on capital: 130% (86th% Industry Percentile, Very High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

(86th% Industry Percentile, Very High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt) average 13-year median ROC: 114%(stable moat/quality)

average 5-year ROC trend: +5% CAGR (stable moat/quality)

average S&P credit rating: A vs A- average aristocrat

vs A- average aristocrat average annual volatility: 24.0% vs 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26% average Master List stock)

average market cap: $120 billion (mega-cap)

average 5-year total return potential: 3.4% yield + 9.9% CAGR long-term growth + 2.8% CAGR valuation boost = 16.1% CAGR (12% to 21% CAGR with 25% margin of error)

Credit ratings are not just a good proxy for long-term bond default risk but historically correlate with 30-year bankruptcy risk as well.

While safe dividends in this recession are the top priority of the Phoenix Watchlist and Portfolio (as well as my personal Phoenix portfolio), avoiding permanent losses of capital is ultimately the goal all investors share.

As part of my ongoing rolling fundamental updates of the Master List, I'm checking with all three rating agencies in case fundamentals shift suddenly and risks to the dividend increase more than quarterly data might indicate.

Whenever a company's fundamentals deteriorate sufficiently that it no longer qualifies for Phoenix, it needs to be replaced by a new company that has equal or better fundamentals (safety, quality, growth rate, yield, ect).

The "Blue Chips You Can Trust" series highlights the newest companies to join the Phoenix watchlist, which is the only list that I or Dividend Kings portfolios are buying from in these uncertain economic times.

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD): It's The Best Time In 12 Years To Buy My Favorite Canadian Bank

In the US income investors cherish the dividend aristocrats & kings for their decades-long streaks of annual payout hikes.

In Canada, the same passion is showered on the Canadian banks, for their impressive track records of steady income across the centuries, no matter how bad the economy gets.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has paid dividends since 1873 (149 consecutive years)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce uninterrupted dividends since 1868 (152 consecutive years) - no cuts in 152 years

Toronto-Dominion uninterrupted dividends since 1857 (163 years)

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) uninterrupted dividends since 1833 (187 consecutive years)

Bank of Montreal (BMO) uninterrupted dividends since 1829 (191 consecutive years)

How significant are these streaks?

One of the most persuasive tests of high-quality is an uninterrupted record of dividend payments going back over many years. We think that a record of continuous dividend payments for the least 20 years or more is an important plus factor in the company’s quality rating.” - Ben Graham, The Intelligent Investor

Ben Graham considered 20+ years on uninterrupted dividends a sign of high company quality and the Canadian banks have streaks that stretch for 149 to 191 years.

Now that doesn't mean they haven't cut for that long. However, the last time Canadian banks did reduce their dividends (by about 33%) was WWII and before that the Great Depression.

The last time any Canadian bank reduced its annual dividend (in CAD) was 1942, meaning a 78 year streak with no cuts. CM didn't cut its dividend even in WWII and the Great Depression.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research) - no dividend cuts when adjusted for currency

TD's peak payout ratio during the Great Recession was 60%, and this time it may exceed that.

But rest assured that the dividend remains above-average safe, with about 4% to 6% risk of a cut in this recession (given current economic data & forecasts).

2020 EPS payout ratio consensus: 59% vs 50% safe for this industry

Debt/Capital: 17% vs 50% safe

S&P Credit Rating: AA- stable outlook (0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Fitch Credit Rating: AA- negative outlook (0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Moody's Credit Rating: Aa1 (AA+ equivalent) stable outlook (0.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Dividend Growth Streak: 9 years but no cuts since 1857 (163 years)

Beneish M-score: -2.46 vs -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

Safety Score: 4/5 above-average (4% to 6% dividend cut risk in this recession)

Overall Quality score: 10/11 SWAN

Why are Canadian banks all rated 4/5 safety and not 5/5 like before the recession?

Morningstar's senior banking analyst Eric Compton explains the uncertainty facing Canadian banks, which is currently at historic levels.

We normally assign an uncertainty rating of medium to the the Canadian banks under our coverage. However, because of the increasing economic uncertainty COVID-19 is causing, we are increasing the uncertainty ratings for all of the Canadian banks to high. The current situation is unprecedented, which increases the overall uncertainty for the economy and for the financial system. The potential downside under a severe bear case today is much larger, and the distribution of outcomes much more uncertain than it was even one month ago. We are currently maintaining our economic moat ratings for the Canadian banks. Today's debate is not about EPS; it is about capital adequacy and the solvency of the financial system. If the whole economy falls apart in an unprecedented way, this could put enough strain on the banks and the financial system to the point where "no one is safe." Because of the increasing uncertainty around the economic outlook, and especially with regards to higher potential downside, we believe it is appropriate to increase the uncertainty rating for all of the Canadian banks, at least until the fallout becomes more predictable. Canada is also in a potentially precarious position, as Canadian consumers have generally been increasing their overall debt levels and financial leverage, with Canadian consumers at levels that surpass that of U.S. consumers back in 2007. Canada has also been dealing with elevated property markets, and an increasing shift of the mortgage market into the uninsured space. All of these items increase the potential risks and the potential strain the financial system may come under as COVID-19 develops." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

For years growing debt concerns in Canada have been a key part of the Canadian Bank's risk profile.

Unlike in the US, where household debt/GDP has decreased from 100% to 75% since the Great Recession, Canadian household debt has actually increased by about 10%.

That's the natural downside of a financial system so stable that it hasn't suffered a financial crisis since the Great Depression and no major bank failures since the 1850s).

In contrast look at how often the US has suffered a banking crisis.

The twin weaknesses of the American financial system -- a commercial banking system divided along state lines and volatile financial markets in which a 'shadow banking system' of unregulated or lightly regulated investment banks and other financial intermediaries participated -- produced a series of financial panics," the authors write. "There were major banking panics in 1837, 1857, 1873, 1893, and 1907, and minor panics in 1839, 1884, and 1890." - Why Canada Didn't Have a Banking Crisis in 2008, National Bureau of Economic Research, (emphasis added)

2008 would not be added to that list for the US banking crisises, as well as the minor savings and loan crisis of the late 1980s.

In Q1 Canadian bank loan losses, as a % of assets ranged from 0.21% (for RY) to 0.44% for BNS. For context that's similar to loan losses suffered during the Great Recession, when BNS had a peak loan loss rate of about 0.8%.

Compare that to the US loan loss rate, which was 1.15% at the end of 2019. It peaked at about 3.7% during the Great Recession, or about 5X to 6X the loan losses the Canadian banks suffered during the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression.

Toronto-Dominion's CEO has already addressed the risks of another dividend cut during this crisis, during the annual meeting webcast.

We entered this period with considerable strength and a strong capital position... We continue to be in a position to support the recovery that will follow this crisis... TD has no plans to change its dividend policy at this time.” - CEO Bharat Masrani (emphasis added)

Other Canadian banks have similarly stressed the safety of their dividends. Here is CM's CEO explaining why Canadian Imperial doesn't plan to cut the dividend.

Our goal is to make sure that those dividends are flowing,” Victor Dodig told BNN Bloomberg’s Jon Erlichman in an interview Tuesday, noting the bank has never cut its payout to shareholders. “The Canadian banking sector is incredibly well-capitalized. We’ve worked with the Bank of Canada, the department of finance, and our regulator to make sure that we have all the tools in place, to ensure that credit is moving to businesses.” - Bloomberg (emphasis added)

CM's CEO recently told Bloomberg that Canadian Imperial has NEVER cut its dividend (not even during the Great Depression or WWII) and has no plans to start doing so now.

Canadian Bank's exposure to energy loans is 2.7% or less, with TD at about 1.3% and RY at 0.3%.

Thus not even the worst oil crash in history is likely to put significant stress on these bank balance sheets.

Bank Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating 2020 EPS Consensus Growth BMO 6% A+ -22% RY 10% AA- -17% CM 14% A+ -17% TD 17% AA- -23% BNS 17% A+ -22% PNC 27% A- -43% C 28% BBB+ -59% BAC 32% A- -45% JPM 37% A- -53% USB 40% A+ -40% WFC 42% A- -76% GS 42% BBB+ -33% TFC 46% A- -27% COF 49% BBB -118% MS 56% BBB+ -25%

Canada's banks are extremely well capitalized with debt/capital ratios of 6% to 17% compared to 50% safe for the industry.

Lower leverage, plus more conservative lending standards (Canada's banks must keep more of the loans they make and thus tend to make less bad loans), is likely why the analyst consensus for 2020 EPS declines is 17% to 22%.

That's compared to 27% to 118% for the largest US banks by assets.

Each November Global Financial Magazine ranks global banks (1448 of them) by credit rating, not just from one rating agency, but all of them.

The last safety ranking was in November 2019 and here is how Canadian banks came out.

#12 RY

#13 TD

#28 BNS

#33 BMO

#35 CM

No US bank cracked the top 50 and in North America, none cracked the top 10.

Rating agencies like S&P have stress-tested big global banks at the start of May (May 4th in the case of Moody's) and S&P reaffirmed the stable outlook for all Canadian banks.

Fitch did downgrade TD to negative outlook but reaffirmed the AA- credit rating. That translates into a 0.55% 30-year risk of bankruptcy per the University of St. Petersberg study.

It also translates into about 2.5% 30-year bond default risk.

Fitch's downgrade to a negative outlook for TD (not shared by S&P or Moody's) is purely based on economic uncertainty.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Long-Term and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD), TD Bank US Holding Company and TD Bank, N.A. at 'AA-' and 'F1+', respectively. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable due to the disruption to economic activity and financial markets from the coronavirus pandemic. This rating action follows Fitch's event-driven review of the Canadian banking sector and reflects Fitch's view that although the ultimate economic and financial market implications of the coronavirus outbreak are unclear, the risk to banks' financial profiles is clearly skewed to the downside... Although TD enters the downturn from a position of strength, the expected severity and duration of the economic disruption raise uncertainties over its ability to return to benchmark financial performance levels by the end of 2021. Fitch's revised economic forecast for Canada and the U.S. is for a GDP contraction of 3.6% and 3.3%, respectively, in 2020 on coronavirus-related shocks to consumption, investment and oil prices, followed by a recovery in 2021. Higher unemployment accompanied by a softer housing market, lower business volumes and weaker capital markets revenues are expected to pressure Canadian bank earnings and increase credit losses, particularly in oil and gas and consumer discretionary sectors, such as hospitality and recreation, automotive, and food and beverage. In Fitch's view, the outlook would be appropriately resolved over a period of 12-24 months, as the effect on financial profiles is unlikely to become immediately apparent." - Fitch (emphasis added)

Fitch is basically saying loan losses are going to rise and capital ratios will come under stress from this recession, whose effects are expected to last 12 to 24 months.

RY CET1 ratio: 12.0%

TD CET1 ratio: 11.7%

BNS CET1 ratio: 11.4%

BMO CET1 ratio: 11.4%

CM CET1 ratio: 11.3%

Regulatory minimum (during lows of recession): 4.5%

Pre-financial crisis US banks averaged 7.5% CET1 ratios, the new gold standard capitalization metric. CET1 or common equity tier 1, basically represents the leverage a bank has relative to its equity (retained earnings over time) and highest quality assets (such as US treasury bonds).

Roughly speaking, it gives you an idea of how leveraged a bank is, and for TD that's 8.5X going into this recession, compared to 13.3 for most US banks pre-Financial Crisis.

8.3 to 8.9X leverage is the ratio for all Canadian banks, which is low for global banks and combined with conservative underwriting, explains why analysts expect relatively low earnings declines, half that of US banks, this year.

Here's Moody's explaining following its February 27th annual review of TD, why it retains an Aa1 (AA+ equivalent) stable rating.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank's (NYSE:TD) Aa1 long-term senior debt rating and the ratings of several subsidiaries, reflect its a1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and the application of Moody's advanced loss given failure to its assumed liabilities at failure, as well as the positive impact of government support. TD's very high ratings are attributable to its strong domestic retail franchise and business mix, which generate stable and recurring profits. This strength is due to TD's leading market share positions in many personal & commercial financial services products, where it typically has market shares in the high teens and holds first or second positions. TD's BCA is supported by very strong and stable profitability and healthy asset quality characterized by very low non-performing assets and limited credit concentrations. The bank's reliance on confidence-sensitive wholesale funding is moderate compared to the Canadian peer group but still notable, although TD has the highest personal deposits and lowest reliance on short-term unsecured wholesale funding amongst peers." - Moody's (emphasis added)

TD's deposit base is dominated by stable consumer deposits giving it access to very low costs of capital.

(Source: TD investor presentation)

In fact, TD's funding mix is very diversified overall, and the debt maturities on its various bonds are well staggered.

TD is a highly diversified global bank, the 6th largest in North America by assets.

(Source: TD investor presentation)

It operates in 15 countries through 55% and 31% of its earnings come from Canada, and the US respectively.

(Source: TD investor presentation)

TD's loan losses have remained consistently low, even during the peak of the Great Recession.

(Source: TD investor presentation)

TD's capital ratios have also been consistently high over time, 15.7% for all assets in Q1 2020 (calendar Q4 2019).

(Source: TD investor presentation)

In Canada, banks are regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions or OSFI.

OSFI has been raising capital requirements for Canadian banks in recent years, meaning that pre-recession all Canadian banks were increasing the resilience of their already legendarily safe balance sheets.

(Source: TD investor presentation)

In other capitalization rations TD is #1 among its safe banking Canadian peers, according to Moody's and S&P ratings.

So that's why I'm highly confident that TD (and all Canadian banks) will maintain their dividends in this crisis. Confident enough that all 5 Canadian banks are on the Phoenix watchlist and they represent the only banks in the DK Phoenix portfolio as well as my personal Phoenix retirement portfolio.

(Source: TD investor presentation)

But the reason that TD is my favorite Canadian bank is that it's the fastest-growing, thanks to its large US exposure.

While all Canadian banks have diversified into other countries, TD's US business means that management is guiding for 7% to 10% CAGR long-term earnings and dividend growth.

(Source: TD investor presentation)

Like most Canadian banks the payout ratio policy is 40% to 50% vs 50% safe for banks.

Obviously during a recession of this magnitude income investors shouldn't expect a dividend hike, but maintaining the current dividend of 3.01 CAD ($2.36 USD) is highly probable (about 95% likely).

How impressive is 7% to 10% CAGR long-term earnings guidance? Let's take a look at the analyst long-term growth consensus (from Reuters') for all the Canadian Banks.

Bank 5-Year Reuters' Growth Consensus EPS Growth Since 2000 EPS Growth Since 2010 TD 7.5% 7.1% 3.9% BNS 5.9% 6.8% 2.4% RY 5.8% 8.0% 5.0% BMO 4.8% 5.4% 2.2% CM 3.5% 5.2% 1.6% JPM 5.0% 5.7% 8.1% WFC 5.7% 4.9% 4.2% BAC 5.1% 0.6% 10.0% C -10.2% -5.1% 7.9%

I have provided the 4 major US banks for a point of reference.

Due to large amounts of buybacks and coming off a much lower base in 2009, US banks have seen stronger growth than Canadian banks in the last decade.

However, even factoring in higher regulations and low-interest rates for the foreseeable future, as well as the multi-year economic recovery we're facing, analysts expect Canadian banks to grow roughly as fast as US ones in the future.

That might be due to the lack of buybacks they are probably facing since the Fed must approve all buybacks and dividends via the annual stress test/CCAR program, which begins in April and ends in late June of each year.

US banks have all suspended buybacks right now and there is significant political pressure for the Fed to force major US banks to cut or suspend their dividends (and use the money for additional small business lending).

In Canada, pension funds and retirees have relied on safe Canadian dividends for centuries. While in the US politicians that call for bank dividend suspensions are met with applause in Canada such proposals would see a politician drummed out of office.

In the US income investors cherish the dividend aristocrats and kings for their income safety.

In Canada, the banks are revered with equal safe income reverence.

The Big Five has such a long history of not cutting their dividends,” said Cormark Securities analyst Meny Grauman. “There’s an investor premium earned as a result of that huge amount of time, safety and security of the dividend. You’d rather keep that intact and go raise equity at less than preferable terms" More crucially, the banks have a better relationship with their regulator in the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions. OSFI has already warned the banks away from participating in share buyback programs and raising dividends, but has allowed them to continue dividend payouts going forward. OSFI has the power to step in should the banks allow their capital ratios to sink below a certain threshold. Eight Capital analyst Steve Theriault said a bank’s common equity Tier 1 ratio, a measure that determines its ability to handle unexpected losses, would have to slip under nine per cent for OSFI to get involved and potentially force a cut. “If you get to a CET1 ratio below nine per cent,” Theriault said, “you start to get into that category where you need to come up with a plan with OSFI right away on how you’re going to get back to where you need to be, which would involve asset sales, equity raises and insuring mortgage portfolios to reduce risk-laden assets.” The good news, he said, is that none of the Big Five are close to sinking below that level and are comfortably sitting in the 11 to 12 per cent range. The European banks did not have this luxury, Theriault said. Thanks to their dividends cuts during the financial crisis, they don’t have the reputation either." - Financial Post (emphasis added)

While the Fed has not yet announced whether any major US bank will be allowed to pay any dividends at all during this crisis, OSFI has already blessed Canadian bank dividends, just said they can't be raised.

Let me repeat that. Canada's banking regulator has already said that Canadian dividends currently don't face political/regulatory risks.

It’s because of its long history of maintaining dividends under extreme pressure that the Big Five have become crucial pieces in a Canadian investor’s portfolio, according to Movahedi and Mihelic, who both see a cut as being unlikely. Movahedi wrote that 90 per cent of the banks’ shares are owned by Canadians. About 40 to 50 per cent are retail investors, Mihelic said. Issuing a cut at this time, Grauman added, would only add further pain to Canadian households and pensioners, convincing him that there’s a “100 per cent probability” that the dividends are safe. “But then again if you told me we’d be in a situation where the entire world is locked in their homes and the economy is stopped, I would’ve said that probably can’t happen either,” Grauman said." - Financial Post (emphasis added)

About 41% of Canadian bank shares are owned by retail Canadian investors, and 59% of shares are owned by institutions, such as pension funds. This means suspending dividends would have been counterproductive to stimulus efforts Canada is pursuing right now (financial aid checks like in the US).

While Canadian banking dividends are not actually 100% safe as BMO analyst Sohrab Movahedi estimates, the risk of a cut is very low.

According to John Templeton and Howard Marks, you can only ever be 80% certain about anything in finance.

But I can say with 80% confidence that Canadian banking dividends are safe, given the current information we have, both from the banks themselves, OSFI, analyst consensus forecasts, and track record/previous Fed annual stress tests.

Speaking of past Fed stress tests let's take a look at TD Group, TD's American subsidiary did, when reviewed by the Fed, in 2019.

(Source: 2019 Stress Test)

The Fed stress-tested global systemically important banks or G-SIBs, in 2019 assuming a 10% unemployment rate from a recession that lasted two years, longer than the 18-month duration of the Great Recession.

For context, the current consensus among blue chip economists is that the economic contraction this time will last about four months (return to growth in July).

Peak Unemployment (potentially as high as 32% to 40% per the St. Louis Fed) is going to be much higher than the stress test assumed, so that's a risk all bank investors must keep in mind.

The 2019 stress test assumed peak GDP decline of about 10%, double that of the Great Recession.

The stress test assumed a 25% reduction in home prices, something that we haven't seen so far. According to Barron's, home prices actually tend to hold up relatively well in most recessions that aren't linked to a financial crisis (like 2008).

The St. Louis Financial Stress index consists of 18 weekly credit market reports. Zero is the average financial stress since its inception in 1993 and +1 is the normal recessionary level of stress.

In 2008 we hit a record high of 9.3 and in March 20202 we touched 5.7. But thanks to nine emergency measures by the Fed, including pledging "infinite liquidity" to avert another financial crisis, financial stress has now fallen to 0.6.

In other words, we're now at below normal recessionary levels of financial stress. And with each passing week the probability of another financial crisis, and thus another housing crash, fall a bit further, at least for the last six weeks.

The 2019 stress test modeled a 50% stock market collapse and BBB bond yields soaring to over 6.5%. So far we've seen a 34% peak decline in stocks.

According to Moody's, about 60% of US corporate debt of all types is BBB rated (it's equivalent of BBB is Baa1 through Baa3).

The BBB risk spread, the difference between BBB rated corporate bond yields, and 10-year US Treasury yields, spiked to 3.81% in March and has since stabilized at 2.79%. In the Financial Crisis, it blew out to about 7%.

In the Financial Crisis BBB yields spiked to about 10%.

In March, during the global liquidity crunch (before the Fed pledged infinite liquidity and corporate bond buying) it briefly surpassed 5%. Today BBB yields sit at 3.42%, half the 2019 stress test assumption, and has been drifting lower for weeks.

In other words, 2020 has seen some metrics more severe than the 2019 stress test and some far less extreme.

How did TD do in 2019's stress test?

(Source: 2019 Stress Test)

Here are the capital ratios the Fed looked at during the stress test, specifically estimating how far each bank's metrics would fall at the peak of the recession.

(Source: 2019 Stress Test)

Total US loan losses were about 5%, slightly above the median of 4.7% for US G-SIBs.

(Source: 2019 Stress Test)

TD's total loan losses under the stress test peaked at $8.7 billion vs $1.0 trillion in total assets at the end of 2019.

(Source: 2019 Stress Test)

TD US saw its total capital ratio fall from 16.3% to 14.9% in the 2019 stress test, with the supplementary leverage ratio (includes all assets) falling from 8.3% to 7.7%.

Fed's minimum CET1 requirement for banks in a recession: 4.5% vs TD's 8.6%

Fed's SLR minimum requirement 3.0% vs TD's 7.7%

TD's CET1 going into this recession was 11.7% at the company level, compared to the 2019 stress test starting point of 9.2%.

This implies that TD is likely to see its CET1 bottom at equal or higher levels (for the entire bank) than the 7.7% minimum of its US subsidiary in the 2019 Fed Stress test.

The bottom line, TD's balance sheet is a fortress, the second safest bank in Canada (13th safest in the world). There is about 4% to 6% probability it will cut its dividend in this recession.

What's more, TD today is trading at the most attractive valuation in 12 years.

Valuation/Total Return Potential

TD's blended PE is now 8.8 vs its modern era (low rate, stricter regulations) average of 12.2

2020 fair value: $62 (Morningstar estimate $62 as well)

current price: $39

discount to fair value: 37%

DK rating potentially very strong buy (if you're comfortable with the risk profile)

5-year total return potential: 6% to 24% CAGR

consensus 2022 return potential: 20.6% CAGR

The consensus return potential through 2022 is for 20% to 21% CAGR. That just requires TD to grow as expected and return to its slow growth era market-determined historical PE of 12 to 12.5.

If TD grows as the Reuters' consensus expects, 7.5% CAGR, in-line with management long-term guidance, and returns to its historical PE, then over the next five years today's investors could see similar 21% CAGR total returns.

Compare that to the 5-year consensus total return potential of the S&P 500, which is 10% CAGR. Through 2022 it's 7% CAGR, due to today's elevated broader market valuations.

Over the last 20 years, TD has met or beaten consensus growth forecasts 73% to 80% of the time.

So as you can see, TD offers a very appealing safe high-yield proposition that includes

About 4% to 6% probability of a dividend cut

a nearly 6% yield

potentially 20% CAGR return potential (1/3 paid in cash) over the coming years

a high-probability/low-risk use of discretionary savings

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM): A Safe 8% Yield

As always, let's start with the CM safety check.

2020 EPS payout ratio consensus: 64% vs 50% safe for this industry

Debt/Capital: 14% vs 50% safe

S&P Credit Rating: A+ stable outlook (0.6% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Fitch Credit Rating: AA- negative outlook (0.55% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Moody's Credit Rating: AA stable (0.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

Dividend Growth Streak: 9 years but no cuts since 1868 (152 years, best dividend track record of any Canadian bank)

Beneish M-score: -2.46 vs -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

Safety Score: 4/5 above-average (4% to 6% dividend cut risk in this recession)

Overall Quality score: 9/11 SWAN (not as wide moat as TD or RY)

CM has the best dividend track record of all the Canadian banks, not just paying uninterrupted dividends since 1868. It also did not cut during the Depression or WWII when almost all other banks reduced dividends by about 33%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research) - no dividend cuts when adjusted for currency

In 2008 CM's payout ratio peaked at 64% and the highest its been in 20 years was 107% back in 2002.

What happened in 2002 to cause all Canadian banks to suffer such large losses in earnings? It was the fallout from the US tech bubble bursting & 9/11 recession.

Following that recession, Canadian regulators tightened up capital requirements and lending standards, even more, resulting in far less earnings damage during the Financial Crisis that followed six years later.

Every recession is followed by Canadian banks learning from mistakes (in hindsight) and improving their risk management protocols.

Remember that OSFI is fanatical about bank capitalization and risk management and keeps getting more conservative over time.

pre-2001 recession Canada's banks were some of the best capitalized on earth, OSFI tightened capital regulations further

pre-2008 Canada's banks were even safer, but capital standards were tightened post-crisis

Pre-pandemic OSFI increased capital standards once more, even before Basel III requirements required it

Post-Covid-19 capital requirements are likely to get even tighter

Of course, the risk of ever-tightening regulatory standards is that it can weigh on long-term growth rates.

In terms of its overall risk profile, here is Morningstar’s summary comparing CM to other Canadian banks

CIBC has the highest overall exposure to Canadian real estate among its peers as a percentage of tangible equity. Additionally, CIBC has the highest percentage of its loan book dedicated to retail loans, so any hit to the Canadian consumer, of which a large portion of their average debt is mortgages, could be painful for CIBC. Overall, we believe CIBC would likely be affected the most during a housing downturn compared with peers. For commodity-related risks, CIBC's oil and gas loans make up roughly 2% of the loan book, while mining makes up less than 1%” - Morningstar

But lest you think that CM is not worth owning due to a higher risk profile relative to its peers, let me reassure you this is still one of the safest banks on earth.

Remember it’s ranked 35th out of 1488 global banks, putting it in the top 2.4% of its global peers.

From Moody's February 27th annual review of CM.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's (CIBC) Aa2 long-term senior debt rating and the ratings of several subsidiaries, reflect its a3 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and the application of Moody's advanced loss given failure to its assumed liabilities at failure, as well as the positive impact of government support. CIBC is Canada's fifth-largest bank and is the most reliant of the Canadian banks on domestic Personal and Commercial (P&C) earnings. CIBC has solid double-digit market shares across all significant retail financial services and products, providing scale and recurring earnings. CIBC's BCA is supported by its stable and sustainable profitability and good asset quality with a large proportion of secured and insured consumer mortgage exposures. CIBC maintains capital levels that are adequate given its business model and has a moderate reliance on non-core funding, offset by a high-quality liquidity portfolio."- Moody's

Unlike TD, whose funding needs are covered almost entirely via its massive deposit base, CM has more short-term funding risk.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Not that much more, given Moody's AA stable equivalent rating and the fact that it's ranked 35th safest bank on earth by credit rating (out of 1488 banks) by all three rating agencies. 52% of CM's funding is from retail & commercial deposits.

(Source: Investor presentation)

While the Canadian housing market is a risk factor to consider, keep in mind that Canadian mortgage lending practices are so conservative that the highest delinquency rate the industry has seen over the past 25 years was 0.75%.

During the Financial Crisis, it peaked at about 0.6%, about eight times lower than in the US.

Canadian mortgage delinquencies have been stable at 0.5% for the past decade, about three times lower than the US rate, which hit 1.5%, a 10 year low, just before this recession began.

Why are Canadian mortgages so much safer than in the US?

(Source: Investor presentation)

Because they are for shorter durations, involve 20+% down payments, and are far simpler in structure. Basically, Canada is far more conservative in mortgage underwriting. That's due to both stricter regulations and a more conservative banking culture.

How much safer are Canadian Mortgages?

(Source: Investor presentation)

The Q1 industry-wide delinquency rate for all mortgages, including uninsured ones, was 0.3%. Even in Alberta, Canada's most oil sensitive province, delinquency rates hit 0.69% which is less than half that of the US.

The average downpayment in Canada is 36% on a mortgage, were 5-year mortgages are the norm (vs 30 in the US).

For uninsured mortgages, the average downpayment is 47%.

(Source: Investor presentation)

In the oil princes, the average mortgage downpayment is 34% for uninsured mortgages and 27% for insured mortgages (risk-free, backed by Canada's government). That's compared to the typical US mortgage with a 20% downpayment and often far less on insured loans.

Basically Canada's mortgage industry is far less leveraged than in the US, and thus much safer.

(Source: Investor presentation)

While Canadians are more leveraged than Americans, in terms of discretionary income/interest costs, the debt service ratio, they are not at significantly higher risk of a default.

In 2019 Canadian interest costs consumed about 7% of discretionary income, vs about 5% in the US. That's down from 9% in 2009.

(Source: Investor presentation)

It's not hard to see why Moody's considers CM so safe. Management's stated goal is to maintain 11% to 11.5% CET1 ratios over time and it's now right in the middle of that range.

(Source: Investor presentation)

It's loan losses have continued to decline over time and started this recession at just 0.24%, the 3rd lowest of any Canadian bank's.

RY: 0.21% BMO 0.23% CM 0.24% TD 0.32% BNS 0.44%

For context, here are the US megabanks.

(Source: Ycharts)

Canada's highest current loan loss rate (BNS's 0.44%) is 23% lower than America's lowest loan loss rate (WFC's 0.57%).

From Fitch's April 3rd note,

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's (CIBC) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-' and 'F1+', respectively. Similarly, the ratings of CIBC World Markets plc, CIBC Capital Markets (Europe) S.A., and CIBC USA were affirmed. The Rating Outlook for CIBC and subsidiaries has been revised to Negative from Stable due to the disruption to economic activity and financial markets from the coronavirus pandemic... This rating action follows Fitch's event-driven review of the Canadian banking sector and reflects Fitch's view that although the ultimate economic and financial market implications of the coronavirus outbreak are unclear, the risk to banks' financial profiles is clearly skewed to the downside... The Negative Outlook considers the materially more challenging revenue environment as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Lower business volumes are expected to negatively impact revenues across CIBC's segments including personal and small business banking, commercial banking and wealth management and capital markets, and CIBC's U.S. operations. Fitch has viewed CIBC's earnings profile as modestly below the peer average. Higher anticipated provisions and compressing margins in a significantly lower interest rate environment are expected to further impact performance over the medium term."- Fitch

(Source: Investor presentation)

All three US rating agencies, plus Morningstar’s DBRS, rate CM as very safe with a stable outlook from all but Fitch. For context, on May 4th, S&P downgraded 175 global banks, 82% to a negative outlook, and 18% on actual ratings.

No Canadian bank, including CM, saw a downgrade from S&P. Fitch did downgrade the Canadian bank’s outlooks. However, literally every Canadian bank is rated AA- by Fitch.

In other words, while CM is not as safe as its Canadian peers, Fitch doesn’t consider the differences significant enough to justify different credit ratings. As far as Fitch is concerned the 30-year bankruptcy risk for all Canadian banks is about 0.55%.

How low is that risk?

To put it in context, using historical credit rating/bankruptcy data, if you were to own all 5 Canadian Super Banks then you could expect one of them to go bankrupt over the next 1,091 years.

Canadian Bank 2008 EPS Decline 2020 EPS Decline Consensus Global Safety Rating By Credit Score RY -24% -17% 12 TD -33% -23% 13 BNS -22% -22% 28 BMO -34% -22% 33 CM -36% -25% 35

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Does safety make a difference in earnings and dividend sustainability? Yes.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Global Financial Magazine )

About 40% of 2020's consensus EPS declines is directly explained by each bank's global safety rating.

However, CM, the lowest quality of Canada's big five, is still in the top 2.4% of global banks by credit rating.

Canadian Bank Global Safety Rating By Credit Score Modern Era Average PE RY 12 12.5 TD 13 12.3 BNS 28 11.5 BMO 33 11.3 CM 35 9.8

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

90% of Canadian bank shares are owned by Canadians, 59% by institutions (like pension funds), and 41% by retail investors (like retirees). The primary reason any Canadian (or any investor anywhere) owns these companies is the generous and safe dividends.

Thus it's not surprising that their historical average PEs are nearly perfectly correlated with safety rankings based on credit scores.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Global Financial Magazine )

In fact, 87% of these bank's historical PEs are explained by their global safety rankings.

And as Ben Graham explained, over the long-term the market is never wrong, always correctly "weighing the substance of a company."

Thus, as far as quality/safety go

RY TD (2% lower quality than RY) BNS BMO CM

Bank Modern Era Average PE Quality Relative To RY Quality Relative To TD Quality Relative To BNS Quality Relative To BMO Quality Relative To CM RY 12.5 NA 102% 109% 111% 128% TD 12.3 98% NA 107% 109% 126% BNS 11.5 92% 93% NA 102% 117% BMO 11.3 90% 92% 98% NA 115% CM 9.8 78% 80% 85% 87% NA

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

However, here are the PE estimated differences in quality between the Canadian banks.

RY may be the highest quality, but it's just 2% better than TD, as far as the market has determined over the past decade.

RY is 28% better than CM, but that doesn't mean that CM isn't worth buying at today's attractive valuations, the best in 12 years.

Valuation/Total Return Potential

2020 fair value: $90 (Morningstar estimate $93)

current price: $56

discount to fair value: 38%

DK rating potentially very strong buy (if you're comfortable with the risk profile)

5-year total return potential: 14% to 20% CAGR

consensus 2022 return potential: 20% CAGR

Historically, in a high regulatory/low-interest rate era, CM trades at 9.5 to 10 times earnings.

That's the market's decision after, in the words of Ben Graham, "weighing the substance of the company."

All of its risk factors, strengths, and quality are priced in over the last decade

Over the last 20 years, CM has met or beaten consensus EPS estimates 82% of the time.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

CM is actually Monday's DK Phoenix portfolio buy because of its very attractive safe yield and 20% CAGR consensus return potential over the next 2.5 years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Here is the bank's 5-year Reuters' consensus return potential that assumes it grows as expected (3.5% CAGR) and returns to its historical 10 PE.

CM's investment thesis can thus be summarized as

Safe 7.8% yield that's nearly four times that of the broader market

dividend cut risk that's about half as great (5% vs 10% for the average S&P 500 company)

consensus return potential through 2022 that's 3X better

long-term consensus return potential that's about 2X better

Bottom Line: As Far As Dividends Go, TD and CM are NOT Participating In This Recession

While no dividends are ever 100% safe, when it comes to maintaining safe and generous income in retirement it's hard to go wrong with Toronto-Dominion or Canadian Imperial Bank.

Canada's banking system has safe banking down to a science. Barring economic conditions worse than the Great Depression, it's unlikely that Canadian banks will cut their dividends (4% to 6% probability of that given current economic data).

However, it's important to remember that no dividend stock is a bond alternative.

92% of the time since 1945 when stocks fall, bonds go up. Stocks and bonds, despite what the media might trumpet, are not the same asset and not suitable replacements for each other.

Prudent risk management is the first, and most important step in avoiding costly mistakes in a recession.

Stocks are going to be volatile for the next few months at least and possibly for as long as this pandemic lasts (24 to 30 months in total).

cash equivalents (like T-bills) are what you own to fund short-term expenses (12 months)

bonds, are a recession hedge that you can tap, hopefully at appreciated or at least stable prices, during a protracted bear market

stocks are the most volatile but best-performing asset class used to generate rising dividend income and exponentially compound your wealth over the long-term

As the saying goes, "stocks help us eat well, bonds help us sleep well."

Think about bonds in terms of protection, not yield. The stock market becomes more important when rates are on the floor but that doesn’t mean you can forsake bonds or cash altogether... Bonds can provide dry powder to rebalance into the stock market or pay for current expenses when the stock market inevitably goes through a nasty downturn. Bonds keep you in business even if they don’t provide high returns as they have in the past." - Ben Carlson

As far as the equity portion of your portfolio, I recommend taking a look at Toronto-Dominion and Canadian Imperial.

CM offers the highest yield of any Canadian bank and can serve as a safe source of steady income that can replenish your cash reserves during these uncertain economic times.

Toronto-Dominion is the fastest growing and second safest Canadian bank (and 13th safest in the world by credit rating) and is my favorite of the five legendary Canadian super banks.

Within a well-diversified, and prudently risk-managed portfolio, I'm confident that at today's attractive valuations, you face little risk of either dividend cuts or permanent losses of capital with these high-yield blue chips.

What's more, today's valuations are so attractive (the best in 12 years) that double-digit long-term returns are also highly likely over the coming 5+ years.

High-probability/low-risk investing ideas, in wonderful companies at fair to great values, is what I've dedicated my life to bringing my readers.

TD and CM represent two such opportunities right now. I can't tell you when they will bottom (they may have already done so), but prosperous retirements aren't the result of perfect market timing.

Rather they are the result of a disciplined and consistent approach to sound long-term principles that have stood the test of time throughout every economic calamity that has ever befallen us.

By merely making reasonable and prudent choices with our discretionary savings, what Charlie Munger calls "being consistently not stupid" decisions, we can not only maximize the chance of a comfortable retirement but a prosperous and far less stressful one as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CM, TD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DK owns TD and CM in our portfolios.