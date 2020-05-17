EHealth: Long Term Winner Unaffected By COVID-19

Their specific niche has a number of long term trends in their favor that could sustain their high growth.

Introduction

E Health Inc.(EHTH) is an online insurance broker for health insurance. Their business is divided into consumer and a Medicare divisions, with Medicare policies being 90% of all their sales, so that will be our principal focus.

The first thing you immediately notice is that the company is growing very quickly and it has an expensive valuation to match this fast growth. The question whenever analyzing this type of stock is how sustainable is the growth, which you can discern by looking at competition, market size, and a host of other factors.

In addition the price you are paying now needs to be reasonable given the growth outlook. It is possible for a company growing revenues at 50 or 100% per year to be overvalued.

Q1 2020 & 2019 Results

eHealth posted, by all accounts, a very strong Q1. Revenue increased 55% to $106.4 million. They posted a small profit of $3.5 million compared to a loss a year ago.

The important Medicare segment revenues were actually up more at 75%, but overall revenue was dragged down by consumer segment decreases.

This is the type of business that is heavily reliant on marketing and partners to bring them customers that they can take through the insurance shopping process and earn a commission. I liken it to a subscription service or something of that nature where customer acquisition cost is a key metric and brand loyalty is relatively low.

eHealth has done a good job of using multiple channels and also has strong search engine positioning, ranking just below government websites which might be hard to ever rank above.

Source: Investor Presentation

Looking at the medium term history, the company does spend quite a bit on marketing, advertising, and customer care but the margins have been expanding slightly over the past few years, which is a positive sign.

Operating margins have doubled from 5.1% in 2015 to 11.8% in 2019.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

This is what I like to see. Otherwise a company like this can grow revenue by spending more and more but if the business model is not sound with some form of operating leverage, then it never is clear if you can take your foot off the pedal and actually start to make money.

Admittedly, it is hard for an outside investor to tell if this is the case or if they company's spending is actually for things that will pay off in the long term.

Another thing that I like about eHealth is their balance sheet. They have absolutely know debt, which not only eliminates any solvency concerns but gives the company the opportunity to add it when circumstances are favorable, potentially for a acquisition or other opportunities. Flexibility is a great thing to have and it is nice to find a public company that hasn't binged on debt fueled buybacks and is now scrambling to push their debt maturities out.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Possible Medicare for all risk

Analyzing healthcare related companies these days always brings up the distant yet not so distant issue of potential radical change in the US healthcare system that has been brewing for awhile and the pandemic has shined a magnifying glass on. Whether it is some version of medicare for all or a further degradation in the ACA, it is ripe for change.

I like eHealth's position is solid no matter what happens with the system. The most likely scenario is for the rest of the system to veer more towards how Medicare currently works. It is also true that in other countries with better systems there exists a market for add-on or additional health plans that cover other items just like how Medicare Part D and other plans work here in the US.

This could help eHealth by giving their consumer division more of a reason to exist and a tremendous opportunity for growth. Right now that business has been de-emphasized and has been decreasing in sales for a few years as most consumers seek out marketplace plans for their individual needs.

As time goes on, also, I think the company has a natural growing customer base as more technology savvy individuals reach Medicare age over time. This seems to be more of a long term tailwind, not a quarter to quarter impact.

Source: Investor Presentation

Valuation

Interestingly, the pandemic hasn't affected the price much. The company trades right about where it did at the end of January 2020.

Data by YCharts

The stock is definitely tricky to value here. The company had a huge eps increase in 2019 of $2.73 vs $.01 in 2018 which is likely not indicative of their earnings potential going forward and is somewhat inflated.

The company forecasts $2.55 to $3.10, which seems a little high to me. If true, however, that places the PE right around 30-40 range, which against the backdrop of 55% growth seems like a good deal. The fact that the pandemic affects their operations so little compared to most companies might be very well worth a premium, for the certainty if nothing else.

Source: Q1 2020 Results

Conclusion

With in mind, I really like eHealth as a buy here even if the valuation is a little uncertain. It is clear that they are mostly unaffected by the pandemic, which is a rarity, and have numerous long term trends in their favor, with the wildcard that their potential customer base might radically increase with healthcare reform.

It will be interesting to see what the company chooses to with its free cash flow to reward shareholders in the future. I have to imagine that their is a limit to how much they can invest to improve their experience for medicare policy searches at some point and with their improved margins they are likely to have some cash left over after a big open enrollment later this year.

