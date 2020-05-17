Wabash National: A Tough (But Manageable) Road Ahead

We are long Wabash, and we plan to add to our position at current levels.

The COVID-19-related headwinds will impact Wabash's operating results over the next few quarters, but the company is well-positioned to deal with the disruptions in its industry.

Wabash National's (WNC) stock has significantly underperformed the broader market so far in 2020.

There is no denying the fact that Wabash had a rough start to 2020 but, in my opinion, the company still has great long-term business prospects. 2020 will be a tough road for this small-cap industrial but I believe that management has Wabash well-positioned to weather the storm.

The Latest, The Q1 2020 Results: It Wasn't Good

On May 14, 2020, Wabash reported results that left investors wanting more. The company reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.04 (missed by $0.01) on revenue of $387mm (missed by $31.4mm), which also compares unfavorably to the year-ago quarter.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Slides

The highlights:

Revenue declined by 27% YoY

Gross margins declined by 340bps and the company reported a loss of $0.04 per share ($2.01 per share loss on a GAAP basis)

The company took a $107mm non-cash goodwill charge related to the Walker Group and Supreme Industries acquisitions (contributed to the GAAP loss)

Backlog came in at $1B (slightly below the $1.1B reported at 12/31/2019)

Repurchased $8.9mm worth of shares (the buybacks occurred prior to pandemic)

Wabash's quarterly results were subpar (that is putting it nicely) but, as expected, investors were most concerned about how the company was positioned to deal with the COVID-19-related headwinds, and rightfully so. Management came prepared for the conversation and I believe that they did a great job highlighting the steps that have already been taken to deal with the economic uncertainty caused by the spread of the virus.

Management disclosed that they have approximately $277mm of liquidity ($155mm in cash and $122mm borrowing capacity) and that they have already implemented cost-saving initiatives (furloughs, halting projects, etc.) in an effort to preserve cash. Moreover, management stressed the important fact that Wabash does not have any debt maturing in the near-term (first maturity is March 2022).

In looking at the company's balance sheet, I believe that it helps the bull case that Wabash entered 2020 in a strong financial position.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Slides

Observations for period ending 3/31/2020:

Current ratio is well-above 2

Quick ratio is above 1

Net debt position has improved from prior periods

Simply put, management was able to properly position the company to deal the near-term COVID-19 headwinds.

The company is, however, not out of the woods just yet. During the conference call, management noted that the company's suppliers have been on shutdown due to health concerns. As a direct result, Wabash's truck body manufacturing process has been negatively impacted and this will likely be the case in the months ahead.

Additionally, the company's Final Mile Products ("FMP") division had a rough start to 2020.

Source: Q1 2020 Earnings Slides

With the disappointing results, Wabash was forced to take the goodwill charge for the FMP division in Q1 2020. Management is still confident in the long-term business prospects of this division, but its cash flow prospects through 2021 are lower than expected. I agree with management that FMP is still a great business to be in and, in my opinion, a goodwill charge now does not change that fact pattern.

There was not much to like about the Q1 2020 results and management did not give forward guidance, but they did mention that current expectations are for free cash flow to remain positive for full-year 2020. Anyway you slice it, investors should begin to bake in expectations for Wabash to have a tough road through at least the remainder of the year. But, I believe that management has Wabash well-positioned to contend with the COVID-19 related headwinds and, most importantly, that the company still has great long-term business prospects.

And it helps the long-term bull case that a lot of the risk is already factored into the stock price.

Valuation

Wabash's stock is attractively valued based on its own historical metrics.

Source: Morningstar

Additionally, the company is trading well-below its fair value estimate per Morningstar.

Source: Morningstar

While I do not expect for Wabash's stock to trading up in a straight line, especially given the backdrop, I do believe that the risk is currently to the upside the longer you are willing (and able) to look out.

Risks

A U.S. recession will have a negative impact on Wabash's business. More specifically, the company's operations are heavily tied to economic activity, so its customers will likely purchase less of Wabash's products if its business prospects appear to be declining. Therefore, a deep[er] downturn would materially impact the stock price even at current levels. As such, investors should closely monitor current recession indicators because prolonged economic disruptions will cause downward pressure for Wabash's stock.

Bottom Line

Make no mistake about it, it is going to be a tough road for Wabash for at least the remainder of 2020 but I believe that management will be able to navigate this small-cap company through this period of uncertainty. Wabash is a cyclical company that will go as the economy goes, but when taking everything into consideration (i.e., shrinking share count, a more diversified business, and, most importantly, a strong balance sheet), it is hard not to like WNC shares at current levels.

It also helps the bull case that the stock is trading at attractive levels. As such, in my opinion, Wabash National should be viewed as a great long-term investment, so investors should treat any further pullbacks as buying opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.