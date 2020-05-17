Starbucks: Staying Long, But Watching Closely

I'm staying long, but would wait until the next quarter before assessing whether to add to my position.

I expect that the company will see a further decline in revenues in the next quarter as a result of lockdown measures in the United States and Europe.

Last month, I made the argument that while Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) would come under significant pressure as a result of COVID-19, the firm’s continuing shift to remote delivery and its growing digital footprint would ultimately allow the company to withstand the pressures of the pandemic over the long-term.

From a stock price standpoint, Starbucks has seen a recovery in line with that of the broader S&P 500 index:

Source: investing.com

As expected, Q2 results came under pressure – with revenues down by 5% from the prior year due to COVID-19.

With that being said, it is noteworthy that while global comparable store sales were down by 10%, Americas and the U.S. saw a more shallow decline of 3%.

Moreover, while net revenues saw a decline of 25.8% across the International segment, net revenues for the Americas segment actually rose by 0.4%.

International Net Revenues

Source: Starbucks Q2 Fiscal 2020 Results

Americas Net Revenues

Source: Starbucks Q2 Fiscal 2020 Results

Admittedly, these set of results are not necessarily be comparing apples with apples – lockdown measures in China began well before those of North America for instance, which affects revenue reporting for the quarter accordingly.

From this standpoint, there is a risk that Starbucks could see a drop in results for Q3 sales in the Americas – as the effect of a lockdown has not been fully reflected in the most recent quarter.

With this being said, Starbucks did continue to see strong performance across the Channel Development Segment, with revenues up by 16% from the same quarter last year:

Source: Starbucks Q2 Fiscal 2020 Results

This was primarily driven by strong performance from the Global Coffee Alliance which included additional sales to Nestle (NESN). In this regard, Starbucks has been able to hedge somewhat against the lack of in-store sales as a result of the pandemic.

From an EV/EBITDA perspective, we observe that while there has been a drop in recent performance, the stock does appear to be trading at a more attractive valuation than in 2019 given that EBITDA remains near a five-year high while the EV to EBITDA ratio has dropped from a high of 20x to 16.17x at the time of writing.

Source: ycharts.com

Looking forward, given that lockdown measures have been significantly eased in China and appear to be slowly being lifted across Europe and North America, there is a possibility that revenue growth will start to pick up after the next quarter – though I expect that Q3 results will show a marked decline in revenues in reflection of lockdown measures in North America and Europe.

Nevertheless, Starbucks still faces challenges in that social distancing measures are still set to continue for the foreseeable future – which will limit the number of customers in a given store at any one time.

In this regard, the company is still going to face revenue pressure. Moreover, even with home delivery services having significantly expanded in China in the past year – this was not enough to prevent a sharp revenue decline in that region. While Starbucks has invested significantly in home delivery and other online purchasing options, it is clear that the company is still highly dependent on in-house sales to sustain revenues and – just like the restaurant industry – Starbucks is operating in a highly uncertain environment.

I expect the stock will come under more pressure in the next quarter as further revenue loss from the lockdown in North America and Europe is reflected. I’m staying long the stock, but would wait until the next quarter before assessing whether adding more shares is justified under the present conditions.

