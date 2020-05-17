Spirit Airlines: Safer Bet Now

The stock is already 20% below the $10 equity offering and offers less risk now with plenty of liquidity.

The airline is only burning $2.5 million per day when considering the PSP funds.

About a week ago, Spirit Airlines (SAVE) completed an equity and convertible debt offering that appeared a completely unnecessary dilution to shareholders at the lows. Now, investors can purchase shares at nearly a 20% discount from the secondary price while the company is now loaded with cash to survive the economic shutdown. The situation isn't ideal, but my investment thesis remains very bullish on Spirit Airlines near $8.

Image Source: Spirit Airlines website

Low Cash Burn

Along with the Q1 report, Spirit Airlines announced that their daily cash burn was only $4 million. The amount is very small when the market regularly discusses the cash burn levels of Delta Air Lines (DAL) up at $50 million per day.

The airline supposedly missed targets for the quarter, but the rapid downturn in travel due to restrictions and event closures made the numbers virtually impossible to predict. Revenues in the current quarter aren't really useful either. The market is wisely focused solely on cash burn rates.

A daily cash burn of $4 million amounts to ~$120 million per month, but this amount has a huge catch. Spirit Airlines expects to receive a total of $264.3 million from the Payroll Support Program of the CARES Act. The amount covers payroll costs from April 1 to September 30 and averages ~$1.5 million per day.

The daily cash burn has one major catch far misunderstood by the market. The PSP funds aren't factored into the daily cash burn totals of the airline or any of the airlines per this disclaimer in the Q1 earnings release.

Source: Spirit Airlines Q1'20 earnings release

The big airlines like Delta have already discussed cutting staff after the PSP ends as payroll costs have been kept at elevated levels due to these funds. Not including the PSP funds in the daily cash burn total is actually hurting the airlines because the market isn't understanding the run rate loss level.

Spirit is actually only burning $75 million per month and daily traffic continues to rise. The airline needs about $2.5 million in additional daily revenues amounting to only about 25% of previous Q2'19 revenue levels of $1.0 billion.

Without further cost reductions, Spirit is looking at a return to 30% of previous capacity as a level where investors could start watching whether the airline it cash flow breakeven. A lot depends on additional variable costs such as fuel and what the fares are compared to 2019 levels, but the daily traffic levels are already approaching 10%.

The issue isn't really whether the airline is still losing a few million a week or month here. The point is that 30% traffic levels gets Spirit to survival levels with another payroll readjustment needed on October 1. The airline will need more traffic to thrive when the PSP funds are gone, but the ability to cut payroll costs should easily make the airline breakeven near 50% capacity and potentially far lower.

Based on the pilot targets outlined by Delta, the industry should be on track to hit these crucial traffic levels far before having a vaccine in early 2021 to allow a return to normal traffic levels.

Capital Raises

The biggest disappointment in the Spirit Airlines story was the decision to raise funds on May 7. The airline appeared to have plenty of liquidity and access to funds to avoid a very dilutive equity offering.

The company sold 20.1 million shares at $10.00 and another $200 million worth of convertible debt. The combined offerings raised $400 million for the beleaguered airline.

Spirit Airlines ended Q1 with $895 million in cash and an undrawn $100 million revolver. Since the start of April, the airline has raised the $400 million and agreed to the $335 million PSP plan. The company has access to another $735 million via the Loan Program of the CARES Act.

Spirit Airlines easily had access to over $2 billion in liquidity while only burning about $75 million per month. The reason for raising the dilutive money at the lows of the cycle are questionable.

The biggest issue is the 20 million share issuance is a nearly 30% dilution to shareholders with 68 million shares outstanding. In addition, the convertible debt would cause another 23% dilution, if converted into nearly 16 million shares down the road.

My expectation is for Spirit Airlines to repay the convertible debt to prevent the dilution, but the risk exists that shareholders were diluted around 45% at the lows.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that airlines like Spirit Airlines are allowing the narrative around daily cash burn to be presented in a far negative light than reality. After accounting for the PSP, the airline is only burning $2.5 million per quarter before the recent jump in flying passengers.

The stock is very appealing here nearly 20% below the recent equity and convertible debt offering and over 85% below the yearly high. Spirit Airlines is a safer bet after raising $400 million, but the move eliminated some of the upside from a rebound in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.