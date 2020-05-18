CAE: This Will Be A Lost Year

Introduction

CAE (CAE) is a Canadian company focusing on providing training services to employees in the aviation and medical sectors while also generating almost 40% of its revenue through its defence and security division which should be more resilient in the current downturn.

CAE is a Canadian company and reports its financial results in Canadian Dollars, which I will use as the base currency throughout this article.

The first nine months of the current year were good…

CAE’s financial years do not correspond to the calendar years and its financial year runs from April 1 until March 31. As such, we are still waiting to see the full-year financial results for FY 2020 (these should be reported soon) and we need to have a look a the company’s performance in the first nine months of its financial year. Of course, that also means that the next batch of results that will be published will not fully incorporate the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak yet, and this will be discussed in the next part of this article.

In the first nine months of the year, CAE generated total revenue of almost C$2.65B which resulted in a gross profit of C$772M, an increase of almost 20% compared to the first nine months of the preceding financial year. With a pre-tax income of C$285M and a net income of C$233M, CAE clearly did better than in the first nine months of the preceding financial year.

Source: financial statements (retrieved on SEDAR.com)

The excellent financial results (although impacted by higher finance expenses) were mainly due to the acquisition of Bombardier’s (OTCQX:BDRAF) (OTCQX:BDRBF) Business Aircraft Training business. This was a solid move to expand CAE’s reach in the sector but it also was an expensive acquisition of around US$645M which caused the net debt to increase. That would have been fine in normal circumstances as CAE paid just nine times the EBITDA but the COVID-19 outbreak may cause some short-term pain to CAE as that division will very likely not contribute as much to the EBITDA as expected.

Cash flow wise, CAE also was a strong performer. The company reported an operating cash flow of C$299M but this included a C$133M investment in the working capital position and excluded C$65M of lease payments. Additionally, we should also add the C$23M in dividends received from investees to the normalized cash flow was approximately C$390M.

Source: financial statements

After deducting the C$270M in capex, the free cash flow in the first nine months of the financial year was roughly C$120M or C$0.45 per share. Quite low, but it also looks like CAE has been over-investing compared to its depreciation expenses of C$227M.

… But then COVID-19 happened

In a way, CAE should be happy the majority of the COVID-19 impact will be felt in the current financial year which runs from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. As such, the final quarter of FY 2020 may not have been as bad as one would have feared, but that also means the current financial year will be very tough for CAE.

Not only will the COVID-19 outbreak ruin the financial results in the first quarter of the year, CAE will very likely experience some long-lasting effects as the demand for its pilot simulation training will decrease as airlines all over the world are rethinking their staffing needs. I’m looking forward to seeing CAE’s updated guidance for this year once it announces its FY 2020 results, but I’m not expecting a positive surprise. And the 10-year outlook provided after Q3 is quite useless now.

Source: company presentation

Meanwhile, CAE has suspended its dividend and share buyback program (C$115M in the first nine months of the year), but this will probably only have a minor impact on the cash outflows in the current financial year (FY 2021). This also means we should keep an eye on CAE’s net debt and debt ratios. As of the end of Q3 FY 2020, CAE had C$279M in cash, C$123M in current debt and C$2.46B in long-term debt for a total net debt of C$2.3B. With a 9M EBITDA of just over C$600M the full-year EBITDA result the full-year EBITDA will come in at around C$800M and the debt ratio below 3, but as the EBITDA result will very likely fall off a cliff in the current financial year, the debt ratio may spike and CAE should have a chat with its banks to make sure they get some additional breathing room.

Most of the furloughed employees have now been called back to work on an order of 10,000 ventilators from the Canadian government, but I doubt this will move the needle.

Investment thesis

The company’s defence and security division should be quite resilient during the current downturn but it’s unthinkable the civil aviation training solutions division won’t be hit hard during the current COVID-19 pandemic as there appears to be a severe disruption in the aviation segment. And while the US$645M acquisition from Bombardier was a good move, it will be the main contributor to CAE’s higher debt ratio.

At this point, I’m on the sidelines until I see more clarity on the near-term future and expectations of CAE. Should we see signals the aviation division is picking up momentum again, CAE could be a candidate for a speculative long position but for FY 2021 I’m expecting the defense and security division to be the main contributor to the consolidated revenue and EBITDA. CAE will have to keep a close eye on its debt ratios and cut as many costs as possible until it sees stronger signs of a recovery. I like the moat CAE has, but I’m waiting to see the full-year financial results and outlook before initiating a position.

