Alteryx: Stay On The Sidelines

The company has enjoyed high pricing power, which may come under scrutiny in a price-sensitive economy and give way to competitors.

Alteryx issued weak Q2 guidance, citing the economy as negatively impacting the business. Expect a hit to growth rates, even after accounting for outperformance on consensus estimates.

Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) had the rare combination of high growth and profitability heading into FY2020, thanks to best of breed software offerings and strong sales execution. The company has held significant pricing power, which they've so far exercised liberally, without having to sacrifice growth.

However, with the pandemic uncertainty, management expects headwinds and issued weak Q2 guidance. A significant hit to growth is expected, even after accounting for the usual outperformance on consensus estimates.

Alteryx may be a future winner, but I don’t see enough upside at the current valuation (NTM EV/S of 16.3x) to justify buying, considering risks. In this article, I discuss the Q2 guidance, impacts from C-19, and how the weakened economy factors into the competitive landscape. I recommend HOLD.

A Primer on Alteryx

Alteryx offers an end-to-end data analytics platform that is code-free and code-friendly. The motivation behind their products is to empower “citizen data scientists”, or employees who lack the technical capabilities (such as programming) to otherwise practise data science. Their software is designed to be easy to learn and easy to use, playing well with both skilled and relatively unskilled data scientists.

So what does end-to-end mean? To convert raw data into actionable insights, there are a few steps in between. Data needs to be sourced correctly from multiple locations, cleaned, and combined before one can use it for analytics. This data preparation typically takes up the majority of data analysts time.

Analytics can comprise of descriptive analytics, predictive/prescriptive analytics, and spatial analytics to name a few. These workflows often encompass machine learning algorithms and a variety of AI techniques to produce insights out of the data. The results are filtered to inform business decisions or are visualized to be presented to an audience. All this can be carried out within Alteryx, and the company offers additional products/services to schedule tasks, govern and automate procedures, and carry out machine learning deployments. It is a complete data science and machine learning platform.

Image Source: Alteryx Press Kit

Their key products are:

“Alteryx Designer”: The base product that costs $5,195 per user per year

“Alteryx Server”: Offers enterprise-level scalability and governance for $78,975 per year

“Alteryx Connect”: Additional capability for the “Alteryx Server” for “Data and Asset Discovery Access, Sharing and Collaboration” at $39,000 per year

“Alteryx Promote”: “Data Science Model Production and Management” for extra charges

Additional datasets for extra charges

Source: Alteryx Website

Overall, Alteryx is immensely capable and has so far successfully executed their land and expand strategy, which usually begins with sales of “Alteryx Designer”, followed by upselling other products. This is evident in their impressive TTM revenue growth of 51.6% yoy and a 128% net expansion rate.

Perplexing Q2 Guidance

Q1 Results came in strong. The company noted an abrupt slowdown in growth in late March but saw a return to normal new business activity in April. The following excerpts provide some detail on what to expect from the company:

We also continue to have meaningful conversations with executives at global organizations who see COVID-19 accelerating their digital transformation initiatives. The need for a data-driven culture has never been greater. To give you more color on our business, approximately one-third of our ARR is from our Global 2000 customers. About 25% of our ARR today is from customers who are in the most impacted verticals, I previously mentioned, and only 6% of our ARR is from small to medium-sized businesses within these highly impacted verticals. “In April, we saw new business activity resume and was consistent with activity levels in April 2019. We view this as an indication that data and analytics remains critical even in challenging times. Now turning to our outlook. The current macroeconomic environment is clearly in a state of turmoil, and we expect it will continue to negatively impact our business.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Q1 2020 Earnings Transcript

Management proceeded to provide weak guidance for Q2 2020 expecting only about 10%-16% growth yoy in Q2 2019, considerably down sequentially from Q1 2020s 43% yoy.

The difference between the qualitative remarks and guidance estimates is somewhat perplexing. CEO Dan Stoecker noted that the company has been historically conservative with guidance estimates. He also noted that they used the Alteryx platform to make the estimates and their accuracy depends on the quality of data factoring into their models. The data is likely less robust than it was in previous quarters.

As far as one could interpret the above information, Q2 growth could be anywhere between 10% yoy (the bottom guidance range) to even above 30% yoy in my opinion, considering the company's long record of historical surprises and a wider range of outcomes in the face of uncertainty. If new business activity has truly returned to normal and Alteryx’s adoption is mission-critical as management claims, the company could potentially blast through their guidance in the coming quarter and cement its position as a digital transformation juggernaut that would power through Covid-19 with some vigour. On the other hand, churn rates, highly impacted industry verticals, and a falling net expansion rate could translate to a multi-quarter slump. Regardless, the predicted growth hit marks a tangible slowdown in the top-line after factoring in the outperformance.

C-19 Second-Order Effects

Should an investor forego the short-term play and remain invested for the long-term? That depends on how long the effects of Covid-19 last and how it impacts both existing and new business activity. Alteryx’s landed customers may not want to expand further, and potential customers may not want to write out big cheques.

In a stock market that is seemingly disconnected from economic reality, I urge investors to consider the second-order effects on Alteryx. Covid-19 is a wake-up call and accelerator for digital transformation adoption, which would benefit Alteryx as a first-order effect. Digging deeper, a likely second-order effect would be IT spend budgets contract across enterprises that are on their path to digital transformation that would, in turn, affect Alteryx. Another second-order effect would be customer bankruptcies that simply cut away sections of Alteryx’s existing revenue base. While this is speculative, the degree to which headwinds and tailwinds interact can vary significantly.

I do not buy the “V” shaped recovery argument and I’m more in the camp for a “Nike-swoosh” shaped recovery. The economy has structurally shifted to favour some industries and disadvantage others. For Alteryx’s long-term story from here on, it is worth analyzing the competition.

Reconsidering Competition in the New Economy

The following extract from the latest earnings presentation provides some colour:

Source: Alteryx, Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

Alteryx has stressed on their software as the one platform to do it all, while competitors cover only partial sections of the full data analytics workflow.

Let us say that Alteryx is right and it is the endgame platform for all analytics. They are also certainly priced like it. As a best-of-breed product, justifying their high price tags may have been previously easier in good times. In the current economy, cost-cutting may take some precedence for some businesses that may consider cheaper alternatives.

As discussed earlier, the majority of a data scientist’s time is taken in data preparation, that involves scouring through spreadsheets and manual repetitive tasks. Other data prep platforms may fit workflows for lower prices, while skilled data scientists use open source tools, libraries, and languages for AI & ML post-data-prep. Alteryx has seen excellent product-market fit so far, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll continue to win in an economy which is likely far more price-sensitive than it used to be. Digital transformation projects will need to be balanced with tighter IT budgets.

For the analysts out there, this can be compared to deciding between a Bloomberg Terminal subscription versus FactSet or a Seeking Alpha Premium subscription. Bloomberg might be the most complete financial database provider, but you’d likely be willing to forego the extra bells and whistles and choose an alternative which could get the job done when you’re short on cash.

My discussion presents hypotheticals which may not materialize as we have little visibility into customer buying behaviour that Alteryx also mentioned in their earnings call. However, with weak guidance, one should consider pricing as a potential explanation for sales hits.

The future competitive threats will be companies with network effects and deep resources. Alternatively, they should have the agility and an innovative streak to succeed in filling in the gaps of an end-to-end platform offering. That brings us to Tableau, now owned by Salesforce (NYSE: CRM).

Image Source: Alteryx Press Kit; Alteryx Designer Screenshot

Image Source: Tableau Website; Tableau Prep Builder Screenshot

The above images show the uncanny similarities between “Tableau Prep Builder” and “Alteryx Designer”, that follow a visual workflow and database user interface.

“Tableau Creator” costs $70/user/month and includes “Tableau Prep Builder”, their data preparation software (in the screenshot below). Capabilities may not be as comprehensive as Alteryx, but they are constantly adding new features and may be considered a viable alternative for less complex workloads. I believe there is a fair chance that Tableau will release their own AI & ML features to fill in the gaps for a full data science platform. They have an expansive user base which they can upsell new software to, and can tap into Salesforce’s expertise in artificial intelligence. Tableau and Alteryx even appear to be naming their products similarly: “Tableau Creator” and “Tableau Server” vs. “Alteryx Designer” and “Alteryx Server”.

Unlike Tableau’s offerings, Alteryx Designer comes with the full platform for $5,195/user/year. There isn’t an a-la-carte option without the AI & ML features. Pricing may work against Alteryx’s favour in the long-term if the competition takes off. For some organizations, Alteryx would likely provide diminishing returns on their investment going beyond data preparation. This is where I see a compelling argument for the far cheaper Tableau solutions.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is also a potential threat if the company expands towards lateral capabilities of their "Power BI" platform to encompass data prep and high data science. Microsoft has demonstrated a habit of producing in-house clones of popular SaaS, such as "Teams" and "Teams Meetings" to go against Slack (NYSE: WORK) and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) respectively.

Financial Trends

Source: Author, data from Koyfin

Revenue growth has been excellent so far. The above chart represents TTM sales and growth to smoothen out seasonality trends. Q1 2020 posted a 43.1% yoy growth. As the revenue base increased, growth has naturally decelerated in recent quarters. With the current guidance, I expect the growth rate to drop sharply, even if it outperforms. Sell-side analysts have FY2020 growth at 20.1% yoy and FY 2021 growth at 30.7% yoy (Data from Koyfin).

Source: Author, data from Koyfin; “FCF= Operating Cash Flow – CapEx”

Alteryx has been FCF generative for some time, which is extremely rare for a stock with its growth. With weaker profitability guidance, I expect the FCF margin to reduce and perhaps turn negative in the coming quarters. This won’t be a cause for concern as Alteryx is financially healthy and has enough cash to weather the storm. At this stage, it is appropriate for the company to forego profitability to pursue their significant long-term market opportunity. I expect the business to continue to be top-line driven for the near future.

Valuation

Source: Koyfin

Alteryx has seen a strong run with the recent bull rally and is trading at late-2019 levels. With the weaker Q2 guidance, one should expect high volatility with the stock and account for potentially large drawdowns. At the current NTM EV/S of 16.3x, I would prefer staying on the sidelines until Q2 is seen through and we have clarity on the company’s trajectory. AYX is fully priced when accounting for downside risks.

Risks

Upside Risks:

Significantly higher than expected growth rate may send the stock surging to higher prices.

As an enterprise trading at <$10B, there is an acquisition risk from a larger software company

Downside Risks:

A prolonged battered economy and sluggish recovery may lead to large churn in customers and slow down growth considerably

Competition could intensify in the long-run and could lead to some erosion of pricing power and profits

Alteryx is a high-risk growth stock and is therefore highly exposed to systemic risks and volatility.

Conclusion

The current price is a chance to take profits or trim down a position. With the Q2 uncertainty looming, I do not see enough upside at the current valuation to justify buying. A price-sensitive and pandemic struck economy could favour competition. AYX is a HOLD in my opinion until further clarity on customer behaviour.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.