Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares: Worth Admiring

"The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists." - Benjamin Graham

The Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares (MUTF:VFIAX) is not going to be trading at a discount forever, and it provides a compelling opportunity for long-term investors. While the holding has lost just over 12% on the year to May 13 close, that underscores what has been an impressive rally off the March 23 lows on the year. VFIAX has rallied over 26% off the bottom, establishing a new technical bull market. Long-term investors take note, as buy-low opportunities like this do not come often, and those who prefer to buy lower tend to miss out. A look at the sector breakdown, top holdings, risks, costs, and the dividend yield is to follow.

In looking at the sector breakdown of the fund, the winners of the covid economy are some of the top ones. Information Technology makes up 25.5%, Health Care makes up 15.4%, Financials make up 10.9%, and Communication Services make up 10.7%. In other words, over 60% of the holding is in those four sectors alone, and the worrying ones like Energy and Materials only make up 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. Of course, proper diversification only works if you hate part of your portfolio, all the time. VFIAX encompasses this theory.

Source: Vanguard

The top 10 holdings are all premier companies as well. Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) round out the top 6, but a full list of 10 below. Those 10 make up a whopping 26.5% of the fund itself, so while you might think over diversification would be an issue with 508 current holdings, it is quite concentrated overall. With a median market cap of $118.7 billion per company, you are also on the higher end of the market cap scale.

Source: Vanguard

Of course, VFIAX does not come without risks. The global economy right now is going through its worst showing since the Great Depression by many metrics. No one knows how long the coronavirus issues will remain, nor if there will be a painful second wave like during the Spanish Flu pandemic. If fiscal and monetary spending turns out to be insufficient, and the economy slips into a depression, there could be a significant downside for the investment, along with the entire stock market. However, when you look at the top stocks in the fund, do you expect them to be around in 5 or 10 years? Many of them are well-capitalized and have increased earnings during this pandemic. Take Apple, for example, with its nearly $200 billion cash pile, or Amazon, which has been on a hiring spree to meet delivery demand. However, as we have seen year after year, there is always a chance for a significant pullback, as the sharp pullbacks in December 2018 and early 2020.

There are a couple of things regarding VFIAX that are worth mentioning. As these are "Admiral" series funds, the minimum investment is higher at $3,000, which may be restrictive for smaller investors. You do get the benefit of a minuscule expense ratio of 0.04% for your trouble, which is incredibly attractive and fair for a passive investment. As a reference, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), one of the largest ETFs in the world, runs an expense ratio of 0.09%. The dividend yield is also a healthy 2.21% overall, which will help with downside protection over the long run. In summary, VFIAX is a cheap, diversified holding that provides plenty of upside with exposure to coronavirus-defenders. It is worth a look as one of your core holdings if you do not own it already and is trading at a discount that is increasingly attractive as the economy starts to reopen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.