Pinterest: Explaining The Drop

What Happened?

Over the past sixty days, Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has displayed abnormally volatile price action. Initially, the stock sank on expectations of mass disruption resulting from the COVID-19 impact on the advertising industry but later rallied on the back of positive preliminary results and outperformance within the peer group. However, many investors were taken aback when the ask dropped precipitously on the back of Q1 earnings beating on the top-line, and only missing slightly on non-GAAP EPS. Manic swings in investor sentiment are the hidden force driving the volatile price action, with externalities inflating near-term expectations beyond rationality. In this article, I am going to dive into the detail illustrated in the graphic above and explain how bullish sentiment evolved into euphoria, why earnings simply weren't good enough despite exceeding estimates, and why I am standing behind my conviction that this stock is poised for long-term outperformance.

The Preliminary Disclosures Undermined The Rally

The first catalyst in the stock's rally from the lows would also prove to catalyze its fall from recent highs. To explain this further, one must think back to the principle of information efficiency and how stocks price expected future performance into present valuations.

When financial instruments are exchanged in a demand-based market, their prices are said to reflect future expectations, and how quickly this happens is referred to as "efficient pricing". Private markets are said to have relatively low levels of efficient pricing because there is less activity and there are fewer participants. This is why a company like WeWork (WE) can experience a debacle like it did last year. On the other hand, public equity markets are said to have a high level of efficient pricing with readily available information almost immediately being priced into valuations.

To further this point, I want you to imagine yourself preparing to attend a new restaurant. Expectations were low, but reviews suddenly pour in praising the steak as the best in town. Suddenly your expectations rise. Your friends go and confirm the steak was the best they've had in the region and highly recommend you go. You arrive and the steak is good, but only satisfactory compared to the levels at which your expectations were set; however, the service was a bit poor. Given you expected the food to be good, you were not surprised you enjoyed the meal, but you were surprised to have such a negative experience with the service. This overshadows the joy you experienced with the steak and you decide not to return.

This is effectively what happened when Pinterest prematurely disclosed their beat on revenue, and subsequently reported a miss on profitability. Companies like Snap (SNAP), Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), and Facebook (FB) all reported similar outcomes but were greeted with much more positive reactions because of the surprise of the beat on sales was enough to overshadow the miss on earnings. Unlike Pinterest, these companies had not already priced a beat on sales into share prices, thus the losses Pinterest experienced could be better characterized as a simple correction to account for the miss on earnings.

Peer Groups Matter

Whenever I discuss comps (comparable companies) someone always takes offense and exclaims "there are no businesses like this one". In fact, one user commented on my recent bullish article asking if the drop on earnings would get me to stop comparing Pinterest to Snap. Ironically, what transpired in prices leading up to the Q1 earnings release was one of the best examples of why comps are relevant.

Pinterest is a media and advertising platform - period. It might aspire to be more someday, but for the foreseeable future, they are generating sales by soliciting targeted advertisements. For this reason, they fall squarely into the interactive media sub-industry of the communications services sector along with companies like Snap, Twitter (TWTR), Facebook, and Google. If expectations are low for the industry, but another company starts signaling better than expected performance, it bodes well for the cohort as a whole. This is why the stock went from bullish to euphoric quickly during the reporting season.

Data by YCharts

The first noticeable upward leg in the price action following the release of the preliminary results was when Snap posted better than expected sales figures despite very visible albatrosses looming over the ad industry such as the New York Times piece suggesting even Facebook and Google would be impacted. It's worth noting that similar to Pinterest, Snap posted above-consensus revenues, but missed on expected earnings per share. Regardless, these figures sent a clear message that the guidance provided by Pinterest was valid and that things for Q1 would not be as bad as some had anticipated. Off this news, in no small part because Snap is the most comparable entity to Pinterest amongst the peer group, and the already disclosed positive guidance, Pinterest shares added over 14%. This rally on the news was over 2x that of which was enjoyed by Facebook, Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), or Google, and 50% higher than Twitter. The rising tides benefited the entire industry, but Pinterest was pushed markedly farther up the stream.

Data by YCharts

This trend was further confirmed when Alphabet reported positive earnings on April 28th following the closing bell. Share prices appreciated nearly 5% in the subsequent trading session, a move that was largely informed by the broader peer group charging upward. Pinterest shares had enjoyed the lion's share of the sub industry's gains despite not yet reporting, and as a result, the company would need to post a flawless report. Unfortunately, expectations were simply too high.

Optimism vs. Euphoria

The only surprises to be found in Pinterest's report were negative. Slower than anticipated user-growth despite global shelter-in-place orders, pessimistic comments about the second quarter (though given places like Los Angeles will be in quarantine the entire period, this should not have been a surprise), and a miss on earnings per share took the spotlight. Had the company not prematurely disclosed their beat on sales and spurred that 11% rally in early April, this bad news may have been softened. Instead, this early disclosure combined with external positivity converged in a perfect storm spawning euphoria that simply was not realistic for an emerging platform in the middle of a global recession.

Where I See Things Going

Quarter two is going to be bad. There is no arguing that this crisis is good for social media or advertising, it simply does not work that way. Q1 earnings were only impacted by a few weeks of lockdown in much of the western world, while Q2 will have seen the US locked down for the majority of the period. Businesses are going under, we are nearing Great Depression levels of unemployment, the universe of ad dollars is declining and that means the price of each impression is not going to improve regardless of increases in usage. The x variable at play is analyst expectations. These estimates are not fixed and all it takes for a company to "beat" is to post bad numbers that are simply not as severe as the banks were expecting. This was a factor I admittedly overlooked a bit when expressing my pessimism on Snap, as while sales were declining, so too were analyst estimates.

With that backdrop, I am extremely uncertain about where this stock is heading in the near term. Given the extremely negative reaction to recent comments from central bankers on the state of the economy, I am inclined to believe the market is not looking past the crisis to a better tomorrow, but rather focusing backward on a better than expected yesterday. I say this because none of these comments were surprising with the backdrop of record levels of unemployment, and yet the market reacted as if it were pricing new information. For these reasons, I speculate that Q2 will be negative across the board; however, I am not trading on this inclination because it's simply too unpredictable.

That being said, I do feel Pinterest is poised for outperformance over the long term. The company is still much better off from a profitability standpoint than peers such as Snap, it is still posting strong revenue growth exceeding 30% y/y, and it is still very well poised for growth via ARPU expansion in international markets. The platform is designed for shopping and the company's recent collaboration with Shopify (SHOP) demonstrates they are aware of the potential they have as a platform for the generation of quality ad impressions. This is not the type of company I would be against over the long term, even if I expect a tumultuous near-term.

Concluding Thoughts

I am still very bullish on Pinterest and I view any forthcoming drops as opportunities to build a position. As a result, I have not sold my shares on the drop, and I have used the opportunity to grow my position in this growth advertising platform. Investors need to look past the crisis should their time horizon be sufficient, and not get lost in the noise of 15% declines on the back of a nearly 100% rally off the lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PINS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.