Aurora Cannabis Jumps On Revenue, Cost Cutting, And Upcoming EBITDA Profitability

It looks like the worst is behind the company now, and it should show incremental growth in the near term and stronger growth further out.

Leading the way were its successful performance of its new value brand, good early results from derivatives, increase in global sales, and cost cutting.

As mentioned in my last article on Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB), the company would benefit from consumers buying and hoarding recreational pot, the introduction of derivatives in Canada, and the increase in international sales after the permitting issues in Germany were resolved.

Add to that the company's successful introduction of a value brand in the reporting period, and significant progress in cutting expenditures and lowering price per gram, and it's easy to see that the cannabis giant is starting to flex its muscles once again, although there is more work to be done before investors and shareholders will regain former confidence in the company.

With COVID-19 still hanging over the cannabis industry, it's impossible to know in the short term how that will impact the sector, and by extension, Aurora Cannabis.

Even so, the company is taking the right steps concerning things it can control, and with the worst behind it, and it continuing to be a market leader in the important Ontario province, there should be nothing but growth ahead once restrictions associated with the virus are reduced and ultimately lifted.

In this article, we'll closely look at its recent earnings report and what it portends for the company and shareholders going forward.

Earnings report

Aurora CFO Glen Ibbott reported net revenue of C$78.4 million for the third quarter, excluding C$2.9 million in provisions. Overall cannabis net revenue excluding provisions in the reporting period was C$72.6 million.

Medical cannabis sales in Canada climbed from C$25.6 million last quarter to C$27 million in the third quarter. The patient base in the quarter was above 86,000, which was down sequentially; that was from competition in the consumer market and more difficulty in prescription renewals because of patient aggregators transitioning to an online model during the pandemic. Those challenges will continue in the near term.

So far in the current quarter, the company has been able to keep Canadian medical cannabis revenues steady, suggesting it has retained many of its key patients. With the quarter half over, it points to the company being able to maintain Canadian medical revenues going forward. For now it's not probable that it'll grow that segment in any meaningful manner.

As for medical sales from international markets, the company increased sales from C$1.8 million last quarter to C$4 million in the third quarter. That was expected because of the temporary reduction in sales as a result of permitting issues in Germany, its key international market.

As with the Canadian market, the company expects growth in Germany and other international markets to be incremental in the short term.

Net revenue for recreational pot in the quarter was C$41.5 million, a surprising 24 percent increase over the second quarter. There were a couple of reasons for the improvement. First was the increase in sales coming from consumers stocking up on extra pot with the uncertainty surrounding availability of product with the guidelines related to COVID-19 at the time.

The other reason was in the prior quarter the consumer market had shifted to increasing demand for value cannabis brands. Aurora defines value brands as cannabis selling for under C$9.00. The good news is the company released its Daily Special brand in February, which could mean with an extra month or more of sales in this quarter, it could generate more revenue than expected in this three-month period.

According to Ibbott, Ontario data indicated the Daily Special brand was the top selling flower in the province for March and April, and the combined Aurora brands in the province represented the largest market share. This of course bodes well for the future of the company when hundreds more retail stores are opened, assuming it retains its market-leading position.

The Ontario retail stores with outside entrances being allowed to open this week should give a boost in sales for Aurora in the near term as well.

Costs and its balance sheet

As a result of introducing its popular value brand, the cost of recreational pot dropped from C$4.76 last quarter to C$4.33 per gram in the third quarter. Offsetting that a little for overall sales was the increase in average ASP in medical cannabis as a result of the increase in German sales. Aurora continues to be one of the lower-cost producers per gram in the industry, with costs dropping from C$0.88, or by C$0.03 in the prior quarter, to C$0.85 in the reporting period. The CFO noted that the low cost per gram allows the company launch products into the "value market while maintaining strong, healthy and sustainable margins." That's definitely a competitive advantage for the company.

As for SG&A, when taking into account adjustments for severance costs, expenses fell 24 percent in the quarter, finishing at C$26 million. As of the earnings report, the run rate for SG&A was under C$55 million, while R&D was about C$5 million. For the first quarter of 2020, the company expects a run rate of C$40 to C$45 million.

When considering the lack of visibility for growth in the near term, the company said it can't give any guidance there in the current COVID-19 environment, but it does have the ability to manage costs, expenditures, and production levels. Concerning its balance sheet, as of the end of March, Aurora had a consolidated cash position of C$230 million. At the end of the same reporting period a year before, consolidated cash stood at C$156 million. Cash use in the quarter dropped to C$155 million, an improvement of over C$118 million sequentially.

C$55 million was used to fund operations, while C$84 million was used for capital expenditures. With lower expenses and capital expenditures, along with solid gross margins, the company projects cash usage to decline significantly in the current quarter as measured against the third quarter.

In the third quarter, the company raised about C$206 million and filed a new perspective supplement that will allow it to raise US$250 million.

Management stated it is still on track to achieve "EBITDA profitability in the first quarter of fiscal 2021."

Conclusion

With the focus on its new value brand Daily Special as a key contributor to revenue growth, it also has to be understood that it hasn't come about by cannibalizing its premium brands.

In other words, the company believes it is taking share from the black market, which is something the Canadian industry has struggled to do in the past because of lack of retail outlets, and also taxes and fees that made it less competitive. Introducing a quality product like Daily Special at a competitive price should be a nice growth engine for the company without cutting into premium sales internally.

Aurora is doing the things it needs to do in order to compete in the current economic conditions that have radically changed because of the pandemic. That said, it was already in the process of going this route before the virus hit.

As mentioned earlier, there is no way of knowing in the near term how Aurora will perform because of the limited conditions it's operating under. Further out there's no doubt it will be a major player in the cannabis sector.

For now I see the company growing revenue incrementally at best. Combined with its commitment to being EBITDA-positive in the first fiscal quarter of 2020, it's not going to take long for the company to get favorable sentiment from the broader market.

For now the question of capital has been answered, and with sales expected to continue to grow at modest levels in the near term, I don't see the company having any problems obtaining the capital it needs to operate if that's how it plays out.

With the current quarter looking good so far, and expectations its value brand will continue to grow, along with international medical cannabis sales and derivatives, things are looking much brighter for the company than even a couple of months ago.

I wouldn't get overly excited yet, and even though the company's share price soared on Friday after the earnings report, it is going to come back to earth, and investors should know it's going to take patience while waiting for Aurora to sustainably turn the corner.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.