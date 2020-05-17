Airlines Will Rise Sooner Than Expected

Editor’s note: This article has been modified to change the time frame for holding one or all of the stocks mentioned from 3 years to 1-2 years, as well as to add Azul to the suggested list of buys.

There is a children's story titled, "A Single Grain of Rice: a Mathematical Folk Tale", in which the heroine, Rani, goes to a stubborn Rajah in a drought-stricken part of India, asking for a simple request on behalf of her people: a single grain of rice. When he grants it, she follows with a second request: would he "double it each day" for 30 days?

The greedy rajah is impressed by the modesty of her request, and enthusiastically agrees, truly believing that he has struck a deal that will cost him next to nothing.

The second day follows the first, and two grains of rice follow one, and so forth. After 10 days, the girl has accrued 1,024 grains of rice, about enough for a small bowlful. The rajah observes her patience and persistence in this process, and is humored by her naivete but he also notices the rice-count is adding-up. As the story progresses and the last week approaches, the unexpected unfolds and the rajah is gripped with terror.

"on the thirtieth and final day, two hundred and fifty-six elephants crossed the province, carrying the contents of the last four royal storehouses--Five hundred and thirty-six million, eight hundred and seventy thousand, nine hundred and twelve grains of rice."

The rajah is cleaned out. He didn't see it coming.

It is my contention that something similar to this process began unnoticed for the airlines on April 14, 2020, when the TSA daily passenger-departure count slowly crept up from its lows - then at 4% of normal - to something a little higher, and then higher again with each passing day.

The growth seems tiny at this point. We are emerging from a psychological time filled with stress and dooms-daying. You might think, "Who cares if 8% is better than 4%, it's still awful!"

But it's less awful, and that's the point. We all love the catchy motto, "The trend is your friend", but when it's staring us in the face, we can miss it. The very thing that is drawing down share prices - insufficient passengers on planes - is improving. That is the underlying reality.

To illustrate this further, how many "rally-deniers" are sitting on the sidelines as I write, watching the Coronavirus rally go past them, hoping for scant comfort in an inevitable "told you so" if/when the market crashes again? The stock market doesn't care what you or I think. We cannot impose our will on it.

Now I grant that there is no evidence of this upward trend (above) in the share prices of airlines. They are besieged on every side by economic woes and trapped in the drumbeat of a negative news cycle. Some of them are down 50% in the last month, all the way to their March lows. Its been no bull for them. Only bear.

U.S. corporations are required by law and fiduciary-duty to give you the most complete and up-to-date current economic condition of their companies, so no one can accuse them of misleading investors. And as I have written elsewhere in my articles, human nature is predisposed to being hyper-alert at the least hint of danger; to sell first, and ask questions later. Well, currently, things are about as bad as they have ever been, and panic-selling is rampant in the Airline sector. So Currently, the "vote" is fire-sale,

But the weight is different.

In the last 6 weeks, virtually every airline has sought financial assistance, bolstered their balance sheets, sent out clear messages as to how much cash-burn they are experiencing each day (or month), and how long they can endure without significant passengers. For the first time in months, certainty is beginning to enter the picture.

Most legacy US airlines think they can last a year without passengers. This is a completely untenable situation, like estimating how long a cruise line can last without sailing, and the extremity of it is causing an out-sized reaction. For the moment, that reaction is down, but as soon as the tide turns, it is could be a vicious whipsaw rally in reverse. That appears to be what the large cap market is saying about stock prices in general.

Great investors have an uncanny ability to get to the truth quickly. Regarding the plight of the airlines, Bill Miller said recently, "If you don’t own them, ‘you’re making a bet against the vaccine’" (5/13/2020)

The worldwide quest for a medical cure and/or a vaccine is employing thousands of the best minds in science to work on a discovery. The stock market is indicating that they will find it. A surprise cure or effective-treatment could be found at any time (This just crossed my desk yesterday.) The best estimate is that a vaccine will likely take 12-18 months, but a cure or remedy could come at any time.

The economic cost of sheltering-in-place and social-distancing versus the medical appropriateness of doing the same has likely run its course. There will be a muddle-through approach from here forwards. State economies are opening (for better or worse) and passengers will fly again. The summer tourist season is approaching in Europe, and those economies are desperate for income. Airlines are how tourists get there.

Risk is everywhere. But the public decision has been to take that risk with a phased-in approach. If older Americans wish to continue shelter-in-place, that will be their private decision, but it will no longer be a public one. 36 million unemployed Americans says it costs too much.

The best guess of the airline industry is 3 years until a full recovery. But therein lies the potential for a once in a generation opportunity to invest in the airlines at 7 year lows. It reminds me of the same opportunity that home-builders offered just 8 weeks ago, then languishing at multi-year lows, down 60%. Most of those stocks have now doubled.

So what to buy? Here are some choices:

(JETS), the sector ETF, spreads an investor's risk over the entire sector.

The unanimous opinion of analysts is that Southwest Airlines (LUV) seems to be the safest and best capitalized.

I like Spirit Air (SAVE) because of its low-cost model, its focus on domestic and leisure travel, and its fuel-efficient all-Airbus fleet of newer planes.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) is the only real competition to Boeing, and Boeing is losing market share to Airbus. According to Forbes.

(AZUL) A young vibrant Brazilian airline that is growing its cargo business in addition to passenger traffic.

"Both companies today have a combined share of 91% in the commercial aircraft market globally. Notably, Airbus has been able to take market share away from Boeing over the last 5 years, and had an order book 56% larger than Boeing's at the end of September, 2019" (See: How Airbus Has Grown Over The Years To Dethrone Boeing As The Largest Commercial Aircraft Maker, January 6, 2020.

It is estimated that Airbus has received over $280 billion dollars in aircraft orders for the coming decade. There are also two excellent articles on Airbus by a fellow SA writer, Experiential Investor (pseudonym): Boeing Vs. Airbus: A321XLR Is A Game-Changer, January 7, 2020 and 'Boeing Does Not Have An Answer To The Airbus A220 Yet', January 20, 2020.

The investment here is to hold one or all of these names for 1-2 years, with the assumption that they could double off these depressed lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAVE, EADSY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.