Dividend Cuts - Analyzing Recent Stock Performance

Instinct is to sell when there is a cut due to the perceived notion that the company will underperform.

Unprecedented. It is a word that has been used to describe the current situation. The record bull-run ended with a thud and was followed by the fastest market correction in history. Outside of COVID-19, record low oil prices have also made headlines. Earlier this year, Canada’s economy was impacted by the Wet'suwet'en blockades.

Although markets have since rebounded off lows, there exists considerable uncertainty around the economy. When will the economy return to normal? Truth is, we are likely entering a new normal. What that looks like remains to be seen, but companies are being forced to act.

If there is one consistent theme we are hearing from management teams, it is the need to preserve liquidity in the face of uncertainty. This includes big reductions in capital spending, reduced buybacks and in many cases a cut or suspension to the dividend.

Of note, I recognize that there is a difference between a ‘cut’ and a ‘suspension’ but for the purpose of this article, when I refer to those that cut the dividend it also includes those that suspended.

As a dividend growth investor, it is the latter that is of interest to me. Dividends are under intense scrutiny, and income investors are being tested.

As of writing, we are nearing 70 TSX-listed stocks which have cut the dividend. Even Canadian Dividend All-Stars, those with a strong history of raising the dividend are taking action. Here is a list of the current All-Stars which ave cut the dividend thus far:

Ticker Name GrowthStreak % cut Comments (UFS) TSX:UFS Domtar 10 100.00% Dividend Suspended. (SU) TSX:SU Suncor 17 54.84% (OTC:SCCAF) TSX:ZZZ Sleep Country Canada 5 100.00% Dividend Suspended. (GIL) TSX:GIL Gildan Activewear 9 100.00% Dividend Suspended. (MEOH) TSX:MX Methanex 9 89.58% (OTC:RHUHF) TSX:RCH Richelieu Hardware 10 100.00% No dividend declared (CAE) TSX:CAE CAE Inc 12 100.00% Dividend Suspended (OTC:AWRRF) TSX: AW-UN A&W Royalties 5 100.00% Dividend Suspended (OTCPK:IPPLF) TSX:IPL Inter Pipeline 11 71.93% (OTCPK:NFYEF) TSX: NFI NFI Group 5 50.00%

Investors may be asking themselves: is a dividend growth strategy still the right one? Today, I am not going to get into a debate on the merits/pitfalls of the strategy itself. That is a debate for another time.

The purpose of this article is to analyze the recent performance of those that cut the dividend.

A sign of prudent management?

One rule almost universally held by dividend investors, is that if there is a cut, they will exit their position. Seems like a logical course of action in normal times. However, these are not normal times.

There is a biased that exists – that a dividend cut is a bad thing. This is after all, what leads most investors to exit their position. However, is it really a bad thing? I would argue that in times such as these, it could be a sign of prudent management.

In Canada, Boards have a fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interests of the corporation. This involves considering the needs of customers, management and shareholders. The interests of one party do not outweigh the other.

This is in stark contrast to the U.S., where there is no such law and Boards are generally responsible for maximizing shareholder value. Although one can reasonably expect what is in the best interest of the corporation would benefit the shareholder, there is a significant difference.

As an Independent Board Director of a multi-million-dollar organization, I know firsthand the difficulty in declaring (or not declaring) a dividend. Especially in times of increased scrutiny. These decisions are not made lightly.

Recent Performance of Dividend Cutters

All this being said – how do stocks perform after the announcement of a dividend cut or suspension? Can we conclude either if it is a positive or negative catalyst? To answer this question, myself and a fellow financial blogger – The Sunday Investor - decided to look at the performance of all those which cut the dividend over the past few months.

As mentioned in some of my weekly updates, I am keeping a live tally of all TSX-listed companies which have cut the dividend. Naturally, my analysis is focused on Canadians companies. The Sunday Investor focused theirs on U.S. stocks.

To analyze performance, we took the share price performance of each company using the day before the announcement, until today. The day before was used as the timing of the announcement (pre, during, post market) was unknown.

I then grouped them by sector and compared their performance against each respective S&P/TSX Sector Index. Here are the results:

Sector # Avg Return Since Cut Benchmark Return Since Cut Average Absolute Performance Materials 8 -0.51% 18.33% -18.84% Energy 25 6.90% 18.12% -11.22% Consumer Discr 13 2.12% 13.30% -11.18% Consumer Staple 2 -5.21% 14.28% -19.50% Industrials 7 11.45% 12.08% -0.63% Real Estate 6 -14.05% -5.60% -8.45% Financials 4 18.91% -4.06% 22.98% Total 65 3.95% 12.86% -8.90%

*Since my analysis, several companies have either cut or suspended the dividend. If you want to keep up to date, here is a link to my live Google Sheets document. Feel free to copy or save the document and slice and dice it to your heart’s content.

As you will see, the cutters have underperformed in a pretty significant way. The average total return of those that cut is 3.95% as compared to the average 12.86% enjoyed by their respective benchmarks.

Interestingly, there were no companies in the Technology, Utility or Telecommunications Services sectors which cut the dividend.

Outside of Financials, on average every sector has outperformed those that cut the dividend – most by double digits. Financials is an interesting outlier as all four outperformed their benchmark Index and they averaged 18.91% returns since cutting the dividend. This compares to a 4.06% loss by the Financial Index.

Thanks to low oil prices, the Energy sector is by far the most impacted with 25 cutters. Although in positive territory, they are still trailing the benchmark by double digits.

It is important to keep in mind, that these are small sample sizes. Case in point, the Consumer Staples sector has only had two companies cut the dividend. One is up by 15.08%, while the other is down by 25%. Granted, they both still underperformed relative to the benchmark index.

In total, 40 of the 65 (61.5%) had negative returns relative to their benchmarks since they announced a dividend cut. Given sector weakness, one might think Energy stocks would skew the total results. However, only 64% energy stocks (16 of 25) are trailing their benchmarks. This is in line with the average.

Canada versus the U.S.

Here is another interesting viewpoint. The Canadian results vary quite significantly from those in the U.S. Here is a chart of the U.S. cutters relative to their benchmark (using iShares ETFs).

(Source: The Sunday Investor)

As you can see, US stocks have on average, topped the returns of their respective benchmarks. Even those in the Energy Sector have outperformed. In his analysis, the Sunday Investor rightfully concluded that “there’s a strong argument for dividend cuts having no correlation to future price returns (when compared to their sector benchmarks)”.

For TSX investors, the same conclusion can’t be made. Although we are dealing with a much smaller sample size, the results are pointing to a correlation between dividend cut and underperformance relative to their benchmarks.

Since my list is being maintained live, it will be relatively easy to conduct this analysis in a year’s time. This will give us a larger sample set, and a year’s worth of performance as opposed to weeks and days.

Overall however, it is looking like Canadian stocks which cut the dividend are underperforming. We are still early yet, and since the sample size is small, the results can vary dramatically. In the meantime, I’ll do my best to keep Canadian investors informed.

Are you keeping your cutters? Are you treating them differently if the company announces a cut or a suspension? As of writing, I have three cutters in my portfolio - Inter Pipeline, Suncor and Disney (DIS). Thus far, I have kept all three.

What is your plan? Let's discuss in the comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPPLF, SU, DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.