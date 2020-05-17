Vivint Smart Home: Its Warrant Is Cheap

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) (VVNT-W) has been fluctuating widely in the past two months, ranging from $8.5 to $32 per share. At the time of writing, it has dropped to nearly $12 per share. In the capital structure, the company has both common stocks and warrants to convert into common shares at an $11.50 strike price, due in five years. We think that Vivint's share price is undervalued, especially its warrants.

The leading smart home company with growing operating performance

Vivint is the leading smart home company in North America, providing smart home systems to nearly 1.5 million homes in the U.S. and Canada, managing more than 20 million in-home devices, and processing roughly 1.5 billion home activities every day. Its smart home security products include door locks, cameras, thermostats, smart speakers, and security monitoring. The company also powers its products with artificial intelligence (AI). It has AI outdoor cameras which can recognize potential robbers and create alert sound to make them scared and run away. Customers can rest assured with the company's specialists who are always available to respond to any kind of emergency.

In the first quarter of 2020, its revenue jumped by 9.8% to 303.2 million, thanks to a 7.1% growth in total subscribers and a 2.3% rise in average monthly revenue per user (AMRU). The company reported expanding adjusted EBITDA margin by 570 basis points to 44.5%, due to lower net service costs and the scaling of general and admin expenses. Because Vivint has integrated its hardware and software solutions with the cloud platform to serve its customers, the company can significantly reduce its net service cost over time. Net customer service cost per subscriber has gone down from $17.04 in the first quarter of 2018 to only $11.76 in the first quarter of 2020. The total subscribers reached 1.55 million by the end of the first quarter, and AMRU grew 2.3% to $65.27, resulting from the cross-selling of its new products.

What we like about the company is its massive backlog of $5.73 billion. The backlog is the unrecognized total revenue (products + services), which would be recognized over the subscribers' lifetime. The reason of this large backlog was due to Vivint's highly predictable and recurring revenue model. 90% of the company's expected revenue for the full year 2020 has been contracted from the beginning of the year. In 2020, Vivint estimated to generate $1.2-$1.25 billion in revenue, with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $525 million to $535 million. The company is quite confident that it can grow the number of subscribers to 1.62 million by the end of this year.

Highly leveraged balance sheet

Although we like Vivint's growing operating performance, what we do not like is its highly leveraged balance sheet. As of March 2020, it had $131 million in cash and roughly $3 billion in long-term debt with moderately high interest rates, ranging from 6.75% to 8.50%. However, its debt maturities spread out in several years from 2022 to 2027.

Source: Vivint's 10-K filing

We believe that Vivint's cash flow will improve further in the next two years, due to its potential growth in total subscribers and recurring revenue. If it can grow its adjusted EBITDA 15% per year in the next two years, its 2022 adjusted EBITDA could be over $707 million by 2022, enough to meet the senior secured notes due 2022.

Investors should pay attention to its undervalued warrants

Vivint has had a long operating history already. It was established in 1999, get funded by different funds and institutions including Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Jupiter Partners and Peterson Partners. In 2012, Blackstone (NYSE:BX) acquired Vivint for $2 billion. At that time, Vivint only had one million customers with total revenue of more than $650 million. Thus, Blackstone valued Vivint at more than 3x sales multiple. If Vivint has the same valuation when being acquired by Blackstone, it should be worth $3.75 billion in market capitalization. With the total shares outstanding of 177.9 million, Vivint could be worth $21 per share.

We think its warrants are more interesting than the common shares. Vivint's warrants have an $11.50 exercise price and a duration of five years. As a result, if Vivint's fair value is $21 per share, its warrant should be worth roughly $9.5. The company may redeem the warrants for cash in whole at the price of $0.01 per warrant when its common stocks are trading at or above $18 for any 20 trading days within a 30-day trading period. Thus, at $18 per common share, its warrant should be worth roughly $6.50, assuming no premium on time value. We think Vivint's warrant could be an interesting play for investors. Although it is quite volatile, at around $1.30 per warrant, it is considered quite cheap now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VVNT-W. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.