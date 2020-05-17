The Trade Desk: Generational Opportunity

I have recently spent quite a bit of time screening through companies that have had their business materially affected in both directions by the pandemic. Black swan events like these can cause huge mispricings if one is able to see past the short term. There are plenty of examples on both sides. Companies like Carnival (NYSE:CCL) might deserve to have been sold off, while companies like Booking (NYSE:BKNG) are likely to bounce back faster, in my view. On the other end, the Zoom's (NYSE:ZM) of the world likely face greater downside risk which may outweigh further upside (that's not to say that ZM isn't a solid company).

That brings me to one of the more interesting companies benefiting from the current environment, The Trade Desk (NYSE:TTD).

Most of you have likely heard of this company. It is riding one of the stronger macro trends in the market today with its strong positioning in advertising for new media. From the 10-K: "[t]hrough our self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize more expressive data-driven digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (“CTV”). Our platform’s integrations with major inventory, publisher, and data partners provides ad buyers reach and decisioning capabilities, and our enterprise application programming interfaces (“APIs”) enable our clients to develop on top of the platform."

With that out of the way, here is the big takeaway. As linear TV continues to decline as the primary means of content consumption, TTD stands ready to scoop up the advertising dollars that shift over to streaming, among other media. The company doesn't create the ads, it works with both the advertising creators and the media companies as a middleman to provide the platform for advertising campaigns. Linear TV was expected to continue its decline at ~4% this year, but is now projected by TTD to decline by 11%, and 18% in the 18-34 age group. Additionally, according to the same survey, the #1 reason 60% of people are holding on to their subscriptions is live sports (this held me in my cable contract longer than it should have), which is a tougher pill to swallow in this economic environment while sports aren't on TV.

Companies that shift their advertising stand to benefit. The efficacy of data collection to more accurately target advertising is much better with streaming than linear TV was. This allows companies to measure their advertising impressions and allocate capital commensurately. TTD boasts 819M devices reached per day, which enhances the company's ability to use data to drive better predictions for its customers.

Additionally, the upfront advertising costs for companies is more burdensome. Ads through TTD are bid-based, and can be tailored to the company's current operating condition. This allows for companies to pull back during times like these quickly, and jump back into the market as they see advertising opportunities.

Client Base

TTD makes its money primarily through master service agreements, with approximately 820 clients. The company boasts a 95% retention rate, partly due to the flexible nature of its clients' ad spend. In terms of client concentration, Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) represents around 10% of gross billings, and Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY) (OTCQX:PGPEF) represents around 15%, down from 20% in 2018. However, these agreements are typically through subsidiaries from my understanding (not specifically with OMC or Publicis). Currently, the company's sales are concentrated in North America at 88% of revenues.

As mentioned in the company's 10-K, the platform allows for 3rd party APIs to be built over the top for some companies to better specialize their advertising spend. The platform is currently integrated with over 194 3rd party vendors, and it obtains advertising inventory from over 95 ad-exchanges.

The company has done a good job of building out relationships across the sector, reducing the risk of client concentration meaningfully impacting the business.

Recent Results

TTD has rallied of late, which makes sense considering what I've laid out above. The market is huge, and the current environment has accelerated the tailwinds for the business. However, the company's results weren't completely insulated from the pullback in spending. Although revenues were up 33% YOY to $161M, there was a significant slowing in March as companies indiscriminately reined in spending. However, in April, the company saw CTV ad spend rising 20% in the first 20 days YOY and 40% in the last 10 days. It's safe to say that the next earnings report might show some very strong numbers. Something I found interesting from the call was that CTV will likely pass linear TV this year in terms of ad spend. It's a turning point that has been a long time coming, and I expect to see CTV continuing to expand as the late-comers launch more streaming products.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the company's financial position, TTD is profitable and has sufficient cash on hand. Management drew down on its credit line to raise cash on hand to $446M and cut back on expenses including hiring and marketing by more than 50% while canceled corporate events saved additional money this quarter. Operating expenses grew 30% YOY to $150M and I'd expect the company to continue to spend heavily to keep grabbing market share. However, based on the company's profitability, I am impressed by management's stewardship of capital when the market is clearly forgiving of so many high growth companies losing money.

So, here is the sticking point for me in terms of an investment today in TTD. The company is not cheap, trading at around 89X earnings. It's easy to note as well that there was a way better entry point during the recent market selloff. That being said, earnings have grown at 44% through the admittedly short period displayed.

However, looking at where the company is trading today, one thing I would like to point out is the company's market capitalization. TTD is only a ~$14B company with a dominant market position in a business with a ton of tailwinds. Management has effectively allocated capital to maintain profitability, and ultimately, the stock is expensive. I don't think that the graph above is as useful for TTD as it is for other companies I write about, since multiple expansion/contraction is likely to make it a moot point. However, if the company's multiple stays constant, it could yield a return of 17% annualized to the end of 2022 based on analyst estimates of earnings growth. I think that, ultimately, I can't ignore the strength of this business. I don't think today's price is a great time to buy, but I also think that TTD is a company that I want to own over the next 10 years. I've owned a position from around $200, and I am continuing to average in.

If you liked this article and would like to read more like it, please click the "Follow" button next to my picture at the top and select Real-time alerts. Thanks for reading and please leave a comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD, BKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Financial statistics were sourced from Morningstar, with the charts and tables created by the author, unless otherwise stated. This article is for informational purposes only and represents the author's own opinions. It is not a formal recommendation to buy or sell any stock, as the author is not a registered investment advisor. Please do your own due diligence and/or consult a financial professional prior to making investment decisions. All investments carry risk, including loss of principal.