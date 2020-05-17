A Few ETFs To Consider For Your Portfolio - Part 2

Image Source

Last week we talked about some top ETFs in healthcare and biotechnology, as well as in the gold, silver, and mining/GSM sector. The GSM sector remains the single largest segment in our portfolio, with an allocation size of roughly 30% of total holdings. So far in this quarter, this segment has appreciated by roughly 40%. Healthcare/biotechnology is our largest non-GSM equity segment, with an allocation size of roughly 6.6% of total portfolio holdings. Out of the combined 20 holdings in these two segments, 8 or 40% are ETFs.

However, gold mining and healthcare are not the only segments with compelling ETFs to choose from. Yes, these segments are amongst the top performers YTD as well as over the past year. Nevertheless, we can also look at some badly beaten-down sectors to potentially recognize some excellent deals in the market. Today we are going to be doing just that as we look to identify deals in the finical sector.

Value and Growth in the Financial Segment

Due to the coronavirus recession, financial stocks have endured immense punishment in recent months.

Let us look at some of the key players in this group:

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) is down by around 22% over the past year and has fallen by roughly 40% off its 2020 high.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is down by about 32% over the past year and has cratered by around 48% from its 2020 peak.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is down by about 25% over the last year and has cascaded lower by nearly 40% from its high earlier in the year.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is down by over 30% from its high earlier in the year.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has crashed by around 63% from its 2020 high and is trading at a level not seen since the 2008/09 financial crisis.

I know, the economy is slowing, rates are dropping, borrowing is decreasing, and write-offs are coming. However, it is important to mention that this is not 2008, and the financial system is much different than it was in the mid-2000s. The system is not clogged up with endless MBSs, CDOs, and other toxic products. In fact, big banks' balance sheets are not even comparable to the state they were in ahead of and during the crisis of 2008. Banks were in the eye of the storm back then, and now many financial institutions seem to be positioned comfortably on the sideline.

We know that this year is going to be "bad", but to be fair there is no indication that major financials are looking at significant losses, or any losses for that matter. In fact, 2020 consensus estimates for big banks remain positive, and then estimates improve notably for 2021.

For instance, JPMorgan is trading at fewer than 10 times 2021 consensus EPS estimates and is trading at just 8 times trailing/2019 EPS.

Goldman Sachs is trading at only 8 times forward estimates and at about 8.2 times trailing EPS.

Citigroup is at about 6.7 times forward EPS estimates and is at around 5 times trailing EPS.

Wells Fargo is trading at around 8 times forward EPS estimates and around 5.75 times trailing EPS.

The bottom line is that banks are cheap here, and while it is plausible that they could get even cheaper in the short-term, the lower they go, the more I will buy.

Additionally, there is the Fed

The Fed was clearly caught off guard last time, but it is playing a much more proactive role this time around. The agency has effectively pledged unrestricted backstops concerning various assets. The fact that the Fed is ready to purchase corporate bonds, junk bonds, Treasuries, municipal bonds, ETFs, etc. implies that big banks may be largely insulated from incurring significant losses going forward.

Additionally, unprecedented access to extremely cheap and plentiful liquidity suggests that financial institutions will be in prime positions to capitalize on any substantial weakness in the economy going forward. In the end, we will likely see bigger and stronger financial institutions emerge from this crisis.

Top Financial ETFs

The beauty about ETFs is that you don't need to pick and choose one, two, or even a few companies. With the click of a button, you can gain exposure to many companies wrapped up in the convenience of a single investment vehicle, an ETF.

Some of our favorite ETFs in the financial sector include:

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) - This is likely the best known and is the most heavily traded financial ETF. XLF is comprised of large-cap financial institutions, is quite top heavy, has 68 total holdings, and its top 10 positions account for roughly 54% of the ETF's total weight. XLF is down by around 20% over the past year and has dropped by roughly 33% from its February 2020 high.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) - If you want smaller, regional banking exposure, KRE may be the right ETF for you. This ETF is comprised of 124 holdings, and its top 10 account for roughly 30% of its total weight. Due to shutdowns and other coronavirus-driven pandemonium, this ETF has cascaded lower by around 40% over the last year and is down by around 46% from its recent top.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI) - This is a very interesting ETF as it is largely comprised of broker/dealers and security exchanges. Its largest holdings include companies like Goldman Sachs and the CME Group (CME). This ETF only has 28 holdings and the top 10 account for a very top heavy 77% of its total weight.

The Bottom Line

There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the financial sector and the economy in general right now. Therefore, our banking/financial holdings are limited right now. We started the quarter with several names, exited around the highs in April, and reentered the market just last Thursday when shares looked like they were finally around a bottom. We opened positions in JPM, GS, WFC, and KRE. The only financial company we have been long continuously throughout the quarter is the CME Group. Combined, these names account for around 3.75% of our total portfolio holdings.

The only ETF on our shopping list right now is IAI. This name is interesting, as financial platforms, dealers, and exchanges should perform well going forward, even if the market remains somewhat volatile and choppy for some time. I hope you enjoyed our take on financial ETFs, please tune in later this week as we will be discussing technology, energy, industrial ETFs and much more.

