Here's Why You Should Shun Treasury's New 20-Year Bond

The nominal yield of 1.05% is highly unattractive for small-scale investors. Series EE Savings Bonds offer equal safety at the same term with a massive yield advantage.

The Treasury will raise $20 billion in this auction, part of a massive borrowing effort this year, to fund COVID19 relief programs.

The 20-year bond will re-launch Thursday for the first time since 1986 at a regularly scheduled auction. The nominal yield should be about 1.05%.

The U.S. Treasury will re-launch its 20-year bond in a historic auction Thursday, offering $20 billion of this new issue, CUSIP 912810SR0. The 20-year bond has not been sold to the public regularly since 1986.

My reaction? This is a great idea for the Treasury. It's also a lousy investment for small-scale investors. And there is a much, much better alternative available, also with a 20-year term, and just as safe. More on that later.

The U.S. federal deficit is set to explode to at least $3.7 trillion this year, and probably higher if new stimulus measures are enacted. The Treasury will need to make dramatic moves to raise money, and bringing back the 20-year bond is a smart move because of today's very low interest rates. The May 20th auction will be followed up with $17 billion reopenings on June 17 and July 22.

The Treasury's Yields Curve page on Friday was estimating that a 20-year bond would have a nominal yield of 1.05%, down 104 basis points since the beginning of the year. A year ago -- on May 17, 2019 -- the Treasury's estimate was 2.63%.

The Treasury announced on May 4 that it plans to borrow $2.99 trillion from April to June, more than five times the previous quarterly borrowing record of $569 billion, set during the financial crisis a decade ago. The Treasury’s previous record for borrowing in a full fiscal year was $1.8 trillion in 2009.

So by offering this new 20-year bond, at a substantial amount of $20 billion, the Treasury can lock in long-term debt at a very low interest rate. Here is the trend in the 20-year nominal Treasury yield over the last five years, showing a typical yield of about 2.5% or higher, even in an era of very low interest rates:

So, who is interested?

The current yield of around 1.05% is a no-go for small-scale investors, who can easily find better returns on 1-year bank CDs (about 1.35%) or 5-year CDs (about 1.50%) and even on savings accounts at online banks (about 1.50%, with no term guarantee).

Why invest in a 20-year U.S. Treasury -- a potentially very volatile investment if not held to maturity -- at a historically low rate when other safe options are available, at least to tide cash over to better times? I'm predicting that no one reading this would be interested. This is an investment for big-money investors like pensions funds and foreign central banks.

And, in fact, the Federal Reserve may end up being a large purchaser: It has purchased more then $1.5 trillion in U.S. Treasurys since mid-March, according to Bloomberg.

EE Bonds: The superior alternative

Most investors know nothing about the Treasury's greatest little secret: U.S. Series EE Savings Bonds, which will pay a tax-deferred interest rate of 3.5% if held for 20 years. Most financial advisers have no interest in recommending them, because they are issued by the U.S. Treasury in electronic form at TreasuryDirect.com, without any fee, commission or carrying charge.

In addition, EE Bonds are useless for big money investors, because the Treasury limits purchases to $10,000 per person per calendar year.

The Treasury on May 1 announced the terms for EE Bonds sold from May 2020 through October 2020, including a much-maligned fixed rate of 0.1%. But that fixed rate is irrelevant, because once an EE Bond is held for 20 years, it immediately doubles in value: Here is the Treasury's wording:

... At 20 years, the bonds will be worth at least two times their purchase price. The bonds will continue to earn interest at their original fixed rate for an additional 10 years unless new terms and conditions are announced before the final 10-year period begins.

What this means for investors:

The EE Bond's official fixed rate remains at 0.1%, where it has been since November 2015.

But... An EE Bond held for 20 years immediately doubles in value, creating an investment with a compounded return of 3.5%, tax-deferred. So if you invest $10,000 at age 40, you can collect $20,000 at age 60, with $10,000 of that total becoming taxable.

After the doubling in value at 20 years, the EE Bond reverts to earning 0.1% for another 10 years.

My advice: You should only invest in EE Bonds if you are absolutely certain you can hold them for 20 years. After 20 years, immediately redeem them.

The EE Bond has a massive 245 basis-point yield advantage over the new 20-year Treasury bond. That 20-year Treasury makes no sense for small-scale investors. But an EE Bond yielding 3.5%, if held for 20 years, makes a lot of sense.

A U.S. Treasury yielding 1.05% would need 68 years to double in value. An EE Bond doubles in value in 20 years.

In addition, an EE Bond is not subject to market fluctuations. Just hold it for 20 years, double your money, and redeem it. A 20-year Treasury will lose nearly one-fifth of its value if interest rates rise 100 basis points over the next year. Long-term Treasurys have interest-rate risk. EE Bonds do not. If interest rates rise substantially before the 20-year target redemption, you can simply redeem the EE Bond, collect your original investment plus 0.1% interest, and move on to another investment.

Conclusion

The U.S. Treasury made a smart, practical move to re-launch the 20-year bond, giving it the ability to finance long-term debt at very low interest rates. But this investment shouldn't interest small-scale investors looking for safety. The EE Bond is a much more attractive investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.