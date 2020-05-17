The global market for acromegaly is approximately the same as it is in the US. Mycapssa's delivery technology/platform technology can be used to develop other therapies.

If approved by the FDA (PDUFA 6/26/2020), Mycapssa will be the first and only oral therapy (aka pill) approved for the treatment of acromegaly, a rare and debilitating hormonal disorder.

If Chiasma Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CHMA) Mycapssa is approved as an orphan drug by the FDA on or around June 26, 2020, as anticipated, as the first and only FDA approved oral therapy (or pill) to treat acromegaly, a rare condition affecting 8,000 patients in the US, our analysis concludes Chiasma Inc.'s share price at ~$5.50 would be materially undervalued. This is primarily because 90% of patients who tried Mycapssa voluntarily opted to continue with Mycapssa when given the option of going back to 1 of the 4 injectable therapies they used before they participated in clinical trial, priced at $55,000 to $165,000/year/patient when the trial ended. This data point, more than any other, evidences acromegaly patients will overwhelmingly prefer being treated with Mycapssa if approved. Should Mycapssa obtain only a 50% share of these 8,000 patients/year (say 4,000 patients/year) at a cost of $50,000/year/patient which would make it the lowest cost approved acromegaly therapy, Chiasma Inc.'s revenues would total $200 million/year just in the United States. This is slightly more than Chiasma's enterprise valuation of ~$170 million at $5.50/share. To be clear, CHMA has not disclosed a list price for Mycapssa. However, common sense suggests $50,000/year is a safe assumption for financial modeling purposes based on competitor pricing.

However, if Mycapssa is not approved by the FDA, our analysis concludes Chiasma Inc.'s share price would decline materially in the very short term and offer no certainty the share price would ever recover. Chiasma Inc. is a one-product company.

Chiasma Inc. is a 50-person clinical/pre-commercial biotechnology company headquartered in Needham, MA, that is focused on rare and serious conditions. At the moment, CHMA is a one-product company that uses a proprietary oral delivery platform (which can be used to deliver other medicines). CHMA's sole product, at the moment, is called Mycapssa which, if approved by the FDA on 6/26/2020 as anticipated, will be the first and only FDA approved oral therapy (aka pill) in the world to treat acromegaly. Acromegaly is a rare and debilitating hormonal disorder that affects males and females equally. Per rarediseases.org, acromegaly affects between 50 and 70 people per 1 million population but is generally not recognized until a patient reaches 40 years old. Hence, our analysis more or less concurs with CHMA's assertion that ~8,000 patients per year are treated for acromegaly in the United States via 1 of 4 injectable therapies. Mycapssa's primary ingredient is called octreotide that is released via CHMA's proprietary delivery mechanism, which in layman's terms is like a digestible capsule. As noted, there are 4 other FDA approved therapies to treat acromegaly that all are delivered via injection (Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Sandostatin is an injectable going at $1.6 billion/year in revenues that also delivers octreotide... but is also approved as a cancer therapy). Simply put, the opportunity is CHMA's Mycapssa could be the first and only oral therapy (aka pill) in a space dominated by injectable therapies. If approved, Mycapssa will be an orphan drug and, as an orphan, have exclusivity for 7 years. Mycapssa patents protect the formulation through 2029 and dosing through 2036.

The CHMA story is also much older. CHMA originally registered the company in 2001 in Israel. Over time, operations were moved to the United States. CHMA's first NDA for Mycapssa was rejected back in 2017 due to poor trial design. CHMA did not have the resources to restart the trial (at the time) and let go most of its non-R&D staff while they worked with the FDA to run a better trial. It is important to note that a number of the commercial executives who were terminated in 2017 came back when asked to last year when CHMA cleaned up the NDA submission. We see this as a strong sign of conviction in CHMA's story and value potential from those that know it best. This is especially true for CHMA's Chief Commercial Officer who left a lucrative position at Karyopharm (another life science company the author follows and admires) to return to CHMA.

Our analysis concludes that if CHMA's Mycapssa is approved by the FDA next month, then CHMA's common stock trading between $5 and $6 (with ~45 million fully diluted shares outstanding yields a market cap of ~$210 to $250 million and a current enterprise value of ~$80 million less than market capitalization) offers investors the chance to earn substantial returns (common sense would suggest most of any gain likely made on or around the FDA's approval... remember if approved). We will document exact CHMA market cap and enterprise valuation scenarios below (at various pricing). The weighted average cost of the other 4 approved injectable therapies range from $55,000 to $165,000/year/patient. Again, CHMA has not disclosed its pricing strategy, but it appears commercially reasonable that $50,000 is a reasonably safe assumption and we will use it throughout our analysis. Put simply, each patient of the 8,000 in the US is likely worth $50,000/year in revenues to CHMA. Because 90% of the patients who participated in CHMA's clinical trials voluntarily opted to continue being treated with Mycapssa after the trial ended, our analysis concludes CHMA will capture meaningful patient share quickly (of the 8,000 in the United States). Should CHMA capture a 25% share of the United States patient population, or 2,000 patients/year, at $50,000/year/patient, CHMA quickly has a $100 million/year revenue therapy. Using a multiple of 4 to 5 times sales (reasonable for a recently launched therapy that offers such a substantially better patient experience) yields a valuation that is twice CHMA's current market capitalization and almost 3 times its enterprise valuation. Our analysis concludes this may be a "worst case" scenario.

Fortunately, we have a very recent comparable sale of a competing acromegaly therapy. In July 2019, Recordati purchased an acromegaly injectable therapy called Signifor from Novartis for $390 million (plus some later potential milestone payments) which was 5.4 times actual FY2018 Signifor revenues of $72 million. Signifor was first approved in 2012 to treat Cushing's disease then approved by the FDA in 2014 to treat acromegaly (the last of 4 total injectable therapies). Other competing products that treat acromegaly do hundreds of millions of dollars in revenues per year (most of these therapies have other indications).

As noted, our analysis concludes it is quite reasonable that Mycapssa will obtain at least a 1/4 share of the US market for acromegaly relatively quickly. CHMA's assertion that 90% opted to stay with Mycapssa suggests patient share will be north of 50% (in the US) in a matter of years ($200 million/year). Assuming a net price of $50,000/year patient, that is $200 million/year in revenues. However, we believe it is more likely CHMA will be acquired by one of three Big Pharmas competing in this space.

For perspective on the global market, the following is an overview of the 4 current approved competing acromegaly therapies:

The author can confirm Novartis 2018 Sandostatin revenues were split 51% in the US and 49% rest of world. Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Somavert 4th quarter 2019 revenues of $73 million were split 40% in the US and 60% ex-US. We were unable to quantify Ipsen's (OTCPK:IPSEY) (OTCPK:IPSEF) Somatulene's sales by US/ex-US. These data points are provided to demonstrate that the opportunity for Mycapssa ex-US is more or less the same as it is in the US as presented by CHMA. While the author is not a physician, it is interesting to note that the competing therapies noted above are considered oncology therapies. This is likely because these competing therapies are also indicated for certain cancers. That being said, oncology related therapies generally command higher valuation multiples than non-oncology therapies per page 23 of E&Y's 2019 Biotech M&A Firepower report. Many analysts predict a Big Pharma would develop Mycapssa for a cancer indication. To be clear, the author is not a physician and therefore unable to determine if this is a reasonable assumption around the science.

The following is a table of how Mycapssa peak potential revenues could, eventually, look under the following US/global patient share and net price assumptions:

Because Mycapssa is the only oral therapy otherwise dominated by injectables to treat acromegaly, our analysis concludes Mycapssa will obtain material acromegaly patient share relatively quickly. Current injectable therapy, no matter which of the 4, not only require time consuming visits to a physician's office (often resulting in time off needed from work) but generally result in a lower quality of life because they are painful (in some cases, the pain lasts for days after injection). CHMA reports that patients being treated via injectable also feel a loss of control. Again, the most compelling data point for an assumption around material patient share quickly is that CHMA noted 90% of patients who participated in the various clinical trials opted to keep getting treated with Mycapssa after the trial ended. Lastly, the field of endocrinology (where acromegaly is treated) is relatively small. CHMA notes the top 1,000 endocrinologists in the US treat 90% of US acromegaly cases (source: CHMA investor presentation page 5). This makes targeting for marketing purposes easy and less expensive than traditional launches.

We should note that, even if the FDA approves Mycapssa's NDA, CHMA still needs to have at least 1 of its 2 contract manufacturer facilities approved by the FDA before Mycapssa can be launched. CHMA expects 1 of its 2 manufacturers will be approved, so CHMA can "launch" Mycapssa in the US at the beginning of Q4 2020. CHMA has noted this one facility can meet its commercial requirements for the foreseeable future. CHMA's second such facility likely will not be approved until the end of Q1 2021. We applaud CHMA for being able to source Mycapssa from two contract manufacturers. It is our experience that most biotechnology companies launch their first product with a single source manufacturer.

Again, at the moment, CHMA has only one product, Mycapssa, in development with a PDUFA date of 6/26/2020. Investors are encouraged to visit CHMA's website to learn more about this science. CHMA has multiple avenues to develop this delivery technology for other medicines and indications. CHMA has noted they are studying what would be best for a pipeline and will disclose next steps after Mycapssa is launched in Q4 2020. CHMA has noted that whatever they develop will also compete with therapies dominated by injectables. For purposes of this analysis, we will only analyze the valuation opportunity from Mycapssa and not assign any value to a potential pipeline.

Regarding rest of the world opportunities, CHMA is wrapping up a Phase 3 multinational clinical trial (called MPOWERED) so that Mycapssa can be launched in the EU. Top line data from this Phase 3 trial is expected in Q4 2020. The target date for an EU launch is FY2022/2023 (source: CHMA investor presentation).

Our models and forecasts assume Mycapssa will have a weighted average cost ("WAC") of $50,000/year/patient. Novartis is the market leader and noted a recent WAC of $55,000/year. While it is important to note Novartis' related patent expired in 2017. Some do fear, for lack of a better word, the introduction of generics from Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA), but it has yet to materialize. This article provides some background on the risk. In short, it appears Novartis sees minimal risk for the next few years. This article notes the average cost of an orphan therapy is triple what we're modeling. In any event, our analysis concludes CHMA should have no problem charging $50,000 per patient as it is an orphan and as such there is no like treatment (and 2 of the other 3 therapies continue to charge over $150,000/year/patient).

CHMA Balance Sheet and Income Statement Forecast

While our analysis concludes it is likely CHMA will be acquired versus CHMA commercializing Mycapssa on their own (discussed below), our analysis also concludes that CHMA offers substantial appreciation in value if they are not sold to a Big Pharma in the near term. CHMA is a small company by most standards with a total of 50 employees. However, CHMA has noted because the industry is so small and concentrated that CHMA would only need to hire 30 to 50 full time employees ("FTEs") to properly commercialize and launch Mycapssa. Our analysis concludes this estimate appears reasonable to target 1,000 accounts (most of which are already well aware of CHMA's Mycapssa).

The following is a copy of CHMA's balance sheet as of March 31, 2020:

As noted on their balance sheet, CHMA has 42,265,341 common shares outstanding. There is only 1 class of stock. Per a review of CHMA's FY2019 Form 10-K, CHMA has 2 classes of potentially dilutive securities. CHMA has a traditional employee stock option plan that has 6.5 million stock options issued and outstanding to employees at an average exercise price of $5.01 per share. CHMA also has 3.6 million common stock warrants outstanding. Unfortunately, CHMA only discloses these warrants were issued at prices ranging from $0.09 to $9.13 per warrant. CHMA does not provide a weighted average cost of the warrants issued, so we will assume $2. These warrants expire in 2024. The following tables below quantify CHMA's market cap to enterprise value and potential fully diluted shares outstanding using the Treasury Stock Method at various stock prices:

On CHMA's Q4 2020 earnings conference call, the CFO noted cash & cash equivalents were adequate to fund CHMA's planned operations through the end of 2020. The CFO then warned, for lack of a better word, that CHMA would need to raise additional money to fund operations beyond 2020. On April 7 2020, CHMA closed a non-dilutive financing for up to $75 million with Healthcare Royalty Partners LLP ("HRP") of which $25 million was funded at closing and $50 million may be drawn on achievement of certain milestones (FDA approval). The HRP facility is a debt obligation but repayment of principal and interest comes from a percentage of future sales. The author is very familiar with HRP and can attest HRP most likely invested considerable due diligence before committing to this facility because HRP will be repaid via a percentage of sales (just like a royalty). The fact that HRP committed to, and funded a portion of, this debt facility before FDA approval is encouraging.

The HRP agreement is very important because it allows us to assess HRP's confidence in Mycapssa revenue estimates based on the terms of the loan facility. Under the terms of the facility, CHMA must pay HRP a "royalty" in the "low double digits" (exact percentages are never disclosed for competitive reasons) until 195% of the amounts borrowed (up to $75 million can be borrowed) are repaid. In essence, HRP shares in the risk. The faster HRP is paid the 195% of the $75 million loaned, the higher the rate of return for HRP. The longer it takes HRP to be repaid, the lower the interest expense to CHMA. The table below outlines a very broad range of reasonable commercial assumptions and the corresponding average annual revenue necessary to service the HRP facility to assumed terms:

To document the time value of money, the table above would include complex NPV formulas and make this worksheet confusing. Obviously, CHMA sales will "ramp" to an average over the term. We kept the math simple yet directional to demonstrate the point. Our analysis concludes it appears HRP is quite confident CHMA will be able to generate average annual revenues of $100 million to $150 million over the first 4 to 5 years of the agreement. Investors should also remember CHMA will record a portion of the royalties to HRP as interest expense (but again, it is interest expense that does not otherwise have to be funded from operations like traditional debt service). If CHMA does not sell, they do not need to repay HRP (obviously to certain limitations).

Adding the $75 million to CHMA's 3/31/2020 cash balance of $78.3 million yields starting "cash & availability" (again assuming the FDA approves Mycapssa) of $153.3 million. To determine the potential for further dilution, we will first review CHMA's current operating expense infrastructure. Per a review of CHMA's Q1 2020 Form 10-Q, we see the following:

We know CHMA anticipates spending $80 million/year in cash operating expenses (pre-cost of goods sold and HRP debt service).

We can then forecast a very rough and directional forecast to assess the risk of material dilution as revenues ramp. Recall we noted that it appears HRP is more or less confident CHMA can generate, on average, $100 million to $150 million per year in Mycapssa revenues over 5 years. Assuming a 12% cost of sales and a 25% royalty, it appears CHMA has, more or less, enough liquidity to fund the Mycapssa launch until it breaks even. It is important to note additional funds may be needed to fund additional R&D projects. The forecast above of $30 million/year for R&D may or may not be adequate to fund future projects. All the same, to commercialize the business, we would forecast a reasonable model to look like:

Hence, the above analysis concludes it appears "material" dilution is unlikely if OPEX is maintained at ~$80 million/year (excluding COGS and HRP terms) and CHMA can capture 3,500 patients/quarter by the end of FY2022.

It should be noted CHMA nor any of its staff were consulted in the preparation of this analysis.

Valuation

First and foremost, if CHMA's NDA for Mycapssa is not approved by the FDA on or around June 26, 2020, then CHMA's common stock will likely drop significantly and perhaps not be able to ever recover. Hence, we repeat once again that this analysis assumes Mycapssa is approved by the FDA in late June 2020.

As noted last July, a company called Recordati agreed to purchase the worldwide rights to a competing acromegaly therapy called Signifor indicated for Cushing's Disease as well as for acromegaly. The deal closed late last October 2019. Terms were $390 million down when Signifor had done $72 million in 2018 sales. This suggests a multiple of 5.4X TTM revenues. It is not exactly an apples to apples comparison with Mycapssa (investors are encouraged to read the link for more information). We would only point out Signifor was approved in 2012 and was the 4th like therapy (the market was already crowded). Novartis' Sandostatin came off patent in 2017 and continues to do $1.6 billion/year in 2018 revenues (off 7% from 2017).

Our analysis starts and stops with the fact that this orphan therapy, protected for 7 years if approved, appears to be a potential game changer in acromegaly. The author struggles to understand why any acromegaly patient would not opt for Mycapssa versus the time consuming option of visiting a doctor to get a shot once a month and especially so in the age of COVID-19.

Again, CHMA states that 90% of acromegaly patients who used Mycapssa in one of the various trials chose to stick with it when the trial ended (in a subsequent trial). Because per CHMA investor presentation (page 5), 1,000 accounts control 90% of the 8,000 patients targeting is easy and inexpensive. Our analysis concludes Mycapssa will become the standard of care for this 8,000 patient/year population. Assuming CHMA is able to price Mycapssa to net $50,000/year per patient, our analysis concludes reimbursement will be a "no brainer" for commercial payors because it is less expensive than the dominant therapy. Should CHMA charge a higher price, then, in theory, valuation is increased proportionally.

Our worst case scenario that assumes CHMA only obtains a 25% share of the global market (or half the US market) and using a revenue multiple of 3X yields a ~$500 million valuation (say 2 to 3 years from now). The following is a summary of reasonable commercial valuations:

Why Do We Believe a Sale to a Big Pharma is Likely?

Our analysis concludes it is much more likely CHMA will be sold versus choosing to commercialize Mycapssa as a commercial biotechnology enterprise. This is a very common strategy for clinical biotechs (like CHMA is technically today) to sell to a larger company with an existing commercial infrastructure versus moving forward as a commercial enterprise. In CHMA's case, there are many Big Pharmas with commercial expertise in endocrinology. There are also several hints that lead us to believe this is the plan.

First, per CHMA's FY2019 Form 10-K on page 98, CHMA notes that their executive officers, directors and principal shareholders control 38% of CHMA's outstanding common stock. We reviewed CHMA's first Form 10-K filed in 2016 and noted the same disclosure, but noted these individuals owned 61.2% of the outstanding common stock at the time. We do not know who these people are so it is speculation, but it appears reasonable these are the initial founders who first started the company back in 2001 (or major investors pre-2016) who are looking for a "pay day" sooner rather than later. Also, investors generally dislike dilution. This group of investors went from owning 61% of CHMA in 2016 to 38% today. While our analysis concludes the risk of material dilution appears low, it is nonetheless a risk.

Second, per CHMA's FY2019 Form 10-K and Q1 2020 Form 10-Q, we noted literally $0 have been spent on marketing & sales. We have noted line items on their P&L for "general & administrative" and "research & development" but never a line item for marketing & sales. While we believe it is relatively straightforward for CHMA to quickly ramp up a commercial infrastructure, with literally $0 technically spent on marketing & sales, it appears to be a clue that CHMA is deferring investment because they know they want to sell the company if Mycapssa is approved on 6/26/2020. It is also possible the Form 10-Q was never updated to change G&A to SG&A. The author has seen similar unintended and inconsequential oversights before.

Mycapssa would be best promoted via Big Pharma with thousands of reps and a global reach versus a 50-person company located in Needham, MA. While a review of CHMA's executive team's CV notes a very competent team, CHMA shareholders run the risk of commercial execution failure and the current COVID-19 phenomenon may make this risk more apparent.

Consistent with the above, to maximize Mycapssa's sales and hence valuation potential, it will need to be launched globally. While CHMA can partner with someone to promote outside the US, generally Big Pharmas have the global reach to do so internally. It would be simple for a global company to oversee the conclusion of CHMA's multinational clinical trial.

On the Q1 2020 earnings conference call, CHMA's CEO noted CHMA has no formal R&D pipeline outside of concluding a clinical trial for Mycapssa approval in the EU. CHMA literally has nothing in the pipeline

As noted, CHMA went through what appears to be a painful restructuring to respond to the FDA's initial denial of Mycapssa's first NDA. The author fails to believe the executive would risk leaving their positions (as noted the CCO at Karyopharm) and come back so quickly if they were not comfortable a material "pay day" was a potential reward for doing so.

The author has reviewed the executive team's CVs and notes, should CHMA not be sold in the near future, it appears CHMA's executive team has more than enough depth, experience and expertise to maximize the potential of Mycapssa. It is just as likely CHMA's staff first commercialize Mycapssa and get it to "scale" then sell to a Big Pharma.

To conclude, should CHMA go it alone or sell the company, should the FDA approve Mycapssa on June 26, 2020, our analysis concludes CHMA is materially undervalued.

Again, CHMA was not consulted in the preparation of this analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note an investment in CHMA is as speculative an investment as they come. Valuation gains and/or losses are 100% predicated on the FDA approving CHMA's only therapy in development.