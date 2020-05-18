The Passive-Aggressive Investor For 5/11-5/15

It's possible that the international core portfolio is beginning a period of performance parity with the US core portfolio.

Let's begin by looking at the core ETF holdings for the week: Last week's price activity was clearly defensive, with bond markets moving higher and equity markets moving lower. But the size of both moves isn't concerning in with a bullish or bearish context. All the charts show that bond and stock markets have rebounded from lows in mid-March and have been trending modestly higher/sideways for at least a month.

Next, let's look at the performance of the US core portfolio: Data from Finviz.com; author's calculations. The first number in the left column is the SPY/VEU percentage, while the second number is the TLT/BNDX percentage. If you're more conservative, opt for the higher TLT/BNDX percentage portfolio. If you're aggressive, reverse the process.

The SPY and TLT are near equal in performance over the week, month, and quarter time frames, which means the 50/50 portfolio is near 0% since February. Considering the extreme volatility since then, that's pretty good. Once again, the superior performance of the TLT provides the gains for the half-year and year time frame. The broad international portfolio's shorter-term performance is coming close to mirroring the US core's performance. But once you look at the longer time frames, its performance lags. The 25x4 portfolio -- which encompasses, well, everything -- is holding up remarkably well over all time frames.

This brings up an interesting question: the international portfolio underperformed over longer time frames due to the out-performance of the TLT. However, it's possible that the TLT has hit its absolute high for this cycle. Combine that with the fact that most other economies are opening up and you can argue that international markets will do well going forward. Is it time to move into an international position? Let's mull that question for next week.

Here's the chart comparing the three portfolios performance over various time frames: Over the last week and month, all portfolios are performing in more or less an equal manner. But over the longer time frames, the US portfolio outperforms.

Next, let's look at the bond market portfolio: As I've noted in the past, this portfolio acts as a "super money market fund" for investors who can handle more volatility. The performance has fluctuated around 0% for the week, month, and quarter time frames and is up modestly in the 6 and 12-month time periods.

Next, let's take a look at the performance of the large sector ETFs, starting with the top three performers over five time frames:

WEEK MONTH 3-MONTHS 6-MONTHS 1 YEAR FIRST XLV XLE XLV XLK XLK SECOND XLC XLC XLK XLV XLV THIRD XLP XLK XLC XLC XLC

Health care appears three times; communication services five times; and technology 4x

Next, here are the bottom three performers for the same time frames:

WEEK MONTH 3-MONTHS 6-MONTHS 12-MONTHS FIRST VNQ VNQ XLE XLE XLE SECOND XLE XLU XLF XLF XLF THIRD XLI XLP VNQ XLI VNQ

Energy and real estate appear four times; financials.

When I introduced this section of this column, I did a thought experiment about what sectors should theoretically do well in the current environment and argued for the (XLC) and (XLK). Both are doing well. Then I added the energy sector, which may seem counter-intuitive. However, the oil market is beginning to stabilize. Here's a chart of West Texas Intermediate Crude: Oil cratered in late April. But it has rebounded due to OPEC agreeing to a massive production cut. There are also signs that while demand is still lower, it will increase a bit faster than originally projected.

And, despite breaking trend lines this week, I still like (XLK) and (XLC). Both will benefit form the shutdown.

That's it for this week.

