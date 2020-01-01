It's been a roller-coaster ride for investors holding gold miners (GDX) as we've seen the sector go from a surge in 52-week lows to a surge in 52-week highs in just eight weeks. Despite a challenging operating environment due to COVID-19, this robust performance from the miners has mostly the gold price (GLD) to thank, with the metal up nearly 20% year-to-date. Argonaut Gold (OTCPK:ARNGF) is one name that's come back from the dead since the mid-March lows, up 150% in eight weeks, but the stock is still sporting a negative year-to-date return. Therefore, this is more the case of a laggard getting a second lease on life thanks to a strong gold price, rather than a quality name finally being recognized by the market. Given that costs continue to trend higher, and there's no clear path to getting costs below the industry average, I continue to see Argonaut Gold as an Underperform in the sector. While a rising gold price will lift even the most rickety boats, I believe there are much better opportunities elsewhere in the industry.

Argonaut Gold released its Q1 results last week, and reported gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] production of 41,500 ounces in the quarter, split evenly between its El Castillo, San Agustin, and La Colorado mines. Due to the lower production year-over-year, the company's all-in sustaining costs came in significantly higher than FY-2019 levels of $1,181/oz, at a cost figure of $1,323/oz. Not only is this figure is well above guidance, but it's also a country mile above FY-2020 guidance of $1,200/oz. To make matters worse, the company will likely see its mines shut down for two full months due to COVID-19 related government-mandated restrictions in Mexico, which will probably soften the Q2 results. The good news, however, is that the recent merger between Alio Gold and Argonaut has made guidance somewhat irrelevant, and Argonaut certainly paid an excellent price for Alio at just $14.77/oz, assuming they can turn around their Florida Canyon operations. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below at the company's current operations:

The company's El Castillo Mining Complex, which is made up of San Agustin and El Castillo, produced a total of 28,500 GEOs in Q1, split evenly between the two mines. Cash costs at El Castillo came in at $1,099/oz, up almost 20% year-over-year due to the lower production (14,435 ounces vs. 22,887 ounces), and the strip ratio was also quite a bit higher, at 1.78 to 1, vs. 1.66 to 1 in Q1 2019. The culprit for the weak performance was a planned reduction in recovery rates due to a higher percentage of transitional and sulphide ores and a switch to run-of-mine ore vs. crushed ore. Fortunately, the weaker year-over-year results from El Castillo were offset by satisfactory quarter out of San Agustin, which saw GEOs only down slightly year-over-year to 13,800 ounces, and costs down 2% year-over-year to $782/oz. The San Agustin Mine was the lowest-cost operation for Argonaut in Q1, helping to bring down consolidated costs across the board. The company is currently constructing two leach pads at the El Castillo Mining Complex, with the northeast pad 90% complete, and the east crusher pad 40% complete as of April. These contributed to slightly higher sustaining capital costs in the quarter.

Moving over to the La Colorada Mine, we also saw a relatively weak quarter, with GEO production of just 12,300 ounces, down nearly 19% year-over-year. Meanwhile, cash costs also jumped, due to the lower gold production, and came in at $1,021/oz for the quarter, up 7% year-over-year. The reason for the less impressive production at El Colorada was due to lower grades, with gold grades coming in at 0.35 grams per tonne gold, down from 0.44 grams per tonne gold in the same period. This was due to increased water at the bottom of the pit, which affected mining rates. The good news is that gold production is expected to be weighted in the second half of the year, which should contribute to slightly lower cash costs at the mine, given that Argonaut should be mining the upper benches of the El Creston pit then. However, the water issues have continued, despite a change in practices noted in Q4, so we will have to see whether the additional pumping at La Colorada can finally resolve the water issues in the pit.

If we look at how all-in sustaining costs have progressed for the company over the past three years, it's not pretty, as all-in sustaining costs continue to climb at a steady pace. The most recent quarter was the highest-cost quarter for the company in the past three years at $1,323/oz, and Alio Gold's Florida Canyon Mine could be a headwind for costs for the company once the merger is complete. This is because Alio's costs were actually higher than Argonaut's costs last year ($1,339/oz vs. $1,180/oz). However, as disappointing as these costs are, the gold price is now bailing the company out, as the price of gold is rising faster than Argonaut's costs are increasing. Therefore, while Argonaut Gold would otherwise be a company to avoid at all costs in a $1,200/oz gold price environment, investors may finally get bailed out here if the gold price can find a floor above $1,500/oz. As we can see in the chart below, Argonaut Gold was ranked 45th out of 56 gold producers last year for costs, or at the bottom of the sector. Thus far, it is ranked 50th out of 56 gold producers after the jump in costs during Q1.

While costs came in extremely high in Q1, it is worth noting that these costs look worse than they are for a couple of reasons. As we can see in the table below, exploration expenses were up year-over-year by $0.3 million, sustaining capital was up year-over-year by $1.2 million, and production was down more than 20% year-over-year, from 56,000 ounce GEOs in Q1 2019, to closer to 42,000 GEOs in Q1 2020. Finally, G&A expense was also higher by roughly $0.3 million, due to costs related to the Alio Gold merger, and this is yet another non-recurring item. While we will have to see if G&A expenses increase going forward, which is likely, given the acquisition, it was a minor headwind this quarter.

If we combine these three slightly higher costs in the quarter with materially lower production, it's no surprise that costs jumped significantly. It's worth noting that Q2 will be another soft quarter due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Still, the real test will come in Q3 and Q4 when we see what Argonaut Gold looks like with Alio Gold integrated into its portfolio by then, and construction of the leach pads most likely complete. I do not believe that a high gold price is an excuse for owning low-quality miners, and Argonaut Gold is clearly an industry-laggard in costs and margins. Still, Q1 looks worse on paper than it was operationally. Assuming that operations restart on June 1st, we should see a weak Q2 given the two-month shutdown, but a much better H2 in 2020.

In a sector where several companies operating out of Tier-1 jurisdictions are producing gold below $900/oz and firing on all cylinders, I don't see any point in owning a Tier-2 jurisdiction producer with weak margins like Argonaut Gold. This does not mean that the stock cannot perform well, as all gold stocks will; if this powerful run in gold continues, it merely means that Argonaut is one of the least insulated companies if something derails the gold price strength. While Argonaut does have several development projects, and this could eventually lead to a re-rating one day, the same can be said of most miners, but the majority have a more clear path to production growth than Argonaut with higher cash flow to afford development. Therefore, I continue to rate the stock an Underperform in the sector, and I would view any rallies above C$2.55 as an opportunity to book some profits.