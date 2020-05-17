Introducing Robert & Sam's All Weather Dividend Portfolio

This will be a great way for us to showcase our approach to dividend investing.

We have recently presented the concept of all weather, fair weather and no weather stocks.

Co-written by Robert & Sam Kovacs

In our previous article, we gave a theoretical framework for differentiating stocks: all weather, fair weather & no weather.

While writing the article, we both realized that it would be of great use to also showcase how we would approach building a dividend portfolio from scratch, were we to start over.

In this article, we will create a model all weather dividend portfolio. We will set up the simulation in such a way that it would replicate the steps one could take when building a portfolio from scratch.

Each month, we will update on the portfolio’s performance and communicate any transactions. A lot of followers have asked how we initiate positions, how we think about sizing, diversification, booking profits so on. Our expectation is that the answers to these questions will be demonstrated rather than solely explained theoretically.

We also aren’t afraid in setting up a model portfolio during these uncertain times. From a marketing position, it likely isn’t the best decision, early into a recovery when the entire market is cheap likely makes more sense. But we won’t hide behind such tricks. We’ve repeated time and time again that we will remain net buyers throughout cycles. Therefore, it shouldn’t matter when you start. As far as dividend investing is concerned, you should get on the bandwagon as soon as you can.

So without further ado, let’s set the framework and start building this portfolio.

The constraints

We need to build this model portfolio with certain financial limitations. We’ll go for a lump sum + monthly savings model, which is the most representative of the average middle class investor who would start investing in dividend stocks.

For simplicity, let’s suggest that we will start with a nice round $100,000. If you’re just starting out in life, you probably don’t have $100,000, you maybe only have $10,000. In this era of zero commissions and fractional shares, this shouldn’t have any impact on your ability to follow the strategy. If you’ve accumulated some savings, this might be more representative of your situation.

Either way for presentation purposes, starting the model portfolio with $100,000 makes sense. Most dividend investors also save money from their paycheck which they invest on a monthly basis. Let’s assume that each month we’ll add $2,000 to the portfolio.

We’ll also reinvest all dividends.

The goals

The primary goal will be to maximize dividend income 10 years from now by striking a balance between identifying opportunities for dividend growth and minimizing the risks of dividend cuts.

We’ll set the threshold for success at $20,000 in dividends to be generated yearly by the end of the decade. While $20,000 in annual income might not seem like a lot, this would be without selling calls, or converting to higher yielding instruments at the end of the decade; two strategies which investors could legitimately pursue if they were to retire 10 years from now.

Based on our calculations, investing $100,000 now and $2,000 each month with dividends reinvested, should get us anywhere between $16,000 and $24,000 in income in 10 years, and anywhere between $65,000 and $80,000 in income in 20 years.

Here are a few charts graphing this out (note these suppose we’d start at the end of 2020):

Chart 1: 2% dividend yield and 12% annual dividend growth

Chart 2: 3% yield and 7% annual dividend growth

Chart 3: 4% yield and 5% annual dividend growth

Chart 4: 5% yield and 2% dividend growth

Chart 5: 6% yield and no dividend growth

A secondary goal will also be to beat the S&P 500 in terms of total returns over the 10-year period. Failing to do so would make our efforts just an expensive hobby, as at the end of the decade we could just convert an S&P 500 ETF into dividend stocks and be better off, were we to fail.

The allocation

We will seek to maintain a certain allocation to all sectors. However, as you’ll see in the next section, “portfolio building steps”, this might not be possible in the first few months. We do expect this to be done within the first few years. We might adjust this allocation strategically and will communicate if we do so.

We will be somewhat diversified across yields, although will not discriminate solely based on it. As you can see in the charts above, there are many paths to the same goal, with lower or higher yielding assets. Focusing only on high yield can remove capital appreciation from the process, which would be a mistake. You can learn why in our article on “How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income”.

Our main focus on allocation will be in separating between all weather and fair weather stocks.

While you could choose to invest only in all weather stocks, we are firm believers that fair weather stocks also deserve a reduced place in an all weather dividend portfolio.

Now is a good time to remind you that when we talk about “all weather” dividend stocks, the part which is of most interest to us is the dividend. Obviously in tough times, prices will go down, and in good times, they will go up. Sometimes they will go down in good times and up in bad times. What we are focused on is the ability of companies to continue paying dividends which grow at a rate which satisfies our goals.

With that in mind, we will allocate 80% of the portfolio to “all weather” stocks, the superior breed of stocks which have a competitive edge, a stronghold on their market, and are well enough run to pay the dividend through thick and thin.

The remaining 20% will be allocated to fair weather stocks.

In terms of position sizing, a fair weather stock position will be initiated at 0.5% while an all weather stock will be started at 2% of the portfolio.

This means that there would theoretically be enough room in the portfolio for up to 40 all weather stocks and 40 fair weather stocks. In practice, there will be less, as we don’t have 80 names to invest in today.

By starting a position at 2%, we can add to it multiple times without driving the exposure to insane levels. By starting the fair weather positions at 0.5%, one can also add multiple times, while keeping the exposure below 2%.

For all weather stocks, we’ll aim to have positions at no more than 5% of the portfolio. This means that once the portfolio is built, there will be no less than 16 all weather positions.

For fair weather positions, we’ll aim at keeping the exposure below 2%. This means that at a minimum there will be 10 fair weather stocks.

So the portfolio will be comprised of 16 to 40 all weather stocks weighing between 2% and 5% of the portfolio, and 10 to 40 fair weather stocks weighing between 0.5% and 2% of the portfolio. We will periodically rebalance, but won’t do so religiously.

Portfolio building steps

Now let’s look at how will we allocate the $100,000.

We’ll start with the list of all weather stocks which we produced in our previous article. We’ll include those which we think are worthy of being bought now. For instance, we own Clorox (CLX), Home Depot (HD), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), but looking at closing prices on Friday 15th, we wouldn’t add them to the portfolio now.

Of the $80,000 allocated to all weather stocks, a portion of it will be invested in $2,000 increments.

For the fair weather stocks, we’ll add stocks which we own, have recommended on SA and believe have well enough covered dividends to warrant a pick. Here you’ll find a few energy, finance, and consumer discretionary names which have taken a beating.

Of the $20,000 allocated, we’ll invest a portion of it in $500 increments.

Note, we’ll round to the closest share, meaning that the allocations won’t be perfect. If you have $1 million to invest, you’ll be closer to perfect allocations. You could also invest in fractional shares, although we don’t want to do this, mostly for presentation purposes.

We won’t have enough names which we think are good buys at current prices, or which we are up to date on right now. We cover lots of dividend stocks, over 200 we look at actively, and sometimes we are slow to react and stay on top of everything.

This will mean that some of the $100,000 will be left over. That is fine, depending on the amount, we’ll just invest it in increments each month for a few months, until we can consider that the portfolio is totally built.

Between now and then, diversification might be so-so, and that is fine. Diversification is a process. The opportunity cost of purchasing stocks at a bad price just to rush into an allocation which looks pretty on paper doesn’t make sense to us. We won’t be pursuing it.

Introducing the All Weather Dividends Portfolio

As we are in no rush to set up this portfolio, we have only decided on introducing into the portfolio the stocks which we believe offer good value in the current environment.

We have identified 16 all weather stocks with prices which we find satisfactory in the current environment, and 8 fair weather stocks which we believe offer great value at current prices. All sectors but one, materials, will be represented in the portfolio.

So this means roughly $36,000 (16*2K + 8*500) will be invested into this model portfolio this month. The exact number will be $36,085.23.

Ticker Type Sector Num Shares Price Value DTE Energy (DTE) All Weather Utilities 21 $97.35 $2044.35 WEC Energy (WEC) All Weather Utilities 24 $84.8 $2035.2 Philip Morris (PM) All Weather Consumer Staples 30 $67.78 $2033.4 V.F. Corp. (VFC) All Weather Consumer Discretionary 39 $51.96 $2026.44 Bank of America (BAC) All Weather Financials 94 $21.44 $2015.36 Altria (MO) All Weather Consumer Staples 55 $36.59 $2012.45 Comcast (CMCSA) All Weather Communications Services 56 $35.92 $2011.52 AT&T (T) All Weather Communications Services 71 $28.31 $2010.01 Pfizer (PFE) All Weather Healthcare 53 $37.76 $2001.28 Realty Income (O) All Weather Real Estate 40 $49.99 $1999.6 Southern Energy (SO) All Weather Utilities 38 $52.54 $1996.52 IBM (IBM) All Weather Technology 17 $116.98 $1988.66 T. Rowe Price (TROW) All Weather Financials 18 $110.44 $1987.92 Union Pacific (UNP) All Weather Industrials 13 $151.24 $1966.12 Chevron (CVX) All Weather Energy 22 $89.16 $1961.52 3M (MMM) All Weather Industrials 14 $138.69 $1941.66 Valero (VLO) Fair Weather Energy 9 $58.76 $528.84 Ralph Lauren (RL) Fair Weather Consumer Discretionary 8 $65.38 $523.04 Omnicom (OMC) Fair Weather Consumer Discretionary 10 $50.9 $509 Foot Locker (FL) Fair Weather Consumer Discretionary 20 $25.42 $508.4 Regions Financial (RF) Fair Weather Financials 55 $9.19 $505.45 HP Inc. (HPQ) Fair Weather Technology 34 $14.71 $500.14 Evercore (EVR) Fair Weather Financials 10 $49.25 $492.5 ONEOK (OKE) Fair Weather Energy 15 $32.39 $485.85

We used Friday the 15th of May 2020 closing prices. We believe it reasonable to use closing prices for such a model portfolio.

The implication is that there is $63.914.77 left to invest.

This was predictable and not a problem. We’ll be much better off investing it gradually over a few months than all in one lump. The opportunity cost of spreading it out is quite low, and the benefits are that we can capitalize on the best opportunities, take more time to do research and so on.

The above chart gives the current breakdown.

As you can see, all of the all weather positions are currently over the 5% threshold. This is because we deployed 40% ($32,000 of $80,000) of our all weather cash, and only 20% of our fair weather cash.

Like we said, these unbalances are to be expected for the first year. We’ll aim to invest $8,000 to $10,000 per month on top of the $2,000 contributions, which will ensure that the full $100,000 is invested by the end of the year.

Here are a few tables with data for you to consider:

MAD Scores

Company Value Momentum Quality Stock Strength Dividend Strength RF 93.65 22.17 17.59 65.41 97.76 FL 98.64 16.64 77.97 87.92 95.66 MO 57.72 46.02 53.26 75.11 95.25 OKE 84.9 9.34 42.26 66.69 94.67 RL 94.5 19.86 79.61 88.15 94.27 WEC 57.79 68.05 48.47 81.53 93.95 IBM 84.92 55.36 63.96 91.82 93.55 BAC 92.44 33.04 14.04 67.8 93.06 UNP 62.3 57.94 67.09 86 92.12 T 89.64 48.74 70.27 93.06 90.06 OMC 91.72 28.73 68.06 86.27 90.01 CVX 74.34 46.58 86.4 92.68 89.66 VLO 84.99 33.69 53.21 80.76 83.3 MMM 70.27 51.77 56.08 82.94 82.89 SO 66.47 62.82 45.27 81.58 81.55 TROW 60.45 67.06 77.16 91.96 79.85 HPQ 63.74 37.9 7.95 56.48 79.49 CMCSA 78.79 50.1 76.63 92.19 77.88 PFE 63.76 79.72 64.84 92.93 77.12 EVR 95.62 23.21 87.16 92.34 76 O 35.39 31.63 84.31 72.95 66.55 DTE 71.45 45.62 44.23 76.82 59.16 PM 68.79 49.73 64.05 84.47 58.4 VFC 62.71 29.1 84.26 82.2 50.47 Average 75 42 60 82 83

As you can see, the stocks on average score very high in Dividend Strength and Stock Strength. When we look at the underlying stock strength factors, we see that the portfolio is well geared towards value and quality, although its momentum is below the market median. Investors should realize that a lot of our fair weather positions are poor momentum stocks right now. This goes against one of our rules of avoiding stocks with the worst momentum. However, because of the position sizing, we believe the risk taken by exposing the portfolio is bearable.

Dividend Data

Company Dividend Yield Div 1-year CAGR Div 3-year CAGR Div 5-year CAGR CVX 5.55% 8.40% 6.10% 3.81% WEC 2.97% 7.20% 6.75% 8.53% DTE 4.10% 6.58% 6.85% 7.97% SO 4.56% 3.23% 3.34% 3.46% O 5.41% 1.30% 3.53% 4.16% BAC 2.99% 20.00% 31.04% 29.20% PFE 4.11% 5.56% 5.90% 6.30% MO 9.27% 5.00% 11.25% 10.07% PM 6.25% 2.63% 4.00% 3.19% IBM 5.13% 3.18% 4.99% 8.05% UNP 2.55% 10.23% 16.72% 12.02% MMM 4.15% 2.08% 7.60% 7.37% CMCSA 2.63% 9.52% 12.86% 12.09% OKE 12.25% 8.09% 14.68% 8.92% VLO 6.77% 8.89% 11.87% 19.63% FL 8.30% 8.57% 10.72% 11.55% OMC 4.78% 0.00% 5.73% 5.39% EVR 4.69% 0.00% 19.49% 15.68% RF 6.21% 10.71% 30.34% 20.90% HPQ 3.26% 10.13% 10.67% 1.95% TROW 3.19% 18.42% 16.45% 11.60% VFC 3.08% -5.88% 4.55% 8.45% RL 3.90% 9.13% 11.20% 8.85% T 6.99% 1.96% 2.00% 2.04% Average 5.13% 6.46% 10.78% 9.63%

The dividend yield and growth numbers are satisfactory for all stocks in the portfolio. The one which might raise suspicion is VFC, although the dividend cut wasn’t really a cut. The company spun off Kontoor Brands (KTB), and the dividend was reduced to reflect the dividend paid by KTB.

Below is a chart with the forecasted income from the current portfolio for the next 12 months:

This should amount to $1,752 in dividends over the next 12 months. Obviously, we expect the amount to be a lot higher as we deploy the remaining cash across stocks in years to come.

Summary

Invested Cash: $36,085.23

Available Cash: $64,914.77

Target Monthly Investments: $8,000-$10,000 + $2,000 of contributions + dividend reinvesting.

Number of All Weather stocks: 16

Value of All Weather investments: $32,032.01

Number of Fair Weather stocks: 8

Value of Fair Weather investments: $4,053.22

Total market value: $36,085.23.

Next 12 months dividends forecast: $1,752

Forward dividend yield: 4.8%

Conclusion

At the beginning of every month, we’ll provide an update of this portfolio. We hope that much of our methodology in approaching building a portfolio will be shown throughout these articles. You’ll see how we buy and how we sell. For instance, back in October, we sold our shares in V.F. Corp. We’re now once again interested in purchasing the stock, and have included it in this portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED ABOVE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.