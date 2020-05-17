36Kr: A New Economy Company That Serves The New Economy Platform

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Capital Catalyst as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

The market is currently mispricing 36Kr (KRKR) as a result of the lack of understanding in its business model and the recent incidents with Chinese public companies. This has created an opportunity for growth investors as we see significant growth potential in its B2B market and the potential to integrate the value chain to become the leader in the IT media and financial advisor sectors.

In this article, I will explain how 36Kr's business model works in the context of the New Economy development in China, along with my fair outlook on how 36Kr could grow in the next 5-10 years.

What is the New Economy?

China’s economy has been traditionally focused on manufacturing and investments (eg. labour-intensive businesses and real estate). In 2014, with the huge IPO success of Alibaba, China has a thematic shift towards the “New Economy” concept, encouraging the development of information-based technology, such as sharing economy, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and new energy, just to name a few while it marked the moves towards the consumption and service-based market.

According to 36Kr’s S-1 report, the size of the New Economy-focused business services market in China increased from US$7.0 billion in 2014 to US$20.2 billion in 2018 with a CAGR of approximately 30.3% and is expected to further grow at a CAGR of approximately 22.5% from 2018 to reach US$55.6 billion by 2023. In 2018, 5.0% and 3.9% out of China's GDP growth rate was driven by consumption and services, respectively, remaining relatively low compared to developed countries.

From Dec 31, 2010, to Sept 30, 2019, the S&P New China Sectors Index outperformed the S&P China 500 with an 8.5% annualized return, 4.2% higher than the return of the S&P China 500, indicating the new economy sectors performed better than the broad equities market.

What is 36Kr?

36Kr is a platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with its content. It continuously connects in the New Economic community, which involves startups, TMTs, businesses, institutional investors, governments, and Individuals. By connecting and accelerating the sharing of information, talent, capital, and technology, 36Kr has now become the largest and most recognized platform for new technology news and research and providing startups public exposure.

36Kr started as a media company, the “TechCrunch” of China, writing high-quality articles that cover New Economy-focused content while it provides insightful reports and editorials on companies. To differentiate from a traditional media company that survives through subscription and advertising revenues, 36Kr shifts to the New Economy avenue to expand the enterprise value-added services (ie. financial advisor services for start-up/high-growth company, incubator-like coworking space, venture capital investor club, start-up database, company promotion or research).

Source: 36Kr

To understand how they make money, we need to understand what stakeholders are in this business model and how each of them plays together like flywheels.

Stakeholders

General readers: they are often enthusiasts of technology and commerce Entrepreneurs/startup companies, whose projects are in the start-up period or rapid growth period, need financing, hope to be reported, and raise public awareness of the project and brand Venture capitalists: they need to maintain informed to new technologies and new developments in the industry at all times and look for high-quality investment projects; Media/self-media: they produce and publish content in order to obtain traffic to earn direct income or advertising income; some are freelancers.

Flywheels

Flywheel 1: In the financial advisory world, the more technology companies need financing, the more venture capitalists want to seize good investment projects.

Flywheel 2: In the media business, high-quality content attracts technology enthusiasts and start-up companies to report their own brand to raise awareness and potential funding opportunities.

Flywheel 3: The more materials available for reporting and the higher the quality is for the content, the more freelancers (writers) to come to the platform and create contents.

These three flywheels are interconnected with the media business acting as a traffic driver (subscription and ads revenue) while the FA value-added business acts as the main revenue generator, connecting the start-ups with VC/PE/government.

36kr’s financials indicate its business model is working well in today’s New Economy-focused environment. Total revenues increased by 119.2% to RMB 655.6 million (US$94.2 million) in the fiscal year of 2019 from RMB 299.1 million in the fiscal year of 2018, while the enterprise value-added services revenues increased by 218.7% to RMB319.5 million (US$45.9 million) in the fiscal year of 2019, from RMB100.2 million in the fiscal year of 2018. Using 2019’s sales number, along with an industry P/S ratio of 6x, 36Kr’s share price would be +/- $16.

Why is 36Kr down so much since IPO?

To start off, the media company has not been a golden child in today’s New Economy focused market. Many compared them to Techcrunch and Crunchbase, a subsidiary under Verizon. Communication. While one can access technology-related news through many sites in the US, 36Kr is the go-to platform for IT-related news and has proven its market-leading position in enterprise value-add services. Should 36Kr decide to further integrate the enterprise value chain by offering one-stop-shop services, I think its growth potential is much larger than both Techcrunch and Crunchbase combined. In the next 5-10 years, there is potential for them to be an integrated and monopolized enterprise value chain that controls 1) the front end startup incubators 2) the midpoint enterprise value add service 3) the back end media content.

Further, with the recent pandemic sell-off and the scandal related to Luckin Coffee (LK) , investors have not been friendly to this company. After Luckin Coffee halted trading indefinitely after a massive sell-off, investors are increasingly wary of companies listed from China. The part that differentiates 36Kr from these companies with fraud is that it works closely with local and state governments on data sharing and start-up support. 36Kr’s management also gives me a sense of security over Luckin. The founder of 36Kr is a 32-year-old entrepreneur with a deep understanding in coding and other IT related subjects. The intention of 36Kr going public is vastly different from the venture-backed Luckin Coffee.

The recent pandemic further drives the importance of technology-related companies as Nasdaq increased by +/- 30% this year. However, 36Kr is not just a media company as its strategy is to become less reliant on media-related revenues. While China remains important in the global supply chain, the supply chain is no longer the growth catalyst in China. As more tech/start-up like JD (JD), Alibaba (BABA), and Pinduoduo (PDD) enter the market, the technology entrepreneurship will continue to grow and fuel China’s thematic shift into the New Economy.

Conclusion

It is understandable that investors shy away from Chinese companies. In my view, I think we are seeing something totally different from a traditional perception. 36Kr’s has been the leading and most trusted start-up/entrepreneurial platform in China. Its B2B focus gives me confidence in their revenue growth as they target accurately on the clients who are willing and capable to pay. As long as the government focuses on information technology development and startup culture, 36Kr will be a thriving company in the New Economy regime.

