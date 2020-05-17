Why Investors Are Buying Cardlytics After The Dip

Cardlytics rallied to above $60 after the quarterly earnings report, only to give up gains.

Cardlytics (CDLX) added five dollars to its share price on the days following its earnings report. Markets realized the two-notch downgrade from an analyst made no sense. Fears that the weak restaurant and tourism business would hurt Cardlytics did not play out as bad as thought. Instead, the company posted revenue growing a solid 26.5% year-on-year. Even though investors missed the proverbial bottom at around $30 just last month in April, the stock’s uptrend may continue.

This stock is akin to Stamps.com (STMP) after the plunge. Investors thought the company would not find new ways to grow, yet management defied expectations.

Cardlytics posted total billings of $67.8 million, up 16% from last year. Total revenue grew to $45.5 million. Its business benefited from the average FI MAU increasing 30% Y/Y to $140.8 million. Despite the global pandemic hurting most companies, this firm sees an opportunity in helping its advertising partners. Normally, human resources and ad departments get cut the most during a steep recession. But Cardlytics thinks that it may add more marketers working with it. It will do this by customizing its Cardlytics platform to suit new industries.

Cardlytics believes that it has a highly effective platform that will attract new customers and benefit from a rebound in spending as the economy reopens slowly. The firm’s approach is no different than other companies I recommended in the past. For example, Etsy (ETSY) and Twitter (TWTR) re-tooled their analytics to give clients a better understanding of their target audience. Etsy went on to rise eight-fold in the last few years.

Grocery Market

COVID-19 forced grocery and food retailers to build a better online presence. So, Cardlytics said its spend dashboard would help one of its online grocery clients to target customers more effectively. It said that “we're helping a major online grocery player focused on last onetime and light shoppers in regions where operations have begun to stabilize.” Now, with its $1.25 billion market capitalization, this firm is not an online grocery play. But stocks like Walmart (WMT), Costco (COST), and Amazon.com (AMZN) are at yearly highs, so they may have less upside potential.

Risks

Cardlytics posted steady growth in billings. In January, it grew 12% Y/Y, 32% in February, but then dropped 5% in March. Bookings in the second quarter probably fell by even more. Still, the gradual re-opening will coincide with a slow but measured recovery in bookings in the months ahead.

Management cited low visibility as a reason to not guide for the second quarter or the full year. Buying CDLX's stock at this time is partly based on hope and guessing. Should the stock market have a correction, this stock may re-test the $40-$50 level. If that happens, the stock may give buy-the-dip investors a better entry point.

Price Target on Cardlytics' Stock

Only five analysts cover Cardlytics' stock on Wall Street. The average price target is $47.60, which represents a downside risk of 13.75% (per Tipranks). Based on earnings growth and its balance sheet, the stock has a strong future and is healthy:

By 2022, analysts forecast the company reporting positive earnings:

Savvy DIY investors may forecast their revenue growth in this 5-year discounted cash flow: revenue exit model.

In the above scenario, a discount rate of 12% and a terminal revenue multiple of ~4 times implies a fair value of $60.

Strategy for Growth

Cardlytics has a 3-prong strategy: rise, retain, and return. Just as companies I see having staff work closely with customers, Cardlytics is doing the same. For example, DXC Technology (DXC) and Nutanix (NTNX) needed to improve client relations before the business rebounded.

When Cardlytics soared to over $100, the market priced in the future value of its phased launch of Wells Fargo (WFC), with its progress updated on Nov. 12, 2019. So long as it has a moat of personalizing the reward program by scanning through actual purchases, the stock deserves a high premium. And by helping customers through a rebate while improving the returns for advertisers.

