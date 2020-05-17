Tomra: Financials Indicate Strong Investment Case, But Valuation Is (Too) High

The Norwegian company Tomra Systems ASA (TMRAY:TMRAF) is the leading enterprise in the development and manufacturing of sensor-based sorting systems, which are used in the recycling and food sectors, among others. The backbone for further operational growth is the excellent financial situation of the company. For me, Tomra is an interesting pick, offering significant growth potential and financial stability. In this article, I would like to analyse the financial situation of the company in particular. I believe that this aspect deserves special attention against the background of the current macro situation. To this end, I will analyse profitability, financial stability and working capital. The data comes from Tomra's Annual Reports 2014-19 and from the company website.

Who would have thought that the world's leading manufacturer of sorting equipment comes from the hinterland of the Norwegian capital Oslo. Was it ever more appropriate to call a company a hidden champion? Tomra was founded back in 1972 and in 2019, with a total of 4,500 employees, had sales of around USD 900 million. In recent years, Tomra has successfully positioned itself as a specialist for sorting solutions. With the help of sensors, lasers and cameras, the Norwegian company's systems are able to sort almost all types of objects quickly, precisely and cost-effectively. Tomra's focus is on reverse vending machines as we know them from supermarkets on the one hand, and on food, recycling and mining on the other.

Tomra is divided into two operating segments - Collections Solutions and Sorting Solutions - each accounting for approximately half of the 2019 annual revenue. Both segments can be subdivided into business streams, which are based on the different areas of application of the sorting machines.

Figure 1: Segmental break-down of Tomra Systems ASA Source: own illustration based on tomra.com and Annual Report 2019.

Profitability

Tomra has increased its turnover by an average of 15% per year since 2014. During the same period, EBITDA developed with a CAGR of 14%, with disproportionately increasing depreciation being responsible for the slightly slower EBITDA growth. In terms of EBITDA, I have adjusted the 2019 figure for the effect resulting from the first-time application of IFRS 16 (NOK 243 million). Accordingly, the data over the six years is comparable.

The decline in EBITDA in 2017 was primarily due to lower revenues in the Collection Solutions segment and increased operating expenses. The reason for the topline decrease in this year is the cyclical nature of this business model. Reverse vending machines (going forward RVM) are generally replaced after eight to ten years. In 2015 and 2016, the important German market (Germany accounts for around 30,000 of the 85,000 Tomra RVMs worldwide) saw the end of this cycle, which began in 2006 with the introduction of the deposit system. Once this wave of renewal had subsided, sales in this area consequently declined in 2017 (-5% yoy for the Collection Solutions segment).

Tomra was able to increase its return on equity (after taking minority interests into account) from 11.1% (2014) to 16.2% (2019). This significant increase of around five percentage points underscores the strong market position Tomra has built up in recent years, on the one hand by gathering all its brands under one umbrella and on the other hand through targeted acquisitions.

Figures 2: Profitability Source: own illustration based on Annual Reports 2014-19.

Financial stability

Let us first take a look at the equity ratio (equity adjusted for minorities). This is consistently in the range of 50%. This high equity ratio is evidence of conservative financing, especially since the Tomra business model is less susceptible to macroeconomic fluctuations than that of other machine manufacturers. One reason for this is that Tomra's customers belong to less cyclical sectors. Actually, it is just mining that is really cyclical, but it accounted for roughly 2% of group sales in 2019. Another reason is the relatively high proportion (around 50%) of recurring revenues based on service contracts for RVMs and sorting machines, which are generally concluded for several years.

At the same time, gearing has been successively increased. However, the coverage of net financial debt by equity remains extremely comfortable at around 27% as of December 2019. Most recently, senior unsecured bonds were issued in November 2019 for a total of NOK 1,000 million. It is interesting to note that the loans are linked to an equity covenant of at least 30% (at the end of each quarter). Tomra therefore maintains a considerable safety margin in this respect.

Figure 3: Financial stability Source: own illustration based on Annual Reports 2014-19.

Net debt at the end of 2019 financial year was around NOK 1,500m. With EBITDA of around NOK 1,700m, the net debt/EBITDA ratio was at an absolutely solid 0.9. I have not been able to find any information about a target value that the company is aiming for.

Working capital

In my view, there are two main aspects to be considered here. Firstly, cash conversion - in other words, the question of how long the money is tied up in the company - and secondly, the different degrees of liquidity.

When we analyse cash conversion, we find that receivables management has improved significantly over the past five years. In 2019, Tomra customers paid their outstanding invoices on average about two weeks faster than in 2015. This is a positive development overall. At the same time, Tomra has left its payment behaviour towards its own suppliers largely unchanged and pays outstanding amounts within approximately two months.

Taking into account the duration of inventories (on average 142 days since 2015), the cash conversion cycle is around 150 days. This means that the money is tied up in the Tomra Group for around five months. The fact that we do not see any significant swings here and at the same time have recorded a continuous improvement in receivables management is, in my opinion, a positive development.

Figure 4: Working capital Source: own illustration based on Annual Reports 2014-19.

In a second step, we take a look at liquidity by examining its different degrees. In general, it is striking that all three values have increased recently. This is hardly surprising given Tomra's good business performance, as cash, trade receivables and inventories have all increased recently.

The fact that the values spiked in 2019 financial year, i.e., finished above the optimal target figures is negative because it means that too much capital is tied up in the company. Capital that could generate returns for shareholders elsewhere. On the basis these observations, it can be stated that working capital management has been oriented more towards stability than profitability. Whether or not this is intended by the Management Board, in the current macroeconomic context it tends to be more of an advantage for the Tomra share.

Liquidity 1st degree(cash ratio) Liquidity 2nd degree(quick ratio) Liquidity 3rd degree(current ratio) Considered optimal c20% c100% c200% 2014 35% 131% 205% 2015 20% 106% 182% 2016 25% 108% 179% 2017 31% 109% 172% 2018 24% 114% 200% 2019 30% 129% 233%

Source: own illustration based on Annual Reports 2014-19.

Conclusion

Against the background of this in-depth financial analysis and in combination with the promising business area and the outstanding market position, Tomra is an attractive stock to put on your watchlist. Personally, I would stay on the sidelines for the time being, as the current valuation seems relatively high to me (EV/EBITDA for reported FY19 figures at around 26x per May 14, 2020). Nevertheless, the company is financially very sound, has a strong profitability (as a consequence of its strong market position) and has its working capital management comparatively well under control.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TMRAY, TMRAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

