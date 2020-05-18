ResMed: Undervalued Despite A Two-Fold Impact From The Pandemic

Investment Thesis

With the ventilator shortage driving the demand for its respiratory care devices and its home-based therapeutics gaining traction amid the infection fears, ResMed Inc. (RMD) is awaiting a two-fold benefit from the COVID-19 pandemic. The short-term revenue bump due to ventilator demand could dissipate with the epidemic. However, the company’s core market for sleep apnea is largely untapped with the widespread and under-diagnosed disorder requiring long-term therapy. As the patients adapt to a new normal of home-based therapies after the pandemic, ResMed, with its focus on out-of-hospital care, is prepared to meet the pent-up demand.

While the companies catering to a post-pandemic world fetch attractive valuations, ResMed’s share price remains depressed, and its long-term consensus revenue forecasts are far from optimistic. Even with the current NTM EV/EBITDA multiple, our EBITDA forecasts for ResMed for the next fiscal year indicate an undervalued stock. Therefore, in our view, ResMed is a ‘Buy’ for the long-term investor even though the macro concerns, that could delay its recovery call for constant vigilance.

Under-performing Despite COVID-19 Catalysts

At a time, a respiratory illness has created a global pandemic, a company with a portfolio of medical devices for breathing disorders deserves investor interest. Ranging from non-invasive and bilevel ventilation to invasive ventilation, ResMed’s respiratory care devices improve the survival rate of COVID-19 patients, 20% of whom require hospital admissions and one in six become seriously ill due to breathing difficulties.

Despite rallying ~36.1% in 2019 even outperforming the ~22.3% gain in the S&P 400 Healthcare Index, the company’s share price remains depressed this year climbing only ~1.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 400 Healthcare Index inched up~4.2%. At a time, some of the vaccine makers against the COVID-19 witness sharp gains in their share price despite having no near-term benefits and proven track record, the ResMed’s muted performance is puzzling. Have the investors shrugged off the short-term revenue tailwinds and ignored the future potential of a company focused on out-of-hospital care in a post-pandemic setting where patients prefer home-based therapies.

Ventilator Demand Drives Revenue Spike

Responding to the the ventilator shortage as the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe, ResMed raised its ventilator production by three-fold up to more than 52K units in Q3 FY20 (fiscal third quarter). Recording the highest quarterly growth rate in more than three years, the top-line rose by ~16.2% YoY (year-over-year). The segment of sleep and respiratory care, the largest revenue generator, forming ~88% of the top-line, stood up ~16.8% YoY, with the revenue from devices returning to a double-digit growth after more than five quarters. The segment of SaaS (software-as-a-solutions), comprising the remainder of revenue managed ~12.1% YoY growth.

A Guaranteed Revenue Stream

With the pandemic far from over, ResMed expects the incremental revenue from the ventilator demand to rise even further in the current quarter, boosting its overall top-line. Under the DPA (Defense Production Act), the company has entered into an agreement worth ~$32.0M with the U.S. government to supply 2,550 ventilators, mainly in the invasive category. Amid the supply constraints to its components, the company admits its inability to ramp up the production of the pricey category. However, the plans are afoot to scale up the non-invasive ventilator production by 5x or 10x. With studies suggesting the higher survival rate of COVID patients under non-invasive ventilation, we expect a demand surge strong enough to offset a slump in invasive ventilator sales.

Sustaining Growth Through Home-Based Care

However, the pandemic has shuttered the sleep labs and healthcare professionals have diverted their attention to COVID-19. With patients avoiding the hospital visits in fear of the infection, ResMed’s core market for sleep therapeutics has faced headwinds. Ignoring the COVID-related revenue bump estimated at ~$35 million for the quarter, the revenue growth would have been ~10.9% YoY, the slowest in more than a year.

However, the impact will only be temporary as the long-term potential of the sleep market remains untapped. With only less than 20% of cases diagnosed yet, nearly a billion of the global population suffers from obstructive sleep apnea, a respiratory disorder requiring long-term therapy. However, the virus fears will keep patients away from clinics, though ResMed, with its focus on out-of-hospital care, could recover the case volumes faster as home-based treatments for chronic ailments take hold. With more than 11 million connected devices and a SaaS business exceeding the industry growth rate, the data-driven approach to sales, in our view, is a sustainable way to grow revenue.

Forecasting ~16.9 - 20.6% YoY growth in revenue for Q4 FY20, we estimate ResMed’s FY20 revenue could reach ~$3.01 - $3.04 billion, ~3.1 - 4.0% higher than the current consensus estimate for the year. Expecting the FY21 growth to normalize at ~10.5 - 11.5% YoY, as the COVID-related revenue bump dissipates, we project the revenue for next fiscal year to reach ~$3.33 - 3.39 billion, ~7.7 - 9.6% higher than the consensus.

Digital Health to Expand Margins

As the product mix shifted to the big-ticket ventilator business, ResMed’s gross margin for the past quarter reached ~60.0%, the highest in more than five years. The quarterly EBITDA margin at ~33.4% was the highest in nearly two decades. We expect a sustainable margin expansion as the company leverages the scalability and the operational efficiencies of its digital health setup. The decision to exclude the non-invasive ventilators from the upcoming competitive bidding program scheduled for 2021 enables the status quo and removes a major cause for uncertainty for pricing and margins in the industry.

Assuming the EBITDA margins to remain at ~31.0 - 31.1% in FY20 in line with LTM (last-twelve-month) average for the year so far, we estimate ResMed’s FY20 EBITDA could reach ~$0.93 - 0.94 billion based on the above revenue projections. Given the rising trend over the past few years, we further believe, the margins could expand up to ~31.2 - 31.3% in FY21 driving EBITDA to ~$1.04 - 1.06 billion.

Robust Liquidity Permits the Capacity Expansion

With operating income rising at the fastest quarterly rate in more than two years, ResMed’s quarterly operational cashflow has reached an all-time high increasing the cash and equivalents by over two-fold from the prior year quarter. While many companies cut back the dividends, ResMed’s resolve to keep the per share dividend intact is testament to its robust liquidity. Boosted by an undrawn revolver facility worth ~$895.0 million, ResMed’s healthy level of cash aided by its low gearing level can comfortably fund the near-term capacity expansion plans.

Conservative Multiple Reflects an Upside

In terms of the current NTM (next-twelve-month) EV/ EBITDA multiple, ResMed trades at ~27.7x, reflecting a premium of ~15.4% to the past-year average as the company draws both near-term and long-term benefits from the pandemic impact. We conservatively assume the same for our relative valuation for the stock. Despite a modest upside reflected in the FY20 forecast, with FY21 EBITDA estimates implying a gain of ~16.4 - 18.9%, we believe the stock is a ‘Buy’ for the long-term investor. However, the investors should be vigilant over the macro risks that could delay the recovery and the estimated gains.

Macro Risks Call for Vigilance

Generating a nearly two-third of revenue from the U.S., the company based in San Diego, California, is highly exposed to the undercurrents of the domestic economy. For the devices treating sleep apnea and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), the private payer coverage stands at ~75 - 80% of the total third-party coverage. Therefore, the surging jobless rate could shrink the reimbursements for ResMed’s core products and delay the new patient starts.

Meanwhile, in China, the sleep labs remained closed at the end of last month despite the widespread easing of lockdowns. The slower rate of openings suggests the infection risks the respiratory clinicians would rather avoid as the complete elimination of the epidemic remains elusive. Meanwhile, ResMed's clients are ramping up home-based sleep apnea testing. Unless the patients adapt to remote testing, the prolonged closure of clinics will result in a delayed recovery in volumes as most countries outside China are under some form of lockdown.

Conclusion

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating a ventilator shortage, ResMed has seen a temporary hike in revenue that could rapidly dissipate. However, the infection fears will popularize its ‘out-of-hospital’ care, positioning it to benefit from the largely-untapped market of sleep apnea, a highly prevalent, but under-diagnosed disorder requiring long-term therapy. Despite a modest premium reflected in the near-term EBITDA forecasts, ResMed, in our view, is a ‘Buy’ for the long-term investor, as our projections for the next fiscal year indicate an undervalued company. However, the investors should guard against the macro risks that could delay its much-anticipated post-pandemic recovery.

