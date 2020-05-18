Aurora: On A Knife's Edge

Aurora shares were badly beaten down on fundamental weaknesses and an overcrowded momentum trade after their reverse split announcement.

Source: Aurora Cannabis.

Summary

The market loved Aurora's (ACB) earnings on Friday morning. Shares soared 69% on Friday despite having already gained 14% the day earlier in the run-up to earnings. This recovery was deserved, largely because shares had been unjustly beaten down over the preceding week and month.

Aurora's earning report was very good, but the company's fundamental issues remain. The company beat analyst revenue estimates by 15% based on strong adult-use cannabis sales and with no one-time wholesale sales propping up revenue. However, their balance sheet and cash flow remain weak points. Aurora ended the quarter with C$230 million in cash and nearly C$730 million of debt- not much cash and a lot of debt for a company that burned through C$141 million of free cash in the quarter.

Aurora is guiding toward positive adjusted EBITDA in two quarter reminiscent of past missed guidance. This guidance looks aggressive but potentially achievable. To hit this guidance, the company will need to (1) beat analyst revenue estimates, (2) improved their gross margins, and/or (3) cut SG&A spending by more than forecast.

For my part, I will continue to stay on the sidelines. Aurora's balance sheet and cash flow continue to give me pause, although the company is saying all the right things about cutting costs and working toward profitability. Aurora is on a knife's edge, teetering between long-term stability and ruin. The next few quarters will be very important.

Slide and Recovery

Data by YCharts

Badly beaten down. Aurora shares have been badly beaten down over the past year. As I discussed in my last write-up on Aurora, shares have fallen nearly 90% over the past year. These losses have been caused by disappointing growth, high debt, and poor cash flow, among other issues.

This continued decline put Aurora at risk of losing its listing on the New York Stock Exchange. The NYSE requires the companies maintain a stock price of at least $1, and Aurora had fallen well below this level. In order to maintain its stock listing, Aurora announced a 1-for-12 reverse stock split on April 13, executed on May 11. This split does not change any of Aurora's fundamentals nor the fundamental value of the company.

Despite that, traders seized on the reverse split and Aurora's stock slide worsened. Until a recovery on Thursday, ACB shares fell 36% during the month after announcing its reverse split. Given no fundamental changes in the underlying business and a largely flat underlying cannabis market, these moves were driven by momentum and traders rather than fundamentals. It's likely that at least part of this downward momentum was driven by short sellers pressuring the stock price.

In short, Aurora's fortunes were not as bad as the stock price implied: The company itself was largely unchanged from mid-April despite shares falling by more than one third.

Data by YCharts

Reversal of fortune. Momentum can shift quickly, especially in stocks which have significant short interest. On Thursday, Aurora gained 14% leading up to earnings on Friday morning.

Analysts expected Aurora to report C$66 million in revenue and C$39 million adjusted EBITDA losses. Both figures were projected to be substantial improvements from the previous quarter, where Aurora had sales of C$56 million and C$80 million in adjusted EBITDA losses.

Aurora soundly beat revenue estimates and fell short on EBITDA estimates. The company announced sales of C$76 million and adjusted EBITDA losses of C$50 million.

To say the market applauded these results would be an understatement. Aurora shares gained 69% on Friday, more than doubling from the intra-day low the day before. In my view, this was an overreaction driven by Aurora's previously oversold stock: Aurora's large declines after their reverse split were unjustified, so their recovery after good earnings was also exaggerated.

Fundamental Issues Remain

Despite Aurora's enormous gains, the underlying fundamental issues of the company remain unchanged.

Aurora's Daily Special is a value-priced brand, selling here for C$4.67/gram at retail in a half-ounce size. Source: BC Cannabis Store.

Adult-use strength. Aurora's largest strength is the market position in the Canadian adult-use cannabis market. That market has grown less than analysts anticipated, but has still grown tremendously year-over-year. In February, Canadians purchased nearly three times as much adult-use cannabis has they had the previous year - sales rose from C$52 million to C$150 million. Analysts expect this market to continue growing as more cannabis stores are opened nationwide and consumers continue to switch away from black market weed.

Aurora is well positioned in adult-use sales. Aurora is a leader in this sector alongside Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aphria (APHA). During the calendar first quarter, Aurora sold 8.9 tonnes of adult-use cannabis (up 85% sequentially) for C$4.33/gram (down 9% sequentially). Before provisions for returns, Aurora's adult-use sales rose 24% sequentially to C$41 million, or C$39 million after a provision for product returns.

This increased volume and this price decline are both attributable to Aurora's "Daily Special" brand. This is their value-priced brand and is sold for under C$5/gram in many provinces. Aurora also offers a full range of full-priced cannabis, including the premium Broken Coast brand, and of vaporizer cartridges and edibles including raspberry gummies, peppermints, and chocolate.

Aurora spent C$111 million on operating costs, including C$80 million in SG&A, after earning C$32 million in gross profits. Source: Author based on company filings.

Spending remains high. Despite beating revenue estimates and cutting spending, operating costs remain far too high for profitability.

During the calendar first quarter, Aurora earned gross profits of C$32 million but spent C$111 million on operating costs including C$80 million of SG&A. These operating costs were down 26% sequentially but the company will need to continue to cut costs to move towards profitability.

Aurora's management team is well aware of these bloated costs. Management plans to cut SG&A costs to C$40-45 million by the Sept. 30 quarter, Aurora's first quarter of fiscal 2021. Run-rate SG&A already is down to C$55 million, according to the company. This is part of the company's broader plan to reach positive adjusted EBITDA by the same quarter. Long-time investors will remember that Aurora promised positive adjusted EBITDA for the June 2019 quarter as well:

"Management anticipates that with sustained revenue growth and lower cash costs per gram, Aurora is well positioned to achieve positive EBITDA beginning in fiscal Q4 2019 (calendar Q2 2019)." - Aurora in May 2019

Aurora failed to hit that target, losing C$12 million. That failure cost shareholders and may have ultimately contributed to the departure of now-former CEO Terry Booth in February. Investors will be hoping that interim CEO Michael Singer can back up his words with actions rather than repeat Booth's failures.

Aurora is unprofitable on all metrics, although the most recent quarter was an improvement from prior quarters. Source: Author based on company filings.

Profitability will take work. Aurora is hoping to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability in September, but this will take significant belt tightening.

Results from the March quarter were better than the company's past few quarters, but still far from profitability. Aurora lost C$60 million on adjusted EBITDA when including share-based compensation, an improvement from last quarter. The company also reported its best operating cash flow in three quarters and its lowest capital expenditures since 2018.

These cuts are being forced by Aurora's poor balance sheet. Generally speaking, unprofitable companies should use equity rather than debt to fund themselves. Equity is "free" from a corporate standpoint (until a dividend is initiated), while debt can be a huge burden on a company which does not generate the cash flow necessary to pay interest. Companies will have plenty of time to add leverage once they reach profitability - management can issue debt and begin share buybacks if they wish to add leverage. Aurora, and many other cannabis companies, have instead decided that it's better to use debt to fund their extravagant spending.

As of March 31, Aurora has C$230 million in cash but C$728 million in debt, with C$460 million of convertible debt due in February 2024 and C$268 million of other debt first maturing in August 2021.

Aurora has burned through C$781 million of free cash over the past four quarters. The company plans to spend less than C$25 million on capital expenditures this quarter. Much of their capex spend has been toward building out an enormous cultivation capacity - far more than the company needs. They are beginning to downsize those plans, including selling a former MedReleaf greenhouse for a 35% loss.

Thoughts

Aurora is mid-priced compared to peers although its growth estimates are significantly lower. Source: The Growth Operation Canadian LP Comparison.

Aurora did not provide guidance for the year, aside from SG&A, capex, and adjusted EBITDA targets. Analysts expect the company to generate C$357 million of sales in the coming year with C$10 million in EBITDA losses. This implies lower revenue growth than most of Aurora's peers while shares trade at an average multiple of forward and trailing sales.

Guidance a challenge, but not impossible. Aurora will need to beat analyst expectations, or raise their gross margins, to hit their guidance.

Aurora's primary target is to break even on adjusted EBITDA in the September quarter with C$40-45 million in SG&A costs. Analysts expect Aurora to report C$86 million of sales. If gross margins remain steady at 42%, the company would earn C$36 million of gross profit. This would not allow for adjusted EBITDA profitability with C$40-45 million in SG&A.

In order to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability, Aurora will need to beat analyst revenue targets, improve their gross margins, or cut SG&A past their target range - or some combination of all three. That may be a challenge, but is not impossible. Analyst revenue targets have not been very accurate in the cannabis sector (Aurora just beat by 15%) and their gross margins could plausibly improve significantly (adjusted gross margins were 12 pp higher than IFRS-reported margins). Gross margins could further improve with a stronger product mix, such as more edible and vape cartridge sales. Either of these metrics could be significantly better in two quarters time.

I will stay on the sidelines. Despite beating revenue targets on strong adult-use cannabis sales, I'm not tempted to invest in Aurora. Aurora's cash flow is improving but continues to be poor while their balance sheet remains burdened with a heavy debt load. As a whole, Canada is growing too much cannabis and this will put price pressure on cannabis growers including Aurora. I do not hold any Canadian cannabis investments, but would be more inclined to invest in Aphria over Aurora, as described in my recent coverage of Aphria.

In my view, Aurora remains a work in progress. Their biggest strength is a great Canadian adult-use business, but that business continues to be burdened by high operating costs and a staggering debt load.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.