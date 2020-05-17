Sell In May Is Working, Widespread Weakness Shows The Bears Regaining Control

The old market adage, "Sell in May and go away," is working. Following a strong rally in markets from the low in March, the S&P 500 (SPY) reached an intra-day index level of 2,954 on April 29th and has since declined by 2% from that level. While the selloff in May has been modest thus far, we think the widespread weaknesses in several sectors and renewed volatility is a confirmation of deeply rooted bearish trends that imply more downside for the year ahead.

Vaccine or not, the market is still heading lower

The market recovered some losses on the week by closing slightly higher on Friday, May 15th, with some enthusiasm towards the potential development of a vaccine against the coronavirus. The White House announced "Operation Warp Speed" with the goal of finding a vaccine by year-end. Several candidate treatments and drugs are in testing or beginning studies worldwide.

Separately, small-cap biotech Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) announced it has found a "cure" for COVID-19 with an antibody that could shield the human body and remove the virus within four days. While we're all hoping this turns out to be true, the headline can be met with a sense of skepticism, as the company has not performed clinical trials on humans. In a best-case scenario, it would still be months before any miracle drug would be ready for mass distribution.

The reality here is that the damage to the global economy and cyclical outlook has long-lasting consequences. We're targeting S&P 500 at an index level of 2,600, representing a 10% move lower, as our next target. We think the March low around 2,200 is still in play as financial conditions deteriorate in a global recessionary environment.

There won't be a "V-Shaped" recovery

The rally has lost momentum in recent weeks, pressured by several bearish headlines with an emerging realization that the "recovery" will be weaker than expected. In a speech last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell offered a dark outlook for the U.S. economy and cited the potential for long-lasting damages to the labor market as a major concern. This is the key quote from Powell which sums up the weaker turn in sentiment in the market.

There is a sense, growing sense I think, that the recovery may come more slowly than we would like.

The April unemployment at 14.7% is the clearest sign yet of the fundamental challenges facing the U.S. economy. Expectations are for the rate to reach 25% in May. The risk here is that many of these jobs will not come back even as businesses begin to reopen. By that same measure, some businesses will likely remain closed permanently.

Keep in mind that these trends are global with a worldwide recession. The IMF is forecasting global GDP to fall 3% this year, including 6.1% lower in developed economies. For context, global GDP only fell by 0.1% in 2009, as emerging markets supported growth that year. Companies today are multinational, and for whatever weakness the U.S. economy is facing, conditions are worse in other parts of the world that will represent growth headwinds through next year.

Since the period of extreme volatility and even panic-selling in March, the market rallied based on unprecedented policy actions by the Fed and government to help mitigate the near-term consequences. There was a sense of stability with the situation at least under control. Much of April was defined by a rebound from the most beaten-down names, with investors hoping for a "V-shaped" recovery and seeing the current situation as only transitory.

We are skeptical of these dynamics and think the current setup provides investors a good opportunity to cut equity risk exposure and position for the next leg lower. Even if the policy responses are enough to keep people from going hungry and save zombie industries like airlines from officially declaring bankruptcy, our take is that liquidity measures are not enough to fix the tsunami of economic destruction.

The bulls are fleeing for cover

While the S&P 500 is down 15% from its high in February and 11% year to date, the distribution of returns or market breadth shows an even weaker picture. Visually, across all S&P 500 stocks with data through May 15th, the average stock is down by 20% year to date. 387 stocks have a negative return this year, while 247 stocks are down by 20% or more. Only 98 stocks have a positive gain, highlighting the skewed data.

Going back to our theme of "Sell in May and go away," while the S&P 500 is down by a modest 1.7%, 359 stocks have a negative return. 125 stocks are down by 10% or more this month. Only 141 stocks from the index have a positive gain in May thus far.

What we are highlighting here is that considering already steep declines year to date in 2020, recent moves lower this month have been widespread across sectors. There is a sense that the bears are regaining control. The table below highlights the worst-performing S&P 500 stocks month-to-date in May.

Taking a look at the worst-performing S&P 500 stocks this month, a clear trend is that many of these companies are exposed to implications of the coronavirus shutdown. A sense that the business environment will be disrupted for longer than previously expected may be one reason to explain large selloffs in airlines, cruise lines and real estate names.

United Airlines (UAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL) and American Airlines (AAL) are down by 36%, 26% and 25%, respectively, this month. Comments by the Boeing (BA) CEO suggesting the industry may take 3-5 years to recover and traffic could be at only 50% normal levels by the end of the year have poured cold water on any expectations for a quick turnaround.

Office, retail and hospitality REITs are also getting crushed with a growing consensus that social distancing requirements and stay-at-home trends will permanently alter industry dynamics. Twitter (TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey making work-from-home policies permanent imply we could be set to see a glut in office space if the trend takes hold. We look at some of the recent themes and our expectations for the year ahead.

Financials: A leading indicator for the broader economy

On a sector basis, financials have to lead the way lower this month, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) down by 10% since the high in April. This is one segment that is particularly exposed to weak macro trends and is also challenged by the low interest rate environment. The mega-cap banks have not participated in the rebound since in March and are trading near cycle lows. JPMorgan (JPM) is down by 40% in 2020, representative of the group. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) have declined by 10% since April, highlighting the weak sentiment in investment banks. It was even reported that Warren Buffet through Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) exited the majority of their long-term stake in Goldman Sachs.

The weakness that goes beyond banks in financials is a leading indicator for the broader economy, in our view. American Express (AXP) down by 30% this year suggests concerns over consumer spending and small business credit. We expect higher levels of credit card delinquencies and charge-offs to be recurring themes over the next year. Even insurers are not immune. The Allstate Corp. (ALL) is down 14% since April, indicative of broader weakness in the group.

Industrial: Macro Headwinds is the Key Weakness

By its definition, the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) faces the most challenges against the weak global macro backdrop. The sector has seen a leg lower this month and is down by 9% since April 29th, driven by renewed weakness in mega-cap names like Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Boeing Co. (BA) and 3M Co. (MMM), each down by more than 10%. Most companies in the group are exposed to trends in global trade and weaker capital spending. Between company-specific challenges, like Boeing still struggling to get the 737 Max program restarted and reports of factory shutdowns, the outlook remains poor.

Real Estate: The Worst Is Yet to Come

Another area of weakness in May has been in Real Estate, with the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) down by 9% from the highs in April. Earnings reports from major REITs this month have shown poor trends in rent collection, particularly in retail and restaurants, which remained closed and are now struggling to reopen with social distancing restrictions.

Some of the major REITs have essentially entered a new bear market just this month. Among some of the worst performers, Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) and Simon Property Group (SPG) are each down by 20% or more since the end of April. Keep in mind, the losses year to date are significantly larger, but the moves here suggest renewed pessimism. We believe investors are mistaken to assume the worst has been priced in.

Reputations of a "fortress balance sheet" and blue-chip profile are simply not enough in this environment. We think the real estate sector remains at risk, with tenants across various industries looking to retrench and consolidate operations. We question if the world really needs more retail or office developments in the current environment. SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), with a portfolio of offices in Manhattan, New York, is one of the worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 this month, down by 30%. Equity investors will need to see higher growth to capitalize. Lower occupancy rates and tenants choosing to not renew expiring leases should drive rents lower. The next stage in this cycle could be a widespread drop in property values leading to balance sheet write-offs as the next shoe to drop with repercussions for the broader economy.

Energy: Oil has bottomed, but demand still weak

The energy sector has been one of the worst performers this year as the demand for oil and gas collapsed, driving a crash in commodity prices. In April, even as oil futures traded at a negative settlement price, energy sector stocks rallied considering an expectation for stabilizing market conditions supported by supply cuts and with signs of demand beginning to recover now with lockdown restrictions easing. Indeed, the Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) has rallied by 55% from its low in March, driven by a rebound in the price of oil to approach $25 per barrel.

We are more constructive on and commodities in general with thinking that "the low is in." The recent pullback in May is more of a case were the rally may have gone too far too fast. XLE is down about 7% since April, with Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) pulling back by 12%. Notably, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has outperformed, down by a more moderate 6%.

An announcement of a dividend cut by foreign energy giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) added to renewed pessimism in the sector, and the stock has declined by 21% in recent weeks. An expectation of a weaker-than-expected recovery suggesting weakness in demand may limit further upside from current levels. We think there is still value in energy, but investors need to be selective, with a focus on companies that can continue to increase production with strong balance sheets.

Consumer Staples: Momentum won't continue

We think it's now fair to question whether the best-case scenarios are already priced in. The consumer staples sector has been more resilient this year, with some companies even benefiting from strong demand in household essentials with consumers stocking up in the early stages of the pandemic. That being said, we've seen some more weakness recently with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) down by 5% from its highs in mid-April.

There's a thought that some of the stronger trends from Q1 and into Q2 are only temporary and will be difficult to sustain going forward. Consumers that built up an inventory of supplies, including personal goods and non-perishable food items, may now represent weaker demand growth for the group in the upcoming quarters. Headwinds we are looking at include weaker consumer income levels in several emerging markets where many of these companies generate significant business. A strong U.S. dollar this year and depreciation of foreign currencies can pressure earnings. If the economic outlook is deteriorating in a structural cyclical slowdown, a lower growth trajectory should force a reset of expectations.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), with a correction of 8% since April 17th, has dragged the sector lower over the period. Walmart Inc. (WMT), Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) have also trended lower down by 5%, 10% and 6%, respectively, as some of the mega-cap laggards.

Technology: The hiding spot for exuberance

Mega-cap tech has been the real darling in the market, with the "big 5" leaders, including Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), Facebook Inc. (FB) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) boosting overall returns for the broad-based indexes, each with a positive gain in 2020. Amazon (technically classified as a consumer discretionary stock) is up by 30% year to date as one of the biggest winners in the S&P 500.

This group is important to the bearish case for the market as they collectively represent 21% of the S&P 500. If "the market" is going to trade significantly lower, we'll need to see a meaningful pullback in these names. While it's beyond the scope of this article to take a deep dive into each company, we sense that the market is already pricing in a best-case scenario even as risks are tilted to the downside.

We are very bearish on Apple in particular, and it provides a good example of what could be dubious growth and earnings expectations for this year. We are very skeptical of the market estimate for 1% revenue growth and 5% higher EPS this year even as management withheld fiscal Q3 guidance. Unemployed consumers worldwide could hold off on iPhone upgrades with reduced income levels.

The stock is currently trading at a forward P/E of 25x based on consensus fiscal 2020 consensus. Even looking ahead to 2021, a 21x forward multiple on earnings is also well above the 5-year average for the multiple closer to 17x. By some measures, the stock is more expensive now in terms of growth premiums than it has been over the past decade. There is a lot of downside risk if results underperform what are now lofty expectations.

Going back to Amazon, even with 29% revenue growth in the North America segment, the last quarter propelled by a surge in e-commerce with consumers forced to shop from home, operating income fell by 43%. The company missed expectations based on high spending costs to deal with the pandemic in terms of safety equipment and bonus pay for employees. While earnings can improve going forward, it's still hard to justify the higher and higher valuations multiples considering the retail business is structurally low-margin compared to the other tech stocks. AMZN is trading at 119x 2019 EPS and 60x 2021 "next year's" consensus earnings. We highlight that Amazon only generates a 3% profit margin on average in recent years, which appears to be the odd man out among the tech leaders with stronger earnings.

Alphabet and Facebook are already seeing weakness in online advertising through Q1 in the early stage of the recession. The latest headache is reports of renewed regulatory pressures against and a potential federal anti-trust lawsuit against Alphabet.

Our message for investors here is that mega-cap tech is far from a sure thing at current levels. Chasing momentum and requiring higher and higher valuations can lead to significant losses, should the market sentiment correct lower. Weaker consumer spending levels and a slowdown in the business environment can be negative for all these companies.

What to trade

We are very bullish on gold, silver and precious metals miners. The environment of significant macro weakness, unprecedented levels of dovish monetary policy and record-low interest rates is the perfect setup for gold to break out above $2,000 per ounce as our year-end target. You don't need to be a "gold bug" to get excited about precious metals miners here. The companies are benefiting from a rising metals price, which translates to higher earnings and cash flows. Our top pick for the year is the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), which is up 25% in 2020 and provides diversified exposure to the group.

Even with our forecast for the S&P 500 to trend lower, keep in mind that there will always be winners and losers in the stock market. The wide range of returns distribution this year sets up a classic "stock pickers market." It's important to be selective to identify which companies will survive the current environment. We want to avoid the over-followed and high-momentum names in favor of some deep value small caps that have been beaten down already and can recover. Emerging market names look interesting, as they have significantly underperformed but could benefit from a weakness in the U.S. dollar and an appreciation in foreign currencies going forward.

