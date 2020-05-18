3M: Money Making Machine Or Much More Malaise

Is the largest acquisition in the company's history a sign of a turnaround or of failing management?

Management touts moves to turn the company around while bulls point to ramped up production of personal protective equipment.

Once a leader on several fronts, the company has faltered over the last few years.

3M (MMM) is an iconic company, a Dividend King that can boast of 62 consecutive years of increases. Noted for innovation, it is the business that gave the world Scotchgard, Post-it notes, the first asthma inhaler, and digital audio recording devices.

If you invested in the stock at its height in 1988 ($16.62 a share) you would have enjoyed more than a 15 fold return, not including dividends, if the shares were sold at the 2018 high ($258.63). By contrast, the S&P 500 rose by roughly 11X during the same period.

However, in 2019, the company underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 35%. Just a bit over a year ago, following a quarterly report showing revenues dropping 5% and adjusted EPS falling by 11%, the shares suffered the largest one day loss since the 1987 market crash.

Over the last nine years, revenues have grown by an average annual rate of less than 1%.

Investors must determine whether 3M is a business with its best days behind it or whether the company simply stumbled and will return to robust growth.

Recent Results

Q1 2020 results provided a $0.24 beat on GAAP EPS and 2.8% ($220 million) beat on revenues, YoY.

Operating cash flow grew by 16% YoY, and adjusted free cash flow increased by 40%.

Overall sales would have been better if not for a 1.8% hit from foreign currency headwinds. The company suspended its share repurchase program to protect its financial flexibility, and lowered the capex budget to $1.3 billion from $1.6 to $1.8 billion.

Management also discussed cost-reduction efforts to save $360 million to $400 million in the second quarter. 3M withdrew full-year 2020 guidance due to the impact of COVID-19; however, the company pledged to provide monthly updates.

The update that followed in May was not reassuring. Total sales for April fell 11% YoY to $2.3 billion. This was despite a lift from acquisitions, net of divestitures, increasing sales by 3%.

The fall in sales occurred across all business lines with organic constant-currency sales lower by 3%. Sales were down 7% in the safety and industrial segment, down 10% in the healthcare segment, and dropped 18% in transportation and electronics.

Furthermore, although sales increased 7% in China, organic constant-currency sales were down in all geographic regions. The only glimmer of hope was found in sales related to COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95 respirators.

How Much Will PPE Sales Boost 3M’s Revenues?

3M doesn’t report revenues for individual products. However, responding to a question during the JP Morgan Industrials Conference, CEO Mike Roman stated the demand for respiratory related products would compare to the sales during the H1N1 outbreak. According to Roman, that amounted to $250 million.

I think the recent $76 million Department of Defense N95 contract awarded to 3M adds credence to the ballpark figure listed above,

While $250 million is a princely sum, it represents a small fraction of the company’s $32 billion plus in annual revenues. If investors are hoping for a big boost for 3M from PPE sales, they need to look elsewhere.

Other Developments

3M teamed up with Cummins (CMI) and Ford (F) to ramp up production of powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs). These devices, designed for health care workers, provide 8 hours of filtered air between charges.

A Cummin’s plant has been reconfigured to produce PAPR filters, and should double the number available.

Meanwhile, the collaboration with Ford is designed to build the actual PAPRs devices. While the work is laudable, don’t look for this initiative to drive outsized growth in 3M’s bottom line.

Management recently announced it had closed on the largest acquisition in the company’s history. The deal brings Acelity, a medical technology company focused on advanced wound care and specialty surgical applications, under the 3M banner. At a cost of $6.7 billion and assumption of debt, the business is expected to be dilutive to EPS by $0.35 in the first 12 months following completion of the transaction. Thereafter, there should be a $0.25 annual boost.

Prior to the acquisition, Acelity had annual revenue of approximately $1.5 billion and a 5% organic growth rate. I’ll add that any large acquisition comes with integration risks.

Once again, this isn’t a game changer.

PFAS Lawsuits

For those unacquainted with this issue, poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of man-made chemical compounds that are now ubiquitous in the environment. PFAS chemicals are blamed for affecting fetuses during pregnancy and causing liver, immune system, and thyroid diseases.

3M reached a $850 million settlement with Minnesota as well as a $35 million settlement in a case with Alabama.

The states of New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire and Vermont as well as a variety of private businesses are in the process of bringing PFAS related lawsuits against 3M. The company set aside $235 million to cover legal claims, but there are those who have estimated the ultimate cost at near $10 billion.

While I am not numbered among the latter, why should I risk this hit to a potential investment?

Valuation, Dividend, And Debt

As I write these words, 3M shares trade for $138.69. The average 12 month target price of 13 analysts covering the stock is $164.25. The average target of the 7 analysts that rated the company in the last 30 days is $163.57.

3M has a yield of 4.24% with a 5 year growth rate of 11%. The payout ratio is roughly 67% while the dividend coverage ratio stands at a bit below 150%. The dividend is safe and will likely continue to grow, albeit at a stunted rate.

The company has a reasonable debt profile with $4.5 billion in cash and equivalents. 3M issued $1.75 billion in debt during Q1 with an average weighted rate of 3.2%. The company has 2020 debt maturities of $1.2 billion.

My Perspective

The chart at the beginning of this article speaks volumes. There is a great deal of evidence that 3M is mired in mediocrity. While there is no reason to believe the robust yield is in danger, the most likely scenario for the stock is that there will be subpar capital appreciation and slowing dividend growth.

Consequently, I rate 3M as a HOLD.

When I began my investigation of 3M, I held a strong bias toward investing in the company. There is a great deal of evidence that Dividend Aristocrats outperform the market.

Worst Drawdowns, and Subsequent Rebounds (May 2005, December 2018)

However, I’ve learned through years of investing to guard against confirmation bias. The facts, in my estimation, do not result in a compelling argument for investing in the firm.

I will add that management has done a poor job of meeting their own guidance of late. This does not provide me with a great deal of confidence in the company’s ultimate direction.

(Figures provided are the upper end of guidance.)

Last but not least, as a part of my due diligence efforts, I rated 3M against 6 other companies in the industrial space. After eliminating one that was manifestly the worst of the bunch, I came to the following conclusion:

At least 4 have equal or greater upside, according to analysts.

All have better dividend funding.

Four have better dividend growth.

Industrial companies provide 13 of the 57 current Dividend Aristocrats. If you must invest in a dividend aristocrat in the industrial space, you might want to look elsewhere.

I will provide an exception to my HOLD rating. For those well into their senior years, it can make sense to invest in a company with 3M’s risk/reward profile.

The company provides a relatively hefty yield. Only $3.3 billion of the company's $5.4 billion in free cash flow was paid in dividends. That means the dividend is secure and has some room to run. Despite all of the negatives associated with the business, its profit margin has remained very consistent, staying above 14% in each of the past 10 years.

This investigation led me to my next article target, a little known industrial company that I believe is posed for out sized capital gains as well as robust dividend growth. Should my continued due diligence efforts prove fruitful, I expect to provide an article on that name within a few days.

Unfortunately, the stock is so under followed that many readers will not bother to peruse the article.

One Last Word

