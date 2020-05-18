Biffa: Waste Management Is No Longer A Boring Industry

The company is investing in plastic recycling infrastructure and building two new Energy from Waste facilities to address shortages in domestic waste processing capacities.

Biffa offers investors an opportunity to participate in the waste management/ recycling industry that is structurally growing as society is increasingly focus on sustainability supported by government legislation.

The waste management industry provides a critical service to the economy and is a growing industry structurally, in our view, with the trend towards sustainability and a greater focus on recycling and waste treatment. With talks around the world on a green recovery post COVID-19, we believe the market has underappreciated the growth potential of Biffa (OTC:BFFBF).

As the market leader in the UK, Biffa has the scale and capability to offer different solutions to customers and help them to meet increasingly complex legislation and recycling targets. The company has been actively acquiring local businesses in the past which have led to margin expansion as it benefits from efficiency gains and increasing scale. In addition, the company has announced further investments to build facilities for plastics recycling and Energy for Waste (EfW). We see these as growing areas within the waste management industry supported by government legislation, which drives the need for more domestic waste processing capabilities in the UK.

Although the current coronavirus lockdown measures have led to a significant reduction in revenue for the company, we believe the situation will gradually recover as the UK government begins to ease some of the restrictions. We see significant upside potential at the current share price, given the company’s good track record in its core I&C business and growth opportunity from the new plastic recycling and EfW facilities. Our target price suggests a 38% upside.

Company introduction

Biffa is the second-largest UK-based waste management company and it collects over 4 million tonnes of waste per annum. It has an integrated model and operates across the value chain from collection, treatment and recycling, to disposal of waste. After a period of private ownership since 2008, the company was re-listed to the London Stock Exchange in 2016. The business is divided into two segments:

Collections: Consist of I&C (Industrial and commercial), Municipal, and Specialist Services Resources & Energy: Include recycling, organics, inerts and landfill gas.

Source: Image created by author with data from Biffa 2019 Annual Report

Market leader in I&C with a good track record

Biffa is the market leader in the I&C industry with 11% of market share. The market is highly fragmented with about 3,000 companies and they are predominately regionals and local operators. We believe economies of scale is critical in this industry which gives Biffa a unique advantage, as it is able to collect waste in a cost-effective way and offer differentiated solutions to customers for them to meet more complex regulations and recycling targets.

Biffa has a good track record in the I&C business. It achieved organic growth of 3.5% on average in the last 5 years and improvements in EBITDA margin by 640bps to 14.4% in FY19. One of the key factors that contribute to the growth is acquisition. Biffa has spent £154m on 38 deals since FY14 on acquisitions and paid an average of <5x EBITDA post synergies. We see acquiring small businesses and integrating them to Biffa's platform as a great business model as the company can benefit from synergies such as removing duplicate routes, sharing infrastructure and achieving scale benefits for disposal costs. The company is planning to spend a similar amount on acquisitions in the next three years (in the region of £100m+) and continues to see plenty of opportunities for consolidation.

Source: Image created by author with data from Biffa 2019 Capital Markets Day presentation

Aside from I&C, Biffa also collects municipal waste through contracting with local authorities. The business has been challenging in the last couple of years due to contract negotiation but has now stabilized. We expect this division to generate a stable revenue in the future, as contracts typically last for 7-10 years which provide visibility for the company.

Plastic recycling as a structural growth opportunity

Biffa has been operating in the plastic recycling industry since 2008, when it constructed the world’s first commercial food-grade recycled HDPE (milk bottle) plant. Today, 85% of milk bottles sold in the UK feature Biffa recycled plastics.

We see plastic recycling as a structural growth industry as consumers/companies are becoming more aware of plastic pollution and the government has implemented recycling targets. In March 2020, the UK government has introduced a new tax on plastic packaging that contains less than 30% recycled plastic, effective from April 2022, which will increase demand for recycled plastics. Biffa estimates the UK domestic plastic processing market could grow 3-5x by 2025, especially after China and some countries in South East Asia have announced a ban on imports of plastic waste.

Source: Biffa 2019 Capital Markets Day presentation

To capture the growth opportunity, Biffa has opened a new PET recycling facility in January 2020, capable of processing 57,000 MT of materials and expect to generate £40m revenue per year. The company plans to invest a further £30-50m to expand capacity and it believes the division could generate revenue £120-150m in the medium terms (an increase from £40m currently). On January 2020, it has announced to invest £7m to build a facility in Washington, which will be capable of recycling 20,000 tonnes of plastic pots and trays

Two new Energy from Waste (EfW) facilities will be in operation in 2023

Biffa has announced to build two EfW facilities in Newhurst and Protos in the UK. Although recycling effort should be maximized as much as possible, there remains a place for EfW to recover energy from residual waste that cannot be recycled through incineration. We believe this is a good opportunity for Biffa, as it helps to address the domestic EfW infrastructure deficit which the company estimates to be ~6 million MTPA. In addition, it is partnering with Covanta (CVA), a leading global EfW operator, who will be operating the plants, and the projects will enable Biffa to secure EfW capacity for the residual waste it collects in the I&C business. Biffa will invest £70-80m in the next three years for its equity contribution and the projects are expected to generate IRR of mid-high teens.

Source: Biffa 2019 Capital Markets Day presentation

Using the financials provided by the company, we can calculate the potential value that will be generated from the two facilities. We have assumed Protos EfW to start operating a year later than Newhurst, as the company has mentioned the Newhurst site is expected to be in operation in 2023, while the Protos site is experiencing some delays. Assuming the JV will distribute 50% of the cash flow back to Biffa as a dividend, costs of equity of 11% and 0% growth at the terminal period, we estimate cash flow generated from the two facilities to be £52m on an NPV basis, an equivalent of 21p per share.

Source: Biffa 2020 Investor presentation

All in £m FY25 FY26 FY27 FY28 FY29 Newhurst Net income 8 10 12 13 14 Protos Net income 4 8 10 12 13 Depreciation 22 22 22 22 22 Total Cash Flow 34 40 44 47 49 Dividend paid (assumed 50%) 17 20 22 24 25 PV of Dividend 10 11 11 10 10 PV of Dividend to Biffa (50% Newhurst, 25% Protos) 4 4 4 4 4 Sum of PV of dividend to Biffa (FY25-FY29) 19 PV of terminal value (assume 0% growth) 33 Total value 52

Source: Calculation by the author with data from Biffa 2019 Capital Markets Day presentation

Prolonged COVID-19 restrictions as the main risk

Although the waste management industry is considered a key sector by the government, the coronavirus has led to a significant reduction in demand for I&C collection as industries/ retails were not able to open as normal. In a press release issued 6 May, the company has seen a 50% decline in revenue to drop in I&C and Resources and Energy division from the position prior to COVID-19, while municipal business has remained stable. Biffa has taken a number of actions which include cost reduction measures, temporarily put on hold on all M&A activities, deferred non-essential capex, and suspend FY2020 final dividend. We do not see liquidity or debt as a concern as the company has available cash and RCF headroom of over £150m.

As businesses started to reopen and the government has eased some of the lockdown measures, we expect revenue to start recovering gradually. The waste management industry can be considered defensive in nature and should be resilient in case of a recession.

Forecast and valuation

We derive a target price of 273p based on an average of the DCF and multiple approach, with an upside potential of 38% to the current share price. We believe using the two methods allows us to capture the value of Biffa's expansion projects in the medium term and also near term expectation on earnings.

We have been conservative and forecast revenue to decline by 14% in FY21 before recovering to a similar level as we have seen pre-COVID 19 in FY22. We forecast a contraction in EBITDA margin of 140bps to 13.7% in FY21 before recovering to 14.9% in FY22.

(Note: the company has a fiscal year-end in March)

Multiple approach: We believe using FY22 EBITDA is more appropriate as it provides a more normalized level of earnings. Using EV/EBITDA multiple of 6x, we arrive at a target price of 245p DCF: In the terminal growth period, we assume a growth rate of 1%, EBITDA margin at 15.1% and WACC of 8%. After including the expected value of £52m of the two EfW projects from the calculation above, we arrive at a target price of 300p.

If Biffa did not suspend the final FY2020 dividend and assume it pays at the same rate as FY2019, the stock is currently trading at 3.7% dividend yield which we see as attractive.

Catalyst: Biffa is reporting FY2020 result on 5 June.

EV/EBITDA - 6x FY2022 EBITDA 245 DCF 300 Target price 272 Current share price 198 Implied upside/downside 38%

Source: Estimates by author

Bottomline

We believe the current share price provides a great entry point to purchase the stock. As recycling and waste management is becoming more of a focus from all parts of society, we believe Biffa is well placed to capture the growth opportunity with its scale and new investments in plastic recycling and EfW facilities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.