Capital Allocation Priorities Aren't Right, But The Valuation At Kimball Is Too Compelling To Ignore

A powerful strategy for our current market is to buy the stock of companies whose prospects have improved but whose prices have dropped. Some businesses are achieving strong results in spite of and, in some cases due to, effects from the coronavirus. I recently wrote an article on one such company, Escalade Incorporated (ESCA), which sells sports and gaming products like basketball hoops, archery equipment, billiards and ping-pong tables, and other games. With the stay-at-home measures put in place across the country, ESCA sales have jumped, as people have needed to buy stuff to do while stuck at home. Yet, the share price is well below the pre-coronavirus trading levels due to indiscriminate selling. I believe that presents an opportunity.

My intent with today's article is to talk about another company that is also experiencing benefits from coronavirus effects, Kimball International (KBAL). KBAL sells furniture to several different verticals like commercial, residential, office, hospitality, education, and healthcare. As it turns out, the coronavirus has increased demand for its healthcare line of products, and sales are strong, giving the company inroads into a profitable sector. Margins have improved. Net income has soared 13% YoY. Yet, the stock price has been cut in half. The company anticipated considerable weakness in some segments looking forward, but those segments have variable costs that can largely be mitigated. Bottom line up-front: companies like KBAL will be the first to recover when the coronavirus has officially subsided. Now presents a tremendous opportunity to own a company whose fundamentals are improving but whose stock price is going down, in spite of managerial missteps.

Quarterly Results

One of my main concerns with ESCA that I mentioned above is that while the coronavirus has helped its results a lot, I don't see it improving the company's business model long term. That, along with other issues, inclined me to label it as a cigar butt investment: worth one last puff. The story is very different at KBAL. While it is seeing some benefit from what the coronavirus has done, management was working hard to strengthen the company long before COVID-19 happened. Those efforts were already showing up in results, with this being the company's sixth consecutive quarter of gross margin expansion. The benefits keep accruing. Rather than review those initiatives now, I invite you to read my other KBAL article here, where I discussed it all in detail. Today I will simply underscore how those initiatives have shown up in the most recently reported quarter, along with COVID-19-related stuff. Some highlights:

Return on Invested Capital of 29.4%, up from 27.7% in the comparable period a year ago.

Net Income grew 19%.

Revenue up only .45%, but cost reduction initiatives powered both gross and operating margins. Operating profit margin went from 5.1% of sales in the comparable period last year to 7.9% this quarter.

There was considerable weakness in the hospitality segment, with revenue down 10%. Had that segment been flat with the prior year's comparable quarter, revenue growth at the overall company would have been up 2.5%.

While these headline numbers are quite good, the reason I say that COVID has been a boon to KBAL is introduced in the following from the 10-Q:

The healthcare vertical sales increase was driven by our continued strategic focus which included aligning resources, building relationships, and introducing new healthcare products in this market which continues to show stability and growth.

The conference call further explained:

Our Kimball Health brand launched a family of health crisis solutions, quick triage designed for quick diagnosis and patient sorting, care team work environment supporting temporary nurse stations and the rapid response patient rooms for makeshift facility. Our National brand also launched a grouping of quick ship products, specifically targeting facilities serving COVID-19 crisis.



Our teams also quickly came up with new ways to serve the immediate need for personal protective equipment. Today, we have manufactured over 7,000 reusable face masks and 10,000 face shields. I am pleased to say we have been able to provide PPE for our entire manufacturing workforce, as well as for healthcare and government workers and nursing home residents in our communities.

Essentially, the demand created by the coronavirus crisis gave KBAL inroads into a segment that will continue to see demand. In the future, when things normalize, those relationships that were established between Kimball and the healthcare entities to which it provided product will give the company repeat business.

The struggles in its hospitality segment is worth discussing. Recall that revenues there went down 10%, and it will likely be far worse in the second quarter. COVID has wreaked havoc on the travel and tourism industry, of which hotels are an integral part. This has put a halt to most orders within that hospitality vertical.

Their hospitality vertical is highly variable in terms of both sales and associated costs, allowing the company to adapt well to circumstances. A question from the conference call sheds light on the subject:

Greg Burns Okay. And then specifically to the Hospitality market, can you just help me better understand the makeup of that market? How much is project-based versus maybe day- to-day, like refurbishment-type business? Because I would assume like the - some of the large projects that are - have been started, they have to be completed and furnished. But maybe you're seeing more of the delays on the day-to-day. Can you just talk about maybe the dynamic of that market and how that - how you see that evolving over the next few quarters? Kristie Juster Sure. So, in the hospitality market, the majority of our business in Hospitality is renovation, and it is on a project basis. So there is very little day-to-day business that really sits in the hospitality spectrum. On the orders that we have seen, the impact on the Hospitality business is a delay and a push out in orders. We have not seen cancellation in orders. And we are just seeing a difference in timing in the orders that we've had in our backlog. We were very strong in hospitality and had quite a few orders positioned for the back half of the year. And so, we do servicing - we do see servicing that order base, that backlog throughout multiple quarters. But we have not seen any cancellations to date. And we are seeing some of the end users wanting to accelerate the renovations as the occupancy is light due to the crisis. Michelle Schroeder There - yes. I was going to say, there is one thing that I would add to that. Tom had asked about Hospitality, too. Maybe just mention that. Our Hospitality - about 75% or so of our Hospitality is purchased through supply partners. We don't actually manufacture. So it's more of a variable model on the Hospitality side. Tom Maher So, is that more of a - that's assembly more for you? Michelle Schroeder It's actually we're purchasing finished product.

This means that while sales may continue to go down substantially, so will the costs. I will add that most of its sales done within the hospitality vertical are brokered through independent sales reps, not actual employees of the company. There too, then, the commission based costs will therefore be highly variable. This vertical has very low fixed costs. I will also draw attention to the fact that as of the date of Kimball's conference call and as shown in the quote above, orders have only been delayed, not cancelled. Across all segments, $18 million worth of sales has been delayed to ship in future quarters.

Weather the storm

Kimball is in a strong position to weather the adverse economic effects brought on by COVID-19. The company has a net cash position of $90 million, with $75 available to it on a revolver. It anticipates all sources of liquidity to fund its operations for at least a year, even with the impact on sales from COVID-19-related disruptions. Interestingly, KBAL re-affirmed its commitment to the dividend by declaring a quarterly payment of $.09 a share, in line with previous. That gives the company a yield of 3.6%. While KBAL stated that the dividend is certainly on the chopping block if things stay bad or get worse, it is interesting to me that the company is still paying it. Apparently, it is so confident in its business prospects that it still feels comfortable returning that cash to shareholders. I wouldn't have minded a dividend cut given the conditions, especially due to the fact that next quarter will very likely be worse than the last. From the conference call:

Recently, order rates have softened throughout the month, with our commercial and institutional markets down 23% from year ago end of April levels, and a 78% decline in orders to our Hospitality vertical. While there is consistent quoting activity in the commercial market, delivery schedules vary depending on the impact of state mandates. Mitigating this impact is our strong backlog, which amounted to $187 million at the end of the third quarter, approximately $100 million of which is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter. We also expect to derive additional cost benefits from our transformation plan during the fourth quarter.

The news about the backlog is great. We shall see if it holds up.

More On Capital Allocation

Another costs savings initiative for KBAL is to cut CAPEX in half during the next quarter, the final quarter for its fiscal year. This will save the company around $3 million. However, I would much rather the company maintain CAPEX and build out the business and cut the dividend rather than keep the dividend and cut CAPEX. I have to call into question its capital allocation priorities. Investing in the core business should take priority over everything else. Suspending the dividend would save the company $3.5 million, more than the savings from cutting CAPEX. Many other businesses in the world are cutting their dividends. KBAL had the perfect excuse to do so, if nothing else then just to shore up cash in case things get worse and/or stay bad. No one would have faulted the company for doing so. I disagree with its decision to maintain the dividend.

Another peculiar matter, also having to do somewhat with the KBAL's maintenance of the dividend, is its stock buyback activity in the quarter. The company retired 81,000 shares for $1,664,000 during the three months ended March 31 2020. This means it paid, on average, $20.54 per share. Consider that in context of this chart showing price action during the quarter:

Data by YCharts

The stock was trading above $20 for only a short time, less than a month. Apparently, the company front-loaded all their stock repurchases. Why didn't KBAL see the obvious value in its shares during February and March and opportunistically repurchase a lot more, or at least as much as would be prudent given the circumstances? Furthermore, KBAL announced in the conference call that it is suspending its share buyback program. It doesn't signal much confidence in the company's business if it can't see value in buying its own shares at these very low levels.

To put all these elements together and summarize, we have management that has decided to forego CAPEX, which powers the business, and forego buybacks at super-depressed levels which will power all per share business fundamental metrics looking forward, so that it can maintain a dividend that does nothing for the business proper? In fact, paying dividends hurts the business, as it reduces liquidity - a particularly important thing during a crisis. I really disagree with the capital allocation decisions here. My bullishness has been tempered considerably. However, that has been counter-acted quite a bit by the value proposition.

Valuation

In my previous article on KBAL, I ran a couple of DCF analysis scenarios, one being using the low end of managerial guidance of 4% revenue growth and 150 bps worth of margin expansion in coming years. The resulting intrinsic value was $14.40. Obviously, the coronavirus is going to drastically change what is going to happen. So that remodel has to be redone. Here is my worksheet:

I used the TTM revenue number and went from there. With impacts from the coronavirus, I assumed a decline in revenue that amounts to -2.26% by this time in 2021. From there, I assume the company is able to recover and grow revenues annually by 3% each year, below even the low end of its 4% goal. I also assume that margins take a hit next year well down to 5%. After next year, margins climb back to their long-term average of 6.7%, and then expand incrementally from there, up to 7.8% in 2028. I then used a free cash flow growth in perpetuity rate of 1%. Capex stays the same throughout, at the long-term average of 3.17% of sales. My required rate of return is 12%, so that goes in as the discount rate.

To put all this in historically context, just last year the company's cash from operations margin was 8.4%. Revenue growth has historically been 5% annually. Free cash flow per share doubled between 2016 and 2019. So, my assumptions are that KBAL struggles considerably for a long time. Even with these sluggish inputs, intrinsic value is still $10.31 per share. The stock price closed at $10.28 on Friday. The day before that, it was down at $9.29. The market is utterly pessimistic about KBAL's future prospects. I don't think it will be that bad, so I am a buyer.

Conclusion

I have soured on Kimball. Interesting aspects of managerial prowess, or lack thereof, have emerged during this crisis. I believe the CEO at Kimball is very good at designing and implementing structural plans for cost savings and growth. I believe she is good at inspiring people and setting a clear vision, and then holding teams accountable to achieving the goals. That being said, I don't fully trust her to put cash in the right place at the right time. It made me scratch my head when the company announced its decision to keep the dividend going but sacrifice capital investments in the business itself and forego share buybacks even though the valuation is so low. It is, in fact, the valuation that compels me still. Even if Kimball struggles for the next 8 or so years, a 12% return could be had by buying at today's levels. That is good enough for me.

I have an overweight position in KBAL. Before the coronavirus did its damage to the market, my cost basis was around $17. My fair value estimate was around $19. Since the drop, I have added considerably in the $9-11 range, and my fair value estimate is now in the ballpark of $11-12. If the stock price recovers to $20 within the next year or so, I will possibly sell off the $17 batches to bring my concentration in KBAL down to a more reasonable level. This will allow me to effectively brings my cost basis down, while also containing capital gains taxes by selling those shares that have the slimmest gains. This strategy, of course, depends on what other opportunities exist in the market at that time and what the company does over the next few quarters. I am not recommending that anyone else buy Kimball or replicate my strategy whatsoever. Rather, I hope that my articles and plans merely serve as a launching point or supplement to existing due diligence processes.

