The Great American Onshoring Meets Jefferson Starship Trooper And Jefferson Helicopter Money

Military “Mission Creep,” from domestic supply chains into the Great American Onshoring, is reaching the paradigm-shifting point last seen when Ronald Reagan was US President.

The Community Reinvestment Act is being modified to become a more significant member of the Fed’s toolbox and its implied Inclusivity Mandate.

The Fed is in wartime mode, more specifically it may need to be in Cold War mode.

(Source: niceincontact, caption by the Author)

The Federal Reserve remains on a wartime footing response in relation to COVID-19 and the underlying global trade and currency war hostilities that frame the pandemic. Given the latest political developments, with China, this is probably not a bad position to be in.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

Fed staffers continue to research and seek precedents from the great pandemics and conflagrations past.

(Source: St. Louis Fed, caption by the Author lifted from J.M. Keynes)

The Fed, also, has a particular interest in the Gold Standard and the causes of its demise, which serve as apocryphal lessons about unintended consequences in current times. History is clearly resonating with some Fed staffers. One gets the feeling that the Fed is looking at this current episode in American history through the prism of its past involvement in global wars. It may, however, be more apposite for the Fed to look more closely through the prism of the lessons of the Cold War based on the way that current global-macro events are unfolding.

The last report suggested that what was called the Great American Onshoring would now become bipartisan and doctrinaire, as hostilities with China conflate the basic trade war and COVID-19 agendas into one broader national security imperative. This onshoring process has been confirmed by White House sources, who confided that a strategy to repatriate America’s supply chain exists.

Rising global unemployment and the fact that China imports most of its raw materials are two critical factors that disrupted global supply chains cannot ignore if they are to be permanently re-configured in the post-COVID-19 global economy. The synthesis of the current trade wars with the COVID-19 impact is inevitable as long-term solutions are sought.

The global economy has the challenge of iterating these long-term solutions, in real-time, without triggering a dangerous escalation in hostilities. The advent of national political demagogues and wartime-like command structures, to address the pandemic, implicitly raises the probability of a dangerous escalation in hostilities with each uncoordinated national iteration.

The last report also noted that the Fed was looking forward, with great trepidation, to the reopening phase of the pandemic response. Opening too soon, without mitigating steps in place, was viewed as a risk. In addition, opening too late was also seen as counter-productive by destroying the animal spirits needed for a healthy recovery. General mismanagement of a well-timed reopening was also seen as a threat. The various permutations of these possible outcomes clearly show that the reopening will not go smoothly.

There are just too many things that are uncontrollable and, therefore, can be expected to go wrong through the prism of Murphy’s Law. The application of Murphy’s Law, in what appears to be neo-Malthusian times, does not inspire either animal spirits or confidence.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

A recently released Fed Working Paper about negative wage shocks may help the reader frame the perspective and context of what the Fed does and says in relation to the current pandemic. This well-timed and appositely entitled paper finds strong evidence of negative wage prices shocks and their rigidity, over the medium and long term, which manifest themselves as a long-term trend of falling real wages. If, as is commonly accepted, the current crisis is the worst since the Great Depression, then, there is no hope for the pricing power of labor over the medium to long term.

Little wonder, therefore, that furloughed Americans are satisfied with their cheques. Little wonder, also, that they are loath to spend them all at once. No wonder, at all, that the Federal Government and their employers want them back at work on reduced furlough terms or lower wages, respectively.

(Source: Richmond Fed, caption by the Author)

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin’s latest guidance showed just how concerned the Fed is about this next reopening phase. His interchanging of the words “Full Recovery” with Full Employment, in the title of his guidance, clearly evinced his fears. He sees the potential GDP of the economy as the product of its labor force and its productivity. Clearly, both have been hit by the pandemic. He is also worried that productivity will be threatened in the recovery by new post-pandemic procedures and rules. He also sees that, despite having had some time to learn new skills in the lockdown, there will be a mismatch of skills to job opportunities. His inference is that some jobs have been lost permanently and structural unemployment will have risen as a consequence.

Like Barkin, Chicago Fed president Charles Evans sees the reopening process as fraught with risks. If it does not go well, he will not be surprised. If it does not go well and there is a second outbreak, which requires a further lockdown, he is more than prepared to support the Fed easing further.

(Source: St. Louis Fed, caption by the Author)

The Gung-ho attitude towards moral hazard, by James Bullard’s St. Louis Fed staffers, raised this author’s eyebrows in the last report. The St. Louis Fed staffers identified the overleveraged, in general, as being deserving of the Fed’s largesse. This favoring was done, to the exclusion of the financially responsible, when it comes to a targeted monetary policy stimulus and pandemic support.

(Source: St. Louis Fed, caption by the Author)

Evidently, the St. Louis Fed staffers have reconsidered their initial thesis and refined it. The latest nuance identifies the economically disadvantaged as being more prone to pandemic suffering and, thus, to financial suffering in consequence. Far from recovering, when the economy reopens, this cohort will fall even further behind in the recovery. As the good book says, “Those who are last shall be first.” The St. Louis Fed’s version of the good book, therefore, has God and empirical data on its side with its new nuanced message on whom to target for support going forward.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

The St. Louis Fed’s nuanced climb, to the moral high ground, is compliant with the positioning of the Federal Reserve as an institution. The Federal Reserve Board recently released a politically-correct entitled research study of how the most vulnerable in the great American family are being impacted by the pandemic. The study finds that this economic group is, by far, the most negatively impacted and least capable of standing on its own two feet if the crisis lasts for two to three more months. The Fed is taking the political decision of targeting this group, based on their perceived economic needs.

The St. Louis Fed’s Gung-ho posturing devolves from its president James Bullard. Bullard was a first-adopter of the self-mandated recession response to the pandemic. He now appears to be second-guessing his initial enthusiasm. Now, he worries that a delayed reopening will create a Depression. He, also, now accepts that one size of lockdown does not fit all economic agents in the US economy. He would, therefore, like the less at-risk to be allowed to reopen sooner, so that they can do the heavy-lifting of both the economy and tax-paying to pay for his originally self-mandated recession.

(Source: the Author)

Bullard is also looking externally for risks to the recovery that may force the Fed to act again in the future. He singles the eurozone out as an elevated risk after the German Constitutional Court has recently opined ambiguously on the legality of the ECB’s pandemic response. Bullard draws close parallels, from the current eurozone developments, to the point after the GFC when the Fed was considering monetary policy normalization. This normalization proved to be premature after the eurozone’s Grexit Crisis led to further rounds of QE from both the ECB and the Fed.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

This author originally cited the ECB as the invisible hand on the FOMC that would nudge for NIRP in the US. Evidently, Bullard is of a similar view. Mr. Market concurs as the US forward curve is now negative in 2021. Bullard has, simply, put down his marker which he can refer to later, if and when he needs to start guiding for NIRP, as another crisis breaks out in the eurozone.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by William Blake)

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard also signaled that the Fed is refining an old tool in order for it to become a sharper tool, to focus its inclusivity agenda, under the general heading of pandemic response. Brainard’s emphasis on the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), in a recent webinar on post-pandemic reconstruction, hinted strongly that it will become a significant tool in the Fed’s toolbox going forward from here.

This sharpening of the CRA, also, infers that a new Inclusivity Mandate is being assumed by the Fed de facto rather than mandated by Congress de jure.

Lael Brainard’s signal resonated with the latest one from Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic. Bostic foresees many different recovery trajectories playing out across the United States. This heterogeneous recovery envelope will clearly involve lower trajectories for the low-paid in his view. He then correlates the level of pay received, inversely, with the risks taken during the pandemic. Applying his subjective correlation-coefficient, he then singles out the low-paid as justified targets for further monetary policy stimulus in the future.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by Pete Seeger)

The New York Fed’s contribution, to the inclusivity mandate in the COVID-19 context debate, is more empirical and less moralistic than that of its peers. There must be something about New Yorkers that always makes them follow the money. In this case, this is exactly what the New York Fed’s researchers have done. The researchers found that the Fed’s Payment Protection Programme (PPP) loans have not necessarily gone to those most impacted by the virus. Thus, in the near future, when the Fed needs data to support its moral and political judgment in more targeted lending the New York Fed’s analysis will be useful.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Pete Seeger)

The New York Fed’s PPP findings should be put into the wider context of its recent Q1/2020 Consumer Credit Report. US Consumers continued to compound debt at quite a pace before the pandemic hit. The pandemic outbreak raises questions about the sustainability of the debts incurred and the desire for further indebtedness and/or bank willingness to lend going forward.

By penalizing those who need economic support the most, the US mortgage banks are tightening lending standards. The economic headwind from this tightening will vitiate against the Federal authorities' attempts to bring the economy back from the brink. The mortgage banks are, thus, coercing the Federal authorities to give them a bailout promise by backstopping these riskier loans.

In preparation, for further significant deterioration in credit, the disparate regulatory agencies who oversee it are trying to streamline and standardize the ways that they and firms that they oversee quantify the problem. Having everyone on the same accounting page is a good step to take when addressing a credit crisis. Going into this next credit crisis, at least the regulators will be reading from the same page as the firms that they regulate.

(Source: investing.com, caption by the Author)

Consumer credit data, from March, indicates the biggest ever recorded decennial retrenchment in response to the pandemic and the closing of retail outlets. Consumers, thus, are already showing a significant propensity to save in order to address their massive debt pile.

The PPP should, thus, be looked at as briefly upholding consumers’ ability to pay their debts. Without an economic reopening and a swift return of jobs, the pile of consumer debt will be unsustainable. This author, therefore, suggests that the Fed’s targeted support and its balance sheet will be aimed at this pile of unsustainable consumer debt in the future. Of course, the banks would also like the US Treasury to guarantee these consumer loans too if the balloon is to remain inflated. The risk of a new credit crisis is, therefore, a very clear and present danger.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Pete Seeger)

To be fair, to the New York Fed, they have tried to address the debt sustainability issue. The problem is that they have no visibility on the impact of the pandemic. The opinion provided is therefore speculative at best. This opinion states that “we (the New York Fed) find that a substantial proportion of indebted households and individuals will potentially be able to benefit from a payment moratorium provided by the CARES Act, while a smaller share will have some ability to draw on already existing credit lines from credit cards and HELOCs.” It is reasonable to assume, based on this vague disclaimer, that the Fed is going to target consumer indebtedness with significant measures, going forward, once the visibility is quantified.

(Source: Richmond Fed, caption by the Author)

The Richmond Fed’s attempt to address the debt sustainability issue is far more disingenuous than that of the New York Fed. The Richmond Fed’s team posits the theory that a central bank will be forced to enable a large debt burden by maintaining low interest rates. They then laughingly assume that American fiscal and monetary policy coordination will allow the Fed to normalize monetary policy once a crisis has passed.

Apparently, a strong economic recovery and/or enlightened behavior of the fiscal agency will pay down debts incurred in a counter-cyclical manner. The researchers have subjectively assumed a strong recovery when all the current evidence contradicts this assumption. This counter-cyclical paying down of debt has not been the case since the GFC either. This Richmond Fed analysis totally ignores the fact that US private and public debt has ballooned since the GFC and has never been paid down counter-cyclically at any time in the post-crisis economic expansion. On the contrary, the debt has grown pro-cyclically. Also, the Fed’s balance sheet has never shrunk. In fact, the attempt by the Fed to normalize monetary policy in 2018 triggered a swift deceleration in economic activity that then required a spectacular monetary policy U-turn in 2019. The Fed’s balance sheet has now ballooned from circa $4 trillion pre-pandemic to circa $6 trillion and rising. The Richmond Fed is talking about a theoretical US economy, that does not exist in practice.

Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan believes that the reopening must be done gradually to avoid blowback. Interestingly, he describes the investment in protective equipment and processes as the highest ROE available for investment. This implies a hidden bias, on his part, to divert Fed emergency lending in this direction.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

The US Treasury’s share of the debt mountain seems to be destined for the Fed’s balance sheet. In addition, this debt will be kicked so far down the road as to make the utility of paying it down counter-cyclically vanish. The New York Fed recently announced that it will be buying the US Treasury’s new 20-year bonds. Evidently, the debt profile of the US Treasury is being extended into the future and the Federal Reserve will then warehouse this debt at extremely low rates of interest for its debtors.

This author also notes that Bullard and all other Fed speakers have, thus far, avoided the elephant in the room which is China, and the President’s linking of the current trade war to the pandemic. This author wonders if the Fed is just being cute or if it is strategically blind. He suspects the former.

Richmond Fed president Thomas Barkin is seeing the threat much closer to home than Bullard. In the last report, his fears for the recovery were focussed on the handling of the reopening. He continues to expand on this practical hurdle. In his view, "the biggest stimulus of all would be real clarity and consistency and unanimity among public officials saying that if you do these seven things don’t worry about it you will be safe."

Based on his Big Brother analysis of cell-phone locations, Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic does not yet see any enthusiasm from consumers and workers to return to the physical economy. The permanence of the jobs created, in the reopening, is the key to the sustainability of the recovery, going forward, in his opinion. Thus far, this permanence appears lacking in the data that Bostic is following.

Cleveland Fed president Loretta Mester openly accepts that the next target for the Fed’s emergency support will be the states and cities. Her view of the reopening is that the authorities must be very circumspect, hence her belief that they will need targeted support from the Fed.

(Source: Philadelphia Fed, caption by the Author)

Philadelphia Fed president Patrick T. Harker has collapsed the numerous economic recovery profiles down into two, key baselines, from which to work based on the heterogeneous composition of the US economy.

Based on Harker’s best-case, the Fed may have to ease again. Based on his worst-case, the Fed definitely has to ease again. His bias is, therefore, to the downside. Despite this bias, he still remains firmly against NIRP. Perhaps he is saving it for that rainy day.

(Source: Strategist, caption and editing by the Author)

The prize for being the most Gung-ho, in relation to moral hazard, must go to the New York Fed, however. This author has suggested that, as monetary policy and asset management become conflated at the Zero Bound, the Fed will outsource monetary policy to what he refers to as the Masters of the Asset Class Universe.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

Most alarmingly, in this author’s perspective, the President is, similarly, outsourcing economic policymaking to the same Masters of the Universe. Fiscal policy and monetary policy have, thus, been sub-contracted out to the same asset managers. One should, therefore, expect the liquidity from fiscal and monetary policy to circulate in the assets of the American economy which these Masters “manage.”

Nobody, currently, seems to care about the very obvious conflicts of interest involved in all this policy subcontracting. The old myth that markets are the best allocators of capital is unquestioningly being bandied around as the justification for this subcontracting. Nobody seems to have noticed that the markets doing the allocating are private markets controlled, not to say rigged, by the same advisers who happen to also be the market-makers.

One must, therefore, assume that policymakers care more about the value of their stock and bond portfolios and somehow equate these valuations with the economic health of the rest of the nation.

(Source: the Author)

It was also speculated that a new asset management product called QETFs would emerge out of this conflation and outsourcing process.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

Evidently, the COVID-19 pandemic has moved plans for putative QETFs forward. The New York Fed recently announced that it will start buying corporate bond ETFs in May as part of its Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF).

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

Former Master of the Asset Class Universe turned Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida appeared to forecast even more QETF buying in the future. His personal baseline sees the economy recovering in H2/2020. Evidently, this recovery will need further monetary policy support as he also forecasts that “forceful, proactive and aggressive” will be needed “until we’re (the Fed is) comfortable the economy is on the road to recovery, especially for Main Street. We can’t minimize that we are in recession here.” More monetary policy subcontracting, by the Fed to Wall Street, is thus synonymous with support for Main Street; or so Clarida would have his audience believe. The conflicted situation has become so embarrassing that Wall Street is now front-running the Masters’ QETF buying on behalf of the Fed.

It is no surprise, therefore, that the Fed is talking up its support for those most impacted by COVID-19. This indicates not only a sense of guilt but also a diversion and distraction away from the conflicted re-directing of the Fed’s stimulus, from Main Street to Wall Street, by the Masters. When the Wall Street bonuses balloon and some in Congress start to connect the dots, the Fed will need to have some distractions to hide behind. No doubt Wall Street will create an ETF of the left-behind and their assets specifically for this purpose!

The prize for being the least Gung-ho should probably be awarded to San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly. Daly has written off 2020 and sees the US economy in contraction for the whole year. The H2/2020 rebound is not on her baseline. Instead, she sees the preparations being made this year leading to economic growth next year. One hopes that these preparations are not, in fact, being made for a continuation of the pandemic environment in such a way as to lead to growth which, on-trend, is weaker than it has been since the GFC.

The changes being made, thus far, are yielding weaker aggregate demand so this author does not share Daly’s hopes about 2021. Growth in 2021 being stronger than in 2020 is meaningless. It needs to be stronger than it was on average between 2009 and 2019 for it to be real growth. A continuation of the current global trade war conditions into 2021 almost guarantees this sub-optimal growth outcome.

(Source: San Francisco Fed, caption by the Author)

Daly’s view appears to be based on the findings of her staffers. They see a heterogeneous recovery of many diverse paths. Worryingly, they find that absent unprecedented hiring, unemployment could remain in double digits into 2021.

Minnesota Fed president Neel Kashkari comes very close to taking Daly’s prize for being the least Gung-ho. He states that whilst Americans should “hope” for a swift economic rebound, they should be “prepared” for a much more protracted one.

Kashkari also believes that the current employment situation data significantly understates the scale of the problem, because it is not catching those who are no longer seeking work. Based on his views, he advises the Federal Government to focus its fiscal support exclusively on those who need it most; so that it does not run out of fiscal resources for the extended period of time that it takes this cohort to recover. He estimates that this could be up to two years.

As the Fed moves through the monetary policy toolbox and subcontracts out some of the tools to Wall Street, the obvious conclusion is that it has fewer tools left to deal with a future crisis and or a failed economic re-opening. It’s increasing reliance on guidance also signals that there is very little left apart from words in the toolbox. The emergence of CRA as a more significant tool confirms this thesis.

Evidently, the Fed is also getting more worried about its toolkit because some of its members have been waxing lyrical about some of the more wildly unconventional tools remaining. Negative Interest rates quickly spring to mind from the theoretical part of the toolbox. A current poll of speakers ranging from Chairman Powell to Charles Evans and Raphael Bostic ascribe a low probability to NIRP currently. Predictably, President Trump has weighed in that the Fed should “accept” NIRP; according to him “It’s a GIFT.” Bostic also rules out the Fed buying equities. Once it has run out of corporate bond ETFs to buy, as the BOJ has done, the probability that it buys equity ETFs logically rises, however.

(Source: Chicago Fed)

Evans is deeply engaged in the process of scenario forecasting. His most likely scenarios do not involve a swift return to normality. If anything, they show a permanently adjusted reality that will then take much longer to achieve positive economic outcomes.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

Summing up and looking forward, on behalf of his team, Chairman Powell’s latest guidance was cautious and a little dissonant. He offered nothing in the way of new tools and initiatives, however, he promised to do more should the economic situation deteriorate further as he suspects that it may.

The impression left by Powell is that the economy will have to try and stand on its own two feet until the Fed and/or fiscal policy step back in. Powell plaintively called for more fiscal stimulus to do some more heavy lifting. On the subject of NIRP, he was ambiguous. He did not rule it out, he just commented: “not for now.” President Trump will be energized to demand NIRP and Mr. Market will be encouraged to discount some more of it.

San Francisco Fed president Mary Daly was unable to add anything more meaningful, to Powell’s synopsis, other than to confirm that the reopening will be slow and fraught with risks.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by Kid Creole)

Chairman Powell has, also, unwittingly, set himself up to be the domestic villain. He will play his role alongside the various, oriental and occidental, global villains in the great game of US presidential re-election and pandemic politics. The Republican campaign strategy is a negative one. Assigning blame and complicity, for undermining America’s global position in this time of war, is how they hope to win the Presidential election (assuming that they can’t get it delayed!).

The Republicans have, thus, wasted little time in quoting the hapless Fed Chairman as their reason not to back a further stimulus at this point in time. If he doesn’t see the need to ease, then the Republicans don’t see a need for a further pandemic fiscal response either. The blame for a renewed economic slump will thus fall on Chairman Powell and he will be forced to ease further, possibly to go NIRP as the President wishes.

Minnesota Fed president Neel Kashkari saw the trap being set and swiftly responded by stating that Congress needs to approve a new support package for those at the lower end of the income spectrum. As coincidence would have it, or not, the Minnesota Fed also had a newly released Working Paper, to hand, in support of Kashkari’s swift response. The paper sets out the reasoning to expect a slow, challenged, and tenuous economic recovery, that is: “because the lockdown disproportionately disrupts the employment of workers who need years to find stable jobs.”

The last report observed President Trump’s seizing of the initiative and the moral high ground, whilst changing public focus from his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to the alleged source of the virus in China. The President has now followed through on his threat to bar the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board’s savings fund from investing in China. If the optics of this play well, others will follow and capital flows to China will be choked-off to become confluent with what this author describes as the Great Onshoring of supply chains and business processes back to America. The Chinese were expected to retaliate proportionally by choking-off capital flows to America. The gradual escalation of this tightening of flows was assumed to be a net headwind for the global economy and global trade in general.

If the optics of this initiative play out well, this author also expects that President Trump will then look to channel Federal pandemic support to those companies engaged in the Great Onshoring. The Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Protection Purchase (PPP) tool will also come under pressure to align itself with White House policy. Companies with business processes in China will receive less or no support. This form of protectionism may end up at the WTO, but the President has effectively canceled America’s membership of this global arbitration body in any case so it’s largely academic.

(Source: Bloomberg)

In a further escalation, President Trump has directly linked the current trade deal negotiations with China’s handling of the COVID-19 information channel to its trade partners. He also intends to exploit this initiative, by embracing US Dollar strength, in order to put further pressure on the Fed to go NIRP.

Hinting at further escalation, by way of the Great Onshoring, the President then suggested that further punitive taxes may be levied on American companies' external operations. China’s proportionate response in the escalation, will allegedly involve invoking its threatened “unreliable entity list” and then penalizing those US Companies on it who do business in China.

This author notes that this alleged Chinese response practically guarantees the Great Onshoring back to America, so effectively President Trump has won the tactical skirmish, and China is unwittingly giving him a strategic victory by responding in kind.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

The latest signals from the New York Fed suggest that the subtle pressure to align with the White House has been felt and is currently under evaluation. Arguably, the Fed is already doing its bit by trying to keep the cost of capital cheap, which should inherently make supply chains more transferable.

Rather than get dragged into politics, the Fed will play it by the numbers. A recent study, by the New York Fed, has found that American large-company supply chains in China have been less impacted, by the COVID-19 disruption, than those of smaller companies.

Large companies have more skin in the game and their supply chains are, thus, more inert. Pressure must first be felt from a deterioration in trade war fundamentals for them to make significant steps to onshore away from China. President Trump, therefore, needs to raise tariffs and the invective against China. He should also look seriously at whom is favored by Federal assistance if he wishes to nudge the Great American Onshoring along. Currently, the Fed does not need to get seriously involved in the process more than it currently has done. Things could, however, change very rapidly in this election year as the President pulls out all the stops to improve his re-election chances.

(Source: CBS, caption by the Author)

The last report also noted what was termed by this author as mission creep, whereby the Department of Defence assumes a greater control and influence over America’s industrial supply chains. This streamlining mission, of economic and national security policy, has crept a little further recently. FEMA is now in the process of shifting its supply chains over to the Defence Department’s control. The President has also announced that the military will be the repository and dispenser of a COVID-19 vaccine when it is ready. The President already has his issues with the healthcare sector in general. After establishing a military bridgehead and budget, into enemy territory, what is there to prevent him from repeating Sherman’s scorched-earth march through the healthcare sector?

In fact, in the bigger picture, the military seems to be focal to President Trump’s plans for the economy beyond healthcare and supply chains.

(Sources: Timemagazine and investing.com, caption and editing by the Author)

A recent report discussed the US military mission creep into space, as President Trump embraces his inner-Reagan and America re-embraces Star Wars in its existential conflict with China.

(Source: USAToday, caption by Francis Scott Key)

The President recently revealed the flag, behind which he will blaze a glorious trail into battle beyond the stars. These colors don’t run. The US fiscal deficit must now follow. And the Fed must follow both of them.

Dick Cheney used to say that “deficits don’t matter.” President Trump will say that they, in fact, will pay for themselves if interest rates are made negative by the Fed. They will also create jobs for all the currently unemployed folks in the industries of the future that get onshored. Technologies that spin-off from this national security imperative are tomorrow’s NASDAQ giants. The model is tried and tested.

(Source: Wikipedia, sung by Nat King Cole, caption by the Author)

This is, therefore, not the stuff of fantasies. It happened before, in the 1980s, so the business model is proven. It also led to the crushing defeat of the Soviet Union, within a decade, so the political case is very sound.

Historians may point back to the, allegedly, random combination of COVID-19 and the US Space Force and note that a quantum paradigm shift occurred at this point. If President Trump is re-elected, history may ultimately be kind to him also. Some wags may even note that America and President Trump will both actually owe China a great thank-you for the glorious economic expansion and conquest of space that ensued the Great Plague of the Twenty-First Century.

Since the COVID-19 virus is, currently, the center of gravity of economic and political threat analysis policymaking has, in practice, been devolved to the national security apparatus. As with the subcontracting of economic policymaking to the Masters of the Universe, most Americans seem blissfully unaware or unconcerned by this. Most noticeably, Constitutional Legal custodians and guardians seem ominously silent on the continuity of government protocols that have now subsumed the Constitution.

The signal emitted, by this mission creep, to America’s would-be enemies is that the estimated probability that the country is preparing for war, on an unprecedented universal scale, is continuing to rise to become the most probable thesis.

Based on this signal, other nations have to react by escalating their own unilateral preparations for the same outcome. A multilateral global solution to the pandemic, thus, recedes lower in estimative probability terms. The great reopening of the American economy, therefore, has growing global and galactic headwinds already awaiting it. Negative interest rates effectively pay all the combatants to accelerate the advance to global and galactic contact. If and when America goes NIRP all bets on anything other than conflict may be off.

Hopefully, at that point in the future, somebody will remember that NIRP pays you to sweat in peacetime rather than to bleed in wartime. The heavenly omens do not, however, portend well.

(Source: NBCnews, caption by the Author)

This author also notes the latest Chinese response, which has not only confirmed his thesis but also affirmed the process of the Great Onshoring and what lies beyond. China did not so much rain on President Trump’s recent Space Force parade as rain satellite debris on it. No blood was drawn on this occasion, however, first blood was drawn rhetorically speaking. What follows first bloodletting is often very unpleasant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.