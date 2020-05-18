XRT: Retail Has Been Providing Alpha, Time To Take Some Profits

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I recommended during the height of the sell-off, and this call has paid off handsomely. Despite a challenging investment climate, XRT rallied as consumers increased their spend at e-commerce outlets and hoarded supplies at big-box chains and grocery stores. Further, XRT's discount to the broader market encouraged value investors to buy, as the fund was priced for a worst-case scenario.

While the fund's recent performance has been strong, I am now downgrading my outlook a bit. The rise in the share price was welcomed, but I believe it may be too optimistic considering where our economy stands. Millions of Americans are out of work, and consumer sentiment has plunged. Retail sales as a whole markedly declined in April, and May is not looking much better. While I believe XRT remains a preferred way to play the retail space, I see limited upside remaining from here.

Background

First, a little about XRT. The fund's objective is "to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index." Currently, the fund is trading at $36.95/share and has an annual yield of 2.06%. I covered XRT fairly recently in late March, when I felt the fund was poised for a rebound. In hindsight, this was a great call. Not only has XRT seen a strong gain, but it has markedly beaten the S&P 500, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given how strong XRT's recent performance has been, I thought it was an opportune time to take another look at the fund to see if I should change my rating. After review, while I like this fund for retail exposure, I think out-performance is unlikely to continue over the broader market. As such, I am downgrading my outlook to "neutral," and I will explain why in detail below.

Consumer Sentiment and Retail Sales On The Decline

To begin, I want to take a look at the two primary reasons why I am more cautious now on XRT. In my last review, I noted that while I liked the fund's value proposition, the fund was heavily exposed to two key risks - declining consumer sentiment and retail sales. Both had been falling in the short term, and I was concerned those trends would continue and ultimately pressure the fund. In hindsight, both of these risks did materialize, yet XRT has held up very well. While this is a positive for current investors, it makes me wonder how much longer these gains can last. This is especially true because both figures are in worse shape now than they were in March, which is troubling.

Taking a look at consumer sentiment first, the story is not too surprising. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has clearly taken its toll on consumers, and the April reading has come in at a multi-year low. While that metric is worrying in and of itself, what is more worrying to me is the sharpness of the drop, illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, the April sentiment reading indicates consumers are very concerned about their current and future prospects, and this is likely to have an impact on actual consumer spending for the short term, if not longer.

For support, let us look at actual retail sales, which are also quite disappointing. While there were some positive takeaways from last month's figures, the broad summary was sales fell dramatically. In fact, the month-over-month change set a negative record, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

The primary takeaways from these stories are not positive. I was concerned during the writing of my last review that these trends would get worse, and that was absolutely the case. However, XRT has shot markedly higher, which makes me concerned the fund has moved too far, too fast. While some states are beginning to open across the country, the recovery is going to take some time, and May is already half over. Seeing that we entered the month at multi-year lows in sentiment and retail sales, I have to imagine May figures will be quite bleak as well. This presents a headwind for XRT going forward.

Some Signs Of Strength in XRT's Top Holdings

From the previous paragraph, it should be clear that my outlook is much less optimistic than it was during my last review. However, I want to reiterate that I am not "bearish" on this fund. Retail stocks have held up surprisingly well, despite these negative readings, as investors are focusing more on the future and potential re-opening of economies. While I see merit to planning for better times ahead, I think investors should be careful not to get ahead of themselves because I believe the next few months will be incredibly challenging. However, XRT investors specifically have valid reasons for holding on to this fund. One reason is the fund does not just hold traditional retail, but also offers investors exposure in the e-commerce world. This was a trait I emphasized in my last review, and it turns out to have served the fund quite well in the short term. A key reason why has been the strong performance of some popular e-commerce companies, which saw strong sales growth in April, despite the historically poor figures for the sector overall, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

I view this statistic quite positively, as it shows consumers are spending in some categories, namely in the e-commerce world. As stay-at-home orders intensified in March and April, it makes logical sense that more shopping would occur online. This has accelerated a trend that has been on-going for years, and could be difficult to reverse even after stay-at-home orders are lifted. As consumers get more comfortable buying online, getting them back into traditional retail stores is going to be a challenge.

So wait, you say, how can this be a positive for XRT, which is a fund invested in retail? The good news is, while XRT does hold many traditional retail names, it is also quite diverse, and has exposure to those very same e-commerce names that were large winners in April. In fact, all those of the stocks mentioned, AMZN, W, and ETSY, are in the top ten holdings of XRT. In fact, they collectively make up over 8% of total fund assets, as shown below:

Source: State Street

My point here is to emphasize that while I feel the retail sector will come under pressure in the months ahead, XRT should hold up moderately well given its exposure to e-commerce. This is a sub-sector of retail that has flourished, and that will help limit downside. While I believe out-performance of XRT will be difficult over the next few months, this exposure should help protect investors against large losses. This provides support for my "neutral" rating.

A Rebound Will Take Time To Materialize

My next point dives into some of the reasons behind the drop in retail sales, as well as the stunning decline in consumer sentiment. As investors are more than likely aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has rattled investor and consumer confidence around the globe. While a health crisis is never a positive thing, the impact on the American worker has been particularly devastating. As many businesses have temporarily (and in some cases permanently) closed their doors, job losses have piled up. The end result has been a wiping out of millions of jobs that took years to add to the economy, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

This is obviously a very negative statistic, although it has been buffeted somewhat in the immediate term by unemployment assistance and stimulus checks authorized by Congress. However, these measures are only intended to be temporary, and it is unclear how quickly the economy will be able to add back those jobs lost, to the tune of over twenty million, once states re-open.

This fact has not been lost on homeowners, many of whom are struggling with lost jobs, declining income, and health worries. As a result, a rising number of homeowners are taking advantage of forbearance plans currently being allowed by the federal housing agencies. While these plans do not eliminate the debt, they allow homeowners to delay mortgage payments, while still remaining "current" on their mortgages. As the crisis has worsened, the number of homeowners participating in these plans has risen consistently:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is homeowners are feeling particularly concerned about their economic prospects right now, and that is going to pressure discretionary spend for quite some time. As I noted, these forbearance plans do not change the total debt owed, homeowners will need to play catch-up once this crisis is over. This will strain budgets for sure, as it seems unlikely to me that homeowners unable to make their payments now, will suddenly be able to overpay (in order to make up for missed payments) any time soon. The end result will be a cutback on discretionary items, which will challenge many retail names, especially those that do not sell necessities. The longer this crisis drags on, the more homeowners are going to participate in these forbearance programs, which means less money will be available for spending in other areas even after economies open back up. Homeowners are going to have to cut back on spending elsewhere to catch up on their mortgages, and that will present a challenge to household budgets around the country.

Discount To Market Still Large, Has Narrowed Slightly

My final point takes a look at one of my top reasons for recommending XRT the last time around, which was the fund's relative valuation. Simply, XRT has traded at a sharp discount to the broader market for quite some time, and that discount had widened considerably during the March sell-off. I viewed this as a great opportunity to go long the fund, and it ended up being a timely bet. Fortunately, XRT still trades at a relatively cheap price compared to the S&P 500. However, given its recent out-performance, this discount has narrowed a bit over the past six weeks, as shown in the chart below:

XRT P/E (March) S&P 500 P/E (March) XRT Valuation Discount to the S&P 500 (December) 10.3 19.1 46% XRT Current P/E S&P 500 Current P/E XRT Valuation Discount to the S&P 500 12.2 20.5 40%

Sources: State Street, Multpl.com

Clearly, even with the recent narrowing of the discount, XRT still looks quite cheap in comparison to the broader market. However, its valuation is rising faster than the broader market, at a time when retail is coming under enormous pressure. While XRT is certainly not "expensive," compared to the market, its rising valuation at a time of declining retail sales should raise some eyebrows. I believe this reality offers some justification for locking in some profits now, as I do not believe rising valuations are sustainable until we see more clarity on the COVID-19 situation.

Bottom line

XRT has delivered alpha in the short term, which may be surprising to some investors. Buying into retail while lock-downs were in place and retail sales were declining seemed counter-intuitive, but I viewed its March low as an opportunity to buy into a sector that I believed was oversold. While the backdrop in the retail space has not improved much since my last review, XRT's strong performance has been helped by its large discount to the broader market, as well as its e-commerce exposure. Further, progress at the state level, in terms of re-opening economies, has some investors optimistic that the worst is past us. While I hope this is true, I have now shifted to a more cautious outlook on XRT. The fund's move higher has been dramatic, and while I believed XRT would register a positive return, I did not expect its out-performance to be quite so impressive. The retail sector remains challenging, and consumers are short on confidence, jobs, and cash. Therefore, I believe taking some profits in XRT would be well-advised, and would recommend investors think very carefully before starting new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.