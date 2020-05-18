Aurora Cuts Costs, But Significant Challenges Remain

The company is still producing three times as much as it sells, which helps brings it closer positive Adjusted EBITDA but is not good for the business.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) rallied hard in the latter half of the week, roaring back to double off its lows of Thursday morning. A combination of several things likely led to the rally:

Selling fatigue following day after day of declines leading up to and following the reverse split

Low expectations

Management demonstrated significant cost cuts and capex cuts and reiterated its projection of positive Adjusted EBITDA in calendar Q3

Management characterization of its remaining "at the market" (ATM) offering as a "rainy day" facility that the company may not need to tap before it reaches positive Adjusted EBITDA

The first two reasons are largely technical and, while certainly important to the price movement in the short term, are not substantively related to the long-term performance of the company, so I won't focus on them here.

Positive Adjusted EBITDA - A Closer Look

Management said on the conference call that the continuing cost cuts have put the company on a path to reach positive Adjusted EBITDA in the fiscal third quarter. This is undoubtedly positive news, but needs to be kept in perspective. Net revenue for the first calendar quarter was $78.4 million (see earnings release). This was boosted by consumers stocking product at the beginning of the lockdowns in March, but we will assume this is run-rate revenue for now. Applying Aurora's "Adjusted Gross Margin" (which appears to take out sales depreciation and other non-cannabis costs that are included in GAAP gross margin) of 54%, that leaves us with $42.3 million of gross profit. Management stated that its run-rate SG&A and R&D is now below $55 million and $5 million, respectively. Presumably, one would also need to deduct the non-cannabis costs associated that were adjusted out of the Adjusted Gross Margin. But ignoring that, the company appears to be operating at an Adjusted EBITDA run rate of negative $18 million or more per quarter as of now. That's an improvement over prior quarters, and it certainly seems that with additional cuts to cost of sales and SG&A/R&D, the company could reach its target.

It's Easier To Achieve Positive EBITDA If You Produce 3x Sales

But there are a few caveats. For one, the company has reduced its cash cost per gram to $0.85. That sounds great, and possibly leads the large indoor Canadian growers (though it obviously can't compete with outdoor grows). But it also is calculated based off a quarterly production rate of 36,200 kilograms produced versus 12,700 kilograms sold. That allows the company to spread its costs over nearly three times as much production as it is actually selling. If it were producing similar amounts to what it sells, costs per gram would be higher, and perhaps significantly higher. Management said on the conference call:

... we need to operate at volumes to get the scale efficiency. It's kind of a stepwise function on cost and so, keeping the scale up keeps the costs to produce.

In other words, if the company reduced production to match its sales, costs per unit would go up. These costs currently sit on the balance sheet as inventory, a massive $251 million line item. If pattern holds, this inventory can be written down in a subsequent quarter without affecting the run-rate Adjusted EBITDA target. Growing excess inventory is not a good strategy for the business, but it will help management reach positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Capex And Other Costs

The second point is that positive Adjusted EBITDA doesn't factor in cap ex, and this is a cap ex-heavy industry (at least if one is growing indoors). Depreciation on the facilities is a very real cost. The company expects cap ex to be less than $25 million in the current quarter and even less than that in the calendar third quarter. Reducing cap ex to the bone is surely the best choice for the cash-strapped business, but is not likely sustainable in the long term. The company has over $1 billion in property, plant and equipment on its balance sheet that will need to be maintained, at least as long as it is committed to indoor growing.

Adjusted EBITDA also includes various significant adjustments that represent real costs to the business. Share-based compensation in the quarter was $10.9 million, and was a massive $29.9 million in the quarter before that. Share of losses from investments in associates is also a real cost, as are impairments and one-time cash costs.

The "Rainy Day" ATM Facility

Management discussed its cash position in light of its plan to reach positive Adjusted EBITDA by the third calendar quarter. Aurora ended the first calendar quarter with $230 million of cash and spent just under $155 million of cash in the quarter, of which $55 million was to fund operations and $84 million for capital spending. The company sold $206 million of stock under the ATM program in the quarter and filed a prospectus for another $250 million of capacity under the ATM program. But the good news was that management stated it may not need to use the new capacity:

We expect that our current cash position should be sufficient to fund operations and remaining capital expenditures, requiring for positive EBITDA and free cash flow are achieved and sustainable. The ATM capacity protects the Company and our shareholders as a backstop in a very uncertain environment.

This was later picked up by an analyst on the call, who characterized the ATM capacity a "rainy day" facility, which I think was probably a big driver of the company's nearly 70% stock rally on Friday. Certainly, it is prudent for Aurora Cannabis to increase the ATM given the uncertainty around the virus.

But $230 million is also unlikely to bridge the company to true cash profitability. In the calendar second quarter, it is expected to spend less than $25 million on cap ex, and its run-rate Adjusted EBITDA is currently around negative $18 million (see above), indicating a $20-25 million operating cash burn rate. That would reduce cash to $180-185 million by the end of the second calendar quarter. Third calendar quarter cap ex and operating cash burn would be lower, perhaps only reducing cash to $150 million or so by the end of the quarter. And that hardly bridges to actual positive free cash flow; the company would still be bleeding money at that point.

More importantly, Aurora will have to deal with its $460 million face amount of convertible bonds and $150 million term loan and $22 million revolving facility. Even under a best-case scenario where cash burn is reduced, the company will still need to issue equity to fund these large debt obligations, similar to how it equitized its previous convertible bond and Aphria recently did the same. These obligations will likely be addressed years before their maturity if the equity markets are open to raise additional funds. In this sense, the ATM facility is hardly a "rainy day" facility, but rather an opportunistic facility that will be necessary to refinance the company's debt obligations.

Value Brands

The conference call highlighted other important trends, such as increasing sales of value brands in Canada. This trend seems to work in Aurora's favor as a low-cost producer, although, as I pointed out earlier, the company's low costs per unit are partly the result of the fact that it still produces three times as much as it sells. I expect this trend to low-cost items to continue, which is not a good development for the industry. The industry is still very oversupplied, and overall sales absent the March stockpiling have been relatively flat over the last four quarters. Supply imbalances and consumer desire for value brands should continue to push prices down, pressuring margins and challenging the positive Adjusted EBITDA goals across the industry.

Low-Cost Outdoor Grows

I would also argue that the trend to low-cost value brands, edibles and vapes will eventually work against Aurora as the industry matures and becomes more efficient. The fact is that low-cost value brands, edibles and vapes are dramatically cheaper to produce using outdoor grows. Aurora's likely industry leading $0.85 per gram production cost (which itself benefits from the company producing three times as much as it sells) simply can't compete with outdoor grow costs of less than $0.10 per gram, even in frigid Canada. I would encourage Aurora investors to read SA author Jonathan Cooper's latest article on Aleafia Health's (OTCQX:ALEAF) Canadian outdoor grow strategy. Licenses for outdoor cultivation have soared so far in 2020. Expect this to be a major theme going forward, and unless the market trend reverses away from edibles, vapes and value brands, expensive greenhouse producers like Aurora are in trouble.

Further, consider that Aleafia, which focuses on outdoor grows, achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA in its most recent quarter. Yet, it only trades with an enterprise value of less than $200 million, less than 10 percent of Aurora's Canadian dollar enterprise value.

Conclusion

Aurora Cannabis has done a good job cutting costs, and cannabis stocks are rallying on the prospect that they might not be diluted into oblivion. That's fair enough, as Aurora was likely short-term oversold after day after day of declines following the reverse split. But cost cuts across the industry can only do so much. Growing supply imbalances, lackluster demand outside of pandemic stocking and a trend to value cannabis, edibles and vapes that favor outdoor growing all leave Aurora in a precarious long-term position. Its ATM facility is hardly a "rainy day" facility, as the company will need to navigate difficult waters for the foreseeable future, with large debt obligations to address. I have taken the opportunity to short the Friday share spike with a target of covering if the company breaches new lows by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.