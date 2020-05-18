Amarin's Legal Appeal Part I - An Introductory Article Discussing Timeline And Valuation Scenarios

Amarin has filed its 30-page appellate brief in the 9th Circuit Federal Court of Appeals, a document I have in my hand.

Amarin (AMRN) had its task cut out for it couple years back. I was making a list, here’s how it looks:

Take the FDA to court on First Amendment rights, and win - CHECK Successfully complete the REDUCE-IT trial showing Vascepa’s unique ability to reduce cardiovascular risks in at-risk patients - CHECK Receive FDA approval for this expanded label - CHECK Improve Vascepa sales in a near logarithmic scale every quarter - CHECK, see below Source Create a team of expert salesforce to market Vascepa to doctors and patients, thereby proving its ability to not require a partner in the USA - CHECK Record positive net cash flow from operations - CHECK Get exhaustive insurance coverage for Vascepa / improve managed care coverage - CHECK Launch Vascepa ex-US (Canada), and prepare the way for such launch (EU, China) - CHECK Convince the USPTO to grant them composition of matter patents on EPA - CHECK Convince medical societies to include Vascepa in their guidelines, and publish in major journals - CHECK Convince a local judge somewhere in far off Nevada that Vascepa is not fish oil - UNCHECK

This list makes me laugh despite the pain of losing almost 50% of my investment in AMRN in just one night. The entire story sounds so unbelievable. ACP covers a hundred companies a year; we know how this all works. A large number of emerging biopharmaceuticals find it difficult to cross even one of these hurdles. The FDA gets sued all the time - very few lawsuits actually succeed. Companies run phase 3 trials all the time - very few actually succeed. The success rates of phase 3 trials and of drug pipelines overall are abysmal - see here for a seminal study and here for a list of major failures. Post-approval sales is another hurdle - most companies fail to make money from drugs that are approved - a third of all approved drugs are withdrawn due to safety problems. Bankruptcy of recent high-potential drug owning companies like Synergy (SGYP) come to mind. For a small company not to partner with big pharma and succeed in making money off of a new drug almost never happens. Amarin managed to do all these things and more - and then there came a local district court judge with no patent trial experience who, on the one hand, clearly noted the most basic reason why Vascepa differs from other fish oil derivatives, and then on the other hand, told a thousand disbelieving scientific experts that critical step, which took Amarin years of trial to establish, was obvious.

Let me quote from Amarin's latest conference call words that correctly describe this disbelief:

For reasons described on our April 13th call, it remains stunning that the invention of VASCEPA can now be viewed by anyone as obvious. It wasn't obvious to our competitors or to others in the industry throughout our more than a decade of VASCEPA development and testing. I appreciate that the elegance of our solution may now in hindsight appear obvious. However, such is often the nature of innovation.

Amarin has now filed an appeal against this judgment. Unfortunately, none of what we just wrote so far will be of any help in the appeal. Appeals court judges will not look kindly upon requests to review facts - in that respect, this inexperienced-in-patent-law district court judge’s findings are final and binding. The Federal judges will only consider procedural error, and we have discussed the possible existence of such an error or two ad infinitum. The basic legal intuition here remains the same - if the Judge made such a glaring fact finding error, she must have arrived at it through wrong procedure.

Amarin has hired the best lawyer that money can buy - Jonathan Singer, the same lawyer who argued and won the in re cyclobenzaprine case that is perhaps the most relevant to Amarin’s situation. I discussed the relevance of this caselaw in my earlier coverage. But I am impressed Amarin could put together such a team in so short a time. Here’s what Amarin’s CEO says about his new lawyer:

Jonathan Singer…works for the well regarded law firm of Fish & Richardson. Mr. Singer has argued 15 patent litigation appeals in the Federal Circuit, including nine Hatch-Waxman cases like ours over the last nine years. In his Hatch-Waxman appeals, Mr. Singer's record is seven wins and two losses for his client, including a reversal of an obviousness judgment in the In re Cyclobenzaprine, the Seminal Federal Circuit case on consideration of the objective indicia of non-obviousness as well as multiple affirmations of non-obviousness. In addition to Mr. Singer, his legal group includes a specialized team of life science patent appellate lawyers, including several former clerk of sitting Federal Circ Justice. Mr. Singer is the head of his firm's practice in this area and his firm handles more IP appeals than any other firm. In 2019, his firm argued 28 Federal Circuit cases.

Clearly, Amarin has a pretty stacked deck; in another article later this week, I will discuss the particulars of the brief filed by Mr Singer.

The timeline for the process up ahead looks like this

This means, by about June-end, we will come to know the composition of the bench of judges that are going to hear this appeal. We discussed, in earlier articles, which judges will probably be best for the home team. If we see those judges in the panel, Amarin stock will have a spike. Then again, once the hearing begins in September-October, I expect some more price movements favoring Amarin. Finally, sometime in early 2021, we will have the ruling. Although a negative ruling is not by itself a zero-sum game for Amarin as a company - we will discuss that shortly - it is definitely going to be a zero-sum game for AMRN stock for a long period immediately after the ruling. The stock will go down to near-penny stock levels, and it will not recover for a year thereafter, unless Amarin is able to convince the market of its residual value despite the ruling. This will take a long time and a lot of luck for a company that has just had its luck run out in Las Vegas.

Not a zero-sum game for the company

Amarin has hinted at this before - if, in the worst case scenario for its US market, the patent appeal is lost, all is not lost. Amarin still has Canada, where it is already approved and will launch soon; and Europe, where Vascepa will be approved this year; and China, where it will be applying for approval this year based on results of an ongoing trial. Japan probably isn’t in the picture right now, but other “Western” countries like Australia have a market; then we have the Arabian countries, and India, and so on. Judge Du doesn’t have jurisdiction over these countries.

A Seeking Alpha article last month made a set of solid-looking assumptions for the Europe potential, and came up with a figure of $3.6bn, giving AMRN an NPV of $6.2bn, and therefore a price of $15/share at current float. The article makes a number of assumptions, which I will discuss:

statin use in established CVD patients - The article, citing an Italian study, assumes statin use across Europe in established CVD patients of 43%-65%. This is a major step jump. The author fails to mention that the Italians themselves state that statin use in Italy is low compared to other European countries - “Statin use in this cohort was consistent with previous reports in Italian patients at high/very-high CV risk, and low relative to statin use in other European countries.” (see the conclusion). The actual figure for Europe is much higher, according to this study of literature, which says that in established CV risk patients in Europe, statin use is 89%, and for patients at very high risk, this is as high as 99%. These authors also say that Europeans use statin at much higher percentages than even the US, which stands at a figure of 78% for all LMTs, statin and non-statin. (LMT - lipid modifying treatments). So, the author’s numbers may be on the lower side by about 50% if you take these statin-use figures. CVD statistics- author uses 2017 figures, however, later data has been published, and the numbers are higher. The author does not take into account increase in CVD patient count over the next 10 years. Going by the last 10 year data, this could easily double, where this disease has become a silent pandemic. drug price difference between US and EU - This is a pretty unpredictable thing, see here. A 50% European discount does seem like a good ballpark figure.

There are a few other points of disagreement, for example, I don’t believe non-generic competition is a major worry at this point of time. Amarin does have some lucky stars all rightly aligned in that regard - notice how the closest danger, the AstraZeneca Epanova trial, was stopped in mid-January due to lack of utility. Overall, though, the article makes a good case for Amarin’s ex-US value untouched by the vagaries of the lawsuit. US is a huge market, and it alone counts for the rest of the world; but then the rest of the world counts for as much as the US market, too.

Together, these markets can easily beat the revenues from the US. Of course, they still lose the US, where they have to get into a protracted price war with the generics. However, at its current valuation, Amarin is definitely not rightly valued considering its ex-US potential.

Bottomline

The market does not run on logic, so this stock is not going to be leveraged based on the logic of its ex-US potential. That is why I said that for quite a long period, what happens in the federal court will make this a zero sum game for the stock. So, a huge fall after a bad judgment will be a buying opportunity with a one-two year time window, given the ex-US potential. However, the play right now, in such a zero sum game before the judgment, is going to be a risk-leveraged option play. I will publish an article on that in a few days, but broadly, the potential fall will be bigger than the potential rise, therefore AMRN has to be played very safely now.

