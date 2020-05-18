Buy 3M Company For Conservative Income With 61 Years Of Increasing Dividends

3M Company’s total return underperformed the DOW average for my 53-month test period by 18.27%, which is poor, but 61 years of dividend increases let you sleep at night.

3M Company’s three-year forward CAGR of 8% is good and will give you increasing growth as the company sells more of its industrial products.

3M Company (MMM), one of the largest manufacturers of industrial products in the United States, is a buy for the income growth investor with the present entry price looking interesting. The management of MMM is good and has continued to grow the business by using its cash to expand the product base, adding to its existing products. 3M Company is being considered for The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing.

3M Company is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years used to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

When I scanned the five-year chart, 3M Company Group has a poor chart going up, and to the right in a steady, strong slope in 2016 and 2017, then it hit a downslope for 2018 to date.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. 3M Company misses against the Dow baseline in my 53-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53-month test period (starting January 1, 2016, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017 and 2019, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The poor MMM total return of 13.61% compared to the Dow base of 31.98% makes 3M Company a poor investment for the total return investor but may be of interest to the income investor at the present entry price. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $10,600 today. This small gain makes 3M Company a poor investment for the total return investor looking back but has future growth as the world wants more of its medical, industrial products going forward. The high yield gives excellent income for the income growth investor while we wait for the worldwide economy to defeat the COVID-19 virus.

Dow's 53-Month total return baseline is 31.98%

Company name 53-Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage 3M Company +13.61% -18.27% 4%

3M Company does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, passing this guideline with dividend increases for 61 years. The recent earnings payout ratio is high at 73%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. The dividend income is great, and the present future growth of 8% should increase going forward as the industrial segment grows. Looking ahead, I estimate the quarterly dividend will be increased early next year by $0.03/Qtr or a 2% increase.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD, which is zero in 2020, with a CAGR of 5.2%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2%. The three-year S&P CFRA CAGR of 8% passes my requirement, and I believe MMM's growth will increase in the next few years. The good future growth for 3M Company can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth in the United States for its medical and industrial products.

I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 billion. MMM passes this guideline. MMM is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $85 billion well above the guideline target. 3M Company 2020 projected cash flow at $7.3 billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increased dividends.

One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. MMM's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a one-year target price of $177, passing the guideline. MMM is below the target price at present by 24% and has a moderate P/E of 18, making MMM a buy at this entry point for the conservative income investor with potential for the total return investor when the virus is controlled.

One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is weak, but the above-average dividend yield makes MMM a good business to own for some income and future growth. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles. Still, it concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes MMM interesting is the high safe dividend yield and a fair future growth rate.

I look for the earnings of my positions to consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on April 28, 2020, 3M Company reported earnings that beat expectations by $0.15 at $2.16, compared to last year at $1.51. Total revenue was higher at $8.07 billion, more than a year ago by 2.7%, and beat by $219.6 million from the expected total. This was a good report with bottom-line beat expected and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late July 2020 and is expected to be $1.75 compared to last year at $2.13, a moderate decrease. The graphic below shows additional earnings adjustment data.

Company Business

3M Company Group is one of the largest manufacturers of industrial products in the United States.

As per data from Reuters:

3M Co is a technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. Safety and Industrial segment consist of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. Transportation and Electronics segment consists of electronics, including display materials and systems, electronic materials solutions, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety. Health Care segment's products and services include medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation, and purification sciences, health information systems, and food safety products. The consumer segment serves consumers and consists of home improvement, stationery and office supplies, home care, and consumer health care.

Overall, 3M Company is a good business with an 8% CAGR projected growth as the economy grows going forward with the increasing need for the company's industrial and medical products. The good earnings growth provides MMM the capability to continue its growth by increasing earnings as the cash flow increases with the recent need for the company's medical products.

The graphic below shows the diverse product groups of the 3M Company and their strength.

From the first-quarter earnings call are a few highlights that show the growth and opportunities that are the future of its growing industrial product business.

COVID-19 virus has caused an unprecedented explosion in demand. When the virus broke out, the company was able to immediately activate its surge capacity and maximize production to support the public health response. Beginning in January, 3M doubled its global output of N95 respirators to 1.1 billion per year or about 100 million per month, including 35 million per month in the U.S.

In the U.S., the company will be producing N95 respirators at a rate of roughly 50 million per month in June, a 40% increase from current levels.

3M has also donated $20 million to support healthcare workers, vulnerable populations, and scientific research.

3M is leading from a position of strength. And in these challenging times, the benefits of its business model have never been clearer. It is a science and manufacturing powerhouse with strong capabilities and brands across the world with the greatest capabilities here in the United States.

In the U.S., it has nearly 80 manufacturing plants and distribution centers, anchoring communities in 29 states across the country. 3M has never left its home country and has continuously expanded its U.S. capabilities. Over half of its research and development and capital investments are in the U.S. And every year, it exports $5 billion in goods to other nations from its robust U.S. manufacturing base.

Importantly, the company remains committed to its dividend as a high priority for capital allocation. Overall, these steps will help protect the company as it manages through this uncertain period and is prepared to respond with additional actions as needed.

Going forward, a continued focus on priorities, combined with the actions taken, will enable 3M to deliver even greater value for its customers, shareholders, and all stakeholders as the economy recovers.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued strong development of the addition of new products necessary for the continued growth of the 3M Company business and shareholder return. MMM has good constant growth and will continue as the United States economy and the population grow. The growth is being driven by adding new products and expanding the production of existing products. The graphic below shows the business strengths that allow MMM to maintain a strong cash position and support the dividend to the shareholder.

Conclusions

3M Company Group is a good investment choice for the income investor with its well above-average growing dividend and a fair choice for the total return investor at this entry point. 3M Company Group will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio (My IRA account) if cash is ever available. If you want a growing dividend income and fair total return potential, MMM may be the right investment for you. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present MMM entry point looks good. If you want a solid growing income and a fair total return potential, MMM may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

I am not selling in this correction and will wait it out until the stay at home order is over in many states and the United States is growing again. The good businesses in my portfolio should pop when this happens, hopefully in the next two months. The selling volume is down; therefore, the market may be near the bottom, and better up markets are coming soon. When I make the next trade, I will note it in this section, and my last trade was in early February 2020.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is behind the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to May 15 by 0.4%, which is a small loss more than the market loss of 17.00% for the portfolio with Boeing (BA) a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review." Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance and portfolio companies after this earnings season is over in a couple of weeks.

