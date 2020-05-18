Companies Continue To Skip Or Keep Dividend Increases Small In First Part Of May

I’m expecting more companies to hold payouts steady in the latter half of May and for any increases to continue to be smaller than usual.

More companies skipped their annual dividend increase in the first half of May to preserve liquidity.

This is the latest in a series of articles where I provide my predictions of annual dividend increases for a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the beginning of May, I provided predictions for 10 dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in the first half of the month. Now, in the middle of May, I provide my predictions for another 8 companies that historically have increased their dividends in the second half of the month.

Of the 10 companies I looked at two weeks ago, three companies declined to increase their dividend due to the economic uncertainty from the pandemic and associated shutdowns around the country. And as I was preparing this article, Extra Space Storage (EXR), which has announced annual increases in the 2nd half of May for each of the last 9 years, announced that it was also holding its dividend steady. Finally, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) announced that it was deferring its previously announced dividend payment scheduled to be paid on May 5th to September 2nd. The company is also suspending future dividends and share buybacks until further notice.

Before I offer my predictions for announcements of dividend increases from 8 more companies in the latter half of May, here are how my predictions for the first half of May came out (you can see the original article with my predictions here):

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, May 15th.)

Results for the 11 Dividend Increase Predictions from the Second Half of April

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Prediction: 4.6-7.2% increase to $4.06-4.16

Actual: 7.2% increase to $4.16

Forward yield: 3.41%

Although still below its long-term growth rate, the asset and wealth manager hit the high end of my prediction in its 16th year of dividend increases.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Prediction: 0-1.0% increase to $1.9244-1.9436

Actual: 1.0% increase to $1.9436

Forward yield: 3.97%

Anticipating flat EPS before the pandemic and dealing with damages from opioid-related lawsuits, the healthcare services and products company announced a minimal increase for its 36th year of growth.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK)

Prediction: 4.9-8.6% increase to $1.70-1.76

Actual: 8.6% increase to $1.76

Forward yield: 2.11%

The Delaware-based utility is a rare bright spot among dividend growth companies. Chesapeake’s 17th year of growth is right in line with its 5-year average.

Expeditors International (EXPD)

Prediction: 2.0-6.0% increase to $1.02-1.06

Actual: 4.0% increase to $1.04

Forward yield: 1.45%

The latest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat kept its dividend growth record intact despite the pandemic.

FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

Prediction: 4.9-8.3% increase to $3.02-3.12

Actual: 6.9% increase to $3.08

Forward yield: 1.10%

With slowing EPS growth comes slowing dividend growth for the financial information provider. FactSet’s 15th year of dividend growth is about half the company’s 13% average over the last decade.

Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Prediction: 0.0-3.8% increase to $1.60-1.66

Actual: 0.0% increase to $1.60

Forward yield: 6.01%

The furniture manufacturer is being conservative, but will still show year-over-year growth due to 2019’s mid-year boost.

MSA Safety Inc. (MSA)

Prediction: 2.4-4.8% increase to $1.72-1.76

Actual: 2.4% increase to $1.72

Forward yield: 1.50%

Powered by 7% EPS growth last year, the safety company was able to extend its growth history to 49 years.

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC)

Prediction: 1.9-3.8% increase to $2.12-2.16

Actual: 0% increase to $2.08

Forward yield: 3.56%

Operating EPS in 2019 for the operator of senior health care facilities fell by 8%, putting pressure on the company. National HealthCare will still record its 17th year of dividend growth due to 2019’s mid-year boost.

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Prediction: 0.8-2.3% increase to $5.32-5.40

Actual: Deferred to the 2nd half of May

It looks like the aerospace and defense company will announce its 17th year of dividend increases at its shareholders’ meeting on May 20th.

RLI Corporation (RLI)

Prediction: 0-4.3% increase to $0.92-0.96

Actual: 4.3% increase to $0.96

Forward yield: 1.39%

This is the 9th year of 4-cent increases and the 44th year of dividend growth from the specialty insurer.

Weyco Group (WEYS)

Prediction: 0-4.2% increase to $0.96-1.00

Actual: 0% increase to $0.96

Forward yield: 5.29%

Despite 6% EPS growth in 2019, the footwear company is playing it safe in its 39th year of dividend increases.

Predictions for the Eight Announcements of Dividend Increases in the Second Half of May

Here are my predictions for the 8 dividend increases I expect in the second half of May:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH)

Ashland Global hit the decade mark for dividend growth last year and is poised to keep the streak going. The company’s record is impressive, with a 5-year average of 10% and a decade-long average of 22%. The specialty chemical manufacturer grew adjusted EPS by 3% in the first half of fiscal 2020 after boosting EPS by 14% in fiscal 2019. With last year’s EPS growth resulting in a payout ratio of 44% and a modest debt-to-equity ratio below 50%, Ashland has plenty of room for another dividend boost. But until things firm up economically around the world, I think the company will hold back. I’m expecting Ashland’s 11th year of dividend growth to be below the company’s 5-year average.

Prediction: 3.6-7.3% increase to $1.14-1.18

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.92-2.00%

Bunge Limited (BG)

If agribusiness Bunge wants to extend its dividend growth streak to 19 this year, it’ll need to boost its payout before the end of 2020. Bunge’s last dividend increase was in the second quarter of 2018, resulting in the company’s 4% dividend growth from 2018 into 2019. Bunge was in the middle of a strategic review at the beginning of 2019, which probably explains why the company held the dividend level. This year, however, its adjusted EPS grew to $4.58, a 70% gain from 2018. This will give Bunge room for its 19th year of dividend growth. Despite the historical growth rate of more than 9%, given the uncertainty in the economy I expect a boost in the mid-single digits.

Prediction: 3.0-6.0% increase to $2.06-2.12

Predicted Forward Yield: 6.00-6.18%

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

New Jersey-based B&G Foods owns more than 50 brands, including Green Giant, Cream of Wheat and Ortega. The company is set to complete a decade of dividend growth this year, but is being weighed down by heavy debt which it accumulated in a series of acquisitions. Earnings have been under pressure, with adjusted EPS were down 11% in 2019 to $1.64 - not enough to cover the annual dividend of $1.90. Still, although B&G skipped the dividend boost last year, it has shown a commitment to keeping the dividend growth going since 2011. I think one of two things will happen. Either B&G boosts its dividend by a nominal amount to keep the streak alive or it defers the boost until the end of the year. I think the former is more likely.

Prediction: 0-2.1% increase to $1.90-1.94

Predicted Forward Yield: 7.92 – 8.09%

The Clorox Company (CLX)

Look at the stock chart of household and personal products company Clorox and you would never know that the market crashed in February and March. With a name synonymous with disinfectant, Clorox saw a double-digit boost in sales and EPS in the quarter ending March 31st. The company is projecting continued increases in EPS through the rest of the year, with year-over-year growth of between 6% and 9% for 2020. Based on the EPS guidance, its payout ratio is around 60%. However, the company is carrying a heavy debt load of more than 400% of its equity. We’ll see Clorox announce its 43rd year of dividend growth in May, but I expect that, despite the blowout earnings growth, it’ll be around the compounded growth rate of 8%.

Prediction: 6.1-8.0% increase to $4.50-4.58

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.14-2.18%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Filtration company Donaldson has operations worldwide, all of which have been impacted by the pandemic. Like many companies, Donaldson withdrew its earnings guidance recently, however, the company did put out a press release noting that 3rd quarter sales will be down around 15%. It is coming off a good fiscal 2019 with adjusted EPS up 10%, and investors can look forward to a 35th year of dividend growth, but we won’t see anything like last year’s 10.5% boost. More likely, we’ll see an increase in the mid-single digits, around Donaldson’s 5-year average.

Prediction: 4.8-7.1% increase to $0.88-0.90

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.09-2.14%

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Flowers Foods produces baked goods under a variety of brands, including Wonder, Nature’s Own and Tastykake. The company has an 18-year history of dividend growth and an enviable growth rate of more than 9%. However, the baker posted a small EPS growth rate of 2% last year and had to shut down production at one of its plants in Georgia for two weeks at the end of April due to confirmed coronavirus cases. Flowers Foods can get away with skipping this year’s increase and still show year-over-year dividend growth, and while this is possible, I think there’s a chance of a small increase this year.

Prediction: 0-2.6% increase to $0.76-0.78

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.35-3.44%

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Home improvement retailer Lowe’s has been a dividend growth superstar, compounding its payout by nearly 20% annually over the last decade. The company is handling the effects of the pandemic and recently sold $4 billion in 5-25 year debt to provide increased liquidity. However, with the extra debt, the company now sports a massive debt load of more than 900% of equity. Lowe’s has made it through other crises before and, despite a payout ratio below 40%, I expect the home improvement retailer to pull back on its 37th year of dividend increases due to the pandemic. Regardless, I think we’ll still see a nice increase.

Prediction: 5.5-10.0% increase to $2.32-2.42

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.04-2.13%

Summary

As the national lockdown starts its third month, there are signs that things are beginning to open up. Unfortunately, the relief is slow and not consistent throughout the country, which will continue to impact the economy.

Lowering my expectations two weeks ago for dividend growth paid off in the accuracy of my predictions. Of the 10 companies that announced dividends, my predictions were correct for nine of them. Interestingly, three of the 10 held their dividends steady to preserve liquidity in the face of continued uncertainty.

I’m a little more optimistic for companies in the latter half of May. They include Clorox, which has seen an increase in product demand, and Lowe’s, which doesn’t seem to have been hit as hard - at least not yet. There is a decent chance that the two food companies on the list - B&G Foods and Flowers Foods - will skip the increase this year. With a yield near 8%, B&G Foods doesn’t need a boost to attract income investors, and Flowers Foods’ production was directly impacted by the coronavirus.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to find out how my predictions turn out at the end of May, please follow me by clicking the "Follow" button next to my name at the top of the article. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS, EXPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition, I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future. Also, am I the only one who can’t find Clorox disinfectant wipes in the store?