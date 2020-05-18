Sorrento's 158% Spike Could Be Just The Beginning

Current Investors: If you are dissatisfied with management, now is a good time to take profits.

Introduction

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) closed up 158% on news of a member of Sorrento’s proprietary G-MAB antibody library, STI-1499, demonstrating 100% in-vitro inhibition of Sars-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The results are preliminary and still require validation in the form of clinical trials and peer-review. But the science is compelling and the potential financial upside changes my previous recommendation of an across the board hold rating to a buy rating, for those non risk-averse investors seeking a possible home run from a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical.

Sorrento Therapeutics, the Company

In my previous article Sorrento's Share Price Woes Are In Remission, But The Long-Term Prognosis Is Far From Certain, I outlined how Sorrento is leveraging its manufacturing subsidiaries and a healthy dose of debt, to support the search for viable pain management and antibody-based oncological therapies. At the time, with a portfolio of cancer therapy candidates still a long way from the market, anemic revenue generated from selling a single product (ZTlido) to a single customer, and less than transparent investor relations, I rated Sorrento a hold and accurately predicted the share price would settle into the $3.00-3.50 range (when normalizing for the roughly -24% share price contraction of the Russell 2000, due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

The basis for Sorrento's Immuno-Oncology platform is its proprietary ‘G-MAB technology’ which contains more than 10 quadrillion (10^16) distinct antibody sequences.

Historically, Sorrento branded itself as a company focused on two verticals, immuno-oncology and pain management but at its heart, it is an antibody company. This is evidenced by the following quotation from its website, “The basis for Sorrento's Immuno-Oncology platform is its proprietary ‘G-MAB technology’ which contains more than 10 quadrillion (10^16) distinct antibody sequences.”

An antibody is a protective protein produced by the immune system in response to the presence of a foreign substance, to paraphrase Encyclopedia Britannica. Cancer cells, bacteria, and viruses, like the one that causes COVID-19, are foreign substances and therefore, theoretically can be impeded or neutralized by antibodies. A vaccine is meant to safely expose a person's body to a pathogen to teach it to create these neutralizing antibodies. Sorrento’s approach skips the need to teach the body and introduces the neutralizing antibodies directly in vivo. This allows the approach to be administered to healthy and infected people alike.

The press release generating the 158% share price movement mentions two potential therapies. The first treatment candidate, which may be branded COVI-GUARD, is a multi-antibody ‘cocktail’ potentially including up to 10 proprietary antibodies, including STI-1499. This therapy would effectively be a limited-duration vaccine and could be administered pre-exposure, conferring temporary immunity to COVID-19 if a person is exposed. The second drug candidate mentioned in the press-release, COVI-SHIELD, would be based on a single antibody (STI-1499) which Sorrento postulates is 100% effective at preventing cell infection in vitro and can eliminate an active SARS-CoV-2 in 4 days.

The Value-Investor Argument Against Sorrento

Prior to the pandemic, Sorrento’s 2019 revenue increased 67% year-over-year (YOY) from $21.9MM to $31.43MM according to its most recent 10-K filing. This shows positive organic growth but is drowned out by its $235.35 MM total debt load.

Sorrento’s current product pipeline indicates the closest human therapeutic candidate to market must still go through Phase 3 clinical trials and the appropriately rigorous and time-intensive FDA approval process. Assuming successful Phase 3 results and discounting the time to build manufacturing processes and procedures, we are looking at 2-3 years before Sorrento’s revenue picture changes. This means additional debt will need to be secured to run business operations, implying Sorrento has a long way to go before the company hits profitability. This supports the pre-announcement stock price of $2.42.

The Bull Argument For Sorrento

I preface this section with the disclaimer that I am not implying the global pandemic is a good thing for Sorrento, only that COVID-19 is caused by a virus that has no known cure. Sorrento’s core competency as a clinical-stage, antibody-centric, pharmaceutical company creates the potential for an asymmetric impact to its share price by re-purposing its core-competency to develop a therapeutic candidate with potential to capture all or part of the market for a desperately needed therapeutic product.

Both products mentioned above are based on the premise that antibodies will be injected into the body, bind to the S1 protein spike of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and prohibit the virus from leveraging the ACE2 receptor site to infect human cells.

Source: Encyclopedia Britannica

Below is an account of the potential revenue impact, if either or both products in the press release become viable treatments to combat COVID-19.

COVI-GUARD

This product would use a combination of 10 antibodies and effectively be a vaccine used as a prophylactic treatment to prevent initial infection. Using the 2009 Swine Flu global pandemic as an imperfect, yet meaningful guide for the demand of a COVID-19 therapy, we can back into the net income impact to Sorrento.

Three billion doses of the Swine Flu vaccine were created and available for distribution to the world's 6.85 billion people in the fall of 2009 according to a press conference given by the World Health Organization on September 24, 2009. The Kaiser Family foundation, a non-profit focused on US national health issues, estimated the vaccine was made available to countries based on their ability to pay at a price ranging from $2.50-20. I am assuming an average price point of $12.38, the midpoint of the range adjusted up 10% to account for donations from the US and other countries with higher GDP per capita purchasing at full price and donating from their stockpiles to less economically advantaged countries (mentioned in the same press release).

Assuming these variables, the total revenue generated from the Swine Flu vaccine was around $37.2 billion. Adjusting for today’s population numbers, I would expect 3.35 billion doses of a COVID-19 antibody vaccine to be produced assuming a 2020 total world population of 7.65 billion people. Additionally, adjusting my derived Swine Flu, 2009 price point of $12.38 by a 19.51% inflation rate yields a $14.80 price point for a similar vaccine in 2020. These inputs imply a total market of $49.59 billion.

Sorrento’s share of this market would be much less due to shared intellectual property (IP) agreements, production costs, shared licensing for distribution, and a host of other costs in bringing a therapy to market. This is a large number considering the total global antiviral market is $56 billion. Assuming Sorrento is able to capture 10% of the revenue in my hypothetical COVID-19 vaccine market, this product could potentially inject $5 billion into Sorrento’s top line.

One possible scenario could see Sorrento pay down its total debt load which, in conjunction with the left-over cash added to the balance sheet, would bump the price of Sorrento’s 209.6 MM shares outstanding from $6.79/share to somewhere in the $20-25/share range.

COVI-SHIELD

This product would be based on a single antibody, which Sorrento says eliminates a COVID-19 infection completely, in 4 days. If true, this would be revolutionary and akin to Roche Holdings Limited's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tamiflu product used to shorten the duration of Influenza A and B respiratory infections.

According to the 2009 and 2010 Roche annual reports, Roche sold ~4 billion CHF or $4.11 billion of its Tamiflu product due to demand generated by the global Swine Flu pandemic of 2009. Adjusting by 19.51% for inflation and applying my conservative 10% retention multiplier to account for developmental IP agreements and shared manufacturing and distribution overhead, the top-line cash injection could be worth $491 MM, enough to pay off Sorrento’s current outstanding debt load and adjust the share price upward from $6.79/share to somewhere in the $8-10 range.

Other Potential Revenue Wins for Sorrento in the Fight Against COVID-19

In addition to the exciting news released last week, Sorrento is pursuing multiple avenues in the fight against SARS-CoV-2, which can be divided into three categories.

The first category which yielded COVI-SHIELD and COVI-GUARD is the development of an antibody-based therapy. Sorrento can leverage its proprietary, G-MAB antibody catalog to develop a drug candidate conferring immunity to, or lessening the duration of, COVID-19. The second category is the most straightforward, the search for an outright vaccine. The share price impact from a successful therapy candidate from categories 1 or 2 would be in line with that of COVI-GUARD resulting in the stock moving into the $20-25 range.

Lastly, the third category leverages Sorrento’s excess manufacturing capacity, in the form of Concortis Biosystems Corporation and Bioserv Corporation, to support licensing and manufacturing partners’ clinical trial and go-to-market strategies. Sorrento would profit less from offering manufacturing support and the share price impact would be similar to COVI-SHIELD with a smaller revenue multiplier of 5% on a roughly ~$4 billion total market depending on the product. The stock would most likely normalize where it currently rests in the $6-7 range depending on what Sorrento chooses to do with the revenue influx.

Category 1 - Antibody-Based Therapies

COVIDTRAP (STI-4398)

Sorrento Therapeutics, leveraging a similar approach to COVI-GUARD and COVI-SHIELD, created COVIDTRAP leveraging the STI-4398 antibody, an ACE2-FC protein designed to bind to the S1 protein region of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The key mechanism by which SARS-CoV2 infects ACE2 expressing cells is the S1 protein spike, COVIDTRAP prevents the virus from entry thus, disrupting the viral life-cycle, preventing infection.

If administered to a person prior to viral exposure, COVIDTRAP potentially confers a limited immunity while preserving the natural blood pressure regulating and blood flow promoting functions of the ACE2 protein. This would be most beneficial in high-risk populations including people 65+ years or older, healthcare workers, and people with pre-existing conditions. Additionally, COVIDTRAP could prevent new cell infection if given to patients with existing COVID-19 infections.

Protecting non-infected cells would prevent the virus from progressing to its most advanced state. Cell studies to determine COVIDTRAP’s efficacy in vitro are expected to commence in the coming weeks. Once these supporting studies are completed, Sorrento can complete an expedited IND (Investigational New Drug) filing with the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) which positions Sorrento to start human clinical trials. COVIDTRAP may be incorporated as one of the 10 antibodies in the antibody cocktail comprising COVI-GUARD.

Category 2 - The Search for a Vaccine

I-CELL COVID-19 DECOY CELLULAR VACCINE (STI-6991)

The I-Cell decoy vaccine approach is certainly the coolest COVID-19 therapy Sorrento is developing. The approach repurposes a proven technique used to produce cancer vaccines. The technique involves leveraging, reproduction-deficient cells from a rare type of leukemia known as Erythroleukemia. By incorporating COVID-19’s spike protein on the surface of an irradiated Erythroleukemia cell, the augmented cell appears to be the SARS-CoV-2 virus to the human immune system.

Source: Science Direct

The hope is this will ‘train’ a healthy person’s immune system to elicit a T-cell and B-cell immunity to the virus if exposure occurs in the future.

Source: Arizona State University

The resulting vaccine would be applied via an intramuscular injection similar to a flu-shot. Sorrento is completing IND requirements while preparing for an expedited Phase I clinical trial. In parallel, a recent press-release indicates Sorrento is building and testing manufacturing processes for its cGMP manufacturing facility in preparation to deliver “millions of monthly doses of the final [I-Cell] drug product [vaccine], if approved.”

Gene-encoded Antibody Vaccine

Sorrento entered a “research and development collaboration” with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to create a gene-encoded, COVID-19 antibody vaccine. The vaccine candidate consists of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies discovered and generated by Sorrento, encoded into a genetic delivery system developed by SmartPharm. This approach, unlike traditional antigen-based vaccines, neutralizes the virus directly and circumvents the need for a patient’s immune system to produce its own antigens. If successful, this approach benefits older populations who do not respond as well to traditional vaccines with the added benefit of reducing potentially harmful side effects.

Source: SmartPharm Website

SmartPharm is a Cambridge, Massachusetts, based, private pharmaceutical company whose website self-describes as “focused on developing next-generation, non-viral gene therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases.”

Category 3 - Sorrento Manufacturing

CMAB020 (STI-4920) Fusion Protein License Agreement

Sorrento entered a partnership with Hong Kong based Mabpharm Limited to license and produce Mabpharm’s ACE-MAB cGMP cell line in the United States and European markets. The CMAB020 fusion protein is designed with a dual arm structure leveraging a similar approach to COVIDTRAP by binding to COVID-19’s protein spike preventing the virus’ entry into ACE2 expressing cells. The difference is that CMAB020 binds to COVID-19 in two places, potentially blocking the receptor binding domain and could mitigate lung inflammation and cytokine storm while increasing blood flow to affect lung tissue and normalize blood pressure.

Source: Mabpharm Website

According to the Mabpharm Limited website, “Mabpharm Limited is a leading biopharmaceutical company in China, focusing on the research, development and production of new drugs and biosimilar for cancers and autoimmune diseases.”

CYNK-001 Natural Killer Cell Production Agreement

Sorrento entered an agreement to leverage its cGMP/cGTP manufacturing capability in support of Celularity’s COVID-19, CYNK-001 Natural Killer cell therapy. Celularity’s recently announced Phase I/II clinical trials, after FDA approval of its IND application, aim to determine if CYNK-001 could provide benefit to patients with SARS-CoV-2 by impeding virus reproduction and eliminating infected cells. Additionally, the new production agreement encompasses manufacturing support for Celularity’s existing acute myeloid leukemia (AML), multiple myeloma (MM) and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) clinical programs. This agreement could potentially be a nice long-term addition to Sorrento’s services-based revenue.

Source: Celularity Website

According to Celularity’s website, “Celularity is a clinical-stage cell therapeutics company delivering transformative allogeneic cellular therapies, engineered from the postpartum human placenta, in cancer immunotherapy and functional regeneration.”

Conclusion

Sorrento Therapeutics is a tale of 3 investors. Depending upon your goals and risk profile I have three different recommendations:

Speculators

Since the beginning of the global pandemic we have seen updated guidance from the FDA and the World Health Organization (WHO) as it pertains to COVID-19 therapy development and clinical trial guidance. In many cases, long-standing protocols are being relaxed in order to speed the development process.

Sorrento does not need to create an effective vaccine or working therapy product to hit a revenue ‘home-run’ in comparison to its historical results. There is a real possibility the 158% initial jump in the stock price last week due to the announcement of COVI-GUARD and COVI-SHIELD could rise another 50-220% in the near to mid-term future.

I recommend buying Sorrento for those investors that understand the risk of investing in clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies but are looking for a homerun.

Value Investors

COVI-SHIELD and COVI-GUARD are a long way from being FDA approved, marketed treatment courses, generating actual revenue. To quote Brad Loncar, chief executive of Loncar Investments, “It’s just hype,” “There are many companies working on antibodies that are far ahead.”

If you are not currently invested in Sorrento and you are a value investor, the fundamentals have not changed. Sorrento still has a heavy debt load, light revenue, and opaque investor relations. Now is not the time to initiate a new position.

Current Sorrento Investors

If you currently have a position in Sorrento, now would be a nice time to take profits or depending on your satisfaction with management, close your position entirely. The comments section of my last article shows a number of people frustrated with management’s investor relations who may consider closing their positions and walking away with a nice profit (assuming your investment is less than 9 years old).

