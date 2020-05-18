Debunking Aggregate Demand Myth - CPI Suggests Inflation Already On The Move

I have a cousin who works at the COMEX. We argue a lot about gold. As the coronavirus lockdowns were expanding and money supply began to explode at an all-time record pace, I asked my cousin what, theoretically, if anything, would convince him that I am right in that the dollar could in principle hyperinflate to zero? He said that nothing would convince him of this possibility even hypothetically, because if the dollar ever did hyperinflate to zero, then that would be the end of the financial world as we know it. In other words, to him, it was inconceivable. As he is in the thick of Wall Street, I believe it is safe to assume that much of Wall Street's apparatus not only isn't planning for the dollar's collapse, but also can't even see it coming theoretically. The vast majority of those in the meat of the financial industry simply will not prepare for this until it is actually happening and everyone tries to squeeze into the same door at once.

If it does actually happen, and I believe it already is beginning, the reaction will be brutal. Dare I say even historic, which isn't much of an adjective these days, considering almost every day has been historic since the COVID-19 outbreak began to shut down the world.

Essentially, assuming the dollar is indestructible is a denial of history. The fact is, the failure rate of all fiat currencies that have ever existed on Earth is 100%. The only one that hasn't completely failed - yet - is the dollar. And what about all other fiat currencies that exist today? They are just corollaries of the dollar through the remnants of the Bretton Woods Agreement of 1944. The Bretton Woods system set up the dollar as the backing for the rest of the world's currencies. The deal was that post World War II, the Western powers would no longer back their currencies with gold, but rather with the dollar, which alone would be backed by gold at $35 an ounce. In 1971 the United States broke that deal, turning every currency backed by the dollar backed by gold into de facto fiat currencies overnight backed only by dollar paper. The dollar is really the only fiat currency left in the world, as all others are based on it from the remnants of the Bretton Woods system.

This being the case, when the dollar fails, all other fiat currencies must also fail, plus all the debts denominated in them. So, given the 100% failure rate of all fiat currencies to date, save the dollar, to assume the dollar cannot die is irrational, speaking strictly from a statistical-historical standpoint.

Debunking Aggregate Demand

What about logically? Well, logically to say the dollar cannot fail in principle is also logically untenable. Hyperinflation deniers make two cardinal errors over and over again in their logic. The refrain goes that the dollar can never hyperinflate because "aggregate demand" falls in times of economic depression, keeping a lid on consumer prices. It is true that this cosmetic thing called "aggregate demand" does fall in a recession. If people have less purchasing power, they demand less stuff. However, this does not necessarily keep a lid on consumer prices specifically. Just from an empirical standpoint, it didn't in the 1970s.

Whether consumer prices rise or fall in a recession though really depends on what specifically is being demanded within that aggregate. The first error then is in thinking of "aggregate demand" as a real standalone "thing" that has meaning in its own right. Aggregate demand is nothing but a heuristic, and not such a good one at that. It is only the conceptual summation of everything demanded in an economy, but has no meaning as an existing economic conceptual entity. It's like adding together the temperatures of all the stars in the galaxy. You'll get a number and that number is the sum, but it doesn't really tell you much scientifically.

Sometimes adding together all demand is useful for some economic conjecture or other. Most of the time though it's a misleading jumble of figures. When using the idea of "aggregate demand" in determining whether hyperinflation can happen though is a very big mistake and is one of those times when it's very misleading.

In reality, there is no "aggregate demand" per se of "goods and services" in a general sense by "everyone" in an economy. There is only demand by individual people for certain individual goods and services. Whether or not a reduction in total demand leads to a corresponding reduction in consumer prices then depends entirely on where that reduction in demand is focused primarily on. If there is reduction of demand more in the consumer sector, or the capital goods sector?

True, total demand always falls in any recessionary economy. However, in inflationary recessions, the bulk of what remains of total demand becomes concentrated almost exclusively in the consumer sector, and within that, basic necessities. As consumer prices rise faster than asset (capital) prices, the real value of assets collapses. Let's take a look at Venezuela as the most recent (and ongoing) example. Since January 2019, Venezuela's stock market has skyrocketed by about 5,500%. See below.

That does not mean capital prices are gaining at all though, as the consumer price index has risen by 7,300% over the same time frame. Capital is getting cheaper and cheaper in Venezuela as basic consumer staples become more and more expensive. This is why someone with a $100 bill in Weimar Germany could buy up an entire block of houses in 1923. The price of capital was in utter collapse. That's hyperinflation. It's when what remains of total demand in a recession concentrates into basic necessities and consumer goods, and not much else.

I believe this process of remaining demand being concentrated into basic necessities is now just starting in the US. Consider the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers that were just released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS). Looking at the conceptual "aggregate" price gains seems like no cause for alarm. The so-called "general price level" is down 0.8%, as should happen in a time of collapsing demand according to Keynesian reasoning. No need to panic, right?

What is being downplayed and even overlooked is that what remains of this waning aggregate demand is clearly shifting strongly towards basic necessities. Food prices are rising at their fastest pace in 50 (!) years. For some food categories they are rising at an all-time record pace. Hear it straight from the horse's mouth, the BLS, linked above (emphasis mine):

The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased the most, rising 4.3 percent as the index for eggs increased 16.1 percent. The index for cereals and bakery products rose 2.9 percent in April, its largest monthly increase ever… The food at home index increased 4.1 percent over the last 12 months. All six major grocery store food group indexes rose over the last year, with increases ranging from 0.4 percent (fruits and vegetables) to 6.8 percent (meats, poultry, fish, and eggs). The index for dairy and related products rose 5.2 percent, and the index for nonalcoholic beverages increased 5.0 percent.

Check out food inflation in the US at an eight-year high and likely to climb significantly over the next few months as supply chains remain in tatters:

But what about energy, the deniers say? Energy prices are falling. Sure, gas prices are down 32% year over year. As leaving your house has been basically outlawed for two months, the government has indirectly outlawed the purchase of gasoline. Obviously then demand for gasoline will fall, though this has absolutely nothing to do with the dollar or the question of whether it can or will hyperinflate. If Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro were to outlaw the purchase of food (which he effectively has in a way by instituting price controls), that wouldn't save the hyperinflating bolivar. Speaking of which, what is the demand for gasoline in Venezuela where nobody but the rich can afford a car? Much lower than in the United States, for sure. That does not mean there is no hyperinflation in Venezuela.

Let's dig further. According to the April CPI, apparel prices in the US were also down 5.7% for the year. Is that a sign that inflation is under control? No, it's a sign that the demand specifically for apparel is down. But so what? Let's consider what the demand is for new apparel in Venezuela. For most people it's close to zero. People need food in Venezuela, not the latest Lululemon yoga training outfit or Under Armour boxer briefs. Aggregate demand is very low in Venezuela - for cruises, flights, gasoline, apparel, restaurants…but not for basic necessities.

Has the demand for food gone down in the US as aggregate demand has fallen? Certainly not. People still have to eat more or less the same amount as before. The population has not shrunk. If anything, food demand has gone up as people eat more in lockdowns because they're bored. Demand to eat in restaurants is certainly down, but that has nothing to do with the dollar either. It has to do with social distancing and fears of catching the coronavirus. Nothing to do with the dollar at all.

Supply and Demand Applies to Money Itself

The second and arguably even bigger and more fundamental error that hyperinflation deniers repeatedly make is in assuming that the law of supply and demand does not apply to the dollar itself, or currency generally. The law of supply and demand applies to everything in an economy, especially money itself, and that is absolutely critical to understand.

There are many necessary conditions for money being a functional store of value, for money having any purchasing power at all. One of those necessary conditions is a person's demand to hold money in the first place. Here I do not mean the demand to accumulate stuff using money, which is in principle infinite as the desires of humans never end, but rather the demand to hold money as money as a reserve, meaning in the form of a cash balance whether in a bank account, a vault, or as paper cash under a mattress. The willingness not to spend available money, but rather to hold it as a reserve, is a necessary prerequisite for that money having any value at all.

This brings us to the issue of defining what hyperinflation actually is. The definition can't be just some arbitrary level of consumer price gains per unit of time, 50%, 100%, 1,000% per whatever. There must be a uniform, objective definition for it that isn't just arbitrary dart-on-the-wall. I believe the most precise definition that can be arrived at is this: Hyperinflation is the result of the demand to hold cash balances among the public falling to zero.

Once there is no demand to hold money as money, then it is spent immediately upon receipt. The demand to get rid of money as soon as it is acquired becomes infinite. Prices for everything then rise endlessly and hyperinflation sets in. It has nothing to do with the demand to buy goods and services, but rather the demand not to hold cash. The very point of raising interest rates to kill inflation is to increase the demand to hold cash balances. The higher the rate of interest, the higher the demand to hold cash balances will go because the more one earns by doing so. Except this time, interest rates cannot be raised without liquidating a gargantuan amount of debt, including the national debt itself, and that means national bankruptcy.

It's Already Starting

Hyperinflation in the dollar is not only possible, but also very likely, and it looks like it's already starting. This is for the very simple reason that the dollar supply is exploding at about a trillion dollars a month now while the supply of real goods and services is contracting. Let's not overcomplicate supply and demand. It really is not any more complicated than the chart below:

This means by the most basic of basic laws of the study of scarcity and choice, prices will rise by economic law. The faster prices rise, the weaker will be the demand to hold money as money, which now cannot be remedied by raising interest rates. The demand for money, as opposed to the demand for things money can buy, will fall closer and closer to zero, and the prices for basic necessities will rise towards infinity in dollar terms.

Hyperinflation naysayers could still say that once production is ramped up again, the supply of goods and services will be restored as before, knocking down consumer prices. That at least is logically possible and it may happen ephemerally, but I doubt it will last. First of all, we could easily see a second wave of COVID-19 that will bring production down again. Even if not, you can't just turn an economy back on like it's some kind of switch. It will take time to get back to full production, and in the meantime the money supply will keep exploding higher, and worse, much of the new money will be distributed directly to consumers by the federal government. These aren't bank bailouts at the apex of the capital structure as they were in 2008. These are consumer grants, for consumption. That money goes right to food prices.

What Happens When You Divide By Zero

In every hyperinflationary economy, the price of gold in currency terms approaches infinity. It will not be any different for the dollar. Obviously, that means you should buy gold now before the price reaches infinity in dollar terms, or in other words buying gold with dollars becomes impossible. This does not mean that gold has an infinite value. It never does and never will. If it did, you'd be able to buy everything in the world with any amount of gold, which is absurd. Rather, it means that gold's paper substitute has been demoted and now has a value of zero. In calculus, as you get closer and closer to dividing by zero the answer approaches infinity, which is why dividing by zero is undefined. So, too, here. Gold at infinity just means its value is undefined in paper currency terms.

At that point, what happens naturally is that gold becomes valued in terms of other goods and services directly. Prices become denominated in gold and silver rather than in dollars and we return to a gold standard de facto from the bottom up. In order to save the dollar as gold's intermediary (read more about that here), the Treasury will have to define the dollar as a constant weight of gold and stop printing it. Otherwise, the dollar will be abandoned.

What About International Dollar Demand?

What about international demand? Won't that stop hyperinflation? No. It will make it even worse. To assume that international demand will stop hyperinflation is a cart-before-the-horse argument. International demand depends on domestic demand for the dollar as a money. No international institution will want the dollar if consumer prices in the US are rising too fast. First and foremost the dollar has value because Americans use it as a money, not because international entities use it for their finance activities. When the dollar is no longer a good money in the US, the dollar will be dumped internationally as well, which will significantly exacerbate consumer price gains domestically.

International demand for dollar-denominated assets will plummet as holders realize that their dollar investments are evaporating in real terms. They'll send all their dollar-denominated debt back to the Fed, which will buy it all. If foreign central banks have any sense, they'll exchange what they get for their dollar debt for gold and back their currencies. If they do not, hyperinflation will go global, and gold and silver will become the main media of exchange de facto anyway. Central banks and governments will simply have to decide if they want their currencies to function as gold intermediaries, or if they would rather want their currencies vanish into the event horizon of this global financial black hole now forming before our eyes.

