Fastly: Going Too Fast Again?

Fastly has gained a lot more respect following its report, yet with shares doubling from recent levels and up a factor of 4 from the low, I lean cautious.

The company is benefiting both on the revenue and cost side from the COVID-19 crisis as the one-time boost will most certainly have a lasting impact.

In August of last year I looked at Fastly (FSLY) as I concluded that the stock perhaps was going a bit too fast. I noted that the company was not able to sustain its growth rates, as slower growth, a dismal outlook and lack of leverage on the bottom line made me cautious.

What happened since that article is that shares rose from levels around the $20 mark to the $30s in just a few weeks, mostly traded around the $20 mark for the remainder of the 2019. Shares fell to just $11 during the COVID-19 scare in mid-March and recovered like the rest of the market. Very strong quarterly results pushed up shares to a fresh high of $37, marking shares more than tripling in a time frame of merely two months.

The Business, The Old Thesis

A year ago Fastly went public at $16 per share as a quick opening day bump pushed shares up to a level around $25 per share. Investors were impressed with the business and its goal to help developers keep up with elevated expectations of users of a range of applications.

With the help of Fastly, developers can make personalized applications; it furthermore develops them fast and secure. This is done through the company’s cloud platform, consisting of a programmable edge, a software defined network, and "power to the customer." That was at least my understanding last year, as a more thorough look reveals the importance of these solutions to keep internet faster and more secure, qualities which are in great demand at the current times.

The company has seen reasonable growth, although accompanied by losses. Fastly generated $105 million in sales in 2017 on which it reported an operating loss of $31 million. Revenues rose 38% to nearly $145 million in 2018, with losses coming down slightly in absolute terms to $29 million. At the offer price this time last year, operating assets were valued around 9 times sales. This multiple rose to levels more around 15 times sales as growth rates, losses and lack of belief in the long-term business model made me have a neutral stance.

While first-quarter sales for 2019 rose 50%, growth rates slowed down to 34% in the second quarter. Slower growth was furthermore accompanied by some deleveraging on the bottom line. With growth and shares falling to the high teens in August, this made that forward sales multiples fell to 7 times. This came as the company was still losing money, and was quite capital-intensive.

What Happened?

Last autumn, shares retreated towards the $20 mark, as third-quarter sales growth stabilized around 35%. Encouraging were the fourth-quarter results, with sales growth accelerating to 44%. Full-year sales were up 39% to $200 million, yet the annualised fourth-quarter number already approached $240 million. The company broke the trend of narrowing losses with GAAP operating losses doubling in the final quarter from $7 million to $14 million, as full-year losses rose from $29 million to $46 million.

Trading around the $20 mark early 2020, the 95 million shares represent a $1.9 billion equity valuation, or $1.8 billion if we account for net cash. This valued the company around 7.5 times forward sales as the slightly stronger pace of growth in the fourth quarter is encouraging, yet real margin work remains to be done.

The company issued an outlook calling for sales around $260 million in 2020, with adjusted operating losses seen around $38 million, actually up slightly from the adjusted $34 million loss in 2019.

With shares falling to $11 during March, valuation multiples compressed a great deal, before rebounding towards the $20 mark, after which shares exploded following a good first-quarter earnings report. First-quarter sales growth of 38% was rather impressive as operating losses increased nearly 50% to $12.0 million. The net loss of $0.13 per share came in at just $0.06 per share on an adjusted basis, with the discrepancy of course driven by stock-based compensation expenses.

The real kicker behind the momentum run has been the revised guidance, as the revision is rather spectacular. The midpoint of the full-year guidance has been raised by $25 million to $285 million, as it is spectacular to see a $23-million hike in adjusted operating loss guidance, almost a one-on-one improvement along the hike in the sales guidance.

What Now?

Working with a diluted share count of 96 million shares trading around $37, the market value has ballooned to more than $3.5 billion, or about $3.4 billion after accounting for modest cash. Based on the guidance for the year, forward sales multiples have ballooned to more than 12 times as the revision in the earnings guidance has been very spectacular. This suggests real leverage given that the adjusted loss totaled $6 million in the first quarter of the year already.

This improvement seems somewhat of a one-time effect as the company suspended all work-related travel and implemented measures to work from home. Besides this immediate cost-saving, there are benefits on the revenue side as well. The trend to work but also learn and play from home has benefited the company. Trends like banking, e-commerce and other industries go digital, often at an accelerated pace, causing a big spike in usage of all internet-related services and systems.

Safe to say that I have been too cautious at $20 last summer as the world looked a lot different and current times allow for a near-perfect operating environment for the company, despite the tragic conditions of current times.

While the current performance is certainly impressive, it is to a large extent driven by a big extraneous factor which likely has a lasting impact. Yet with shares having doubled from recent normal levels and having increased nearly 4 times from the March lows in just two months, momentum seems to be a bit hot.

Fastly has definitely surprised me for the good and I like the growth and real improvements on the margin front, as I have grown more impressed with the long-term potential of the business. Hence, it will obtain a more prominent spot on my watch list with a higher targeted entry point, yet at these levels I refrain from chasing the shares here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.