A Simple Analysis On The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company has dropped over 40% since September, as the high price it paid for Quest and the coronavirus have weighed on its shares.

A team is where a boy can prove his courage on his own. A gang is where a coward goes to hide.”



- Mickey Mantle

Today we look at a fast-growing snack company whose growth has been temporarily curtailed by the impacts from the COVID-19 breakout. It also made a significant acquisition a few quarters before the coronavirus shut down most of the country. However, prospects should improve for it and the economy as states start to reopen for business. A full investment analysis on this concern is provided in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is a Denver, Colorado-based nutritional foods and snacking products company. It is best known for its Atkins branded goods, made famous by Dr. Robert Atkins and his Atkins diet. He began selling foods and supplements under Atkins Nutritionals in 1989, eventually selling to Parthenon and Goldman Sachs Capital Partners in 2003. After launching over 1,100 SKUs, the company was forced to filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2005. It was eventually purchased by Roark Capital Group in 2010, which created a special purpose acquisition company (Conyers Park) with former executives from Gillette and Hershey Foods in 2016, bringing it public at $10 per share. It was merged with Atkins in 2017 and changed to its current moniker. Shares of SMPL are currently down over 40% from their 52-week high, trading near $17.00 a share and commanding a market cap of ~$1.6 billion. Simply Good operates on a fiscal year (FY) ending the last Saturday in August.

Source: Company Presentation

The company operates an asset-light model, electing to outsource its manufacturing and distribution functions in both North America and elsewhere. Approximately 95% of its sales are generated in North America.

Fiscal 2019 (ending August 31, 2019) was a banner one for Simply Good. The company grew revenue by 21.3% to $523.4 million - very significant considering it had grown its top line by a CAGR of ~14% from FY08 to FY18. Fiscal year 2019 Adj. EBITDA improved 25.6% to $98.7 million. Although it was aided by a 53rd week, FY19 blew away management’s original expectations of 4-6% growth. At one point during the year, the company ran out of product owing to intense demand. Surprisingly, management’s first projection for FY20 was again 4-6% growth, citing tough comps from what it considered not only an outlier year but also the 53-week one.

Source: Company Presentation

Nutritional Snacking

The domestic nutritional snacking market is significant, estimated at $5.1 billion in 2019. After expanding at an 11.3% CAGR from 2014-2018, it grew at a more modest 8.3% in 2019. There is still plenty of upside for the industry with household penetration at ~50-55%. And with the American obesity rate nearing 40% and diabetes rate approaching the mid-teens, the need for lower-sugar, higher-protein snacks offered by Simply Good is ever-growing.

Quest Acquisition

The company purchased Quest Nutrition for $1 billion in November 2019, giving it a second operating segment. Like Atkins, Quest is known for its low-sugar, high-protein nutritional snacks but attracts a significantly younger consumer with a strong ecommerce channel. Throw in overlapping sourcing and supply chains and Quest was a logical fit for Simply Good. The company expects to squeeze ~$20 million of synergies from the transaction over the next three years.

However, with calendar 2019E sales of ~$345 million at the time of the transaction and 2019E EBITDA of $50 million, Simply Good was paying almost three times sales for Quest and 17.4x’s EBITDA when a $130 million anticipated tax benefit was considered. With that said, Quest was growing its top line at a ~26% clip versus 8% for the industry.

Source: Company Presentation

To fund this transaction, the company executed a secondary offering of 13.4 million shares of common stock at $26.35 per, raising net proceeds of ~$350 million. The balance of the financing came from a $460 million term loan and balance sheet cash.

2QFY20 Results

The first six months of FY20 - approximately four of which included Quest - have been solid. On April 6, 2020, Simply Good reported Adj. 2QFY20 EPS of $0.23 on revenue of $227.1 million as compared to $0.18 a share on revenue of $123.8 million in the prior-year period, representing 28% and 83% improvements over the prior year. These results beat Street expectations by $0.06 a share and $6.9 million, respectively. 2QFY20 represented the first quarter incorporating a full contribution from Quest, which was responsible for 71% of the top line growth, with the legacy Atkins business accounting for 12% in both the quarter and 1HFY20. Adj. EBITDA increased 82% to $41.7 million, although Adj. EBITDA margin receded 20 basis points to 18.4%.

Source: Company Presentation

Concurrent to its 1QFY20 report back in January, management forecasted FY20 Adj. EPS of $0.90 to $0.95 a share on revenue of $850-870 million, representing a 17%-23% increase in the company's bottom line over FY19. FY20 Adj. EBITDA was expected at $154-158 million. Net Debt-to-Adj. EBITDA was expected to drop under 3.75x by YEFY20. Although the company was not impacted by the coronavirus in the first half of FY20 and was off to a very strong first half of March, sales faded notably in the back end of the month, compelling Simply Good to withdraw its guidance for FY20.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

Also in March, the company drew $25 million against its $75 million revolving credit facility to build inventory and to maintain ample financial flexibility in these uncertain times. Accounting for this transaction, Simply Good held ~$80 million of cash and ~$660 million of debt on its balance sheet at the end of March. Although the company pulled its guidance for FY20, it remained confident that it would still reduce leverage to under 3.75 by fiscal year-end August 2020. Simply Good does have a share buyback authorization with $47.9 million remaining, but with debt burden arising from the Quest acquisition, the free cash flow focus has shifted to debt repayment.

Only three analyst firms have chimed in on Simply Good in 2020. All have Buy ratings on the stock. The last rating came from Jefferies on April 6th as they reiterated their Buy rating and $22 price target on SMPL. Goldman Sachs ($34 price target) and Wells Fargo ($35 price target) reissued similar ratings earlier this year, but before COVID-19 shut down most of the country.

The CFO and four board members at Simply Good had been buyers of the stock in January and February 2020, when it was trading in the low 20s, down from the $30 level last attained in September 2019. With the recent coronavirus-related fall into the mid-teens, two more purchases were made by board members right after the company’s earnings release on April 6th, totaling 20,000 shares. Another director bought nearly $50,000 worth of shares in three transactions on May 6th.

Verdict

Despite shares of SMPL trading higher after the announcement of the Quest acquisition, investors gradually decided that the price paid was a little steep, and although growing well above the industry average, the shares were priced for perfection. And with management’s 4-6% growth outlook for FY20, would-be buyers stepped away, causing the stock to drift into the low $20s. At one point in September 2019, Simply Good was trading at ~33x’s FY20E Adj. EPS of $0.93. It now trades at ~19x’s FY20 consensus estimate of $0.86. Admittedly, there is more uncertainty in the numbers, as certain sales channels for Simply Good (such as gyms) have been closed down in many states. But the coronavirus is going to end, and the consumption of nutrition bars is not going to be forever altered. The bet here is that sales will be difficult in 3QFY20 and will resume smartly in 4QFY20. Even though the company currently has a high level of debt and was projecting a rather conservative top line for FY20 before pulling its outlook in early April, its legacy Atkins business grew at 12% pace during 1HFY20, far better than management’s projections and faster than the overall nutritional snacking industry.

The trends that have fueled the industry, such as healthy snacking, meal replacement, and on-the-go consumption, will continue when America returns to work. Many of the severe COVID-19 cases in the younger population are associated with obesity, which reinforces Simply Good’s low-sugar, low-carb messaging.

This name is worth a "watch item" holding for now. Options are available on this equity and liquidity is quite good, making a covered call strategy to establish an initial small position viable. This is what I did late in April using the November $20 call strikes. Slow accumulation on down days in the market also seems prudent to establish a holding.

Some have been thought brave because they were afraid to run away.”



- Thomas Fuller

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.

Author's note: Who do you trust more? Insiders that are heavily buying their own stock or analyst firms that may have (or desire) a banking relationship with the firm they are rating?? If it is the former, The Insiders Forum may be for you. Our investment coverage and model portfolio consists of attractive small and mid-cap stocks insiders are purchasing. To initiate a free 2-week trial today into The Insiders Forum, just click on our logo below!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.