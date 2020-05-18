Associated Banc-Corp: Earnings To Suffer From Above Normal Provision Expense In The Year Ahead

Provision expense will likely remain above normal in the remainder of the year because of the worsening of the unemployment rate and oil price outlook.

Earnings of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) declined by 37% quarter over quarter to $0.27 per share in the first quarter due to a hike in provision expense. The company’s provision expense will likely trend downwards in the remainder of the year but remain above normal. I’m expecting ASB’s exposure to the oil and gas sector to contribute to the above-average provision expense this year. The heightened provision expense will likely pressurize earnings this year. Moreover, the trending downwards of LIBOR towards the Federal Funds rate will squeeze NIM in the year ahead. On the other hand, expense control efforts will support earnings. Overall, I’m expecting ASB’s earnings per share to decline by 27% year-over-year to $1.40 in 2020. As the impact of COVID-19 on future provision expense is still uncertain, there are chances of an earnings surprise. The December 2020 target price suggests a hefty upside from the current market price. However, the risks and uncertainties justify a discount to the fair value in the near-term. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on ASB.

Provision Expense Likely to Remain High in the Remainder of the Year

ASB’s provision expense surged in the first quarter to $53 million compared to $6 million in the first quarter of 2019. The management used Moody’s baseline economic scenario to determine the reserve level for loan losses. Further, the management made additional reserves for its oil and gas and COVID-19 sensitive portfolios. As mentioned in the first quarter’s investor presentation, the oil and gas sector made up 1.9% of total loans, while other high-impact industries made up 7.1% of total loans. At the time of the conference call, the management appeared fairly confident that the reserve built was sufficient. However, I’m expecting some further reserve built because the unemployment rate in April has exceeded the forecast in Moody’s baseline scenario. Consequently, I’m expecting ASB’s provision expense to increase to $123 million in 2020, translating to 50bps of net loans, compared to 7bps of net loans in 2019. I’m expecting the oil and gas sector to be one of the major contributors to provision expense because I’m expecting international crude oil prices to remain depressed for a prolonged time.

LIBOR Decline to Pressurize Net Interest Margin

I’m expecting ASB’s net interest margin, NIM, to decline in the remainder of the year due to the full quarter impact of March rate cuts. ASB’s NIM remained elevated in the first quarter because LIBOR did not decline as much as the Federal Funds rate in March. As the spread between LIBOR and the Federal Funds rate has become normal in May, the NIM will likely decline this quarter. The following chart shows the above normal spread between LIBOR and the Federal Funds rate.

Data by YCharts

Due to the late movement in LIBOR, I’m expecting the March rate cuts to have an impact on NIM in the second and third quarters of this year. For the full year, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 14bps, as shown below.

Loan growth will likely counter the impact of NIM decline this year. ASB’s participation in the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will most probably be the major contributor to loan growth. As mentioned in the conference call, ASB has funded $900 million worth of loans under PPP, which will increase loan balance in the second quarter. However, the management expects the majority of the PPP loans to be forgiven in the third quarter; therefore, the year-end balance will reflect only part of the loan growth over the year. According to a press release, ASB is planning to sell its benefits and risk consulting unit for around $266 million, which will fund loan growth. Overall, I’m expecting ASB’s net loans to stand at $24.4 billion at the end of 2020, up 7.8% from the end of 2019. The following table shows my estimates for balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings of $1.40 per Share in 2020

The expected increase in provision expense and contraction in NIM will pressurize earnings this year. On the other hand, loan growth will support the bottom line. Additionally, an increase in non-interest income will lift earnings. Mortgage banking revenues will likely continue to grow strongly due to low interest rates, which will boost non-interest income. On the other hand, fee waivers will reduce service changes, thereby pressurizing non-interest income.

Continued expense management efforts will likely support earnings this year. ASB has already substantially reduced business development and marketing costs in the first quarter and I’m expecting cost-cutting to continue in this area. Considering the changes mentioned above, I’m expecting ASB’s earnings per share to decrease by 27% year over year to $1.40 in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The severity and duration of COVID-19 are unknown; therefore, the impact of the pandemic on provision expense is uncertain. Moreover, the movement of LIBOR and the duration of PPP loans are uncertain because of the pandemic. Consequently, there are chances that actual results will differ materially from the estimates. These risks and uncertainties make ASB a risky investment and warrant a discount to its fair value.

I’m expecting ASB to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.18 per share in the remainder of 2020. Despite the earnings decline, I’m not expecting a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 51%, which is sustainable. Additionally, ASB faces little to no threat of dividend cuts from regulatory requirements because the company is currently well-capitalized. The common equity tier I capital ratio was reported at 9.36% as of March 31, 2020, versus the minimum requirement of 7.0%. Moreover, the sale of the benefits and risk consulting unit will support ASB’s dividend policy, as mentioned in the press release. The dividend estimates for 2020 implies a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Discount to the Fair Value Warranted

ASB has traded at an average price-to-tangible-book ratio, P/TB, of 1.41x in 2019. Multiplying this P/TB ratio with the forecast tangible book value per share of $14.7 gives a target price of $20.7 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 70% from ASB's May 15 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

The valuation analysis above shows that ASB has the potential for high return in the next eight months. However, the COVID-19 related risks and uncertainties justify a discount to the target price in the near term of four to five months. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on ASB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.