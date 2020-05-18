Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: Interest Rate Changes Drive Cutters And Boosters (May 10, 2020)

Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on May 11, 2020. Please check latest data before investing.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, May 8th, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

23 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 17 last week) and the average price return was +2.10% (down from +5.40% last week). The lead gainers were Convertibles (+5.57%) and Covered Call (+3.15%). The weakest sectors by Price were Commodities (+0.06%), Senior Loans (+0.38%) and Preferreds (+0.46%).

21 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 16 last week), while the average NAV return was +4.68% (up from +1.23% last week). The top sectors by NAV was Convertibles (+4.69%). The weakest NAV sectors were Taxable Munis (-0.96%) followed by Investment Grade (-0.09%).

The highest premium sectors were Taxable Munis (+2.98%), Preferreds (+2.56%) and Multisector Income (+1.60%), while the sector with the highest discount is Senior Loans (-15.92%). The average sector discount is -7.40% (down from -4.89% last week).

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Multisector Income (+2.06%), while commodities (-1.85%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.58% (down from +3.35% last week).

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Taxable Munis (+1.28) followed by Commodities (+0.55). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Real Estate (-1.49), followed by Emerging market Income (-1.37). The average z-score is -0.59 (up from -0.79 last week).

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (29.28%), Global Allocation (13.23%), High Yield (11.97%), Senior Loans (11.27%) and Real Estate (10.62%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +9.10% (up from +9.08% last week).

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLC) -26.16% 48.07% -46.89% -2.9 -31.22% 0.00% Barings Corporate Investors (MCI) -10.76% 8.01% -15.28% -2.1 -8.20% 0.00% OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) -9.46% 28.90% -48.39% -2.5 -12.83% 0.00% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure (TPZ) -7.51% 17.28% -22.91% -2.3 -6.57% 2.55% Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value (NPN) -7.38% 2.85% -12.73% -1.5 -7.05% 0.82% Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) -6.59% 11.94% -0.60% -2.5 -3.58% 2.82% PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps (NRGX) -5.64% 21.30% -11.85% -1.5 -1.83% 1.55% RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income (RFM) -4.54% % -4.44% 0.0 -2.52% 2.14% Nuveen Municipal Credit Opps Fund (NMCO) -4.35% 5.81% -5.41% 0.0 -3.98% 0.44% Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) -3.77% 8.62% -19.98% -1.5 0.64% 3.57%

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income (PGP) 9.80% 13.08% 26.02% 0.6 8.43% -1.01% Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term (IHTA) 7.22% 8.61% -3.56% -0.6 7.60% -0.44% BlackRock VA Municipal Bond (BHV) 6.94% 3.36% 12.38% 1.5 7.90% 1.26% DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) 6.89% 13.30% 3.60% 0.7 9.11% 1.33% Western Asset Invstm Grd Dfnd Opp Tr Inc (IGI) 6.54% 4.15% 2.65% 0.5 5.77% -1.19% Duff & Phelps Sel Enrg MLP Midstrm Enrg (DSE) 6.54% 0% -2.53% -0.1 3.30% -3.64% Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream (KYN) 6.35% 26.42% -9.02% 0.2 8.35% -4.16% Cohen & Steers Total Return (RFI) 6.31% 7.91% 3.94% 0.5 8.49% 1.92% JHancock Financial Opportunities (BTO) 6.10% 10.35% 10.50% 2.8 1.29% -9.55% Nuveen MN Quality Muni Inc (NMS) 5.78% 3.81% -2.64% 3.8 7.64% 1.27%

Recent corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 17, 2020 | BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) announced today the final results of the Fund’s tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to 5% of its outstanding shares of common stock (the “Shares”). The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 16, 2020, was oversubscribed. Therefore, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, the Fund will purchase Shares from all tendering stockholders on a pro rata basis, after disregarding fractions, based on the number of Shares properly tendered (“Pro-Ration Factor”). The final results of the Tender Offer are provided in the table below. Number of Shares Tendered Number of Tendered Shares to be Purchased Pro-Ration Factor Purchase Price* 17,034,684 2,470,791 0.14507726 $10.2018

Upcoming corporate actions

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 28, 2020 | Nuveen MLP Closed-End Funds Provide Update on Liquidation. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) previously announced that both funds intend to liquidate and distribute their net assets to shareholders. The funds now anticipate making a single liquidating distribution to shareholders in cash on or about May 8, 2020. As planned, the funds will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange through May 4, 2020 and will be suspended from trading before the open of trading on May 5, 2020, after which time there will be no secondary market for the funds’ shares. The Board of Trustees have approved the liquidation and termination of both funds on or about May 8, 2020. April 20, 2020 | Nuveen MLP Closed-End Funds Announce Plan to Liquidate. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF) and the Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP) announced that both funds intend to liquidate and distribute their net assets to shareholders. Upon completing a review of potential actions in response to the unprecedented downturn in the midstream MLP sector, each fund’s Board of Trustees concluded that liquidation and closure was in the best interest of shareholders. The funds will begin the orderly liquidation of their assets, determine and pay, or set aside an amount at least equal to, all known or reasonably ascertainable liabilities and obligations. As the funds’ portfolio securities continue to be sold, the funds may deviate from their investment objectives and policies. The funds will make one or more liquidating distributions. It is anticipated that liquidating distributions will begin being paid on May 8, 2020. The funds have fixed the close of business on May 8, 2020, as the effective date for determining the common shareholders of the funds entitled to receive liquidating distributions. The funds will continue trading on the New York Stock Exchange through May 4, 2020 and will be suspended from trading before the open of trading on May 5, 2020, after which time there will be no secondary market for the funds’ shares. April 20, 2020 | Tortoise Announces Reverse Stock Splits for Certain Closed-End Funds. Tortoise announced that the funds’ Board of Directors has approved reverse stock splits for TYG, NTG, TTP and NDP as outlined below. The funds anticipate completing the reverse stock splits prior to the open of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on May 1, 2020 for common stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2020. The funds’ common shares are expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on May 1, 2020. Common shares of TYG, NTG, TTP and NDP will continue to trade on the NYSE under their current symbol, but will trade under new CUSIP numbers, as listed below. Symbol Fund Reverse stock split Old CUSIP New CUSIP (TYG) Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. 1-for-4 89147L100 89147L886 (NTG) Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. 1-for-10 89148B101 89148B200 (TTP) Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. 1-for-4 89148H108 89148H207 (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. As a result of the reverse stock splits, every four outstanding common shares of TYG will be converted into one common share, every ten outstanding common shares of NTG will be converted into one common share, every four outstanding common shares of TTP will be converted into one common share, and every eight outstanding common shares of NDP will be converted into one common share. The reverse stock splits will decrease the number of the funds’ shares of common stock outstanding and potentially increase the market price per share by a proportional amount. Neither the funds’ portfolio holdings nor the total value of stockholders investments in the funds will be affected as a result of the reverse stock splits. The reverse stock splits are intended to increase the market price per share of the funds and broaden the range of potential investors in shares of the funds’ common stock, thereby potentially improving the market for, and liquidity of, shares of the funds’ common stock. March 30, 2020 | Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. Announces Liquidation and Dissolution Proposal. The Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (DSE), a closed-end fund subadvised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., announced today that its Board of Directors has approved fund management's recommendation to seek shareholder approval for the liquidation and dissolution of the fund. The determination to seek the liquidation and dissolution of the fund was based on an assessment of a variety of factors, including the significant and unprecedented downturn in the MLP and midstream energy sector, in which the fund invests, the current level of assets, as well as a review of potential alternatives. Ultimately it was determined that it was advisable and in the best interest of shareholders to liquidate the fund. The proposal to liquidate and dissolve the fund, which requires the approval of shareholders, will be submitted for approval at the fund's annual shareholder meeting, scheduled for May 21, 2020. Given the liquidation proposal, the Board decided that the fund should not declare or pay a dividend for the second quarter. February 6, 2020 | Angel Oak Capital Advisors Announces Board Approval of Merger of Angel Oak and Vivaldi Closed-End Funds. Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (Angel Oak), an investment management firm that specializes in value-driven fixed income investment solutions, announces that the Board of Trustees of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) approved the merger of the Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) with and into FINS, subject to approval of the reorganization by VAM’s shareholders and of the issuance of additional FINS common shares by FINS’s shareholders. The proposed merger showcases Angel Oak's continued growth efforts and commitment to seeking to provide value for FINS shareholders. The proposed merger, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions, includes the transfer of all the assets of VAM to FINS in exchange solely for newly issued common shares of beneficial interest of FINS at a ratio of the net asset value of each fund. There will be no change to the investment objectives, investment strategies or investment policies of FINS as a result of the proposed merger, and the entire management team for FINS will remain the same. January 30, 2020 | Cushing® Announces Board Approval of Merger of Certain Closed-End Funds. The Board of Trustees (the "Board") of The Cushing® Energy Income Fund (SRF) and The Cushing® MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV), each a closed-end fund (together, the "Funds"), announced today that each Fund's Board has approved the merger of SRF with and into SRV. The merger is intended to provide potential benefits to common shareholders, including lower operating expenses, improved efficiencies in portfolio management and operations, and greater secondary market liquidity, among other things. The Funds have similar (but not identical) investment policies. Each Fund emphasizes investments in the energy, infrastructure and natural resources sectors, but SRF has a focus on upstream companies, including exploration and production companies, whereas SRV has a focus on investing in midstream companies, including infrastructure master limited partnerships ("MLPs"). It is currently expected that the merger will be completed in the second of quarter of 2020, subject to required shareholder approvals and the satisfaction of applicable regulatory requirements and other customary closing conditions. December 19, 2019 | BlackRock Announces Board Approval of a Merger of a Municipal Closed-End Fund into a Municipal Open-End Fund. BlackRock Advisors, LLC announced today that the Board of Directors of BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (MNE), a closed-end fund, and the Board of Trustees of BlackRock Multi-State Municipal Series Trust (“Multi-State Municipal Series Trust”) approved the merger of MNE into BlackRock New York Municipal Opportunities Fund (“NYMO”), an open-end mutual fund and a series of Multi-State Municipal Series Trust, with NYMO being the surviving Fund (the “Merger”). It is currently expected that the Merger will be completed in the first half of 2020 subject to approval by MNE shareholders, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the prior redemption of all of MNE’s outstanding variable rate demand preferred shares.

Recent activist or other CEF news

These are from the past month. Any new news in the past week has a bolded date:

April 25, 2020 | Credit Suisse Gets $314 Million Highland Verdict Cut by 91%. Credit Suisse has to pay Highland Capital Management only $26 million of a nearly $314 million award stemming from fraud claims over a failed Las Vegas real estate deal, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. The state high court tossed $287.5 million in damages a trial judge imposed on Credit Suisse on top of the $26 million awarded by a jury that found the bank inflated the appraisal used to finance a golf development ahead of the 2008 housing crash. The court said the judge should not have allowed Highland to argue in a separate proceeding that its damages were... (subscription required). April 24, 2020 | Highland Income Fund Announces Repurchase Program. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. ("HCMFA") announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of the Highland Income Fund (HFRO) ("HFRO" or the "Fund") approved a repurchase program pursuant to which the Fund may repurchase up to 10% of its stock in open-market transactions over a one-year period. The program allows for the Fund to repurchase shares, if trading at a discount, in open-market transactions until the conclusion of the repurchase period on April 24, 2021. By purchasing Fund shares, which are currently trading at a discount to the Fund's net asset value ("NAV"), HCMFA seeks to enhance value for HFRO shareholders. The total repurchase amount and the timing of repurchases will be subject to the Fund's available cash, after consideration of reserves necessary for anticipated fund expenses and contingencies, and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The Fund may sell portfolio securities in order to generate cash. There is no assurance that the Fund will repurchase shares in any amount. April 24, 2020 | NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Repurchase Program. NexPoint Advisors, L.P. ("NexPoint") announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of the NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) ("NHF" or the "Fund") approved a repurchase program pursuant to which the Fund may repurchase up to 10% of its stock in open-market transactions over a one-year period. The program allows for the Fund to repurchase shares, if trading at a discount, in open-market transactions until the conclusion of the repurchase period on April 24, 2021. By purchasing Fund shares, which are currently trading at a discount to the Fund's net asset value ("NAV"), NexPoint seeks to enhance value for NHF shareholders. The total repurchase amount and the timing of repurchases will be subject to the Fund's available cash, after consideration of reserves necessary for anticipated fund expenses and contingencies, and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations. The Fund may sell portfolio securities in order to generate cash. There is no assurance that the Fund will repurchase shares in any amount.

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Fiduciary-Claymore Energy Infrastructure (FMO) -89.9% 0.3231 0.0325 7.07% -16.36% -2.0 0% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 BlackRock Energy and Resources (BGR) -30.9% 0.068 0.047 7.78% -7.17% 0.1 60% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 BlackRock Resources&Commodities Strategy (BCX) -22.5% 0.0516 0.04 8.30% -17.07% -1.5 36% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Glbl Div Opp (ETO) -20.8% 0.18 0.1425 8.59% -1.19% -1.4 26% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -17.5% 0.02 0.0165 4.99% -10.38% 0.1 157% 5/1/2020 5/8/2020 EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) -15.7% 0.07 0.059 5.46% -9.12% 0.3 138% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -15.1% 0.0152 0.0129 2.85% -14.22% -1.3 223% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -13.4% 0.067 0.058 6.42% -12.72% -0.6 134% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Income (EVF) -13.3% 0.03 0.026 6.18% -12.63% -0.4 137% 5/1/2020 5/8/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -11.9% 0.042 0.037 5.58% -3.28% -0.2 113% 5/1/2020 5/8/2020 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (AIF) -11.0% 0.091 0.081 8.29% -13.68% -0.9 126% 5/4/2020 5/14/2020 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) -8.3% 0.084 0.077 7.66% -13.71% -0.7 127% 5/4/2020 5/14/2020 Invesco Bond (VBF) -4.5% 0.066 0.063 4.02% -5.00% -0.3 101% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -3.0% 0.067 0.065 7.36% -13.11% -0.7 121% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -0.9% 0.03827 0.03793 8.16% -3.79% 1.0 62% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -0.9% 0.0176 0.01745 10.32% -9.78% -2.1 65% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.5% 0.05501 0.05474 8.23% -4.20% 1.6 54% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) -0.3% 0.04075 0.04061 9.81% -0.20% -1.1 32% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 Angel Oak Financial Strats Income Term (FINS) -0.3% 0.1013 0.101 7.27% -10.08% 0% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020

Boosters

There was only one booster this week.

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) 0.5% 0.02794 0.02807 8.86% -4.76% 1.0 31% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 MFS Government Markets Inc (MGF) 0.7% 0.02899 0.0292 7.45% -2.76% 1.2 33% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opp Fd (NMZ) 4.2% 0.0595 0.062 6.00% 1.47% 0.5 101% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni Inc (NEA) 5.6% 0.0535 0.0565 5.04% -8.31% 0.6 99% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen Quality Muni Income Fund (NAD) 6.5% 0.0535 0.057 5.07% -9.27% 0.3 98% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value (NEV) 8.0% 0.0565 0.061 5.47% -5.51% -0.2 101% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen VA Quality Muni Inc (NPV) 8.0% 0.0435 0.047 4.32% -7.77% 0.1 94% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen GA Quality Muni Inc (NKG) 8.1% 0.037 0.04 4.10% -14.26% -1.5 99% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen NY Quality Muni Inc (NAN) 8.3% 0.048 0.052 4.74% -9.17% 0.2 97% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen MA Quality Muni Inc (NMT) 8.5% 0.041 0.0445 4.06% -7.88% 0.0 98% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 9.7% 0.0414 0.0454 7.16% -13.03% -1.2 105% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Nuveen MD Quality Muni Inc (NMY) 10.2% 0.044 0.0485 4.75% -12.68% -0.4 96% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 Eaton Vance NY Muni Inc (EVY) 11.0% 0.039 0.0433 4.29% -13.88% -1.4 97% 5/1/2020 5/8/2020 Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr (EOT) 11.1% 0.0578 0.0642 4.14% -6.57% -1.8 115% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 Eaton Vance NY Municipal Bond (ENX) 11.1% 0.0351 0.039 4.16% -11.96% -1.1 98% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 EV Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) 11.1% 0.0638 0.0709 4.43% -6.44% -2.2 92% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond (EIM) 11.2% 0.0446 0.0496 4.82% -8.31% 0.0 88% 5/1/2020 5/21/2020 Eaton Vance CA Muni Inc (CEV) 11.2% 0.0401 0.0446 4.27% -9.40% -0.2 96% 5/1/2020 5/8/2020 Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund (NIQ) 12.7% 0.0315 0.0355 3.18% -4.08% 1.1 97% 5/1/2020 5/14/2020 MFS High Income Municipal (CXE) 21.2% 0.0165 0.02 5.39% -6.32% -0.7 108% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 MFS Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) 23.3% 0.03 0.037 4.94% -10.72% -0.6 99% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) 23.8% 0.021 0.026 5.10% -7.83% -0.5 108% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 MFS High Yield Municipal (CMU) 28.6% 0.014 0.018 5.39% -6.31% -0.5 106% 5/1/2020 5/12/2020 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) 900.0% 0.0165 0.165 105.88% -11.37% -1.8 10% 5/1/2020 5/15/2020

Commentary

The turn of the month typically brings news of closed-end fund distribution changes from the major fund houses (Nuveen, BlackRock, Eaton Vance, PIMCO). Here we see a significant number of both boosters and cutters announced this month, driven primarily in the steep drop in interest rates last month.

Data by YCharts

Most of the boosters were muni funds. These are benefiting from lower short-term interest rates, decreasing interest expenses and thus increasing the amount of available NII. Two of the boosters, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond (EIM), are held in our Taxable Income portfolio. NMZ and EIM raised distributions by +4.2% and +11.2% respectively.

On the flip side, a significant number of senior loan funds reduced their distributions this month. Again, this can be attributed to the fall in short-term rates, which decreases the interest payments from the senior loans, which are floating rate. Although, the three biggest cutters were all energy/commodity-related funds (FMO) (BGR) (BCX), no explanation needed there. The fourth largest cutter was ETO, a leveraged global stock/fixed income fund, which was discussed by Nick in today's post here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OCCI , EIM, NMZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.