Aston Martin's New Strategy Is Risky But It Might Pay Off

About a quarter of the shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCPK:AMGDF; OTCPK:ARGGY) is now owned by a group of wealthy motor sports enthusiasts led by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who also serves as the company's executive chairman. Under his leadership, Aston Martin will shift its strategy more towards motor racing and performance oriented road cars.

While this is certainly a risky strategy, I believe that it might pay off. I am reaffirmed in this view by the fact that Toto Wolff, team principal of Mercedes AMG F1, has recently acquired a significant stake in the company. I will explain my thesis in more detail below. Furthermore, I will elaborate why I think that the strategy might be easier to execute if Aston Martin is taken private.

Focus On Racing

Mr. Stroll leads a consortium that owns Formula One (FWONK) team Racing Point, which will become "Aston Martin Racing" in 2021. Aston Martin will receive an equity stake in the team. Members of the consortium are Mr. Stroll's long-time business partner Silas Chou; Swiss businessman Michael de Picciotto; Jonathan Dudman, the head of Monaco Sports and Management S.A.M.; Andre Desmarais, president and CEO of Power Corp. of Canada (OTCPK:PWCDF); John Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings Ltd. (CPRI); and American billionaire John McCaw Jr., a passionate car collector. With the exception of Mr. Dudman, they are all investors in Aston Martin as well. British businessman Lord Bamford, another car enthusiast and collector, is part of the Aston Martin consortium, but not of the Racing Point consortium. His company JCB Excavators is, however, a sponsor of the team.

Racing Point's 2019 F1 car driven by Mr. Stroll's son, Lance; source: Racing Point F1

The latest prominent Aston Martin investor is Toto Wolff, team principal and minority-owner of the Mercedes AMG F1 team. He acquired about 1 percent of Aston Martin on the open market. In the past, Mr. Wolff has also been an investor in HWA AG, which operates race teams in various motorsports classes, as well as in Williams Grand Prix Holdings plc (OTCPK:WMGPF), the parent of the Williams F1 team. Another interesting connection is that Mercedes F1 supplies Racing Point with engines. Notably, the team's majority owner, Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF), is the supplier of the V8 engines Aston Martin uses in its road cars.

Mercedes team principal and Aston Martin investor Toto Wolff; source: Formula 1

Toto Wolff has the reputation of being one of the best, if not the best, team principal in Formula 1. Since he took over the role in 2013, the Mercedes team has won both the constructors' and the drivers' championship six times.

The Strategy Is Risky...

Aston Martin is not be the first manufacturer of exclusive sports cars trying its hand at Formula 1 racing. At least in the more recent past, such forays seldom led to success. Dutch Spyker Cars NV competed for one and a half seasons from 2006 until the team was sold to Indian beverage and airline tycoon Vijay Mallya in 2007, who rechristened it Force India (the team was a direct predecessor of the soon to be Aston Martin team). Jaguar, now part of Tata Motors Ltd. (TTM), was not too successful, either. The team competed from 2002 to 2004 (afterwards, it was was sold to Red Bull, eventually becoming one of the top contenders).

Formula 1 is arguably motor sports' most expensive class. Even with a newly introduced budget limit for the seasons from 2021, it will take some $175 million to make a competitive approach. And that does not yet include the driver salaries. Sponsors do only cover part of that sum, so in order to break even, the team has to achieve on-track success - which translates to a higher share of the media rights revenue.

Companies like Ferrari NV (RACE) and McLaren Group have built successful road car brands on the basis of racing glory. But one should not forget that Aston Martin is not a "racing brand". Sure, the company can point to some glorious victories such as at Le Mans in 1959 (with Roy Salvadori and Carroll Shelby behind the wheel). But still, the company is known for its sporty yet elegant GT cars rather than as a producer of racing machines.

...But It May Pay Off

Given, however, that Aston Martin plans to introduce a range of performance focused mid engine vehicles in coming years, it might nonetheless make sense to position itself as a motor racing powerhouse. Arguably, having its own works team instead of just being a sponsor of Red Bull Racing, would be more suitable to reach this goal. After all, a Red Bull Racing victory is more associated with Red Bull itself and its engine supplier Honda Motor Co. (HMC) than it is with the title sponsor Aston Martin.

The revenue pot is distributed via a five-column system. For Aston Martin, the first two columns are relevant (columns three to five are special bonuses, e.g. tradition bonus for Ferrari). From the first column, every team that reached the top ten in the Constructors' Championship at least twice in the last three seasons is paid $35 million. As there are currently only ten teams, this payment is effectively guaranteed revenue. In the second column, teams are paid in accordance with their respective position in the Constructors' Championship. If the Aston Martin team would be able to establish itself as "best of the rest" ("the rest" being everyone other than Mercedes AMG, Ferrari and Red Bull), it would earn about $38 million in second column payments (2019: seventh place = about $24 million). A move into the top three contenders would even push that number to about $46 million. Kindly note that those numbers are derived from estimates based on the 2019 revenue pot.

Aston Martin's mid engine Vision Vanquish concept displayed on the 2019 Geneva Motor Show; source: Aston Martin

Of course, the team would have to perform on the track. But although Racing Point is a midfield team at the moment, I see at least a decent chance of them becoming a top contender within a few years. The budget cap in particular might give Aston Martin an advantage. Racing Point/Force India has received much praise for its ability to deliver bang-for-the-buck results in recent years. And unlike Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren, the team is used to working with limited resources.

The budget cap may also turn out to be very helpful in terms of Aston Martin's ability to keep key employees. Competitors are less likely to be able to lure them away with higher salaries. And at the end of the day, having the right people is what matters most. Despite having acquired 2009 world champions Brawn GP and having a large budget, Mercedes AMG F1 was not very competitive from 2010 until the arrival of Toto Wolff in 2013. Even seven time world champion Michael Schumacher scored only one third place in three years, while his team mate, Nico Rosberg, won one Grand Prix in 2012. Notably, Toto Wolff has not yet signed a new contract with Mercedes for the 2021 season. While I admit that it is rather unlikely that he would leave the team he led to six consecutive championships, there is at least the - albeit small - possibility of him joining Aston Martin Racing in 2021.

The Aston Martin brand could, furthermore, be very helpful in terms of maximizing sponsoring income. A car maker with an established name and a remarkable history is arguably more recognizable (hence more valuable to sponsors) than the somewhat generic Racing Point name. The team's current title sponsor, Austrian water technology company BWT AG, is believed to pay about €30 million (about $31.5 million). Ferrari, on the other hand, receives an estimated $50 million per year from Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) alone. In the past - regulation regarding advertisement have become much stricter in recent years - that number would have been closer to some $100 to $160 million. Still, Ferrari's sponsoring revenue totals somewhere between $150 and $200+ million. If Aston Martin Racing would be able to find sponsors willing to pay even half that sum, it could be able to (almost) cover the cost of a racing season with sponsoring revenue and guaranteed TV revenue alone, once the budget cap reaches $135 million in 2023. Depending on the position in the Constructors' ranking (and the cost of the driver lineup), that might translate to somewhere between $10 and $30 million in profits. So all in all, Aston Martin as a co-owner could profit both financially and in terms of marketing.

The Execution Of The Strategy Would Be Easier In Private

Since the strategy is a very risky one, it might not find the acclaim of many market participants. Understandably, one might be skeptical of plans to essentially put the company's fate on the line on the race track. As I have alluded to earlier, I believe that it would make sense for Mr. Stroll and his partners (plus probably Mr. Wolff) to privatize Aston Martin together with private equity group Investindustrial Advisors SpA which owns about 30 percent of the company's shares.

The stock trades at rather low levels as a consequence of not only the company's own problems but also the macro environment of coronavirus and Brexit. This increases the possibility of a takeover from my point of view. Depending on the price at which one acquired his or her shares, a buyout - even with a rather moderate premium - might be a welcome opportunity for shareholders. Yet, once again, I must caution that this is purely speculation on my part. As of the time of writing (May 17th), there are no indications of an imminent buyout offer.

Conclusion

All in all, Aston Martin's future focus on racing and performance oriented cars is a risky move. But it may pay off. I believe that Toto Wolff investing the equivalent of about $45 million indicates that he sees potential in Aston Martin's new strategy. Given his insider knowledge of Formula 1, this is surely a very positive sign.

Nonetheless, I believe that retail investors should be utmost careful. Unlike Lawrence Stroll and his partners, the average individual investor might not be too eager to take such risks. For a group of wealthy enthusiasts, it might be sufficient to cash in modest returns while enjoying the glory and bragging rights of owning a prestige car maker and a successful race team. For most retail investors, on the other hand, Aston Martin is not very attractive as a long-term investment due to its risk profile.

The outcome of a Formula 1 season is rather unpredictable. So there would be an element of - albeit highly elaborate - "sports gambling" on top of an investment in a cash burning manufacturer. One producing exclusively in the UK even, which makes it arguably somewhat vulnerable to the additional uncertainty with regard to the details of Brexit after the transition period. Therefore, I believe, passion for racing and/or luxury automobiles aside, there are better ways to invest for the vast majority of investors.

