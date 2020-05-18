SSR Mining: Earnings Estimates Continue To Climb

However, the withdrawn guidance is rather moot following the Alacer Gold merger, as FY-2021 is likely to look very different for the combined company with massive production growth.

We're nearly two-thirds of the way through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and we've seen relatively mixed results across the board. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19-related restrictions that affected shipments for some companies, we've seen a drop in both after-tax margins and year-over-year revenue growth, with both down roughly 300 basis points sequentially in Q1. SSR Mining (SSRM) reported its Q1 results last week and was in the group with some minor gross margin contraction, but this is likely to be short-lived after merging with one of the lowest-cost producers in the sector, Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF). Based on the potential re-rating given the larger production profile for the combined entity and significantly improved margins for SSR Mining, I believe the stock is a Hold at $20.00 per share.

SSR Mining released its Q1 results last week, and it was a solid quarter for the company with quarterly production of 107,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs]. Unfortunately, the company was forced to pull its FY-2020 guidance due to shutdowns at its Seabee operations in Canada and Puna operations in Argentina and this likely reflected a minor headwind in Q1, given that the shutdowns occurred in the last week of March. The good news, however, is that the Alacer Gold merger has made the guidance mostly irrelevant as SSR Mining has the potential to nearly double its annual GEO production by FY-2021 assuming a smooth integration. The other good news is that earnings estimates for FY-2020 have barely budged, given that gold (GLD) has picked up any operational slack related to COVID-19 restrictions. As it sits right now, the company hopes to have operations at Seabee back to normal by early June, and Puna by July. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations below:

Beginning with the company's Marigold Mine, it was an exceptional quarter, with near-record production of 58,400 ounces, at relatively stable cash costs of $824/oz. This translated to production growth of 10% year-over-year for the mine, and record revenue for the mine of $92.1 million. For those skimming over the headlines, all-in sustaining costs indeed came in quite high for the quarter, at an exorbitant figure of $1,277/oz. However, it is essential to point out that this 30% jump in costs year-over-year was almost entirely due to what was an extremely capital-intensive quarter, with capital spending up from $9.1 million in Q1 2019 to $25.9 million in Q1 2020. Therefore, while the all-in sustaining costs might look alarming at first glance, much higher than typical deferred stripping and processing facility upgrades were the culprit for the increase. Meanwhile, gold recoveries remain robust at 76%, up to 300 basis points year, and they are tracking near their highs on a trailing-twelve-month basis.

If we move over to the company's Seabee Mine in Canada, which is the second-largest contributor to production, it was also a solid quarter, with production continuing to trend higher. Last year we saw the sixth consecutive year of record production for the mine, and if not for the temporary mine shut down on March 25th, Seabee was on track for yet another record year in FY-2020, with 29,500 ounces produced in Q1 2020 alone. While this wasn't a record quarter for Seabee, and production was actually down slightly year-over-year, we did see near-record throughput in January and February, with throughput of over 1,050 tonnes per day.

All-in sustaining costs for the year were up 4% to $982/oz, but revenue came in at a record as well at Seabee, at $44.7 million for the quarter. This was helped by a much higher gold price, with the realized gold price in Q1 coming at $1,615/oz, up 24% year-over-year. Therefore, while the all-in sustaining costs were a little high in the quarter, the gold price increase more than offset this. Let's see how the company's earnings trend looks below:

As we can see in the chart below, SSR Mining has seen earnings trade in a wide range the past several years, but we are finally on track to see an earnings breakout this year in FY-2020. This will occur as the prior high for annual earnings per share [EPS] was $0.96 in FY-2016, and FY-2020 estimates are currently forecasting $1.30 in annual EPS. This is a very bullish long-term development, especially when earnings breakouts coupled with price breakouts, as we see with SSR Mining based on its technical chart. Therefore, the trend higher in annual earnings per share should be music to the bulls' ears, especially considering that SSR Mining is trading at a reasonable forward earnings multiple of just 16 despite a robust earnings growth rate above 50% forecasted in FY-2020. Typically, I would also look at FY-2021 earnings to see if they are also trending higher. However, I believe the FY-2021 estimates are less useful here, given that we'll have to see how SSR Mining looks as a combined company with Alacer Gold.

If we take a look at gross margins, we can see a solid trend higher here since 2018 thanks to the gold price strength, though we did see gross margins dip in the most recent two quarters by 190 basis points, and 600 basis points, respectively. While this would generally be a bit of a red flag, as I prefer growing margins coupled with strong earnings growth, these gross margins are less important given the combination of Alacer Gold's industry-leading margins that we're expected to see going forward.

Given that Alacer Gold's gross margins are above 50%, based on FY-2019 costs of $713/oz, it's likely that the combined company will have gross margins of above 40%, assuming a gold price above $1,600/oz. Therefore, while this minor dip in gross margins isn't ideal, it's partially related to higher capital expenditures in the most recent quarter and is moot considering the high margins that Alacer's Copler Mine brings to the table.

Finally, to get a better idea of what SSR Mining will look like once the merger is complete, we can take a look at the below chart of quarterly GEO production. As we can see, quarterly GEO production has been trending higher, albeit at a snail's pace over the past two years. This has been helped by record production from Marigold and Seabee. Looking forward, however, we are going to see a surge in quarterly GEO production once Alacer's Copler Mine is added into the mix, given that their operations delivered 88,000 ounces of gold in Q1 alone.

Based on this, I believe the combined entity is capable of producing a minimum of 190,000 GEOs per quarter going forward, and this should lead to a re-rating for the company. While not always the case, the rule of thumb is that 800,000-ounce per year producers command a higher multiple compared to 450,000-ounce gold producers, like SSR Mining would have been ex-Alacer.

While SSR Mining has had a difficult start to FY-2020 given the COVID-19-related shutdowns, the Alacer Gold has changed things massively for the company, both from a consolidated gold production standpoint and from benefiting from integrating higher-margin operations into its production profile. Therefore, the new company should be leaner from a cost standpoint, more impressive from a growth standpoint, and should have a combined and cash equivalents balance of over $700 million.

Based on these attributes, I believe SSR Mining is a Hold currently at $20.00, as we could see an even further re-rating occur for the combined company in the coming quarters. However, if we were to see a move above $25.00 before year-end, I believe this would be an opportunity to book some profits, as the re-rating would be mostly baked in at this price.

