EUR/USD Could Fall As Global Equities Rebound

As capital is "treated" better in the United States (the Federal Reserve has avoided negative rates thus far), a return of the short-EUR/USD carry trade may make a gradual comeback, which would support a return to the euro's long-term bearish trend.

While we should remain open to the risk of another crash, we should consider the possibility that mid- and large-cap equities become a net beneficiary of the economic chaos. Earnings may even be bolstered through M&A-driven consolidation and/or market share absorption.

The EUR/USD currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the U.S. dollar, has become less volatile after the sharp moves witnessed earlier in the year, especially during March 2020 when global equities crashed.

A combination of high demand for both euros and U.S. dollars might have otherwise cancelled each other out, yet since the peaks in demand for these two currencies differed across time, EUR/USD instead made vast moves in both directions. Risk-off moves tend to generate demand for safe havens such as the U.S. dollar (the world's reserve currency), while short-term crashes can generate demand for key exporters of investment capital (such as the euro zone, as well as Japan) which can generate rapid demand for currencies like the euro and the Japanese yen as international investments are unwound.

The chart below shows EUR/USD price action as illustrated by daily candlesticks, with the bottom panel offering a rolling 20-day measure of realized volatility (to draw attention to the collapsing realized volatility, which is rather welcome from the perspective of healthy market functioning).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView.)

FX markets are perhaps resuming more normal functioning more recently, as equity volatility and volatility in other markets (including most notably oil markets) have fallen. Whether or not confidence holds across these markets is another question; I would describe the current state of markets as a "twilight zone", a situation characterized by a certain mysteriousness. This mysteriousness stems from the combination of a not-so-promising economic backdrop (given the COVID-19 crisis) coupled with the fact that financial markets have largely rebounded and are demonstrating similar levels of optimism as before the recent crisis.

We are in a position where things could suddenly take another turn for the worse at short notice, while on the other hand the status quo could remain (supported by the availability of liquidity). Of course, markets should move based on both fundamentals and liquidity, yet "should" is a normative descriptor and markets may move wherever they like (and they do, often in a self-perpetuating fashion). Even if the current fundamentals do not support further upside in, say, equities and oil markets, if liquidity conditions remain loose, we could see markets continue to move stubbornly higher while the fundamentals simply play catch-up.

One measure of liquidity is the Chicago Fed's National Financial Conditions Index (NFCI) (including the adjusted version, the ANFCI). The index combines over 100 different indicators to measure market conditions (including measures relating to money markets, debt markets, equity markets, the traditional banking system, shadow banking, etc.). The recent equity crash led to a rise in this measure, which indicates tighter conditions ("less liquid"), yet the extent of the rise is nothing compared to the spike we saw in 2008.

(Source: Chicago Fed)

Meanwhile, you will notice from the chart above that the indexes are both falling (the ANFCI tries to isolate a component of financial conditions uncorrelated to current economic conditions, hence its deviation is usually lesser than the NFCI). In other words, market conditions are currently improving while the peak of these indexes illustrates that we are not really dealing with a liquidity crisis, rather a fundamental crisis (supply and demand). Even if liquidity remains high (such as through continued central bank intervention), we cannot force consumers to spend or businesses to open up; they must spend and open, respectively, when they want to.

The upside of this, however, is that provided liquidity remains high, we could see a sharp rebound once consumers and businesses regain confidence. Provided that consumers and businesses remain on a positive trajectory, we could see risk assets like equities either continue to rise stubbornly, or otherwise hold firmly in tight ranges (but crucially avoiding another sharp drop). As liquidity remains high, it is going to take a lot for markets to decide to cave in to further downside.

After all, if you sell your risk assets for cash, what else are you going to buy? You cannot hold cash forever. You might buy precious metals, but large institutions usually seek yield (i.e., through the ownership of dividend-yielding bonds, equities, real estate and so forth). Meanwhile even if many small- and medium-sized businesses fail during this period, this could present an opportunity for larger players to make acquisitions and carry out consolidations in their industries, which could even improve their long-term earnings potential. Large- and mid-cap equity performance might not be the best indicator of the economy but rather the corporate economy; the Matthew effect comes to mind:

For to every one who has will more be given, and he will have abundance; but from him who has not, even what he has will be taken away. - Matthew 25:29, RSV.

This is where the adage, "the rich get richer and the poor get poorer", is thought to come from. We should be open to the idea of seeing the performance of mid- and large-cap equities diverge from the performance of the overall economy; a sort of redistribution of overall business performance from bottom to top, making the top a net beneficiary even while the overall "size of the pie" is shrinking.

The implications for EUR/USD could be "business as usual"; the long-term trend is still bearish, as I noted in my previous article covering this pair. While interest rates remain low across the board, the European Central Bank adopted negative rates a long time ago. This has crimped commercial bank profit margins across Europe, and coupled with fears over Brexit and Italy, Europe is still liable to remain an under-performer versus the United States.

The United States Federal Reserve has its rate set at a range of 0.00-0.25%. Provided that rates stay above zero, bond and equity markets are likely to favor U.S. prospects over the eurozone. Provided that the VIX (a measure of implied volatility with respect to U.S. equities) continues to fall closer to the long-term average of 16 (as described in another recent article of mine; we should ideally see the VIX break under 30 in the near future), I would expect to see EUR remain bearish versus USD as capital flows to where it is treated more favorably (i.e. the U.S.). Negative rates are like a tax on liquidity, which the ECB has implemented, but not the U.S.

Remember also that the European Union is a large beneficiary of trade with the United States. A gradual shift to on-shoring of supply chains and reduced globalization (as a result of this crisis) could reduce the value of the euro further, since European exports could fall (although admittedly this effect would be tempered by any drop in the euro itself, as said exports would become cheaper).

One last point, with near-term relevance, is the fact that currency pairs can often shift going into new months. For example, EUR/USD fell into May 2020, and these post month-end shifts are often attributed to portfolio rebalancing. When one country's equity market outperforms another, portfolios are often set to rebalance, to shift capital away from the outperformer back into the underperformer (to retain similar weightings as before the performance deviation). The chart below shows that S&P 500 futures outperformed Euro Stoxx 50 futures (this ratio serving as a proxy for the relative performance of U.S. equities versus European equities) through April 2020.

As we headed into May 2020, EUR/USD fell in line with what we would expect with this model. Currently, we can see that U.S. equities are continuing to outperform European equities. We should keep an eye on this ratio, as while EUR/USD might attempt to rise into month-end, provided that the above trend remains intact, we are likely to see EUR/USD fall either close to month-end or immediately afterwards. There is still more than a week before month-end, but should EUR/USD rebound to 1.09 (for instance), this could provide an opportunity to short the pair as we head into June 2020.

