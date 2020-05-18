Coronavirus Beaten Down Stocks/Funds Series - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

Risks are low as the Australian Government has backstopped the economy with COVID-19 rescue packages including the A$130b jobkeeper package for 6 months.

CBA is currently trading on a 2020 PE of 11.9 (2021 PE of 14.7) with some pressure on short-term dividends, with the 2020 dividend yield forecast at 5.74%.

CBA is Australia's leading retail bank. The bank will be mildly impacted in the short-term by the coronavirus and lower Australian interest rates, putting near term pressure on margins.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is currently down 33% from its early 2020 peak, and near a 7 year low, after collapsing in early 2020 due to the coronavirus.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on April 14, 2020; therefore, all data is as of this date.

In this 'coronavirus beaten down stocks/funds' series of articles I look at both stocks and funds that have been beaten down due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) market sell-off and are near or below their 5 year low, are very well valued, and have potential to rebound strongly as we recover.

Today I look at Commonwealth Bank of Australia ("CBA"), which is Australia's largest retail bank. The stock has been heavily sold down 33% in the past 3 months. The past 2 years the bank has sold of several divisions including funds management [CFS/First Sentier], life insurance [AIA Group], external mortgage brokerage operations and has a new CEO after the Australian Royal Commission into misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry from 2017-2019. Due to the coronavirus the bank has reduced lending rates in support for small businesses, reduced rates on 1-3 year fixed rate home loans, and raised some deposit product interest rates; and hence may see some net interest rate margin reduction in 2020.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Source

Commonwealth Bank of Australia [ASX:CBA] (OTCPK:OTCPK:CMWAY) - Price = AUD 61.57

As shown on the chart below CBA has fallen from a high of USD 91.70 to a 5 year low of 57.66, and has recently recovered slightly back to AUD 61.57, which is 33% below the past peak in early 2020.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia - 5 year price chart

Source: Bloomberg

CBA - 25 year performance chart

Looking at the 25 year chart below CBA is back to its price from 2013, which is 7 years ago.

Source: Yahoo Finance

A look at Commonwealth Bank ("CBA")

CBA is a clear leader in the Australian retail banking sector. The vast majority of operations are based in Australia with a small overseas presence in several countries including New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia and South Africa.

The main contributor to CBA's revenue is lending. Other smaller contributions come from customer transactions, online stockbroking (Comsec), and insurance.

The bank is much more streamlined than before with a focus to reduce costs, promote digital banking, and avoid litigation. The post GFC years have been tough on the banks as consumers sought compensation. Naturally the fact that the bank's upper management got massive pay packets and bonuses did not help the banks image.

In recent years the Australian media has created a frenzy of attacks on the big 4 Australian banks. Most resulted from the GFC, and some isolated cases of individual poor behavior. Having worked for CBA for several years I have a strong insight into the bank, and I am not concerned about major future scandals. You can read more here on the recent scandals etc.

CBA CEO Matt Comyn

Source: Sydney Morning Herald

Low interest rates in Australia

The Reserve Bank of Australia [RBA] recently lowered rates to a record low of just 0.25%. The implication here for all the banks is that in a very low interest rate environment it is harder for banks to justify and make a decent 'net interest margin' (the margin it makes between deposit funds and lending funds).

For now the big 4 retail banks in Australia have not dropped variable home lending rates despite the COVID-19 induced RBA rate drop, thereby somewhat protecting their margins. They did generally reduce short-term fixed rates for homeowners as a good will gesture and to help secure customers during this difficult time. For example, the CBA announced a 0.70% cut across 1, 2 and 3 year fixed loans. From May 1, these fixed offers will sit at 2.29% for new and existing owner occupiers.

Ratings agency Fitch recently stated:

Fitch Ratings downgraded the Big 4 lenders and revised its operating environment score for the sector. "Earnings will face pressure from both higher impairment charges and lower interest rates. The central banks in Australia and New Zealand have cut their respective cash rates to 0.25% and indicated that they will remain there for a prolonged period," Fitch said. "The banks' earnings were already vulnerable before the pandemic hit, which was reflected in the negative outlook on the factor. The challenges from the outbreak are likely to exacerbate this pressure."

The coronavirus impact on CBA and the Jobkeeper rescue package

CBA has reduced the interest rate it offers for small businesses by 100 base points as well as selectively increasing interest rates on some deposit products, and some transaction fee reductions. This may have a slight short-term negative impact on the banks interest rate margin which was last reported at 2.11%. As discussed above variable home loan rates have been maintained and customers who have been impacted by COVID-19 are in many cases being allowed to suspend mortgage repayments for 6 months. Note this does not really significantly affect the bank as the missed payments are just added onto the customer's loan. In many cases the above won't be necessary thanks to the jobkeeper package that will run to at least September 27, 2020.

The Australian Government has backstopped the economy with a A$130b 'Jobkeeper' package which pays those that have lost their job due to COVID-19 A$1,500 per fortnight (equates to A$39,000 pa). This is highly significant as it will reduce the pressure on the Australian economy, and hence on the Australian banks.

Loan default rates tend to be low in Australia with lending standards recently tightened

The chart below highlights very low consumer arrears (0.61% for home loans) and hence loan default rates for CBA. This is because of stricter lending standards and the fact that home loans are secured by the property. The actual cash loan impairment expense rate (to cover defaults) in H1 2020 was estimated to be only 0.17%, compared to 0.85% during the GFC. This may rise in 2020, and is a risk should the COVID-19 pandemic and economic disruption get much worse, and the Australian government support lessen.

Source

Valuation

CBA has a current market cap of A$109b. The 2020 PE ratio is 11.9, and the 2021 PE is 14.7. 2020 net profit margin is estimated at 40.3% and 2021 margin 32.27%. It is forecast to increase back to 34.57% by 2022. The decline in the net profit margin is due to forecast declines in the net interest rate margin. This may now hit in 2020 rather than 2021. In any event it is factored into the current stock price.

The 2020 dividend yield is forecast at 5.74%, and 2021 dividend yield is forecast at 5.58%. The payout ratio ranges between 70% and 80%. There is some possibility the dividend will be reduced during 2020, and APRA has recommended banks to 'slash dividends" as a result of COVID-19. If this was to occur it would be only while COVID-19 is disrupting the economy.

The 2020 book value is estimated at A$39.52, with a Price to Book ratio of 1.54.

4-traders analyst's consensus is a 'hold' with a price target is A$63.42, representing ~3% upside. Yahoo Finance shows a target price of A$73.17.

My view is that the stock is appropriately valued at this time due to the earnings pressures 2020 will bring. Looking ahead my view is that the stock price can retest the past high within the next 2-5 years as the economy recovers, giving investors a ~50% return. Should dividends be maintained investors will get an additional 5-6% pa. Australia's compulsory superannuation (retirement) scheme will also help a steady flow of funds into Aussie blue chips (such as CBA) in future years. The compulsory contribution is currently 9.5% pa (9.5% of gross salary), but will increase to 10% from July 2021 (and 11% by 2023, and 12% by 2025). CBA's stock price should also benefit as retiree investors search for yield.

CBA historical PE ratio 2010 to 2022 [e]

CBA income statement and forecasts

CBA financial summary and forecasts

Source: 4-traders

Risks

The COVID-19 pandemic may cause a longer disruption (>1 year) and hence the Australian consumer may struggle to meet their mortgage payments, especially if unemployment levels rise significantly, and the Australian Government stops support. This looks ok at least until September 27, 2020 when the jobkeeper package is due to end, unless it is extended.

Low interest rates may remain for several years making it hard for banks to improve margins.

Australian has high property prices and hence high household debt to GDP levels.

Competition. New 100% digital banks ('neobanks') with no office presence can offer lower cost products.

Regulation and litigation risk - The past few years following the GFC the Australian banks have faced an avalanche of litigation, inquiries, and scandals. CBA has sold off several divisions so has now reduced a lot of this risk.

Currency risk and management risk. The AUD moves up and down in line with commodity prices (especially iron ore) and the global economy.

The usual stock market risks. Market sentiment - COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has been causing global lockdowns and economic disruption, which in turn has lowered investor sentiment.

The last article (linked above) discussing the last half year results gives a good summary of CBA stating:

Commonwealth Bank has shown again why it's the best bank in Australia, using all its market clout to maintain its net interest margin in the first half (of the 2019/20 financial year), despite falling interest rates. Overall the margin remained steady at about 2.1% for the third half in a row - with a boost from pricing on standard variable loans offset by pressure on deposit rates. The trend remains downwards, though, and management expects this to reassert itself in the second half. Key Points: Net interest margin flat

Impairments up due to fires

Capital position strong The stable margin and minimal loan growth meant that operating profit was flat at $12.4bn. However, a 3% rise in operating expenses and a 12% increase in impairments - largely due to a $100m provision to cover drought and recent bushfires - meant that net cash profit fell 4% to $4.5bn and cash earnings per share fell 5% to $2.53. There were no additions to the nearly $2bn of provisions that have been taken for customer remediation following the Hayne Inquiry, although only around a third has been paid out. The overall impairment ratio ticked up 0.02 percentage points to 0.17%, but that remains low compared to historical averages of more like 0.3-0.5%.

Note: Regarding the banks 'minimal loan growth' comment above

The 1st half of 2019/20 financial year referred to above was from July 1 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019. This period saw the US-China trade war deteriorate and the banks were still taking a tough stance on lending. Australia's bank regulator APRA only announced a relaxation of bank lending practices in July 2019 in response to the national housing price falls of 2018 and 2019. Given it takes a while for a consumer to find a property, arrange finance, and settle (usually 6 weeks) then the impact of the APRA change would not have been felt until later in 2019.

Why invest in CBA summary

Source: CBA H2, 2019 results and investor presentation

Conclusion

CBA's stock price has fallen 33% in 2020, back to 2013 levels. This has led to a low 2020 PE of 11.7. This is probably fair given the current headwinds due to COVID-19.

I expect the bank will face near term earnings pressure due to the COVID-19 economic disruption, and may reduce its dividend rate. The downside should be limited given the Australian government has backstopped the economy with the A$130b jobkeeper and other financial support packages. I do expect the bank's margins to reduce slightly as a result of COVID-19, and a relatively mild increase in loan defaults.

Once we recover from COVID-19 the bank should continue to do well and earnings should steadily improve each year. The recovery may be a year away depending on the COVID-19 pandemic, so investors will need some patience.

Risks revolve around the length of the COVID-19 pandemic, and how long the government will backstop the economy. Other key risks revolve around high Australian property prices and hence high household debt to GDP levels. Smaller risks include competition, including competition from lower costs lenders and the new digital banks.

I rate Commonwealth Bank as a solid recovery 'buy' for those investors with a 5 year plus time frame. The dividend yield is attractive at 5.74% but it is at risk of being reduced in 2020.

