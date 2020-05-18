Norwegian Salmon Companies Are Well-Positioned To Continue To Outperform The Market

Salmon demand is expected to remain strong and increasing over the next decade, due to the rising incomes in developing countries and the trend for healthier living.

Like most industries, the salmon business is not going through its best moment. Salmon supply growth is not expected to see a significant decrease, and demand plunged amid the current pandemic, mainly from the HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering) segment. This caused a sharp decline in prices and is negatively affecting the margins of the salmon companies. Therefore, firms in this industry are trading at a discount compared with 2019 average stock prices.

However, the picture is completely different in the long run. The global population is expected to continue growing and reach 9.7 billion by 2050. Assuming consumption per capita stays constant, this implies a 35% increment in demand for protein. However, the FAO projected that over the 2018-2027 period, per capita fish consumption will increase in all continents except from Africa, and the average nominal world price for traded fish will increase by a total of 23.7% by 2027. As land-based protein production has its limitations, an opportunity emerges for seafood companies to satisfy that increment in demand. Salmon represents only 4% of total seafood production, and it has many advantages given it fits the growing trend for healthier food and its production has a lower environmental impact compared to other protein producers. The salmon is a cold-blooded animal that can only be farmed in specific locations around the world. This natural restriction limits the amounts that can be produced globally.

In this scenario, companies in Norway have many competitive advantages given its natural conditions for salmon farming and its vast experience in the field, allowing the Nordic country to be the largest producer of Atlantic salmon in the world. Due to its current valuation and the expected strong salmon demand over the next decade, Norwegian companies are well-positioned to continue to outperform the market. In this article, I will go through a deeper analysis of the industry and the best companies to gain exposure to this sector.

The salmon farming industry

Farmed Atlantic salmon

Salmon is the common name for several species of fish of the family Salmonidae, which the Atlantic salmon being the most farmed species of salmonids in the world. Although several of these species are available from both wild and farmed sources, about 72% of the world’s salmon harvest is farmed. Most farmed salmon comes from Norway, Chile, Scotland and Canada. In 2019, the total farmed Atlantic salmon was just over 2.6 million tonnes. Norwegian harvests totaled around 1.4 million tonnes.

Salmon Markets

Europe (incl. Russia) and North America are by far the largest markets for Atlantic salmon, and in 2018 represented 50% and 23% of global consumption respectively. However, emerging markets are growing at significantly higher rates than these traditional markets. The value of salmon sold in 2018 is two times higher than in 2009, while the volume increased by 64% in the same period, illustrating the strong underlying demand for salmon.

In 2019, the worldwide supply of farmed Atlantic salmon corresponded to a per capita consumption of 300 grams approximately whole fish equivalent (wfe), which is about one meal per capita per year. The world’s largest consumer market of Atlantic salmon, however, is the European Union, where per capita con­sumption was 2.2 kg wfe per year, equal to approximately 7-8 meals per capita per year on average. This level of consumption gives an idea of the untapped potential in the rest of the world, even in North America, where the consumption per capita is significantly lower.

(Source: Bakkafrost Annual Report 2019)

Salmon Supply

As mentioned before, farmed Atlantic salmon was just over 2.6 million tonnes in 2019, while the wild salmon catch was 1 million tonnes approximately. Although salmon supply growth outpaced the increase in demand in 2019 and caused a drop of 6.4% in the reference price for salmon of Norwegian origin, the annual growth has diminished in recent years with a 6% annual growth in the period 2009-2018. Supply growth is expected to diminish further to a 4% annual growth from 2018 to 2022. The background for this trend is that the industry has reached a production level where biological boundaries are being pushed. Future growth requires progress in technology, development of improved pharmaceutical products, implementation of non-pharmaceutical techniques and improved industry regulations.

(Source: Mowi Salmon Farming Industry Handbook 2019)

Moreover, because salmons are cold-blooded, a key condition for sea farming is a temperature range between 32°F and 64-68°F. The optimal temperature range for salmon is between 46°F and 57°F. This natural restriction - few coastlines suitable for salmon farming - this also limits supply.

(Source: Mowi Salmon Farming Industry Handbook 2019)

Looking forward, apart from wild and farmed sources, we have to consider a third way of salmon production, which is land-based production. In the last two years, planned land-based capacity around the globe has accelerated, and currently, more than 900,000 tonnes of capacity have been planned globally for 2022. However, it is highly unlikely that all identified projects will get realized, since they still need to receive the necessary funding and the required permission to operate, among other limitations. Hence, the planned capacity must be viewed as a rough estimate of the maximum expected volume from the identified projects.

Salmon Price

As in most commodity industries, producers of Atlantic salmon experience high volatility in the price achieved for the product. Over the long term, with the continued demand growth and the tight global supply, the price of Atlantic salmon has almost doubled since 2008. The correlation between change in global supply and the average salmon price is very strong. As salmon is perishable and marketed fresh, all production in one period must be consumed in the same period. In the short term, the production level is difficult and expensive to adjust, as the planning/production cycle is three years long. Therefore, the supplied quantity is very inelastic in the short term, while demand shifts according to the season. This is the main reason for the price volatility of the market.

Barriers to Entry

Licenses

To increase capacity there are many regulations to fulfill. Due to biological constraints, seawater temperature requirements and other natural constraints, farmed salmon is only produced in Norway, Chile, Scotland, the Faroe Islands, Ireland, Iceland, Canada, USA, Tasmania and New Zealand. To operate a salmon farm, a license is a key prerequisite. Such licenses restrict the maximum production for each company and the industry as a whole. The number of licenses for Atlantic salmon and trout in seawater was limited to 1,041 in 2018.

Capital-intensive business

The salmon farming industry is capital-intensive and volatile. This is a result of a long production cycle, a fragmented industry, market conditions and a biological production process that is affected by many external factors. Over time, production costs have been reduced, and productivity has increased as new technology and techniques have improved. In recent years, costs have trended upwards due to several factors, including rising feed costs, biological costs and more stringent regulatory compliance procedures. The long production cycle of salmon requires significant working capital in the form of biomass. On average, a net working capital investment of approximately 3 EUR is required to obtain an increment in harvest volume of 1 kg.

Increase in protein consumption

For the average human, animal protein, such as seafood, poultry, pork, and beef, amounts to just under 10% of the total diet. The UN estimates that the global population will grow to approximately 9.77 billion by 2050. Assuming consumption per capita stays constant, this implies a 35% increase in demand for protein. The UN, however, estimates that the actual demand will double. We know that resources for increased land-based protein production will be scarce, so a key question is how the production of protein sources from the sea can be expanded. Fish has been estimated to account for only 12% of total fish and animal protein supply. According to FAO, per capita fish consumption is expected to increase by 1.2% in the period 2018-2027. Salmonids contribute only 4.4% of global seafood supply, and their share is expected to increase.

(Source: Mowi Salmon Farming Industry Handbook 2019)

Although Atlantic salmon is relatively small in harvest volume compared to other species, it is a very visible product in many markets due to the high level of industrialization. The industry is a good fit with the global macro trends, as Atlantic salmon is a healthy and resource-efficient product (as much as 68% of Atlantic salmon is edible meat). As the middle class is growing in large emerging markets, salmon companies expect the consumption of high-quality proteins to increase. Moreover, salmon farming has gained plenty of attention, as the supply of wild fish has limited potential to meet the growing demand for marine protein.

Risk Factors

Salmon diseases

One of the largest risk factors salmon companies are exposed to is the biological risk in the seawater growout stage. Examples of such risks are direct threats to the fish such as diseases, sea lice and algae blooms. With the introduction of vaccines, a considerable number of bacterial and viral health issues have been effectively controlled. Even the best-managed farms may have to use medicines from time to time. For several viral diseases, there are no effective vaccines that are currently available.

FX

Most Norwegian producers are exposed to currency fluctuations, as most of the salmon they produce is exported. The national currency is the Norwegian krone (NOK). Most of the salmon is exported to countries within the EU and is traded in EUR. The second-largest traded currency is USD.

Regulatory issues

Regulatory authorities may impose restrictions or sudden changes in the industry framework due to environmental or animal welfare concerns, which may affect the operations and financial condition of salmon companies. As mentioned before, salmon farming is regulated by licenses.

How to approach this investment opportunity?

Considering the attractiveness of the product, the limitations to produce it and the expected increase in demand, it is worth analyzing the investment opportunities in this industry. Although there are important companies around the globe, I will focus on Norwegian salmon farming companies because of the competitive advantages and because they represent more than 50% of global supply.

There is an investable instrument to gain exposure to the main Norwegian salmon companies, which is the Oslo Børs Seafood Index. However, is not very easy to invest in if you are not Norwegian, and I find insufficient information about it on its webpage. Yet, what is possible is to invest in the companies that compose this index. I will analyze this group of companies, try to identify the most promising ones and try to avoid any bad apple. Listed by market capitalization, these companies are: Mowi (OTCPK:MHGVY), SalMar (OTCPK:SALRF), Lerøy Seafood Group (OTCPK:LYSFF), Bakkafrost (OTCPK:BKFKF), Austevoll Seafood (OTCPK:ASTVF), Grieg Seafood (OTCPK:GRGSF) and Norway Royal Salmon (OTC:NRYYF). Bakkafrost, headquartered in the Faroe Islands, is the only not Norwegian company that trades in the Oslo Seafood Index.

Company Market Cap EV Mowi 8.77B 10.45B SalMar 4.37B 4.78B Leroy Seafood 3.13B 3.60B Bakkafrost 2.89B 3.09B Austevoll Seafood 1.56B 3.15B Grieg Seafood 1.09B 1.33B Norway Royal Salmon 0.87B 0.89B

(Source: Seeking Alpha, amounts in billions of dollars)

Growth and past performance

Revenue (in millions of dollars) 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 E 2021 E Mowi 3.361 3.791 3.941 4.117 4.467 4.428 4.806 Growth 12,79% 3,96% 4,47% 8,50% -0,87% 8,54% SalMar 718 885 1.060 1.112 1.199 1.212 1.379 Growth 23,26% 19,79% 4,86% 7,89% 1,08% 13,74% Leroy Seafood 1.318 1.692 1.825 1.944 2.002 2.074 2.293 Growth 28,38% 7,85% 6,52% 2,97% 3,59% 10,59% Bakkafrost 428 480 566 477 677 747 884 Growth 12,39% 17,70% -15,73% 41,99% 10,40% 18,27% Austevoll Seafood 1.494 1.853 2.038 2.218 2.285 2.409 2.661 Growth 24,05% 10,01% 8,81% 3,01% 5,44% 10,46% Grieg Seafood 452 641 688 735 811 881 978 Growth 42,00% 7,21% 6,88% 10,32% 8,65% 11,01% Norway Royal Salmon 315 414 484 498 548 569 622 Growth 31,55% 16,90% 2,90% 9,96% 3,99% 9,29%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

Norwegian salmon companies have experienced significant growth over the past decade. Demand has grown on the back of rising incomes and the trend for healthier living. The salmon sector has been expanding at a faster pace than other food commodities, with Norwegian companies at the lead in this industry. Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon, the two smallest companies in terms of market capitalization among this group of seven, experienced the highest revenue CAGR in the last 5 years.

Analysts expect Bakkafrost to have the highest expansion in terms of revenue over the next two years, followed by Grieg Seafood and Austevoll Seafood. Although sales forecasts are not error-free and occasionally deviate considerably from the initial projection, they are useful to get a taste about future performance expectations. All these seven companies have good prospects of increasing their revenue in the future. They are expected to increase revenue by 14% or more in the next two years, except for Mowi, which is expected to grow its sales by 8%.

(Source: Financial Times)

To analyze the past stock performance, I want to make an important clarification: the performance of the stocks in the chart above, except for the S&P 500 (blue mountain line at the bottom of the chart), is in krone (NOK), Norway's national currency. Since the krone has depreciated 25% against the US dollar in the past 5 years, we must discount that depreciation from its stock performance. Nevertheless, an investment done in this group of companies on July 1, 2015, would have outperformed the S&P 500. The expansion in sales over the past decade has been reflected in its stock valuation. In line with its revenue growth, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon have experienced the greatest appreciation on its stock valuation, followed by SalMar, Bakkafrost, Leroy, Mowi and Austevoll.

Profitability

In the last decade, product innovation, long-term supply contracts, effective logistics and transportation have stimulated strong demand growth for salmon, in particular in European markets. The average EBIT per kg for the Norwegian industry has been positive, except for a few shorter periods. In the last 10 years, it has been 1.4 per EUR/kg in nominal terms, and 1.8 EUR/kg in the last 5 years.

Net Income Margin Net Income Margin (5-yr. avg.) Return on Equity Return on Assets Return on investment (5-yr. avg.) Asset Turnover Mowi 11.5% 12.1% 16.5% 6.7% 11.1% 0.75 SalMar 20.8% 24.0% 26.9% 11.0% 23.2% 0.74 Leroy Seafood 9.2% 13.4% 10.7% 5.1% 12.7% 0.70 Bakkafrost 9.2% 25.3% 12.8% 6.7% 17.2% 0.48 Austevoll Seafood 9.4% 13.1% 9.6% 4.2% 13.2% 0.60 Grieg Seafood - 0.6% 10.2% 16.1% 6.3% 12.9% 0.97 Norway Royal Salmon 7.2% 11.3% 13.8% 6.0% 19.3% 1.27

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

The 5-year average net income margin is very attractive for all seven companies, especially Bakkafrost and SalMar. Because of the reasons mentioned earlier, these companies have been able to develop very profitable businesses and are expected to maintain similar margins in the future. Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon were the least profitable companies, as they experienced the fastest growth and still need to consolidate their market share. Even the current net income margin of most companies looks attractive despite the drop in demand and prices during Q1.

Financial Health

Net Debt / EBITDA Quick Ratio Total Debt-to-Capital Mowi 2.35 2.97 39% SalMar 1.05 0.40 28% Leroy Seafood 1.32 1.31 26% Bakkafrost 1.06 1.48 22% Austevoll Seafood 1.57 1.41 29% Grieg Seafood 1.86 2.16 45% Norway Royal Salmon 0.00 1.09 7%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

All seven companies seem to be in a strong financial position. A net debt/EBITDA ratio above 3 or 4 is considered high leverage. As you can see, none of these companies has a ratio above 3. Mowi, as the largest producer of Atlantic salmon in the world, is taking on more debt than its peers are, but its ratios seem reasonable to me. The only company that shows a weakness in terms of financial health is SalMar. A quick ratio above 1 implies that the company will not have problems paying its debts. Although its total debt-to-capital ratio is low, its quick ratio is 0.4, which highlights possible difficulties in the short term. As I will show further, SalMar has canceled its proposed dividend for 2019 to secure the company financially.

Dividend

Annual Div. Yield Dividend Yield 5-yr. avg. Payout Ratio Payout Ratio (5-yr. avg.) Dividend (5-yr. growth rate) Mowi 5.8% 5.9% 115.1% 110.9% 9.8% SalMar - 4.1% - 59.7% - Leroy Seafood 2.6% 3.0% 48.1% 38.5% 4.6% Bakkafrost - 2.3% - 50.5% - Austevoll Seafood 3.0% 4.5% 40.4% 65.8% 4.6% Grieg Seafood 2.0% 3.2% 71.0% 23.1% 32.6% Norway Royal Salmon 1.1% 2.3% 54.9% 48.2% 28.6%

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

The dividend payment is very volatile in this industry, and companies tend to adjust their payout ratio according to their profits and financial strength every year. However, they have a generous remuneration policy, and their dividend growth trend is positive. I am going to consider 5-year average ratios to analyze dividends. Mowi pays the highest dividend and offers the highest dividend yield; however, it has a much higher payout ratio than its peers. Bakkafrost and SalMar have a healthy 5-year payout ratio, but they have currently postponed and canceled their dividend payments, respectively, due to the uncertainty caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Leroy Seafood, Austevoll, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon also have a healthy payout ratio and offer a decent dividend yield.

Value

Price (NOK) EPS (excl. E: items, TTM) Price /Earnings (TTM) Price /book value Price /cash flow (TTM) Price /Sales (TTM) Mowi 179.7 10.17 17.70 2.90 11.00 2.03 SalMar 421.9 22.03 19.31 5.33 14.77 3.94 Leroy Seafood 56.7 3.13 18.30 2.02 11.84 1.67 Bakkafrost 564.0 13.26 42.26 2.74 27.31 4.64 Austevoll Seafood 82.3 6.23 13.20 1.35 4.71 0.71 Grieg Seafood 96.2 - 0.67 - 2.96 29.27 1.30 Norway Royal Salmon 219.6 9.22 24.72 2.99 20.03 1.78

(Source: Created by the author using data from Financial Times)

Although current stock prices are lower than pre-pandemic levels, Norwegian salmon companies are trading at high-value ratios. They have rallied off their March lows as investors bet on an eventual reopening of the economy that will increase salmon demand, mainly from the HORECA segment. Norwegian companies may seem to be trading at an expensive valuation currently. However, these high ratios are being affected by the current low earnings and sales of Q1. As these companies start to recover from the drop in demand and prices return to normal levels, these valuation measures will start to look more attractive for investors. Furthermore, remember that demand is expected to remain strong in the long term and will continue to push salmon prices to new high records.

Stock prices are unpredictable in the short term, but as governments worldwide begin to push to restart their economies, investors will be more optimistic about prospects. Hence, from the present perspective, I have my doubts if a better stock valuation than the current one can be achieved in the Norwegian salmon sector.

Conclusions

The growth prospects for the salmon industry remain solid. Salmon demand will continue to increase over the next decade as the global population continues to grow, middle-class income rises mainly in developing countries and salmon continues to be promoted by global health authorities due to its health benefits. Norwegian companies have significant competitive advantages due to the country's great natural conditions for salmon sea farming and long experience in an industry with significant barriers to entry. As demand continues to expand and supply decreases its growth rate, salmon prices will rise increasing salmon companies' margins.

All seven companies analyzed in this article have a solid business with attractive profit margins, and are in a strong financial position to go through this crisis without difficulty. Despite these companies trading at lower prices than pre-pandemic ones, their valuation is still high. However, the ratios are affected by the current poor Q1 results. As Europe - the main market for Norwegian salmon - and countries around the globe begin to restart their economic activity, salmon demand and price will recover, and if stock prices remain constant, those ratios will look way more attractive.

Given this scenario, Norwegian salmon companies are well-positioned to have a similar performance, as the previous decade and can continue to outperform the S&P 500. Given it is impossible to know for certain how long the current COVID-19 situation will last, my recommendation is a "Buy" for all seven companies, with gradual purchases to evaluate the evolution of the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.