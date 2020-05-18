Impressive Quarter For Okeanis

Impressive performance during the quarter, outperforming peers in terms of TCEs and operating costs across all vessel sizes.

For those readers that are not familiar with Okeanis (OTCPK:OKENF), I suggest taking a look at the following article:

Okeanis Eco Tankers: A Bargain In The Tanker World

Since the time of writing at 61 NOK, the stock achieved a maximum of around 80 NOK and dropped with all tanker stocks when the sentiment suddenly turned bearish. It is trading now at 67.8 NOK.

Source: bloomberg.com

USD/NOK has declined a little from my previous article but remains at a very attractive level with respect to 2019 for foreign investors.

Source: USD NOK | US Dollar Norwegian Krone - Investing.com

Crude Tanker Market Overview

The sentiment towards crude tankers has shifted during the last few weeks to extremely bearish, somehow anticipating a period of very low rates when the de-stocking of inventories will occur. Besides, the futures curve has flattened, ending with the steep contango we saw one month ago.

From my point of view, the crude tanker segment presents an asymmetrical opportunity as the downside is limited since we are buying vessels at a fraction of their NAV, which are hard assets, in a market where there is great liquidity. This may also protect our investment in an inflationary environment, which is an undeniable scenario thanks to the huge liquidity injections made by the central banks.

Source: Bloomberg

From the other side, short-term perspectives on rates for the second part of the year are so negative that if the actual bottom that we are observing in rates for fixtures entering Q3, around $50-60k is kept for the entire quarter, nearly all analysts will fail in their full-year predictions.

Needless to say, that many factors could lead to a spike in rates which would mean a tremendous upside in stock prices: new sanctions, renewed need for storage, a slower path to normal than expected, etc.

A fact that supports this thesis is the dissonance between the broad market and the real experts; oil producers and traders have been securing long-term charters for the last few weeks at really decent rates for shipowners. Why would they do this if they expected a sharp decline in rates? Here are some examples:

Okeanis Eco Tankers seals three-year VLCC charter

Euronav and Neda Maritime win two-year VLCC charters from Petrobras | TradeWinds

Also, medium-term perspectives could not be better. The order book has not seen these lows since 1996, while the fleet age profile indicates that any declines in spot rates would be quickly followed by the scrapping of a high percentage of the fleet.

Remember that vessels aged over 15 years of age must take a special survey every 30 months that costs several millions of dollars and which is difficult to justify in a period of low rates.

Source: Euronav Q1 Earnings Presentation

Source: Poten Partners

Source: Poten Partners

Operational highlights

As mentioned before, Okeanis has outperformed its peers in terms of spot market rates, thus maximizing the top line.

Source: Okeanis Q1 2020 Presentation

Moreover, the company has also outperformed in terms of operating costs (Opex + Management Fees + G&A).

Source: Okeanis Q1 2020 Presentation

This performance has led to a record net income of $1.26 for the first quarter of the year, while the stock trades at $6.6. At the moment of writing, most of the income for Q2 has already been signed, which gives good visibility for the next quarter's earnings.

Source: Okeanis Q1 2020 Presentation

This guidance allows estimating around $1 in earnings for the second quarter; consequently, a total of $2.26 for the first semester of the year, i.e., an earnings yield of 34% only considering two quarters. We will take a further look at these numbers in the valuation part of the article.

The company is focused on locking cash flow by means of long-term charters. They recently fixed two VLCCs on 3-year and 8-month time charters, at $48k and $80k, respectively. They have also converted one Aframax to clean that should benefit from a $60k rate when it starts to trade in the following weeks.

Below is the cash flow calculation for a 3-year contract of one of its VLCCs. It shows that in this period, the company is able to amortize nearly all the equity invested in the vessel, which implies an annual ROE of nearly 30%.

Source: Okeanis Q1 2020 Presentation

This focus on long-term charters counteracts the financial leverage risk.

Capital Allocation

One of the key points to consider when investing in such cyclical companies is capital allocation. This was one of the negative aspects of Okeanis before this quarter, but the company has made some really good decisions that should reaffirm investors.

The first of them has been a dividend declaration of $0.50 per share, amounting to $16.2 million. A 7.4% dividend yield only for this quarter, with no retention in the country of origin. A similar dividend can be expected for the second quarter, so if we assume zero dividends for the second semester, the total yield could amount to 15%.

The CEO declared in the earnings call that they will not let the cash build on the balance sheet, which is a great statement of intent.

Moreover, the company has purchased 363k of its own shares during March and April, at an average price of around 57 NOK (huge discount to NAV), of which 250k were directly purchased from Ironside Partners, the fund that was liquidating its position.

The company confirmed in the Q1 call that the discount control mechanism will start in January 2021.

Source: Okeanis IPO Prospectus

The only question that remains to be deciphered is whether the ships ordered by Kyklades (also controlled by the Alafouzos family) will end up falling on Okeanis, which in my opinion would not be good news.

Source: Kyklades Maritime

It would not make any sense to purchase more vessels at book value when your own fleet is trading at 0.5x NAV.

Leverage

Okeanis has book leverage of 67%, which is high in absolute terms, though not in comparison with peers. This is a really important fact, as it can magnify the possible outcomes, both positive and negative ones.

The repayment profile for coming years and a debt snapshot are shown in the following figures.

Source: Okeanis Q1 2020 Presentation

Note that the average interest above LIBOR is 3.46%, which is low for a shipping company. This shows what lenders think about the asset quality and the credit risk of the company.

Source: Okeanis Q1 2020 Presentation

As mentioned before, the company has softened the financial risk thanks to fixing around half of its fleet in long-term charters.

Besides, the company has $26 million in cash and $37 million in undrawn facilities.

Valuation

Assumptions:

Fleet utilization of 90%.

Rates: VLCC $40k, Suezmax $30k and Aframax $25k.

Time charter coverage is shown in blue.

Source: Author

We should not forget that vessel value could go down in a low rate environment; to take this into account, I set an objective BV multiple of 0.8x, which leads to a price target of $11.8, i.e., a potential upside of 75%.

The following graph shows the detailed calculation of forward NAV.

Source: Author

Considering the quality and low age of its fleet and the low BV multiple of the stock, Okeanis is a potential target for acquirers in my opinion.

Now let’s take a look at a pessimist scenario, setting the rates to $0 for Q3 and Q4 and the BV multiple to 0.5x.

Source: Author

Source: Author

We get to the actual share price. So, as we anticipated before, from the NAV point of view, the downside seems limited.

Nevertheless, we should not forget that downturns are normally worse in leveraged companies.

Conclusion

Okeanis is an interesting company if you want to invest in the crude tanker segment. They are showing operating excellence and commitment to return capital to shareholders while trading at half its NAV.

Nevertheless, the high leverage of the company should be considered when sizing the position in the portfolio.

Additional disclosure: I have concentrated my tanker holdings in Euronav in order to reduce the risk of my portfolio. I consider Okeanis a riskier investment but its potential upside is higher.