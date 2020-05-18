Noble Corp.: Zeroing In On The Dark Side

I recommend avoiding NE unless you have enough professionalism and control to handle such trading risk.





Investment Thesis

The London-based Noble Corporation (NYSE: NE) released its first quarter 2020 results on May 6, 2020. It was the same disheartening situation that we experienced with Valaris (NYSE:VAL) a week before.

There is a limit on how much this industry can take on the chin before collapsing unconscious. The offshore drilling industry had suffered some tremendous pain, which started when the US Shale became an important international oil-producing actor around 2015.

Operators were attracted to the idea of investing CapEx and almost instantly getting cash flow from it. Then, exploration CapEx for offshore drilling was cut immediately by over 50%. Why spend billions of dollars on a project that could take five or ten years to produce first oil when oil operators can get an instant reward in the Permian Basin?

The result was quick to deliver its crushing effects on the offshore drillers' balance sheet. Rig oversupply started to hurt day rates, revenues, and backlog (look at the chart below). Then, all went down to hell, with the oil prices falling in intensity to a final crescendo called the Black Swan event.

Noble Corp. is the most recent victim of this hecatomb that has taken nearly all offshore drilling companies, leaving Transocean (NYSE:RIG) alone in this fight, but for how long?

Noble Corporation PLC - 1Q'20 And Balance Sheet History - The Raw Numbers

Noble Corp. 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 309.89 282.89 292.94 275.53 454.09 281.31 Net Income in $ Million -33.06 -70.89 -151.96 -448.87 -32.87 -1,062.7 EBITDA $ Million 101.84 119.54 -5.70 -528.05 224.79 -1,031.2 EPS diluted in $/share -0.13 -0.29 -0.61 -1.79 -0.13 -4.25 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 144.1 -40.78 33.31 -24.01 218.25 -0.81 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 61.0 96.79 55.56 70.23 46.20 36.46 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 83.1 -137.57 -22.25 -94.25 172.05 -37.27 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 0.38 0.19 0.15 0.14 0.10 0.18 Long-term debt in $ Billion 3.88 3.85 3.85 3.94 3.84 3.95 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 246.8 248.3 249.2 249.2 249.2 250.05 Backlog 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 NE Backlog in $ billion 2.4 2.3 2.1 2.0 1,5 1,5

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, And Backlog Discussion

1 - Quarterly revenues were $281.3 million in 1Q'20

Noble Corp. indicated a net loss attributable to the company of $1,062.7 million or $4.25 per diluted share. Contract drilling service costs in the first quarter totaled $267.36 million.

The company had revenues this quarter of $281.31 million. Revenues were down 0.6% compared to a year ago and down 38.1% sequentially.

The company indicated an after-tax non-cash charge of $1.12 billion, primarily related to the impairment of the semi-submersible rigs, Noble Jim Day and Noble Danny Adkins, and the drillship Noble Bully I and Noble Bully II.

Excluding special items, the company declared a net loss attributable to the company for the first quarter of 2020 of $86 million or $0.34 per diluted share.

Robert Eifler, the CFO, said in the conference call:

In addition, we remain committed to a thoughtful approach to the evaluation of all opportunities for deleveraging the balance sheet, managing debt maturities and enhancing liquidity. As mentioned, we've retained advisors to assist us on these topics and in determining the best solution for Noble. Deleveraging the balance sheet has been and will continue to be a priority for the company.

2 - Free Cash Flow was a loss of $37.3 million in Q1'20

Yearly FCF ("TTM") estimated comes to a profit of $18.3 million thanks to the 4Q'19 on-time Shell payment. The FCF for 1Q'20 was a loss of $32.27 million.

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The free cash flow is an excellent indicator for offshore drillers, especially the ones who are struggling with this catastrophic situation. Often, we indicate that daily rates are low, but it is hard to understand what it means? Free cash flow is a clear answer. It let you see what you need to know about the break-even day rate. Noble will require more cash from the revolver to be able to survive in 2020.

3 - Quarterly backlog history

On March 31, 2020, the company reported an estimated revenue backlog of $1.5 billion, including $1.0 billion resulting from the floating fleet and $500 million from the jack-up fleet. An estimated 51% of the available days remaining in 2020 were contracted, including 48% and 55% of the floating and jack-up fleet days, respectively. My precedent article was an analysis of the April fleet status that I recommend to read.

Below is the backlog remaining as of today per rigs.

However, during the conference call, Robert Eifler painted an alarming picture of what is about to come. He said:

As customers in the region reassess their spending plans for the balance of 2020, idle periods are likely to be extended, although we remain in discussion with some operators regarding rig requirements for the second half of this year. While the outlook is somewhat weaker in the near-term, we do have several ongoing conversations and hope to have some contract news for you soon.

4 - Net debt is $3.77 billion in Q1'20 Net debt increased to $3.77 billion as of March 31, 2020, which is not a threat with a limited CapEx for the next few years. The cash on hand has been cut more than half this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago. Richard Barker, the new CFO, said in the conference call:

The company concluded the first quarter with cash and equivalents of $176 million compared to $105 million at the close of 2019. Borrowings outstanding on the company's 2017 credit facility totaled $445 million.

The company ended the first quarter with cash and equivalents of $175.93 million and maintained the ability to borrow up to an additional $397 million under its 2017 Credit Facility. Borrowings outstanding on the 2017 Credit Facility on March 31, 2020, were $445 million.

The company borrowed $100 million on its 2017 Credit Facility, increasing pro forma borrowings outstanding to $545 million, with the ability to borrow up to an additional $297 million. However, in the conference call:

Our revolver availability is currently restrained by a $300 million minimum liquidity covenant and buy the Indenture Secured Debt Basket, which was negatively impacted by the $1.1 billion impairment that we realized in the first quarter. While we currently remain in compliance with our debt covenants under our revolving credit facility. These recent double Black Swan events impacting oil demand and supply will likely put us in violation of the covenants by the end of 2020.

Noble Corporation gets a continued listing warning from NYSE

It is not a concern for the company as we speak. I expect the stock to be delisted before the end of the grace period due to an imminent bankruptcy announcement that should come soon.

Technical Analysis

NE trading is pretty similar to Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) or VAL. In my VAL article, I have explained that the selling of the stock will be staged in three different phases. I believe it is the same issue with NE, and while I will change a tad the numbers to adjust to NE, it is the same process overall.

By the way, Diamond Offshore is now in phase II, while VAL is still in phase I. NE is maybe trading in phase II because while it has not officially declared bankruptcy, it clearly said that the process has started.

The short-term trading is quite specific for such "bankrupt stocks," and in general, we can see about three steps to oblivion.

We are in the first phase, and we are trading the range of $0.20-$0.30. You can profit by using a timing related to the overall oil market. When oil prices are bullish, the stock tends to get a little lift, and when the oil prices turn bearish, it adds to the gloom. In this period, a day trade is the best alternative, and keeping shares overnight is not recommended.

The second phase comes without any warning. The company announces bankruptcy, which will take several months, and the stock is immediately delisted to the pink sheet under probably VALSQ (please look at what happened recently to DOFSQ). After a few days, traders will be able to trade their stocks again under VALSQ. The range will probably be about 30% lower or $0.14-$0.22. Generally, buying early in the process will give an advantage because many investors will sell out at this stage, and a small uptick could happen later to over $0.25.

The third phase occurs much later when the company has completed the restructuring, and Chapter 11 gets the green light from the judge. In this case, the stock trades from $0.0001 to probably $0.05, depending on what is attributed to common shareholders.

The stock will be relisted to the NYSE after probably a reverse split of 1:100 or more.

Good luck.

